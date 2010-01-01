agnormark/iStock via Getty Images

Investors in the precious metals sector have had to endure a rough 12-month stretch, with the Gold Juniors Index plunging by more than 35% from its highs and struggling to make higher highs over the past year. Karora Resources (OTCQX:KRRGF) has been one exception, and it was actually one of the few stocks to make multi-year highs in Q2. Unfortunately, despite an aggressive growth plan and tracking ahead of guidance, it's been sold off sharply, finding itself ~35% off its highs. While this is disappointing for shareholders, the correction is a gift for investors hunting for a growth story in the sector. So, with Karora sporting an industry-leading organic growth profile and improving margins, I see this dip to US$2.58 as a low-risk buying opportunity.

(Source: Company Presentation)

Karora Resources released its Q2 results in mid-August, reporting quarterly production of ~29,800 ounces at all-in sustaining costs of $996/oz. This translated to a nearly 24% increase in gold production year-over-year and a 6% decline in costs, helped by higher grades and higher throughput. However, the highlight of Q2 was Karora's new aggressive growth plan, hoping to join the ~200,000-ounce producer ranks by 2025. The more than 75% increase in output based on the FY2024 guidance mid-point is mostly attributed to Beta Hunt, with plans to add a second decline and expand the mining fleet. To take advantage of the higher mining rates, Karora will be expanding its Higginsville mill to 2.5 million tonnes per annum, with mine production expected to climb to nearly 2 million tonnes per annum at Beta Hunt. Let's take a closer look below:

(Source: Company Filings, Author's Chart)

Beginning with Q2, it was another solid quarter for Karora, with the production of ~29,800 ounces of gold and gold sales of ~30,400 ounces. As shown above, Karora saw a sharp increase in throughput in the period (345,000 tonnes vs. 326,000 tonnes) and its highest milled grades since Q3 2019 at 2.72 grams per tonne gold. This 20% increase in grades and a 5% increase in processed tonnes drove significant growth in production, with gold recovery rates also helping to drive the exceptional quarter. During the quarter, Karora's recovery rates came it an impressive 94%, a 200 basis point increase vs. Q2 2020 levels. The workhorse in the quarter was Beta Hunt, where grades jumped to 3.35 grams per tonne gold, offsetting lower throughput at Higginsville.

In terms of the financial results, revenue came in at $55.7 million, up more than 20% year-over-year, with Karora reporting operating cash flow of more than $21.0 million. The increase in revenue and cash flow was helped by a higher gold price and an increase in metal sales, with Karora's average realized gold price in Q2 coming in at $1,823/oz, up from $1,609/oz in Q2 2020. Year-to-date, Karora has generated over $103 million in revenue, with adjusted earnings per share of ~US$0.12. Assuming similar results in H2, Karora is trading at barely 10x earnings, but this does not factor in the potential for ~75% growth in production between now and the end of 2024. Let's take a look at costs and margins:

(Source: Company Filings, Author's Chart)

As shown in the chart above, Karora's AISC margins surged in Q2 to $827/oz, up 52% from the year-ago period. While this was partially attributed to the gold price, with Karora's average realized gold price up more than 10% from $1,609/oz to $1,823/oz, it was also driven by cost improvements, with AISC dipping from $1,066/oz to $996/oz year-over-year. Notably, since Paul Huet took on the CEO role, all-in sustaining costs have dipped by more than 25%, from $1,252/oz in Q3 2019 to $996/oz in the most recent quarter or $1,000/oz on a trailing twelve-month basis. Looking ahead to FY2022, AISC margins should increase another 8% from Q2 2021 levels, based on cost guidance of $945/oz, and assuming an average realized gold price of $1,840/oz.

(Source: Company Filings, Author's Chart)

Growth

Moving over to the growth plans, Karora's future looks bright, with a ~17.6% compound annual production growth rate looking out to FY2024 based on the guidance mid-point of ~190,000 ounces of gold. This compound annual growth rate trumps the total 3-year growth rate for most producers in the same period, with some miners not expected to grow output at all over the next three years. In a sector where it's hard to find growth, this is quite enviable and certainly makes Karora one of the most desirable producers in the sector. Notably, the successful execution of this plan will also catapult Karora out of the more ignored junior producer space, which tends to trade at a massive discount to peers in most cases. So, not only will Karora enjoy a more than 75% increase in revenue and a material increase in operating cash flow, but it will also command a higher multiple if it can join the mid-tier ranks by 2025.

