Introduction

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) stock has been stuck in a fairly narrow trading pattern for the last several months. This was after moving higher with the general energy industry since November of last year. It is probably noteworthy that the stock hasn't moved lower since June, as have many other pipeline companies we follow. Yesterday, the company inked a deal to buy Moda Midstream, LLC and we think that this could be a potential catalyst for ENB.

In this article, we will review the key elements of this transaction and what the long-term impact might be. We will also look at a few other key issues impacting ENB and come to a conclusion about the present and future prospects of the company.

We think that ENB is making positive moves that will be reflected in future earnings upside potential. Investors should carefully review the company for growth and income.

The Enbridge/Moda Deal

ENB agreed to buy from EnCap Flatrock, LP (privately held) their Moda Ingleside Energy Center-MIEC for $3.0 bn in cash. What they got were some significant assets that will be immediately accretive to ENB's bottom line and advance their Gulf Coast Export strategy. In specific terms, ENB got:

A 100% operating interest in Moda’s MIEC, which will now be known as the Enbridge Ingleside Energy Center, (EIEC).

Moda’s 20% stake in the 670-Mb/d Cactus II crude oil pipeline from the Permian to Ingleside.

Moda’s 375-Mbbl Taft Terminal, which is located just west of Ingleside.

Moda’s 300-Mb/d Viola Pipeline from the terminus of the Eagle Ford Joint Venture (JV) Pipeline to MIEC.

The new ENB Ingleside Energy Center is a star in the Gulf Coast crude export universe. With the capacity to take in a VLCC at dockside, as shown above, it lies on the periphery of the Corpus Christi harbor system. This means ships headed here avoid a lot of congestion and wait times that are inherent in the crowded harbor sites closer to the city. (Site of the Ingleside terminal is shown in the description of the EIEC in the graphic to the left side.)

Along with the concrete assets described above, ENB got an intangible benefits-functionality and interconnectivity.

An under-utilized asset with 2.1 mm bbl of storage when Moda purchased the terminal from Occidental Petroleum in September 2018, the facility had 2.1 mm bbl of storage capacity. Moda then began an aggressive expansion that has added 13.5 mm bbl of new storage. The terminal now boasts 15.6 mm bbl of storage. An additional 5 MMbbl is permitted for future development.

Ingleside is directly linked to all three of the big new crude pipelines from the Permian - Cactus II, EPIC Crude, and Gray Oak, giving interconnectivity with these transmission lines. These direct connections smooth operations by eliminating the need to transfer crude from one pipe or system to another to access the Energy Center. Crude oil can be sent in batches straight from the Permian to dedicated client tanks at the terminal. This helps maintain crude quality.

As a final point, the terminal is connected via the Viola Pipeline to Plains All American and Enterprise’s Eagle Ford JV Pipeline (orange line), which transports crude from the original Cactus Pipeline’s Gardendale terminus to Corpus Christi’s Inner Harbor area. Further, Harvest Midstream’s new 600-Mb/d Harvest Ingleside pipeline (brown line) links Harvest’s new Midway terminal (near Moda’s Taft Terminal) to MIEC.

In summary, we regard this as a stellar asset that fits right into ENB's aggressive growth strategy for the U.S Gulf Coast. The Ingleside terminal with its ability to load VLCC's and Suezmax tankers, and its high storage and fast loading rates-1.6 mm bbl per day, along with the minority ownership of the Cactus II and Viola pipelines provided easy access for the Permian light crude now being exported in ever-increasing amounts.

Other Enbridge Notes

ENB Line-3, replacement, which has been held up with legal and political challenges to permitting, has won the recent court battles. With the tide shifting in their direction, the company has begun offering carriage for 620K bbl/day commencing Q-4, 2021. The new Line-3 replaces an older line with lower capacity. This is not a done-deal, but things do look favorable for the new Line-3.

We've talked a lot recently about the surge in natural gas prices due to export as LNG. In trading today, they are nudging toward $5.00 an MCF, a 6-year high (if you discount the Feb Snowmageddon spike). ENB is allocating capital toward gas mobility. One, in particular, is soon to be in service to supply gas to the Calcasieu LNG project.

Al Monaco comments on the status and impact of some of these projects -

Gas Transmission, where we're slated to bring in $3 billion plus of projects into service this year. Construction on T-South and Spruce Ridge and BC is progressing well and we've put the initial phases in service in Q2. On T-South, two of the five stations and the initial segment of Spruce Ridge are operating. Both of these projects are cost of service commercial underpinning which ensures a solid return on $1.5 billion of comp. Great progress on our US Gulf Coast LNG strategy with construction of the Cameron Extension project which will supply about 800 million a day to the Calcasieu Pass liquefaction plan. And there we're on track for Q4 in service and that's a $200 million project as a reminder. And these projects fit right in the middle of our low-risk fairway.

