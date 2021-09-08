DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Wolfe Research Inaugural TMT Conference Call September 8, 2021 3:45 PM ET

Company Participants

Cynthia Gaylor - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Alex Zukin - Wolfe Research

Operator

Alex Zukin

My name is Alex Zukin. As you all know by now, I run Enterprise Software Research here at Wolfe. I am thrilled to be joined today by Cynthia Gaylor and Annie Leschin from DocuSign. Thank you guys so much for joining.

Cynthia Gaylor

Thanks for having us.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Alex Zukin

The first few questions are going to be scripted, just so you know, I've been asked them to everybody, and I encourage investors to participate, put questions into the Q&A, if you're so bold. Because just remember, everybody can see who is asking which question or if you're more shy, please email them to me, and I will ask them for you. The goal of this is to be short, sweet, but impactful and interactive.

So with that, the first kind of scripted question, the short, short version, Cynthia, because I think everybody on the planet, similar to Zoom is familiar with DocuSign. But just go through the value prop like the question we always get is like, why can't Adobe do this? Why can't HelloSign do this? Why can't xSign do this? What is the value prop? What is unique and special about DocuSign that is difficult to do? And the value prop that you see the company delivering over the next year or two?

Cynthia Gaylor

Sure, sure. Yeah, it's a great question and one we get often, particularly from financial types, right, because, we all use – at DocuSign, we have been using it for years. But, there are a lot of industries and a lot of companies and a lot of mom and pops and businesses around the globe that still use pen and paper for signature.

I think, when you think about DocuSign, the company's been around for quite some time. And, we feel internally, like we're just getting started. We have a $50 billion market opportunity. We just guided the street to $2 billion. And so when you say kind of what makes us special, is that we are the leader in our space by a lot. From a brand perspective, trust and security perspective, our NPS scores, customers love using us because their customers love that they use us. So it's kind of a very much a viral and network effect.

But I think, some of that brand leadership, some of the trust and security around our products, that we can reach the smallest companies around the globe, to the largest enterprises around the globe is pretty unique and not something that everybody else can do. So that's my cliff notes version. But we are happy to go into more detail.

Alex Zukin

For what it's worth, very happy customer, having just sizable real estate transaction all on DocuSign. It's almost too good, because I ended up not reading. I just wanted sign. So I guess let's, if you step back one of the books, the question I would say for zoom and for you within our coverage is the impact of the pandemic. Has it been a massive pull forward of demand that you would have accessed at a later point in time, which actually makes it very difficult to grow off of?

Or, is it better to think about it as a kind of step function change of now you are able to sell on a much broader canvas going forward, and rather than a pull forward, it's more of a structural step up to a level that you otherwise wouldn't have been able to deliver? So just walk through how you guys think about it internally, the impact of the pandemic on the company, and as we hopefully are looking over the bridge, so to speak to the other side, how you're thinking about it from growth durability perspective?

Cynthia Gaylor

Sure, sure. And that was a very insightful way to ask the question, so thank you for that. I think you've phrased it very well, it's kind of a step function for us. We practically doubled our business in just over a year. So kind of the growth at scale that we're seeing is pretty rarefied, if you will, like, there's not that many companies that are growing at our scale. But I think it's partly a testament to the opportunity in front of us and the untapped nature of the opportunity.

And when we think about kind of where we play in this space, and how we're maybe similar or different from others, certainly, that pandemic accelerated customer demand, particularly last year when there was kind of an urgent need to sign things or get agreements done and nobody could meet in-person. So doing it digitally made a lot of sense, but it definitely peaked urgent demand from our customers and from new customers who are using the product.

But we view it as kind of a step function of scale and of growth. And we've said quite consistently, since we started seeing kind of the demand curves, we're really pleased with the growth we're seeing. But we also know, those peak levels of growth we saw a few quarters ago are not going to continue at this scale. But given the market opportunity, we just have a lot of runway, whether it's by customer size, by vertical, by geo. I mean, we kind of cover the gamut.

The other thing I would just say is, as we look across the landscape, and where we're looking to go and folding in things around the agreement cloud, which I'm sure you're going to ask us about, we think it's just a broader canvas. And it really plays to kind of this anywhere economy, like people are not going to go back to pen and paper, once they signed digitally, or once they've been able to do agreements and the different components of agreements digitally. And I think that's a really a key differentiator from some of the other market dynamics you're seeing around kind of the pandemic in particular.

