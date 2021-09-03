small smiles/iStock via Getty Images

Finance Of America Companies Inc. (NYSE:FOA) has had a rough last few months as earnings and forward guidance came in much lower than the market expected. This has opened up a potential opportunity for investors in a cyclical market protected by an ever-increasing diversified base of earnings. Signs seem to be pointing towards a possible bottoming or flattening out of rates and mortgage originations opening the door for a possible quick recovery in the stock price.

Here's a look at the drop in mortgage originations in the second quarter along with the collapse in margins that helped precipitate Finance Of America's most recent rapid stock decline.

Slide from FOA's Q2 2021 Earnings Call Presentation

The housing market was on fire through the end of 2020 due to many effects including COVID-19 and government stimulus measures. This market has cooled considerably in 2021 but is starting to show signs that it might finally be bottoming out. The same might be true for Finance Of America's stock price which is now currently trading at about half of its SPAC valuation from earlier in April of 2021.

Data by YCharts

The rapid rise in rates to begin 2021, including the 30-year fixed, helped crush new and used home purchases as higher prices for existing and new homes combined with rapidly rising interest rates quickly helped push a lot of buyers out of the market. However, the rapid rise in rates to start the year has resulted in an almost as rapid decline in rates now through the middle of the year as rates are now back down near where rates were when purchases were peaking late in 2020.

Graph from Mortgagenewsdaily.com

Mortgage originations also appear to maybe be finally stabilizing or even possibly rebounding after a similar precipitous drop over the beginning of 2021. Banks are already starting to see a possible turn with Fannie and Freddie originations potentially getting set for a rebound.

Graph via yieldpro.com

All of this hinges on interest rates not going crazy any more in the near future as the Fed continues to consider actions in the market like tapering to address concerns like inflation and unemployment. The Fed was pretty much ready to start getting serious about tapering (pulling back asset purchases) later in 2021, but now that has been potentially delayed based on the newest disappointing jobs report. The U.S. added ~235K jobs against an expected ~720K new hires.

Chart is from CNBC

The Fed looks like it's ready to take action to start charting a new course in interest rate policy but just needs that one final nail in the Covid-19 economic derailment to officially start the process. Until then I hope to be slowly building my shares in companies like Finance Of America in preparation for the coming potential rebound in not only rates, but American home buying.

One thing Finance Of America does have going for it is a much more diversified business structure than much of its competition, allowing it to see growth in other areas of its company while mortgage applications suffer. While higher overall home prices and rates led to a decline in the number of homes that people could afford, it also helped lead to record growth in reverse mortgages for Finance Of America.

Slide from FOA's Q2 2021 Earnings Call Presentation

The ~$1B of total volume for reverse mortgages though fails to offset the more dramatic decline in total volume for traditional purchase and refinance mortgages which dropped sequentially from ~$8.4B to ~$6.9B. Commercial originations also had a good growth quarter as well although ~$0.4B in total volumes is also not enough to move the needle when traditional mortgage activity dives dramatically as it did last quarter.

The growth in reverse mortgages bears watching though as the financial and sociological implications of Covid-19 and its many variants continue to play out. One possible trend I could see in the future is the continuation of older and retirement age workers continuing to leave the workforce and not returning as the country continues to have trouble getting Covid and its variants under control. This could conceivably cause future ripple effects where more and more seniors take out reverse mortgages to offset the trend of leaving the workforce earlier than previously thought due to Covid-19. 84% of senior homeowners currently hold over half of their total wealth in mortgages.

Slide from FOA's Q2 2021 Earnings Call Presentation

Tapping this equity could spur additional future growth in reverse mortgages that could surprise to the upside, especially with many home prices near all-time highs.

Finally, the decline in Finance Of America's stock price means it's a far better value now at today's prices than when it first came to market earlier in 2021. In their latest Q2 2021 earnings report, FOA laid out the death knell of the stock by topping their Q1 2021 disappointing guidance. Adjusted EBITDA for 2021 went from a 20% expected drop from 2020 in Q1 to now an expected 25-30% drop in full year adjusted EBITDA. This drop though doesn't account for the approximate halving of the stock from earlier in the year as many times investors overreact to the latest news for any given stock. This is especially true considering the growing diversifying parts of the company that should work to temper volatility in the stock going forward. With a forward P/E of ~4.94 and trailing P/E of ~3.61 according to Yahoo Finance, this stock could be poised for a rapid and sustained rebound in value if the mortgage market is potentially bottoming out.

Finance Of America has been hammered hard from where it was earlier in 2021 due to the latest mortgage cyclicality resulting in a big drop in expected adjusted EBITDA for the rest of 2021. However, the stock price evisceration looks like it could be an overreaction if mortgage originations are potentially stabilizing or even rebounding later in the year along with interest rates. Cyclicality is not the same as a bad business and exaggerated bust times could help produce exaggerated boom times when investors start to believe in a market upswing in mortgage originations. I continue to add shares at these levels a little bit each month as my small position when Finance Of America debuted has now grown into an overly large position in my portfolio of 32 stocks with an average price per share now of $7.15. I could easily see the stock quickly and swiftly rebounding back over $10 a share towards a more realistic valuation of $12 a share in my estimation once the turnaround in mortgage originations becomes more apparent. Best of luck.