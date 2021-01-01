Sezeryadigar/E+ via Getty Images

If we look at the long-term chart of Fanhua, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANH) (Chinese Insurance Player), we can see that shares have become heavily oversold and a MACD crossover seems imminent. In fact, the monthly histogram has almost reached positive territory, so if September ends up being a solid month technically for the shares, we may finally get our buying opportunity.

The MACD indicator (especially on long-term charts) can be an excellent tool when trying to time significant moves in the respective underlying. The reason being is that the indicator is a combination of both trend and momentum. If indeed shares give a convincing crossover over the near term, this would be a strong signal that indeed the bearish trend which commenced in mid 2019 has finally run its course.

After researching Fanhua, we believe the market is pricing in the fruit which inevitably will come off the significant digitalisation work the company has done with respect to bringing its products online. Despite the fact that the global pandemic and subsequent lockdowns have really accelerated the shift to the digital channels, Fanhua already had a strong foothold in the digital space. This meant (with respect to the work they had done on network platforms), they did not have to reinvent the wheel when the lockdowns were ordered. This head-start so to speak compared to Fanhua's competition definitely resulted in the company gaining share over the past 18 months or so.

Furthermore, Fanhua has not rested on its laurels as it continues to invest heavily in the digital space. On the recent second quarter earnings conference call, we learned of more digital initiatives which were rolled out in this period. Management believes that these new tools will enable the company grow at scale due to much better management of teams. Time will tell if these tools will live up to their billing but present trends remain very encouraging.

From a profitability standpoint, Fanhua's return on equity metric currently comes in at 17.47% which is an excellent number both compared to the sector at large as well as the company's 5-year average. The company may be much smaller that it was a few short years ago in terms of annual sales and shareholder equity but this for the most part has not been affecting profitability. Furthermore, now with book value on the rise again in recent quarters, we expect Fanhua's profitability to keep on increasing which inevitably will help the share price in the long run.

Operating cash flow is expected to increase by over 60% in the coming year so this should give the investor an insight into how profitability trends are changing within the firm. This elevated number stems from the almost 10% growth in company sales expected this year. Suffice it to say, when sufficient sales are present to generate robust earnings and cash flow, then investments can continue to be made over time which jumpstarts the sales cycle once more.

Therefore, we would not be bearish about Fanhua's present book multiple of 2.58 which is much higher than the average (1.2) book multiple of insurance companies in this space. Again, we go back to profitability. Fanhua is returning far more earnings off its equity, its invested capital as well as its assets than its peers so its valuation is warranted to some respect. Moreover, and keeping in mind that an insurance company's book multiple is a very popular valuation metric, Fanhua's sales multiple of 1.3 is well below the sector average of 3.24. Suffice it to say, the cheapness of the company's sales leads us to believe that it is not as expensive as many may believe here and the market is pricing in an up-move.

The 4.3% forward dividend yield is another strong calling card here for investors. The quarterly payment of $0.15 goes ex-dividend this week. Although the growth rate of the dividend has slackened off in recent times, the dividend has still grown by well over 50% on average per year over the past three years. Strong upcoming cash flow generation should keep the dividend elevated going forward.

Therefore to sum up, we believe the bullish technicals which are playing themselves out at present on the long-term chart have plenty of merit in Fanhua. The stock is once more growing its equity, has much higher profitability than its peers and its sales are much cheaper than the sector in general. We look forward to continued coverage.