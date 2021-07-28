bashta/iStock via Getty Images

A guest post by Ovi

Below are a number of oil (C + C ) production charts for Non-OPEC countries created from data provided by the EIAʼs International Energy Statistics and updated to May 2021. Information from other sources such as OPEC, the STEO and country-specific sites such as Russia, Norway and China is used to provide a short-term outlook for future output and direction for a few countries and the world.

May Non-OPEC production increased by 44 kb/d to 48,421 kb/d. The biggest contributors to the increase were Canada, 71 kb/d and the US, 82 kb/d. Offsetting the increases were declines from Norway, 54 kb/d and Italy, 43 kb/d.

Using data from the September 2021 STEO, a projection for Non-OPEC oil output was made for the time period June 2021 to December 2022 (red graph).

Output is expected to reach 52,098 kb/d in December 2022, which is lower than the previous high of December 2019, by slightly more than 400 kb/d. In the September STEO report, the forecast December 2022 output was revised down by 86 kb/d from 52,184 kb/d in the August report to 52,098 kb/d.

June production for the Non-OPEC countries is projected to increase by 591 kb/d to 49,012 kb/d. About half of that increase is expected to come from Canada as maintenance on a few oil sands coker units/plants is completed. The 49, 012 kb/d output in this report was revised down by 347 kb/d from 49,359 kb/d in the August STEO.

Ranking Production from Non-OPEC Countries

Above are listed the worldʼs 11th largest Non-OPEC producers. The original criteria for inclusion in the table was that all of the countries produced more than 1,000 kb/d. The last two have currently fallen below 1,000 kb/d.

In May, these 11 countries produced 84.2% of the Non-OPEC output. On a YoY basis, Non-OPEC production increased by 3,180 kb/d while on an MoM basis production increased by 44 kb/d to 48,421 kb/d. World YoY output was up by 4,446 kb/d.

Production by Country

The EIA reported Brazilʼs May production decreased by 42 kb/d to 2,932 kb/d. According to this source, June’s output decreased by a further 29 kb/d from May to 2,903 kb/d and July rebounded to 3,040 kb/d, according to this source. (Red Markers).

According to the EIA, May’s output increased by 71 kb/d to 4,192 kb/d. The increase was due to some oil sands plant maintenance being completed. As more is completed, production should return to the 4,600 kb/d range.

Oil exports by rail to the US in June were 131.6 kb/d, little changed from April and May and down by close to 45 kb/d from March. The June rail loadings are down from a peak of 411,991 bpd shipped on the railways in Feb. 2020 before the COVID-19 pandemic knocked out oil demand and led to a collapse in oil prices.

According to this source, Enbridge’s (ENB) 390,000-bpd pipeline expansion is in ‘final innings,’ lifting hopes for capacity-constrained oil patch. Long anticipated and frequently delayed Line 3 is expected to begin filling with crude in late September.

Canada is the U.S.’s largest source of oil imports, shipping just over 4 million barrels per day of oil on average in May.

An interesting comment: “The same US administration that retroactively cancelled Canada’s Keystone XL Pipeline is now pleading with OPEC & Russia to produce & ship more crude oil,” the premier tweeted last week. “This comes just as Vladimir Putin’s Russia has become the 2nd largest exporter of oil to the US.”

The EIA reported Chinaʼs May’s output increased by 18 kb/d from April to 4,010 kb/d. According to this source, China’s output decreased by 83 kb/d in July to 3,973 kb/d.

Mexicoʼs production, as reported by the EIA in May was 1,750 kb/d, down 4 kb/d from April. Data from Pemex shows that July production was up slightly to 1,772 kb/d. (Red markers).

Kazakhstan’s output increased by 30 kb/d in May to 1,773 kb/d. Will it get back to its pre-covid level which is 200 kb/d higher?

The EIA reported that Norwayʼs May production was 1,675 kb/d, a decrease of 53 kb/d from April. The Norway Petroleum Directorate (NPD) reported that production in July had recovered to 1,763 kb/d, up by 83 kb/d, red markers.

The NPD announced earlier this year that production would increase in the second half 2021. July was the first month showing a significant production reversal. Will production exceed the previous high of 1,828 kb/d in December 2020?

Omanʼs May production increased by 5 kb/d to 955 kb/d.

May’s output was unchanged at 1,362 kb/d.

The EIA reported that Russian output decreased by 9 kb/d in May to 10,063 kb/d. According to the Russian Ministry of Energy, Russian production in July was 10,461 kb/d.

According to Reuters, Russian oil and gas condensate output decreased to 10.43 million barrels per day (bpd) in August from 10.46 million bpd in July.

UKʼs production increased by 41 kb/d in May to 766 kb/d.

U.S. June production was essentially flat at 11,307 kb/d. The main change in this chart is the September STEO projection, red graph. August and September outputs are forecast to drop. September is projected to hit a low of 10,757 kb/d due to Hurricane Ida.

The December 2022 output has also been revised down by 57 kb/d from 12,231 kb/d to 12,174 kb/d. The expected monthly increase in US production from October 2021 to December 2022 is now 68.1 kb/d/mth, down from 72.8 kb/d/mth. It is still not clear where this increase will come from. This monthly rate, if correct, is less than half of the rate in 2017 to 2018 and will be a relief to the OPEC + countries

In the week of September 3, the US oil rig count dropped by 16. This was due to 17 rigs being rendered inoperable due to hurricane Ida hitting Louisiana. Interestingly Louisiana had increased their rig count by 3 a few weeks earlier.

Frac spreads have largely been unchanged at close to 240 since the week of July 9.

These five countries complete the list of Non-OPEC countries with annual production between 500 kb/d and 1,000 kb/d. Their combined May production was 3,179 kb/d, down by 109 kb/d from April. The drop was largely due to small drops in all five countries, with Colombia being the largest at 42 kb/d.

World Oil Production Projection

World oil production in May increased by 485 kb/d to 75,926 kb/d according to the EIA. Of the 485 kb/d increase, the biggest contributor was Saudi Arabia, 385 kb/d. There were a number of countries that had smaller increases of less than 100 kb/d, offset by countries with similar decreases.

This chart also projects world production out to December 2022. It uses the September STEO report along with the International Energy Statistics to make the projection, red markers. It projects that world crude production in December 2022 will be close to 82,568 kb/d, 380 kb/d lower than forecast in the previous report.

The current December 2022 forecast is 2,043 kb/d lower than the November 2018 peak of 84,611 kb/d. As best that I can remember, this may be the biggest gap that I have reported.

Original Post

Editor's Note: The summary bullets for this article were chosen by Seeking Alpha editors.