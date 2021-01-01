Grafissimo/E+ via Getty Images

Introduction

After being forced to reduce their distributions amidst plunging oil prices during 2020, Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) has once again increased their distributions and now provides a high yield of 7% if sustained, as my previous article expected. A follow-up analysis is provided within this article that reviews their second quarter of 2021 results as well as their upcoming Swallowtail acquisition, which will see plenty more distribution growth coming in the future.

Executive Summary and Ratings

Since many readers are likely short on time, the table below provides a very brief executive summary and ratings for the primary criteria that were assessed. This Google Document provides a list of all my equivalent ratings as well as more information regarding my rating system. The following section provides a detailed analysis for those readers who are wishing to dig deeper into their situation.

*There are significant short and medium-term uncertainties for the broader oil and gas industry, however, in the long term they will certainly face a decline as the world moves away from fossil fuels.

Detailed Analysis

Instead of simply assessing distribution coverage through distributable cash flow, I prefer to utilize free cash flow since it provides the toughest criteria and best captures the true impact on their financial position. The main difference between the two is that the former ignores the capital expenditure that relates to growth projects, which given the very high capital intensity of their industry can create a material difference.

Thanks to the continued oil price recovery during the second quarter of 2021, they have seen their operating cash flow and thus free cash flow climbing higher to $129.7m for the first half or $75m for the second quarter alone given the $54.7m seen during the first quarter. This solid recovery from the turmoil of 2020 has also seen management provide quite favorable guidance for the second half of 2021, as per the quote included below.

“Viper is expected to generate roughly $320 million of annualized free cash flow in the back half of the year, assuming $65 WTI.”

-Viper Energy Partners Q2 2021 Conference Call.

If this guidance comes to pass, it will see their free cash flow reach approximately $160m during the second half of 2021, thereby beating their results thus far into the year. Even after bumping their quarterly distributions to $0.33 per unit, these should still see strong coverage given they only cost $102.4m per half-year based upon their latest outstanding unit count of 155,011,252. At least this improving outlook is already being passed onto their unitholders with management lifting their distribution payout ratio to 70%, as per the quote included below.

“This strong free cash flow generation and the resulting continued decrease in net debt has enabled Viper to increase our distribution to common unitholders to 70% of cash available for distribution.”

-Viper Energy Partners Q2 2021 Conference Call (previously linked).

Whilst this higher distribution payout ratio provides a very desirable short-term boost, there should be plenty more distribution growth coming in the medium to long term thanks to their upcoming Swallowtail acquisition, which should boost their production. Even though the price of oil plays an important role, it nevertheless remains a fact that the more oil produced on their land, the more royalties they receive and thus the more free cash flow for paying distributions.

They initially expect to see a further 2,000 barrels of oil produced in the short term, as per their acquisition announcement, half of which being attributable to their parent company, Diamondback Energy (FANG) with whom they receive greater insight into expected future production. This would already boost their production by a solid 12.50% versus their pre-acquisition forecast 2021 production of 16,000 barrels of oil at the midpoint, as per their second quarter of 2021 results announcement.

The more exciting growth comes when looking further into the medium term when they forecast their Diamondback attributable production to exceed 5,000 barrels of oil by 2024. This means that even absent of any other production increase elsewhere, it should still boost their total oil production by a very impressive 31.25% to 21,000 barrels of oil per annum. When considering that 85% of their existing resource base remains undeveloped, as per my previously linked article, this growth should not simply offset declines elsewhere but actually contribute meaningfully to their free cash flow and thus see plenty more distribution growth coming in the future.

Following their free cash flow climbing during the second quarter of 2021, their net debt decreased by 4.92% to $491.8m from its earlier level of $517.2m at the end of the first quarter, whilst their cash balance swelled by 261.75% to $42.4m from its earlier balance of $11.7m. After funding the $225m cash portion of their upcoming acquisition during the fourth quarter of 2021, it will leave their net debt at $716.8m before considering their previously discussed free cash flow for the second half of 2021. If their forecast of approximately $160m comes to pass, this should leave around $48m after funding their distribution payments given their 70% payout ratio, which means they should end 2021 with net debt approximately 36% higher at $668.8m.

Their climbing earnings and decreasing net debt has naturally seen their leverage drift lower during the second quarter of 2021 with their net debt-to-EBITDA now down to 1.28, which sits towards the bottom third of the low territory of between 1.01 and 2.00. This provides a very desirable base to handle the additional debt from the upcoming acquisition without hurting their very healthy financial position. Even after their net debt jumps to the previously estimated $668.8m by the end of 2021, their net debt-to-EBITDA would still only be 1.74 based upon their annualized EBITDA from the first half of 2021, calculated as noted underneath the above graph.

Following their cash balance swelling larger during the second quarter of 2021, it further supports their already strong liquidity that now sees a cash ratio of 0.62 that sits well above their previous result of 0.19 at the end of the first quarter. If interested in details regarding their liquidity, please refer to my previously linked article because they remain effectively unchanged and it would be rather redundant to simply restate these non-critical findings.

Conclusion

Quite often high growth investment opportunities come with heightened risks, although thankfully this situation offers a rare combination of a high distribution yield that still offers high growth in the medium term but with a very healthy financial position that lowers risks. Following this exciting outlook that sees plenty more distribution growth coming after the latest acquisition, it should be no surprise that my bullish rating is being maintained further into the future.

Notes: Unless specified otherwise, all figures in this article were taken from Viper Energy Partners’ SEC filings, all calculated figures were performed by the author.