metamorworks/iStock via Getty Images

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) has gained 32% in the last three days. The stock had gone flat, but the stock took off like a rocket after the Q2 report was released. However, the stock is not the only thing that took off. Multiples did as well. In fact, there are a couple of issues that some may find to be a hurdle too high to overcome. Why will be covered next.

Growth kept accelerating in Q2 FY2022

AMBA is in the midst of a surge in growth. The latest report makes that clear. Sales contracted for two consecutive quarters before growth returned in Q4 FY2021. Growth accelerated in Q1 FY2022 and it did so once again in Q2 FY2022, easily surpassing expectations. Q2 revenue increased by 58.3% YoY to $79.3M and non-GAAP EPS increased by 483.3% YoY to $0.35.

Note that income taxes added $0.03 to non-GAAP EPS and the increase in the average number of weighted shares subtracted $0.01. The non-GAAP numbers also exclude stock compensation expense of $19.37M or $0.53 per share. If these are included, AMBA winds up with a GAAP loss of $7.16M or $0.20 per share.

In terms of end markets, security accounted for almost two-thirds of revenue, ahead of automotive with a share of more than 20%. The former grew by more than 20% sequentially and the latter by 10%, partially offset by a decline of more than 20% in other product revenue. Automotive revenue is still expected to more than double in size this year. The table below shows the numbers for Q2.

(GAAP) Q2 FY2022 Q1 FY2022 Q2 FY2021 QoQ YoY Revenue $79.327M $70.133M $50.113M 13.11% 58.30% Gross margin 62.3% 62.4% 61.8% (10bps) 50bps Income (loss) from operations ($5.960M) ($10.136M) ($15.289M) - - Net income (loss) ($7.156M) ($10.818M) ($14.756M) - - EPS ($0.20) ($0.30) ($0.43) - - (Non-GAAP) Gross margin 62.8% 62.9% 62.4% (10bps) 40bps Net income $13.148M $8.923M $2.088M 47.35% 529.69% EPS $0.35 $0.23 $0.06 52.17% 483.33%

Source: Ambarella Form 8-K

Guidance calls for Q3 FY2022 revenue of $88-92M, an increase of 13.4% QoQ and 60.4% YoY at the midpoint. AMBA expects FY2022 revenue to reach a new all-time high, breaking the old record of $316M set in FY2016. The forecast sees CV accounting for a quarter of total revenue.

(Non-GAAP) Q3 FY2022 (guidance) Q3 FY2021 YoY (midpoint) Revenue $88-92M $56.1M 60.43% Gross margin 61.0-63.0% 62.7% (70bps) Operating expenses $36.0-37.5M $32.4M 13.43%

The Q2 report included the following statement in terms of the longer-term outlook. The supply chain disruptions AMBA experienced earlier in the year are receding.

We believe we experienced the worst of the wafer supply shortfall from the Texas freeze in Q2, and we are seeing a 2H recovery from this event. While the significant industry wide supply-chain challenges persist, we expect F2022 to represent a major inflection in our business, and we are excited about our future.

All in all, the Q2 numbers are a move in the right direction. The GAAP losses are still there, but they’re smaller than before. FY2022 is shaping up to be a record year. And if AMBA is right, FY2022 may only be the start of what’s to come.

Inventories are rising for a reason

Inventories continue to rise. Inventory increased by 27.2% QoQ to $42.1M in Q2, up from $33.1M at the end of Q1. Inventory has now increased by 61.3% since the start of the fiscal when it stood at $26.1M. While some consider the big increase in inventory a potential sign of trouble, AMBA believes it needs to build inventory in order to meet the increase in demand, while also hedging against supply chain disruptions that are still out there. Cash flow improved as well. From the Q2 earnings call:

On a sequential basis, work in progress was up sequentially to support the rising demand, while the finished goods inventory was down and at two-year lows. Our Q2 operating cash flow was a positive 14.4 million or about 18% of revenue. This compares with an outflow of 4.5 million the prior quarter.

A transcript of the Q2 FY2022 earnings call can be found here.

Why the stock popped the way it did

The market liked what AMBA had to say because the stock soared 32% in its aftermath. The stock has now gained 49% YTD, which is pretty impressive considering the fact that the stock was trading in negative territory as recently as a few weeks ago in the middle of August. The stock was oscillating between positive and negative territory for much of 2021, but it’s now firmly up for the year. The chart below shows the recent price action.

Source: finviz.com

A good report was not the only factor that contributed to the stock soaring. The Q2 report came at an opportune time with the charts in AMBA’s favor, which probably played a role in making the pop as big as it turned out to be. AMBA had spent the last several months in what could be described as a triangle. The triangle is formed by an upper trendline, bounded by lower highs, converging on a lower trendline, bounded by higher lows.

