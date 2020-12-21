Bet_Noire/iStock via Getty Images

This monthly article series shows a dashboard with aggregate industry metrics in consumer staples. It is also a review of sector ETFs like the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLP) and the Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA), whose largest holdings are used to calculate these metrics.

The next two paragraphs in italic describe the dashboard methodology. They are necessary for new readers to understand the metrics. If you are used to this series or if you are short of time, you can skip them and go to the charts.

Base Metrics

I calculate the median value of five fundamental ratios for each industry: Earnings Yield ("EY"), Sales Yield ("SY"), Free Cash Flow Yield ("FY"), Return on Equity ("ROE"), Gross Margin ("GM"). The reference universe includes large companies in the U.S. stock market. The five base metrics are calculated on trailing 12 months. For all of them, higher is better. EY, SY and FY are medians of the inverse of Price/Earnings, Price/Sales and Price/Free Cash Flow. They are better for statistical studies than price-to-something ratios, which are unusable or non available when the "something" is close to zero or negative (for example, companies with negative earnings). I also look at two momentum metrics for each group: the median monthly return (RetM) and the median annual return (RetY).

I prefer medians to averages because a median splits a set in a good half and a bad half. A capital-weighted average is skewed by extreme values and the largest companies. My metrics are designed for stock-picking rather than index investing.

Value and Quality Scores

I calculate historical baselines for all metrics. They are noted respectively EYh, SYh, FYh, ROEh, GMh, and they are calculated as the averages on a look-back period of 11 years. For example, the value of EYh for food in the table below is the 11-year average of the median Earnings Yield in food companies.

The Value Score ("VS") is defined as the average difference in % between the three valuation ratios (EY, SY, FY) and their baselines (EYh, SYh, FYh). The same way, the Quality Score ("QS") is the average difference between the two quality ratios (ROE, GM) and their baselines (ROEh, GMh).

The scores are in percentage points. VS may be interpreted as the percentage of undervaluation or overvaluation relative to the baseline (positive is good, negative is bad). This interpretation must be taken with caution: the baseline is an arbitrary reference, not a supposed fair value. The formula assumes that the three valuation metrics are of equal importance.

Current data

The next table shows the metrics and scores as of last week's closing. Columns stand for all the data named and defined above.

VS QS EY SY FY ROE GM EYh SYh FYh ROEh GMh RetM RetY Staple/Food Retail -34.75 -10.96 0.0234 1.6358 0.0222 14.58 20.13 0.0461 1.9970 0.0352 16.16 22.90 4.54% 28.28% Food -7.47 3.22 0.0468 0.6034 0.0254 16.11 34.36 0.0474 0.7207 0.0267 15.31 33.94 -1.87% 10.35% Beverage -17.07 8.92 0.0329 0.2475 0.0148 30.38 50.36 0.0383 0.2740 0.0204 24.47 53.75 -0.85% 20.06% Household prod. 23.83 14.93 0.0542 0.8288 0.0659 20.68 42.42 0.0431 0.8827 0.0434 16.46 40.69 -2.61% 30.28% Personal care -16.82 25.03 0.0380 0.3454 0.0182 27.67 63.98 0.0397 0.4759 0.0224 20.97 54.17 -2.20% 31.76% Tobacco -10.71 94.49 0.0609 0.6235 0.0038 54.12 51.89 0.0598 0.4442 0.0148 18.59 52.99 3.23% 48.92%

Value And Quality chart

The next chart plots the Value and Quality Scores by industry (higher is better).

Chart: author; data: Portfolio123

Evolution since last month

Value and quality have significantly deteriorated in staple/food retail.

Chart: author; data: Portfolio123

Momentum

The next chart plots momentum data.

Chart: author; data: Portfolio123

Interpretation

Only one industry in this sector is above the historical baseline in both value and quality: household products. Food is close to the baseline, based on 11-year averages. Beverage and personal care product are moderately overvalued, which may be partly justified by good quality scores. The tobacco industry is slightly overvalued and shows an excellent quality score, with a note of caution about statistics and sample size: there are only five tobacco companies in my reference universe. Staple/food retail is the less attractive industry in the sector: it is the most overvalued and the only one below the quality baseline.

Fast facts on FSTA

The Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (FSTA) has been following the MSCI USA IMI Consumer Staples 25/50 Index since 10/21/2013. It has a total expense ratio of 0.08%, which is a bit cheaper than XLP (0.12%). There is no material difference in performance between FSTA and XLP since inception (108.0% vs 107.9% in total return). Risk measured in drawdown and volatility is also similar.

As of writing, the fund holds 103 stocks. The next table shows the top 10 holdings with basic ratios and dividend yields. Their aggregate weight is about 63%.

Ticker Name Weight EPS growth %ttm P/E ttm P/E fwd Yield% PG Procter & Gamble Co 13.14% 10.7411 26.1203 24.2215 2.4244 KO Coca-Cola Co 8.29% -12.2649 29.8403 24.6711 3.0178 WMT Walmart Inc 8.24% -43.4485 41.5067 23.327 1.4939 PEP PepsiCo Inc 7.68% 20.7714 26.1384 24.7873 2.7826 COST Costco Wholesale Corp 7.15% 27.2 43.2073 42.5926 0.6876 PM Philip Morris International Inc 4.67% 21.6614 18.6837 17.3986 4.5257 MO Altria Group Inc 3.87% 594.6028 20.7577 11.0014 7.088 MDLZ Mondelez International Inc 3.63% 27.017 19.9045 20.5604 2.3318 EL Estee Lauder Cos Inc 3.27% 324.7262 43.306 45.3628 0.628 CL Colgate-Palmolive Co 2.64% 6.6223 24.0983 23.7843 2.3407

Ratios: Portfolio123

In summary, FSTA is a good instrument with cheap fees for investors seeking a capital-weighted exposure in consumer staples. It holds much more stocks than XLP (currently 103 vs. 33), but this has not made a significant difference in past performance: tail holdings have a low aggregate weight relative to S&P 500 companies. The fund is significantly exposed to risks related to the top five holdings, which weigh 7% to 13% individually and 44% in aggregate. For long-term investors, XLP and FSTA are on par. Liquidity makes XLP a better choice for tactical allocation and trading.

Dashboard List

I use the first table to calculate value and quality scores. It may also be used in a stock-picking process to check how companies stand among their peers. For example, the EY column tells us that a food company with an earnings yield above 0.0468 (or price/earnings below 21.38) is in the better half of the industry regarding this metric. A Dashboard List is sent every month to Quantitative Risk & Value subscribers with the most profitable companies standing in the better half among their peers regarding the three valuation metrics at the same time. The list below was sent to subscribers several weeks ago based on data available at this time.

BJ BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings Inc COKE Coca-Cola Consolidated Inc CPB Campbell Soup Co SAFM Sanderson Farms Inc SBH Sally Beauty Holdings Inc SENEA Seneca Foods Corp. SFM Sprouts Farmers Market Inc TILE Interface Inc TSN Tyson Foods Inc. USNA USANA Health Sciences Inc

It is a rotating list with a statistical bias toward excess returns on the long-term, not the result of an analysis of each stock.