Alex Zukin

Look, so I want to dig a lot deeper into in many of those answers. But the first the next kind of scripted question, if you will, is, how's the demand environment? Like, right here right now what does it feel like compare it to a quarter ago, two quarters ago? And how we should think about it through the balance of the year?

Cynthia Gaylor

Yeah. So I mean, probably the best descriptives is, the demand that we're seeing now is good, but it's certainly not as strong as what we were seeing in Q1 and Q2 of last year, in terms of that kind of urgent buying. So I would say from that perspective, that's probably the starkest comparison of when things were shut down, customer demand kind of came through the roof in those first couple quarters. So we definitely see that urgency tapering, as customers evaluate the landscape.

Now, that being said, we continue to post very strong metrics, when you look at things like our net expansion rate at 124%. That's a good indicator, maybe not a perfect indicator of demand, but it's a good indicator of success on the platform and how customers are expanding their use cases or expanding their usage of our products.

So I would point you to that metric as a really good indicator of kind of what we're seeing from a demand and expansion environment, because it includes the cohort from last year and how they're expanding, take into account things like churn and folks who have maybe decreased their usage. So it kind of nets out.

I think it's hard Alex to measure like quarter by quarter demand, like we have our finger on the pulse of our business, but making those comparisons, particularly when you're undergoing such a macro events, like this pandemic, I think is a little bit short sighted and probably wouldn't be particularly accurate in hindsight, when we look at the trajectory of our business.

Alex Zukin

So I guess there are two elements, I want to dive into that on. Because it seems like there are two items that happened during the pandemic that were kind of tailwinds for the business that you're looking at the other side of now. The first was just the volume, the urgency you just spoke about of transactions that went from physical to digital right away, right. So that's a volume, that's a scale of things. And then there were also probably one-time in nature events or transactions, whether it was PPE, whether it was around vaccines, or whether it was specific use cases that were temporary in nature. Can you separate?

First of all, if you take those two in combination, what was the tailwind that you saw? Like, how do we think about that now, adjusting the growth for those two dynamics? And once we get through that, I want to just understand, kind of the proportion of each one being bigger the other smaller half and half?

Cynthia Gaylor

Yeah, that's an interesting way to kind of to slice and dice it. We talked a little bit about that in Q1, just kind of like the type of customers we saw kind of coming to DocuSign or expanding with DocuSign during the peak of the pandemic. And how customers -- there were some customers who bought really conservatively or some who didn't expand when their renewal came up. So they did a flat renewal. And then there were others that were clearly COVID use cases. I think, some of the lending platforms are probably a good example of that.

But we had some COVID only use cases, and we didn't bake in like those would continue forever. But I think for the most part, when you think about the long tail of our business, and even the enterprise and commercial, a lot of customers are using DocuSign in multiple use cases, or maybe they start with one, it's the land and expand strategy. And then they move into other use cases, or they expand within departments.

So we see a lot more of that type of behavior with customers, because the time to value of using our products is very fast, and the ROI is pretty immediate, when you think about, especially, pen to paper or non-digital methods to DocuSign. It's pretty hard, once you've signed something to then go back to doing it the old way, particularly, and believe it or not, like we'd still have to sign as public company executives, some things on paper, like they want a wet signature, and I got to get the thing printed, and then I got to get to the FedEx and get the label and all of that stuff.

So, that is just not fun and it's not a good use of time. So, we think DocuSign is a sustainable business process across the agreement. Cloud signature is like the easiest block of that. But there's all different flavors and use cases of signature that we're seeing, even evolving as the pandemic persists. Like an example, vaccine verification, like we're using our products internally for that, as we start to reopen our offices, like we're aware that may be a requirement, particularly in the U.S. And so I think there are emerging use cases. And so I wouldn't necessarily bifurcate it the way you did. But I might pause there, because there's a lot of different ways you can take that part of the conversation.

