10'000 Hours/DigitalVision via Getty Images

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) recently reported disappointing Q1 2022 results with both revenues and EPS coming short of estimates. While the company’s revenues of $442.58 mn were up 13.46% YoY, they were down sequentially from Q4 2021’s $473 mn and missed consensus estimates by $18.78 mn. The company’s adjusted EPS came in even worse at $0.70 which was less than half the sell-side estimates of $1.48.

The company disappointed investors on almost every metric and its EBITDA of ~7.25% was one of the lowest we have seen since the Great Housing Recession. In fact, the company changed its accounting policy from LIFO to FIFO which benefited its EBITDA margins by 50 bps, else its margins would have been even lower.

In Q4 2021, the company reported a ~9.98% adjusted EBITDA margin. At that time the company’s CEO Scott Culbreth indicated that the worst is already behind in terms of margins and said,

“Pricing actions have been announced and will deliver margin improvement in the first half of our fiscal year 2022”

However, on the Q1 earnings call, management commented that the company is fulfilling a significant amount of backlog orders and since these were booked before price increases took effect, it is resulting in lower margins. Management also said that in Q1 the company realized only $3 mn of pricing benefit in $443 mn sales. Further, since most of the pricing increases will get implemented from October 1st, even Q2 margins won’t benefit to a significant extent from these pricing increases.

This raises a question - American Woodmark was building its backlog for the last several quarters as incoming order rates exceeded what the company could produce and sell. So, why didn’t management incorporated this backlog factor while giving margin guidance for 1H 2021 in its Q4 conference call? It is strange that the company’s CEO Scott Culbreth, who has also served as American Woodmark’s CFO previously, didn’t anticipate the impact of backlog booked at a lower price on the company’s EBITDA margins.

Management also cited material cost inflation, increased transportation costs, and labor shortage as some other factors impacting margins. But these factors have been around for almost a year now, and have impacted the company’s results in recent quarters. American Woodmark’s peer Fortune Brands (FBHS) is seeing similar challenges but its cabinet division reported 31% sales growth last quarter and ~10.90% EBIT margins. AMWD’s adjusted EBIT margins were just ~4.31% last quarter. So, it raises questions about management’s poor execution.

On the revenue front, in addition to unplanned shutdowns due to material shortages, management also talked about a delay from the builders and their ability to receive American Woodmark’s cabinets. In addition to decreasing revenues for the quarter, it also resulted in the build-up of finished goods inventory. I cover the building product industry closely and American Woodmark is the only company, I have come across, which has cited this as a factor impacting revenues. I believe it is again an execution issue in terms of dealing with their clients.

On the positive side, management has said that as price increases take hold over the back half of this year, its adjusted EBITDA margins will return to year-over-year growth in Q4 2022. However, one needs to note that the company’s EBITDA margins were already very poor in Q4 2021 at just ~9.98% (vs. ~14% in Q42020). So, easier comparisons will also play a major role in margin improvement in Q4 this year.

Assuming margin improves YoY in Q4 and reaches ~11% levels, and revenue benefits from a slight increase in volume (I have assumed ~3% in both Q3 and Q4) as well as pricing (management has guided $25 mn benefits in each Q3 and Q4 and I have assumed the same), we have an EPS of $4.79 for the current year (see table below).

Table: American Woodmark Adjusted P&L

Source: GS Analytics estimates, Company Data

I have also assumed some additional benefit from pricing in Q2 2022 (~$10 mn since most of the pricing increases take effect from Oct 1 and AMWD’s Q2 ends on Oct 31) compared to Q1 2022. However, the YoY growth is much lower in Q2 2022 as it faces difficult comparisons (Q1 2021 was down 8.70% while Q2 2021 was up 4.80%).

For FY2023, I have assumed low single-digit revenue growth helped by easier first half comps and margins of 11% in line with Q42022e levels. I am not assuming any dramatic improvement in execution given the recent poor track record. This gives $6.59 in EPS.

The company’s poor execution and market share loss to Fortune Brands will keep its P/E multiple under pressure. The stock has traded at low double-digit forward P/E in recent quarters. Even if we use FY2023e EPS, I don’t see much upside from the current levels. So, I would not recommend buying the stock after the recent correction.

However, the company’s margin may see some benefit if hardwood lumber prices correct. Softwood lumber prices (LB1:COM) have already corrected and hardwood lumber prices usually follow softwood lumber prices with a lag. So, despite poor execution, the company may still benefit if it happens this time as well. So, I wouldn’t recommend shorting it either.

Hence, I have a neutral rating on the stock.