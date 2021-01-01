grandriver/iStock via Getty Images

PUMP Rides On Medium-Term Drivers

ProPetro Holding (NYSE:PUMP) is upgrading its capacity in the Permian. A part of it goes into converting a quarter of its total fleet capacity to ESG-friendly fleets using Tier IV DGB assets and the DuraStim products. While it increased the fleet count in the past year, it will hold back from adding new fleets in the near term as it exercises capital control. The upward pricing adjustments have slowly been coming into effect, although I do not think the effects will be realized before 2022. Hence, it is unlikely that the operating margin will see a positive boost before the medium term.

PUMP's zero-debt balance sheet and adequate liquidity make for a robust balance sheet. It also puts it at a significant advantage over some of its leveraged peers. The stock is undervalued versus its peers at the current level. While I do not expect any sharp upward movement in the short term, I expect investors with a medium to the long-term horizon to benefit from investing in the stock.

Outlook On Asset Deployment

The surge in the crude oil price and the recovery in demand pushed PUMP's frac fleet count reasonably higher over the past four quarters. However, it will continue to exercise discipline in deploying the assets. During Q2, its average fleet count increased to an average of 13.1 from 10.3 in Q1 2021. It may continue to keep fleets unchanged in Q3. While a couple of these are Simul-Fracs, it may field an additional simul-frac fleet in Q3.

It is worth mentioning the company's strategy in the Permian, where it has a strong presence. It plans further to expand its footprint of operations in the region. For example, it is investing in technologies for the impending energy transition for the customers here. Given the industry's focus on ESG-friendly equipment (environmentally friendly), the pressure pumping equipment should also evolve. So, it plans to have approximately a quarter of its total capacity (1.4 million of total hydraulic horsepower fleet capacity) as ESG-friendly. This includes the Tier IV DGB assets and the DuraStim products. So far, it has deployed 50,000 hydraulic horsepower new build Tier IV DGB and is converting another 40,000 horsepower. You may read more on its strategy in my previous article here.

Key Pricing Strategy

PUMP recognizes Tier IV DGB equipment as a significant pricing lever. The Tier IV DGB can assume an even more considerable proportion in the coming quarters. It has been trying to recover the pandemic price discounts and begin transitioning back to normalized financial performance. However, investors should also note that PUMP's prices were tethered to the new builds and rebuilds or conversions in 2020. And so, much of its pricing is locked in. So, the terms of the long-term pricing commitment need to change for the operating margin to improve. Although some pricing inflation has kicked in since that time, the company is likely to see the effect from 2022. Read more about the company in my previous article here.

Permian Shale Oil Production To Steady

PUMP wants to primarily focus on the Permian Basin and further expand operations in this region. According to the EIA's estimates, the Permian crude oil production will remain steady in September 2021 compared to the current level. On average, crude oil production is expected to remain nearly unchanged in the key unconventional shales in the next two months. The Permian crude oil production increased by 8% in the past year until July 2021, while the rig count there nearly doubled.

Understanding The Value Drivers In Q2

For the past four quarters, PUMP's revenues have been on the rise. In Q2 2021, its revenue growth rate accelerated to 34% compared to Q1 2021 due primarily to increased fleet count. Cost of services (excluding D&A) increased, reflecting supply chain disruptions, including higher costs related to trucking logistics costs because of the locational distribution of sand mines.

Despite that, adjusted EBITDA increased 78% quarter over quarter in Q2. Such a huge boost to the EBITDA margin (400 basis points rise) was due to a full quarter of contributions from fleet reactivations and normalized weather conditions.

Strong Balance Sheet, Cash Flows Deteriorate

In 1H 2021, PUMP's cash flow from operations (or CFO) was $61.5 million, a 37% decrease compared to a year ago, primarily led by the year-over-year fall in revenues. In 1H 2021, the company's capex decreased significantly (35% down) than the previous year. It allocated most of the capex in Tier IV DGB dual-fuel purchases and conversions. The fall in CFO also led to a steep fall in free cash flow (or FCF). In FY2021, the company's capex budget has remained unchanged from its earlier guidance, which, at the guidance mid-point ($122 million), represents a 23% rise compared to FY2020. I think the company will improve CFO and remain FCF positive despite the increase in capex.

PUMP's total liquidity as of July 28 was $141 million. It had no debt as of that date, making it inherently safer than some of its peers (PTEN, LBRT, and NBR), some of which have an overly leveraged balance sheet.

Linear Regression Based Forecast

I have observed a regression equation based on the historical relationship among the crude oil price, the Permian rig count, and PUMP's reported revenues for the past six years and the previous four-quarter trend. Based on the model, I expect revenues to increase significantly in the next twelve months (or NTM). The growth rate can decelerate in NTM 2023, and revenue will remain steady in the next year.

Based on the regression model and the average forecast revenues, I expect the company's EBITDA to improve sharply in the next year. It can continue to rise in NTM 2023, while the model suggests a drop in NTM 2024.

Target Price And Relative Valuation

I have calculated the EV using the forward multiple. Returns potential (65% upside) using the forward EV/EBITDA multiple (5.4x) is higher than Wall Street's sell-side analyst expectations (54% upside) from the stock.

PUMP's forward EV-to-EBITDA multiple contraction versus the adjusted trailing 12-month EV/EBITDA is higher than its peers, which should typically result in a higher EV/EBITDA multiple compared to peers. The company's EV/EBITDA multiple (8.5x) is marginally lower than its peers' (PTEN, LBRT, and NBR) average. So, the stock is undervalued compared to its peers at this level.

What's The Take On PUMP?

Following a spree of rebuilding its fleet in 1H 2021, PUMP is stalling the process Q3 as it exercises capex constraint. Upgrading its capacity in the Permian, it plans to convert approximately a quarter of its total fleet capacity as ESG-friendly, using Tier IV DGB assets and the DuraStim products. It may, however, add to its Simul-Frac, which requires large multi-well pads. Its top line and EBITDA margin expanded in Q2 due primarily to increased fleet count.

The company is reversing the price discounts initiated at the pandemic and has begun transitioning back to normalized financial performance. However, the benefits of the action will not appear before 2022. The company has no debt, which gives it a significant advantage over some of its leveraged peers. Cash flows, however, declined in 1H 2021. So, the stock underperformed the VanEck Vectors Oil Services ETF (OIH) in the past year. With low valuation multiples, I think the stock is undervalued and thus can offer robust returns in the medium term.