The stock managed to break through the upper trendline, but it needed to close above the line for a couple of days in order to confirm the move. When this happened and the Q2 report came about, the conditions were set for the stock to move the way it did. Buyers rushed in thanks to the combination of good numbers and a bullish chart pattern.

Prior to this happening, the stock had spent several months in decline after reaching a peak in February. The fact that the breakout followed a bearish trend is seen as bullish, which is probably why the stock got such a big pop. The breakout is a signal that the direction of the current trend is now very much up, which likely attracted additional buyers and amplified the pop in the stock.

Why some may still hesitate to be long AMBA

The chart may suggest the way is clear, but some may still be hesitant about AMBA. If there’s one reason why some may still refrain from going all in on AMBA despite the recent events, it likely has to do with valuations. Multiples were already up there before the latest move, but the recent jump has pushed them even higher. The table below shows the multiples AMBA trades at.

AMBA Market cap $4.98B Enterprise value $4.56B Revenue ("ttm") $267.69M EBITDA ($40.81M) Trailing P/E N/A Forward P/E 108.89 PEG ratio 1.82 P/S 18.59 P/B 9.94 EV/revenue 17.04 EV/EBITDA (111.77)

Source: Yahoo Finance

AMBA now trades at 109 times forward earnings. The company is valued at 19 times sales with a market cap of $5B. Some may be okay with these multiples, but others may find them to be too rich. Keep in mind that AMBA is not a truly profitable company, depending on how one looks at stock compensation expense. If not for the exclusion of stock compensation expense, non-GAAP EPS, like GAAP EPS, would be in negative territory.

Investor takeaways

AMBA has shown how much can change in one week. Up until the end of August, the stock was underperforming with a gain of just 13% YTD. The stock had been sliding for months after a strong rally towards the end of 2020 and into early 2021. There were several factors contributing to the decline in the stock.

Part of it had to do with the fact that the stock got a huge boost from the shortage of automotive chips that emerged in late 2020. AMBA is a supplier of automotive chips, especially for next-generation vehicles with their increased use of cameras, and the company was perceived to benefit from a shortage. After a huge rally, it’s natural for a stock to give back some of its gains.

Another contributing factor was the emergence of supply chain disruptions, specifically those affecting Samsung (OTC:SSNLF), AMBA’s foundry of choice. These disruptions threatened to limit AMBA’s supply of chips starting in February, which in turn would limit AMBA’s ability to grow its revenue and earnings. These issues combined to keep a lid on the stock, even though the earnings reports released earlier in the year made it clear growth was on the upswing.

The latest report helped change all of that. YTD gains of the stock stood at 13% before the Q2 report, but that had changed to YTD gains of 49% three days after the report was released. Not only did AMBA beat expectations with revenue growth of 58% YoY and non-GAAP EPS growth of 483% YoY, but Q3 guidance was just as strong. The forecast predicts FY2022 will turn out to be a record year.

Furthermore, FY2022 is expected to be an inflection point and just the start of what’s to come. While AMBA is still seeing supply chain issues, the worst seems to be over. In any case, they’re not expected to be a major factor if the outlook is any indication. Demand is strong, including for CV. For all intents and purposes, the Q2 report gave an all clear sign to the bulls.

It also helped that the report was released with the stock at a critical junction. It’s not enough for a stock to close above the upper trendline of a triangle. It needs to stay above for a couple of days to confirm the move. When the stock did so and the Q2 report was better than expected, the conditions were laid for the stock to pop the way it did on heavy volume. If one were to go by charts only, then long AMBA is absolutely the way to go.

I am neutral on AMBA nevertheless. There are certainly a number of reasons to be long AMBA. AMBA is seen as a bet on such things as AI, EVs and autonomous vehicles. The numbers for revenue and earnings are rapidly improving. The charts are bullish. However, the stock took off, but so too did multiples. While there are those who will have no problem with multiples where they are, not everyone is likely to feel the same way.

There’s also the possibility that AMBA has been the beneficiary of companies ordering early and/or placing extra orders to guard against supply chain issues as mentioned in a previous article. It may be a coincidence, but there’s no denying that the recent surge in growth coincided with the presence of a semiconductor shortage.

Companies may be buying more simply because they’re worried they won’t have what they need otherwise. This would help explain why recent quarterly numbers got so much better in a short amount of time. The process could also reverse, hurting growth at AMBA, something that could be a problem with multiples where they are.

Bottom line, AMBA is likely to keep posting good numbers in the short term. The charts suggest the trend is up. Staying long makes sense from that standpoint, provided one knows the risks associated with high-flying stocks trading at very high multiples. For others, AMBA's multiples may simply be a hurdle too high to overcome.