(Source: Company Guidance, Author's Chart)

Importantly, Karora's growth can be internally funded and is expected to contribute to higher margins, with costs guided to dip by nearly 10% from FY2021 to FY2024. As it stands, Karora's all-in sustaining costs are roughly in line with the industry average of $1,025/oz, but a projected decline to $935/oz by FY2024 would make Karora one of the lower-cost gold producers in the sector. Assuming Karora can meet these FY2024 cost figures, AISC margins should increase to nearly 50% from ~44% currently, with margins set to increase to $905/oz even if the gold price simply stays in a range of $1,800/oz to $1,880/oz. So, the production growth will check all three boxes for investors, with a production profile that puts Karora on the map, industry-leading margins, and a position as one of only a handful of ~200,000-ounce plus producers with its operations solely in Tier-1 jurisdictions (Canada, United States, Australia, Finland).

(Source: Company Presentation)

Valuation

From a revenue standpoint, Karora continues to be one of the cheapest producers in the sector, trading at an enterprise value of approximately ~$358 million, with the potential for FY2022 revenue of up to $240 million. This leaves Karora trading at 1.49x next year's sales, despite a top-5 organic growth profile in the sector. On a valuation per reserve ounce basis, the stock looks even cheaper, trading at a massive discount to other junior producers like Pure Gold (OTCPK:LRTNF), Fortitude Gold (OTCQB:FTCO), and K92 Mining (OTCQX:KNTNF). As the chart below shows, Karora trades at one of the lowest valuations per reserve ounce among all producers and also the juniors, with a current valuation of just ~$270.00/oz based on ~1.33 million ounces of gold reserves.

(Source: Company Filings, Author's Chart)

It's important to note, though, that this ~$270.00/oz reserve figure looks stale, given that there's a high likelihood of Karora adding to its reserves next year. As the table below shows, Karora currently has ~2.62 million ounces of Measured & Indicated [M&I] gold resources, of which ~51% are in the reserve category, and it's quite possible that the company could convert at least 40% of the separate M&I resources into reserves within the next 18 months through resource conversion drilling. This would add more than 500,000 ounces of gold into the reserve category, pushing Karora's total reserve base to ~1.84 million ounces of gold.

(Source: Company Presentation)

If we divide this figure by the company's enterprise value of ~$358 million, the valuation per reserve ounce drops to just ~$195.00/oz. This calculation of adding ~510,000 ounces of reserves is based on subtracting reserves (1.33 million ounces) from M&I resources (2.62 million ounces) and then multiplying that figure (1.29 million ounces) by 0.40 for a 40% conversion rate. This is a dirt-cheap valuation, even for a junior producer, but especially for a miner getting ready to climb the ranks from ~110,000 ounces per annum to up to ~200,000 ounces per annum. In fact, with Karora valued at less than $200.00 per reserve ounce on my FY2023 estimate of 1.8 - 1.9 million ounces of gold reserves, this could be an accretive takeover target for a medium-sized producer (300,000 to 600,000 ounces per annum) that's looking to grow on an accretive basis.

One additional encouraging sign is Karora's continued share repurchases, which have been quite opportunistic. This is a differentiator vs. companies that buy back shares when they can, not when they should be, to boost annual earnings per share. In fact, Karora has been able to retire some shares within 5% of the stock's Q1 lows at US$2.25. Obviously, this buyback program isn't as aggressive as some other producers like Kirkland Lake Gold (KL), but it is still meaningful, with nearly ~260,000 shares repurchased in Q1 alone at prices ranging from US$2.33 to US$2.67. This translates to a roughly ~0.3% buyback over the past year, with over ~450,000 shares retired vs. a share float of ~148 million shares. The below insider purchases are shown in Canadian Dollars, hence why they are higher than the share price, with the US$2.33 to US$2.67 repurchase range based on a US Dollar/Canadian Dollar exchange rate of 1.25 to 1.

(Source: SEDI Insider Filings)

Moving to the technical picture, we can see that Karora has traded in a volatile range over the past year and briefly made a new all-time high earlier this year. This sharp reversal at the previous all-time high and ensuing breakdown has left a strong resistance level overhead at US$3.42, which I would expect to act as resistance on any rallies over the next six months. This is because investors who bought the stock breakout be anxious to exit if they can get out at break-even. However, with Karora now more than 25% below this level, the reward to risk has improved immensely, and a trade back to this level would represent more than 33% upside from current levels. Notably, a strong support level sits just below at US$2.30, and I would expect buyers to show up if the stock sees further weakness looking out to year-end.

(Source: TC2000.com)

With Karora having one of the better-looking organic growth profiles in the junior and mid-tier producer space, the stock should perform quite well over the next two years if it can execute on its plans. Generally, the best performers in the junior space are those with attractive growth stories, like K92 Mining from 2018-2021, pointing to significant upside for Karora, assuming successful graduation to the ranks of 200,000-ounce producers, with a similar or better cost profile. So, with the stock more than 35% off its highs at US$2.58, this looks like a low-risk buying opportunity. This is based on a reward/risk ratio of 3.0 to 1.0, with support just $0.28 lower and resistance US$0.84 higher at US$3.42.