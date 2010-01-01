courtneyk/iStock via Getty Images

Article Objective

This article compares two of the United States' leading private healthcare insurance providers. This article follows a quantitative approach and doesn't cover idiosyncrasies.

The assumption is that idiosyncrasies will be frictions and that the two stocks are highly correlated as part of a mature peer group, more affected by systemic and fundamental factors than unforeseen events.

Source: Portfolio Visualizer

If you're looking for comprehensive company descriptions, then click on the links below.

Stock Performance

Data by YCharts

Both stocks have underperformed the SPY (tracks the S&P 500) since August 2019, which shouldn't be a surprise for UnitedHealth as its Beta of 0.77 trades below the index. It's also a dividend-paying stock which means that there's an erosion of residual/tangible book value, after distributions.

On the other hand, Anthem also pays dividends, but its Beta of 1.03 means that its returns should ideally be beating the SPY, but it's underperformed both the SPY and UnitedHealth.

Pricing Metrics

Data by YCharts

Both stocks have appreciated by over 200% (UnitedHealth Performance, Anthem Performance) over the past five years and have EPS that closely correlate (discussed later).

It's, however, Anthem that has a higher earnings yield. We think its projected 2026 cumulative EPS growth of 502% will probably cause convergence with UnitedHealth's earnings yield, with UnitedHealth's EPS projection of 661% being superior. The price correlation allows us to draw this relative comparison.

I mentioned the earnings yield because value stocks thrive on earnings yields as leading indicators, especially these two, see the relationship below (please note leading indicators and not coincident indicators).

Data by YCharts

Let's assess pricing details.

UnitedHealth Weighted Average Cost of Capital 5.46% Return On Invested Capital 12.68%

Source: GuruFocus & Seeking Alpha

Anthem Weighted Average Cost of Capital 6.41% Return On Invested Capital 7.57%

Source: GuruFocus & Seeking Alpha

If this was a 10,000-word article I could've added Carhart and APT models but I kept it simple with WACC. I also added ROIC, ROIC trends are good indicators of competitive advantage.

UnitedHealth holds a cheaper cost of capital than Anthem, with the main differentiating factor being its lower Beta (0.77 versus Anthem's 1.03)

UnitedHealth's equity holders demand a return of 5.71% according to its CAPM, while Anthem's equity holders demand a return of 7.09%.

From a debt vantage point, UnitedHealth has a borrowing cost at 3.95% compared to Anthem's 3.9%.

Data by YCharts

The downward trajectory in EBIT and almost exact correlation doesn't suggest that the matter will change. Investors also need to note that Anthem has an enterprise value of $111.38 billion while UnitedHealth has an enterprise value of $431.41 billion, investors do tend to demand premiums from smaller companies (a relative comparison).

Data by YCharts

UnitedHealth also has a higher Return On Invested Capital ratio consolidating the argument that it's more competitive in the market than Anthem. There's no trend to suggest that Anthem is about to change that.

Valuation Metrics

Data by YCharts

I always find it helpful to look at diluted EPS metrics first off. When I spot a terrible diluted EPS reading on a mature stock, it's a no-go for me; I'd like my money's worth.

Anthem actually has a better-diluted EPS than UnitedHealth, with less volatility in its bottom-line earnings. I also expect the diluted EPS of Anthem to improve significantly as it embarks on the remainder of its $5.2 billion share repurchase program.

UnitedHealth's share repurchase program only has $2.9 billion left in its current repurchase capacity, which could give Anthem an advantage, relatively speaking.

Let's move on to relative valuation.

UnitedHealth Current 5y Average Price-Earnings 26.36 21.14 Price to Book 5.78 4.67 EV/EBITDA (FWD) 16.11 12.75

Source: Seeking Alpha

Anthem Current 5y Average Price-Earnings 18.23 16.45 Price to Book 2.64 2.18 EV/EBITDA (FWD) 11.22 10.82

Source: Seeking Alpha

Sector Median Price-Earnings 24.96 Price to Book 3.95 EV/EBITDA (FWD) 16.35

Source: Seeking Alpha

Anthem beats UnitedHealth all end up when it comes to its relative value versus the sector. But on a normalized basis, UnitedHealth's elevated multiples are justified, as the stock holds higher 5y averages than Anthem. I would say that both stocks are still undervalued, and it's touch and go with which is better off.

I believe that stocks will continue trading at higher than historical multiples until marginal utility diminishes. In the context of healthcare insurance stocks, this means that stocks will trade at high multiples up till the point that investors find a need for liquidity to cover their basic living expenses by liquidating assets.

An alternative scenario where these stocks will lose value is one where a shift to a heavily risk-on environment happens, but considering the run we were on in 2020/21 and the recent drawback in disposable income (see chart below), I can't see that happening.

Source: Trading Economics

Dividends

UnitedHealth Current 5y Average Dividend Yield 1.23% 1.41% Payout Ratio 34.35% 29.95% Dividend Coverage Ratio 3.50 3.68 Free Cash Flow to D.Yield 3.76% 4.18%

Source: Seeking Alpha

Anthem Current 5y Average Dividend Yield 1.10% 1.27% Payout Ratio 24.44% 21.54% Dividend Coverage Ratio 5.99 5.37 Free Cash Flow to D.Yield 5.62% 5.66%

Source: Seeking Alpha

At face value, you'd say that UnitedHealth probably gives you a better bang for your buck with the higher yield. Both companies have elevated payout ratios, while Anthem probably looks like a safer dividend play with its improved dividend coverage ratio.

I'd say that the dividend-based investment vantage point points to a draw/marginal UnitedHealth victory. Both companies have increased dividend amounts for more than a decade, which offers reasonable track records.

Backtesting

Source: Portfolio Visualizer

For the backtest, I did a pre-Covid test (no pun intended) from 2010-2019. The model assumes that dividends get reinvested.

The weights I used were:

Portfolio 1: 50% UnitedHealth /50% Anthem

Portfolio 2: 30% UnitedHealth /70% Anthem

Portfolio 3: 70% UnitedHealth /30% Anthem

As you can see, portfolio 3 provides the highest amount of 5-year return and the lowest level of volatility/total risk. This means that by going overweight UnitedHealth we'll experience the best returns.

Here's a couple of other things to consider.

Source: Portfolio Visualizer

Portfolio 2 actually provided the best annual gains twice but also experienced a more significant max drawdown. The Sharpe and Sortino ratios of portfolio 3 were superior to the other portfolios, which ultimately means that risk-return utility for UnitedHealth is better.

The Verdict

Both stocks are good bets, but I'd rather go for UnitedHealth. Although the backtest is backward-looking, it speaks volumes when you look at UnitedHealth's superior pricing factors. The two stocks run neck and neck in valuation, but the higher dividend yield of UnitedHealth with its superior track record (12 years of dividend growth vs. Anthem's 10) probably means that it beats Anthem in that regard too. UnitedHealth takes the cherry based on today's analysis!