Alex Zukin

I was going to restate some of the things just to make sure I'm understanding it. But maybe just the first I guess, in aggregate if you think about your temporal tailwinds that we are now pumping, what would -- again, I'm not asking for a specific number, but from a dimensionality perspective, is that like low single digits percentage of the growth or in revenue? Or, was it more like a double digit? Like, what's the right way to frame those kind of one-time COVID events?

Cynthia Gaylor

I see what you're saying. Yeah, I think it's hard for us to quantify Alex that we're not going to on live broadcast or otherwise give a new a new metric that we're following. But, it's not something that we're measuring that way. And, I would think when you look at kind of our guidance in the mid-30s across various metrics, that's kind of indicative. Like, we're off those peaks type of growth rates. And at the end of the day, all of the things you're talking about run through our financials one way or the other from a commercial perspective.

Alex Zukin

And I guess, again, to restate what you're saying is like, don't worry so much about the one-time use cases, because a lot of the customers that used DocuSign for those one-time use cases are now adopting it for other use cases, because they got the trial. Effectively, that use case was a trial period. And now they're standardizing or scaling to other much more durable use cases, is that the right way to think about it?

Cynthia Gaylor

I think that's a good way to think about it. I might phrase even a little bit like to put a finer point on it, I think we have some customers who were DocuSign customers using our products, they maybe had one-time use cases and expanded. And now part of our job is that use cases gone away to find other places they could use our products and new use cases or departments that are developing within their organization.

There are though, just to be clear, there are some customers who came to us for a specific COVID use case that they no longer have. And I think it's still TBD, like what is that next use case or how it will be, but we would expect to see some level of churn from those, but I would say that’s the vast minority versus the majority of the motion.

And again, pointing back to that net retention rate, now that we just reported Q2, so we're kind of like, two quarters through comping last quarters’ net retention in terms of that measurement period. So it's capturing those cohorts that were kind of during that peak period. And that's why I think it's a more moderating metric that kind of captures the ins and outs of the different dynamics you're describing.

Alex Zukin

Got it. And then now let's talk about agreement cloud, because that's so key to the growth vision of the company. If we now bifurcate in terms of -- again, just to be clear, I'm not asking for specific metrics. But if we think about the business from poor signature versus incremental agreement cloud, whether it's CLM functionality, whether it's notary functionality, whether it's workflow functionality, what percentage of the incremental bookings growth is going to at a high level come from those higher level activities versus core signature over the next you pick the period a year, two, three, et cetera?

Cynthia Gaylor

Very, very small. I mean, we've just seen such tremendous strength in signature. The growth that we're seeing in signature and the base of scale that it has, it's going to be a long time before the other things catch up, like the broader agreement product. Now, that doesn't mean that they're not very important, and that we're putting a lot of investment, because that's how customers grow with you is, you have them on a platform or a horizontal platform, that serves many verticals, and many geographies.

But customers, one, kind of a broader piece of that agreement cloud, what we call the agreement cloud, and we're going to provide it but it's early days in that market. So we're encouraged by the growth we're seeing, but it's off of a very, very small base. And so the ability of that to impact the broader number is going to be quite some time before that will be what I would call any lesson I say, that's meaningfully material.

But I think it's a great, it's just a good reminder. Like coming out of when after we first bought spring Alex, you remember that first year right after we entered into the sales force, we've seen the plan, as we talked about. So we were super excited, then COVID hit and everybody's lives got turned upside down. So, when we bought it, remember, it was a sub $20 million subscription business.

So it doesn't mean we haven't seen good strong results, as I said, after that first year, and we're excited as some of the pipeline builds again. But I think again, relative to the massive e-signature, there's a lot of great things going on. I always equate it back to international that hung out in those mid teams, wherever it felt like it was no matter what we did, it couldn't quite get more visible, it was still growing faster than the total by a lot, right. So it just takes a little time.

Alex Zukin

And then another one of my favorite questions to ask, Cynthia is, if I look at the cohort of customers that joined during the pandemic, I think you're more than doubled, even tripled your kind of net ads over the course of the last 12-months. What are you seeing in terms of the expansion dynamics of that cohort? And does it parallel? We just went through explaining why don't think about the during COVID period, because there were a lot of nuances there about certain customer both use cases and volumes. But is it fair to say that they are similar to pre-COVID cohorts, as you look at the expansion dynamics of that massive customer stuff that you added during the pandemic?

