Stephen Brashear/Getty Images News

The aircraft market is picking up

Wizz Air (OTCPK:WZZAF) has just announced their expansion plans in the European market. This is good news for Airbus (OTCPK:EADSF) as that's whose airframes they use. But the general commentary, even gossip, in the industry is that there are going to be a lot of new market entrants as well as established players trying to expand their operations.

This is good news for those airframe manufacturers. The general market analysis is as I laid it out last year that to an airframe manufacturer it doesn't matter, particularly, who is flying the planes. What matters is the size of the entire market.

The smaller players tend not to own their aircraft, they belong to the leasing companies. If one puddle hopper goes bust, then there will be another coming along next week to try their luck on that, or perhaps a slightly different, route. A churn of airlines doesn't matter that is.

Covid

Of course, the lockdowns have had a significant effect on every player in the industry. People not being able to move over national borders in a place as small as Europe is going to do that to airlines. But as above, this isn't really a problem for the airframe manufacturers.

Sure, orders were pretty thin on the ground during the actual crisis, but what I mean is that the medium-term prospects depend not upon the survival of the incumbents, but upon the number of new upstarts that might arise to challenge them.

The gossip is that there are a lot of such business plans floating around Europe right now. Those incumbents might be hamstrung by debt run up during the lockdowns. Some airlines have gone bust, and so there are spaces, or at least potential ones, to be filled.

This could be all true or could just be that the gossip is getting amplified a little too much. So, we'd like to see some supporting evidence.

Ryanair (RYAAY) not ordering from Boeing (BA)

I think this is just that supporting evidence we're looking for. Ryanair has been saying for some time that it would like to buy more airplanes. It has muttered that perhaps it would buy Airbus but that's a very large move for a company standardised on the one technology. As it happens, they couldn't agree a price with Boeing:

Ryanair Holdings Plc ended negotiations with U.S. planemaker Boeing Co. on a major follow-on order for 737 Max aircraft after failing to agree on pricing. Talks on the higher-capacity Max 10 single-aisle jets ended after 10 months, Ryanair said in a statement Monday. Europe’s largest low-cost carrier has ordered 210 of the smaller Max-8200 already, with deliveries spanning the next five years. “Both sides have agreed to waste no more time on these negotiations,” Ryanair said.

Boeing indicates that it's also entirely happy with this decision:

Ryanair is a long-standing partner. We value their business and are committed to supporting them. At the same time, we continue to be disciplined and make decisions that make sense for our customers and our company

Ryanair is a rather hard-charging company, reflecting the character of its boss, O'Leary. Which is great, that's the sort of thing needed to grow a company as aggressively as that one has done.

However, being that aggressive has other effects too. For example, attempting to negotiate prices lower than your supplier is willing to accept:

Boeing would not lower its price by enough to satisfy Ryanair’s needs, and so it has pulled the plug on discussions.

Why is this good news?

Think of it from the point of view of Boeing. Or, more generally, a supplier of anything. You're in a long-term business, high overheads, this means that cashflow is king. Varying output is a difficult thing to do, it's certainly an expensive and long-term decision to do so. Therefore, it's output price which varies according to the state of the market.

This always carries the risk that one or more bottom feeders will arrive in those hard times and be able to negotiate a price much lower than you'd like to have to accept.

OK, that's just how certain business sectors are organised. But now think on to the next step in the argument. If you're willing to reject a price being offered by such a bottom feeder - sorry, an aggressive negotiator - then what does that tell us about the state of the market?

Quite; it tells us that you're confident of being able to sell the production run without having to aggressively discount. This is a positive sign for gross and net margins, therefore. Losing a sale isn't such a positive sign - being able to reject a sale is such a sign.

My view

That Boeing feels able to turn down a highly discounted price for 737 MAX aircraft tells me that Boeing is confident of being able to sell, at closer at least to full price, the currently planned production. This is a positive sign for the company's gross and net margins and, of course, for the 737 MAX program itself.

The investor view

This is not, in itself, enough to change a buying signal for Boeing. It is though evidence that the market for airframes is reasonably strong. Even for those which have had well known technical problems in recent years.

It's not a signal, not at all, about any individual airline. It is about the market of being an airline, but that's a different thing.

This is just background about the market as a whole. That in turn will colour, but not determine, decisions about possible investment decisions concerning Boeing.