When it comes to REITs, one of the most interesting growth areas in recent years has been the industrial space. The continued growth of industry necessitates the creation and use of industrial properties. Not all of these companies are made equally. Some have particular areas of focus. One example is Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT). This company has operations spread across several states, but the bulk of its business comes from Hawaii. With an interesting portfolio of assets, the enterprise makes for a good long-term prospect for investors to consider. That said, given the company's historical performance figures, investors should only pay so much to participate in the upside the firm offers. And with share prices having recently risen, Industrial Logistics Properties looks to be trading close to fair value.

Recent developments are mixed

The last time I wrote about Industrial Logistics Properties was in an article published in late February of this year. In that article, I was bullish and I called the company a strong prospect for investors to consider. Since then, shares of the REIT have risen by 32.4%. In addition, some things have changed with the enterprise that could affect its value prospects. For instance, the company has continued to expand its operations. When I last wrote about the company, it owned 289 properties spread across 31 states. 63 of these were located in the mainland portion of the US, while the remaining 226 were located in Hawaii. Today, the business now owns 291 properties spread across 32 states. 65 of these during the mainland and the remaining 226 are still in Hawaii.

Despite this continued expansion here in the mainland portion of the US, Industrial Logistics Properties continues to be focused largely on Hawaii. 50.6% of the company's revenue comes from that state. In addition, it is worth mentioning that the contracts for those properties heavy weighted average life expectancy remaining of 13 years. That makes some far more stable than the weighted average five-year life expectancy of its mainland assets. That said, not everything has been great onshore. The occupancy rate of the assets in Hawaii increased from 97.2% to 98%, while the occupancy rate here has declined from 99.7% to 98%. That is still a high level, but the trend is a net negative.

Operationally, the picture for the business has been somewhat mixed. Revenue in the first half of 2021 came out to $108.40 million. That represents a decline of 16.2% compared to the $129.39 million reported for the first half of 2020. The decline in the second quarter alone with slightly higher at 16.8%. In addition to suffering some from the occupancy change, the company also saw revenue decline as a result of its investment in a joint venture. Initially, in the middle of 2020, the company contributed twelve of its properties to this joint venture in exchange for cash proceeds of $108.27 million. It still retained a 61% ownership stake in that business. However, that number has since been reduced to 22% as a result of management selling off another 39%.

With revenue on the decline, profitability has largely suffered, but only marginally. NOI, or net operating income, dropped from $101.42 million in the first half of 2020 to $84.34 million in the first half this year. EBITDA fared even worse, plummeting from $91.75 million to $76.35 million. Fortunately, however, other profitability metrics held up better. Operating cash flow decreased only modestly, dipping from $62.90 million to $62.61 million. Meanwhile, FFO, or funds from operations, actually increased from $60.73 million to $61.27 million.

Shares aren't cheap

When it comes to pricing the company, the process is rather tricky. We should assume that performance generated this year is indicative of the company's potential moving forward. This is because the changes regarding the joint venture were structural in nature as opposed to being the result of something that might change for the better. If we project out results from the first half of this year through the rest of the year, then the company should generate operating cash flow of around $114 million for 2021. EBITDA should be around $149 million, while FFO should be about $122.1 million. NOI, meanwhile, should come in at around $165.2 million. It is worth mentioning that the company could very well return to growth. However, as my aforementioned article made clear, the growth rate of the business over the three years leading up to and including 2020 was not stellar. It was solid, but not enough to demand a strong premium over the competition. So future growth will probably look similar to this.

Taking the numbers I calculated, shares of Industrial Logistics Properties look to be trading at a price to operating cash flow multiple of 16. The price to NOI multiple is lower at 11, while the price to FFO multiple should be about 14.9. The EV to EBITDA multiple, then, should be about 18. To put this all in perspective, I decided to compare the company to the five highest rated of its peers as defined by Seeking Alpha's Quant platform. These companies traded at a price to operating cash flow multiple of between 21.8 and 38.9. Of the group, Industrial Logistics Properties where is the cheapest of the bunch. I then looked at the EV to EBITDA multiple and found a range of 19.1 to 45.3. Once again, our prospect was the cheapest firm.

Takeaway

Right now, Industrial Logistics Properties looks to be an interesting company undergoing a little bit of a transition. Ultimately, I suspect that the firm will see some return to growth in the near future. This can be seen in the recent property additions to its portfolio. The company is cheap relative to its peers, but this particular niche in the REIT space has never been all that cheap. Moving forward, I would imagine that Industrial Logistics Properties will fare better than many of its peers because of the pricing. However, I feel like on an absolute basis the enterprise is trading more or less fairly valued. This means that returns will probably track the market moving forward, give or take a few percentage points.