Cynthia Gaylor

Yeah. So when we think about the cohorts, we haven't really seen like a shift of behavior of those cohorts, or even the expansions. It's a land and expand model. And I think what you're seeing in that net retention number is the surge, if you will, new customers, buying new things, and then expanding. But customers tend to start out pretty small, like even enterprise customers, and then they expand over time. And in many ways, that's really the strength of our model.

And so our job is to get new customers in the door, get them expanding over time. But when we look at the cohorts and the behavior of cohorts, even with some of the peaks, and some of the values that we've had in the history of being a public company, we don't really see that much of a change of behavior, or what I would call expansion economics. But we're quite pleased with the kind of the rate of expansion and where that dollar net retention rate is.

Alex Zukin

And then, if I take a step, I'll ask the next scripted question, which is, if you -- if an investor could see one of the metrics, like the metrics that you look at internally in the business, if you could show one of those to an investor, which one of those do you think they would be most excited about, if they could see some of the stuff that you see?

Cynthia Gaylor

When we report the most important metrics, we publicly report. We're very transparent reporting company. So I mean, we publicly report the metrics that we're looking at. Now, do we do other detailed analysis behind the metrics and when we're looking at our models, and how we're building our models into the future, we look at different things that we don't publicly disclose, but it all rolls up to the metrics that we publicly disclose. So I wouldn't say there's like some super-secret metric that we're looking at. If it was that important, we would be publicly disclosing it. So I might leave that question there.

Alex Zukin

Okay. Maybe, let me ask it a different way. When you think about what is the most exciting thing happening in the business right now, whether it's from a vertical demand, whether it's from a new product innovation, whether it's from a geographical perspective, what is the most exciting growth vector you're seeing in the business today?

Cynthia Gaylor

Yeah. I mean, that is international for sure. When we talk about kind of our TAM and untapped market opportunity, we're in the early innings as a company, but International would be the singular biggest growth opportunity for us. We're an eight core markets direct, and we're in 180 countries around the globe to our digital channel.

But I think international is probably, the biggest open frontier for us, and we're really pleased with the growth we had north of 70% growth this quarter, year-on-year in international, and kind of low 20% of total revenue on international. And for a company of our size and scale, that's pretty low. So we think that's going to be a big opportunity.

But it's important to operationalize those things as you go into new markets, because you can also I mean, you are a pro Alex, like you convert a lot of cycles if you don't do it properly, and kind of scale and scale for growth. So we're doing it awfully and I think our challenge there is there's like so many things we can do, but making sure we prioritize and do it thoughtfully and then are able to operationalize it on the back-end.

Alex Zukin

One of the things I've noticed in the past that I picked up about the company, when I've done diligence is that the sophistication both from a technology perspective, and a just awareness perspective of your sales team. Like they're pretty advanced, they're both operations -- there's an operational rigor, there's a tech rigor. But you're relatively new to kind of being ensconced in the DocuSign machine day to day, what are you seeing as -- like, I guess, is that an accurate description based on other companies you've been present? Like, what's the competitive edge let's say of you are a go to market force?

Cynthia Gaylor

Yeah. It's a good question and good observation. I mean, the company and Dan talked about this a lot. The company was born and bred on our commercial team. And so that really is the blood flow or the life flow of the company. But what makes it really special is kind of the digital long tail, how that feeds kind of the viral effects into the direct. And then enterprise, like, they like being in some of the biggest enterprises around the globe, and really having that industrial strength platform that can serve the needs of those big financial institutions all the way down to two or three person kind of mom and pop shops.

So, I think it's those pieces. But if I were point to, like one core piece is commercial, right, that commercial flow, which is really where the company was founded.

Alex Zukin

Well, I know as we're getting to the end of our chat, I guess, anything that I'm not asking you Cynthia or Annie that you want to make sure that you leave investors with, as we kind of round out the session?

Cynthia Gaylor

Alex, you are always quite thorough. So I think you you've covered the gamut. I mean, we're really excited. Thank you for having us. And, always a pleasure to chat with you.

Alex Zukin

Thank you, guys. Thanks so much for joining and looking forward to doing more of this.

Cynthia Gaylor

Terrific. Thank you.

Alex Zukin

Thanks so much.