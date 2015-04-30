BoC Holds Key Rate Unchanged, Sees Economy Strengthening In H2 2021

Summary

  • The Bank of Canada (BoC) opted to keep the overnight rate at 0.25%.
  • Orlando: Ingredients are there for economic activity to strengthen through the remainder of the year.
  • Delta variant and supply chain disruptions could weaken growth in the fourth quarter.

The Bank of Canada keeps its key policy rate unchanged, even though the economy lost a bit of steam in the second quarter. Anthony Okolie speaks with James Orlando, Senior Economist, TD Bank, about what risk the Delta variant poses to Canada’s recovery in the second half of the year.

