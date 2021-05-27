ablokhin/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

I usually focus on companies with a wide economic moat, and I also invest only in companies with a wide economic moat around the business (there might have been some exceptions in the past). And despite my focus on companies with a wide economic moat, I also covered several retailers in the last few years and invested in Target (TGT) although we can question if these retailers have an economic moat. I would argue that some retailers have an economic moat, but for most it is extremely difficult to generate a long-lasting competitive advantage.

But one exception, where we don’t have to argue if the business has a wide economic moat is Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). The company is certainly an exceptional retailer with above average growth rates, high return on invested capital and a stock that clearly outperformed the S&P 500 (SPY) – we will get to these aspects. Since I covered Costco the last time, the shares gained about 40% in value – which is good for every investor – but I was already cautious about the stock and argued it was already overvalued. So, it is time to look at Costco again and provide another intrinsic value calculation. But we will start by looking at the last quarterly results.

Quarterly Results

On May 27, 2021, the company reported third-quarter results for fiscal 2021 and like most other retailers Costco could report strong growth rates once again. In the last three months, Costco generated $45,277 million in revenue. Compared to $37,266 million in the same quarter last year, this is an increase of 21.7%. Total revenue stemmed from $44,376 million in net sales (21.7% YoY growth) and $901 million in membership fees (10.6% YoY growth). Operating income increased from $1,179 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2020 to $1,663 million this quarter – an increase of 41.1% YoY. And diluted earnings per share increased from $1.89 in Q3/20 to $2.75 in Q3/21 – an increase of 45.5% YoY.

Sales in the United States increased 18.2% in the last twelve weeks, sales in Canada increased even 32.3% and “Other International” increased 22.9%. Aside from 559 warehouses in the United States and 105 in Canada, Costco has warehouses in Mexico (39), the United Kingdom (29), Japan (29), Korea (16), Taiwan (14), Australia (12) and some other countries. And finally, ecommerce sales increased 41.2% in the last 12 weeks.

Putting Results in Context

When looking at Costco we are facing a similar “problem” as with other retailers – but it is rather a luxury problem. Due to COVID-19, many retailers like Costco, Target or Amazon (AMZN) saw their business grow with almost unprecedented high growth rates – which is certainly good. The difficult task right now is to determine how long these above-average growth rates will last. When looking at the last four quarters, Costco could report revenue growth rates between 12.39% and 21.50% and gross profit increased between 13.46% and 19.62%.

When trying to put these numbers in context, we must point out two important aspects in case of Costco (but it is also true for some other retailers):

The growth rates in the last few quarters have been above average and we cannot assume that Costco (and other retailers) will continue to grow with a similar pace for years to come. It seems likely that growth which would have occurred in 2022 or 2023 was “pulled forward” and already happened in 2020 and 2021 – indicating maybe lower growth rates in the next few quarters. However, we also must point out that Costco was also growing with a high pace (much higher than most other retailers) in the last few years (revenue increased with a CAGR of 8% during the last decade). And we can assume that Costco will be one of the companies profiting from the pandemic (similar to Target, Amazon or Kr oger ( KR

And when looking at the growth rates during the last three decades, we see incredible consistency. When looking at the 10-year EPS CAGR, there has been an outlier in the early 2000s (with even higher growth rates), but in the other years, the 10-year EPS CAGR was always in the high single-digits or low double-digits.

Great Business

But Costco could not only grow with a high pace and high consistency, it also has a wide economic moat around its business protecting it against competitors. The wide economic moat is resulting from one major distinction to most other retailers. While many other companies have membership programs – and in some cases like Amazon Prime these membership programs are extremely valuable – there is still a huge difference to Costco: I can’t shop at Costco without being a member and this is creating an economic moat based on cost advantages and switching costs.

In my last article I described the economic moat:

And the membership program leads to economies of scale and cost advantages for Costco. First of all, Costco has a limited product assortment, which is leading to rapid inventory turnover and also bargaining power over suppliers as Costco is purchasing large amounts of items and can demand higher discounts. And Costco also has low and consistent pricing making the products cheap and attractive for its customers, which might in turn attract customers again. Costco is not really relying to make profits from its sales, but is making most of its profits from memberships and can therefore price its products at very competitive levels. Aside from cost advantages, we also see switching costs as a second competitive advantage. When a customer already paid $60 or $120 a year to join Costco, it is a huge incentive to actually shop there to gain value from the membership. And when customers get the feeling, they can save money at Costco due to the low and competitive prices, they will renew the membership in the following year and Costco has a very solid 88% worldwide renewal rate.

And we have to point out that the renewal rate is even higher now – 91.0% in the United States and Canada and Costco has now 60.6 million member households and 109.8 million total cardholders.

Stable Gross Margin

Another strong hint for a strong business with a wide economic moat is a stable gross margin. Granted, Costco Wholesale Corporation has a rather low gross margin – 12.21% on average during the last three decades. And while the gross margin improved during the 1990s, it was extremely stable in the last two decades – in almost every year it was between 12% and 13.5%. Such a stable margin is a strong hint for a great and stable business.