This one ticks two boxes. One is the pickup of thousands of new gas customers in this area. The other is switching power generation from coal to gas, and bringing lower Co2 emissions as noted in the slide. Al Monaco comments on the impact of the Ridgeline project -

Development activity, as I mentioned early, is also picking up and our new Ridgeline project is a good example. We're pleased to be working with the Tennessee Value Authority, that's TVA on an opportunity that could provide affordable cleaner energy to the utilities customers. Ridgeline would expand our East Tennessee system which would be about $1 billion assuming the combined cycle auction is selected through the TVA's review process. It's a great example of how natural gas can preserve reliable and affordable energy while lowering emissions by replacing coal-fired generation. Pending TVA's environmental assessment and supply source determination, project approval, and the necessary permits were projected to be complete by 2026 and that will support our medium-term outlook.

Q-2

One of the things about the pipeline business is the long contracts with guaranteed terms that insulate them somewhat from crude price inflections. While not necessarily insulating the stock price as we've noted, the distributions/dividends - the reason why many investors own pipelines aren't usually affected. In Q-2, ENB reported EBITDA of CAN$3.3 bn, about the same as the quarter before. Distributable Cash Flows were CAN$2.5 bn, about a 3% improvement due to operating efficiencies seen during the heart of the pandemic.

Most metrics show favorable or flat comparisons to the same period in 2020. As noted, DCF has improved from efficiencies taken in the heart of the pandemic.

The company has guided for about CAN$10 bn in DCF for the whole of 2021 and a 5-7% growth rate through 2023. The slide above outlines capital allocation priorities and expectations for growth drivers through 2023.

ENB is probably the Best in Class in this niche, due in part at least to their solid financials. Pipeline companies burn through a lot of capital. We have seen this with other companies we have covered. Some have let their growth ambitions weigh down their balance sheets to the detriment of the share price. Not so with ENB. The company has maintained a solid credit rating, which tends to lower borrowing costs. As noted in the slide below, the debt to EBITDA ratio of around 5.1x is comfortable for a business with their cash flow and capital needs and is on a glide-slope lower. It should be noted that long-term indebtedness is around $50 bn, so the company going to a less capital intensive mode a few years hence would be beneficial.

ENB pays a solid dividend that offers a yield on cost not widely available in a business of this quality. At current prices, it is yielding 6.68% and is underpinned with operations cash flow.

ESG Related Information

ENB is participating in a number of ESG oriented business opportunities that may someday be growth businesses. Some make obvious sense to me, like the solar self-power discussed in the slide below.

Others have me scratching my head, like the European Offshore Wind portfolio. The company tells us that it is going to bring in cash, and that's all we care about.

Al Monaco, CEO of Enbridge, comments on the European Renewable business.

Now on to Slide 16 and our Renewables business. First good progress on the three French offshore wind projects. On Saint Nazaire, 13 of the 80 stations are done and turbines are being manufactured for Fécamp and Calvados. These three projects are scheduled for in-service in late 2022 through 2024 and the first being Saint Nazaire, so solid cash flow growth to come over this period. Our Maple Power development team continues to build the pipeline. We've got two projects with potential for over 600 megawatts in France that have secured leases, Dunkirk near shore and Provence Grand Large which is a floater pilot obviously further offshore. And we're starting community consultations on the ramping extension project in the U.K. and that's up to a 1.2 gigawatts project.

Risks

An obvious one would be a change or reversal of fortune in the Line-3 hurdles. If this were to happen, it would probably be reflected in a reduced stock price.

ENB owns 30% of the Dakota Access Pipeline, which also is looking better than it did.

These risks are pretty well known and endlessly discussed, so I won't embellish these aspects further.

Your Takeaway

I think Enbridge has the potential to break the pipeline curse of no-growth. The recent acquisition of the Moda Ingleside facilities represents a coup in my estimation. This is a world-class facility that gives them access to major tanker loadings at an advantaged port like Corpus Christi. Also, as shown below, it has an advantaged acreage adjacent for the planned self-solar power project.

As discussed, there are also other levers to pull that will be accretive to the company's bottom line.

Enbridge is trading at an EV/EBITDA multiple of about 8.66 currently. This is a bit high but not out of line in a business that requires as much capital as this one does. If the new projects and particularly the new Ingleside terminal are as accretive as promised, then the EBITDA and cash flow should go up and lower that multiple. ENB investor packet lists it as carrying an 8x EV/EBITDA multiple, so this supports the notion of a reduced multiple.

We think investors looking for income now, a likely scenario for increased DCF leading to higher dividends in the near future, and possible capital growth, should put ENB on their shortlist for an entry point. The company is trading higher ahead of the API and EIA inventory reports. The forecast is for about a 4-mm bbl drop in crude inventories, similar to last week. If this holds up, then the gains seen today will likely be sustained.

Absent a big structural move in crude, I don't see a catalyst for the company to move significantly higher until the Moda deal closes. Given that, unless you are just looking to lock up a relatively tasty yield, I would monitor ENB for a slightly better entry point.