Stock Outperformance

Since the early 1980s, the S&P 500 (SPY) increased 3,900% which is a pretty good return already. But an investment in Costco would have returned 51,300% during the same time (not including dividends). This is such an impressive outperformance that we don’t have to argue much if Costco is a superior business.

Balance Sheet

And if we are talking about the strengths of Costco, we can also mention the company’s balance sheet. On May 9, 2021, Costco had $92 million in short-term debt as well as $7,495 million in long-term debt on its balance sheet. When comparing the total debt to the company’s total equity of $16,974 million, we get an acceptable D/E ratio of 0.45. Aside from the D/E ratio, we can also compare the company’s total debt to the annual operating income to get a feeling how long it would take to repay the outstanding debt. In the last four quarters, Costco generated $6,362 million in operating income and it would therefore take only about 1.2 times the operating income to repay the outstanding debt.

But Costco also had $10,226 million in cash and cash equivalents on its balance sheet, which is more than enough to repay all the outstanding debt. We can also mention $900 million in short-term investments and the fact that Costco has no goodwill on its balance sheet is also worth mentioning.

Overall, Costco has a great balance sheet and investors should neither worry about liquidity nor about solvency.

Intrinsic Value Calculation

So far, we described Costco as a great business – and it is a great business. The problem is not with the business itself, but the stock price Mr. Market is currently demanding for Costco. My last article was titled “Aside from the price, what’s not to like?” and this still sums it up pretty good. The problem is not the business itself, but the extremely high price we must pay for one share right now.

We can start by looking at simple valuation metrics – like the price-earnings ratio or the price-free-cash-flow ratio. When looking at the P/E ratio, we see that Costco is trading for the highest P/E ratio during the last decade and we must go back to the Dotcom bubble to see similar P/E ratios. And aside from any historical comparison, a P/E ratio of 43.5 is extremely high for almost any company. Costco is also trading way above its average P/E ratio during the last 10 years (29.83). Instead of the P/E ratio, we can also look at the price-free-cash-flow ratio, which was a bit lower (29.73 right now) and below the 10-year average of 33.82. Nevertheless, a P/FCF ratio of 30 is still not cheap.

And if you are familiar with my past articles, you know that I use P/E and P/FCF only as additional information. To determine an intrinsic value (and derive an investment decision) I use a discount cash flow calculation.

We start by determining a realistic growth rate for the years to come. The growth rate till perpetuity is simple – Costco is a high-quality business with a wide economic moat, and I will use 6% growth till perpetuity as I always do in case of these high-quality businesses. For the years to come, I would assume 10% as realistic growth rate that is in line with past growth rates, but does not assume perfection in the years to come.

And as basis for the calculation, I often use the free cash flow of the last four quarters ($6,914 million) or the free cash flow of the last fiscal year ($6,051 million). But both numbers are extraordinarily high, and I would not use these numbers as basis for my calculation. When comparing the free cash flow to the net income we get an average ratio of 101.3% for the last ten years. But in the last four quarters, this ratio was 146% and for fiscal 2020 it was even 151% and although it is a good sign when companies can report a high FCF conversion ratio, I don’t think these numbers are sustainable and should not be used in our calculation. Instead, I will use the net income of the last four quarters and use the same free cash flow/net income ratio as during the last decade (101.3%), which leads to $4,787 million as basis for our calculation.

When using the above-mentioned numbers and assuming a 10% discount rate, we get an intrinsic value of $375.75 for Costco.

Sentiment

One could argue that I should have taken the free cash flow of the last four quarters or a growth rate of 11% or 12% for the next decade and one could also question if 6% till perpetuity is realistic for a company that could grow earnings per share with a CAGR of 11.22% since 1988. But in my opinion, I calculated with realistic assumptions and Costco is not just overvalued a little bit, but Costco is trading with a premium of almost 25% right now.

And while Wall Street is still rather bullish, other Seeking Alpha contributors argue in a similar way and are rather bearish (or neutral at best).

When I wrote my last article, the stock was also overvalued by about 25% compared to the calculated intrinsic value. But back then, I calculated with less optimistic assumptions (I only assumed 8% growth for the next decade instead of 10% this time) and my intrinsic value was only $258. This time I calculated more optimistic, and the stock is still trading for a premium, which is justifying a bearish rating for the stock this time. Of course, we are still talking about a great business and an investment over one decade or longer will most likely be profitable. But with the current stock price, we must assume that investors will see negative returns over the next few years. The fundamental business must catch up with the stock price or the stock price must decline to be in line with fundamentals again. No matter what will happen, investors won’t make money over the next few years and there might come better opportunities to purchase the stock.

Conclusion

Costco will report its fourth quarter and fiscal 2021 annual results on September 23, 2021, and I am confident that Costco will report great results once again. Analysts are expecting earnings per share to be $3.52 – compared to $3.04 in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020. However, this does not change the fact that Costco is extremely overvalued right now, and the stock is not a great investment despite the high growth rates Costco is reporting right now.