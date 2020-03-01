Bim/E+ via Getty Images

Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) is a fairly large downstream energy company that operates primarily in Texas and the surrounding states. The downstream sector is not one that we often see discussed on this site or the in financial media but it is a vital part of the energy industry. This is because it is the downstream companies that sell the oil and gas to the end users. Perhaps more importantly from an investment perspective, downstream companies tend to perform better during times when energy prices are declining so they can serve as a hedge in a portfolio that contains a significant amount of upstream exploration and production companies. That is because these upstream companies tend to see their revenues, cash flow, and stock prices move in the same direction as crude oil prices. Delek is a bit more than just a downstream company though as it also operates refineries and a midstream company. Thus, it is present in every aspect of the energy industry except for exploration and production. This could make this company a rather interesting addition to an energy portfolio.

About Delek Holdings

As noted in the introduction, Delek US Holdings operates a network of midstream, downstream, and refining infrastructure in Texas and the surrounding states:

The company's operations are specifically focused around the Permian basin, which has been at the center of the American shale oil boom. There are certainly some reasons to expect that this basin will continue to be at the center of the nation's energy industry over the coming years. This is largely due to the resource wealth in the region. According to the Energy Information Administration, the Permian basin still contains approximately five billion barrels of crude oil and nineteen trillion cubic feet of natural gas despite the fact that the basin has been producing hydrocarbons since 1921. The Biden Administration's ban on hydraulic fracturing is unlikely to have any effect on this because that executive order had no impact on private lands, which includes most of the Permian basin, and had no effect on the permits that have already been issued. Most companies that have significant operations on Federal lands were prepared for a move like this by the government and so have enough permits to ensure that they can continue to operate for many years. The companies that operate in the region had growth ambitions prior to the pandemic but delayed them due to the decline in energy prices. But now that energy prices have largely recovered, we can expect that they will revisit those growth plans and begin to grow their production.

One of the businesses frequently operated by downstream companies is one that is certain to be familiar to pretty much everyone reading this. These companies sell oil and gas directly to end users so they operate gasoline stations, which frequently include convenience stores. Delek US Holdings is no exception to this. The company is one of the biggest franchise owners of 7-Eleven stores in its footprint, owning 252 stores. This may seem an odd thing for an energy company to have but this has proven to be a growth area for the company over the past few years. As we can clearly see here, the company has seen its earnings per store grow at an 18% compound annual growth rate since 2016:

It is interesting to see that even the pandemic and associated lockdowns were not able to slow down the growth of this business unit. This is especially true when we consider that the demand for gasoline declined sharply due to people traveling much less than usual. The reason for this may be that 7-Eleven stores sell food so people may have gone to one of these stores instead of a grocery store due to convenience and a desire to limit the amount of time that they spend out of the house. One thing that we should be able to appreciate too is that Delek is not resting on its laurels regarding this business unit. Over the next four years, the company plans to construct another fifty stores, which should cause the business unit's earnings to double over the period:

Delek US Holdings is much more than just an owner-operator of convenience stores and gasoline stations. The company is also an operator of midstream infrastructure, which is shown in the map above. One of the company's primary midstream assets is the Big Spring gathering system. This is a 200-mile gathering system spreading across Howard, Borden, Martin, and Midland counties in the Permian basin. A gathering pipeline is exactly what it sounds like. Basically, these pipelines grab the resources (crude oil in this case) at the wellhead and transport the resources to the first stop on their journey to the end user, which in the case of crude oil is typically a large long-distance pipeline or a refinery. These are therefore not the large long-haul pipelines that we typically think of when we picture a pipeline, but they are still critical for the oil and gas value chain.

It is important to note that Delek sold the Big Spring gathering system to Delek Logistics Partners (DKL) back in March 2020 in exchange for $100 million and five million partnership units. However, since Delek US Holdings owns 80% of Delek Logistics Partners, it still winds up getting most of the economic benefits of the system.

The company's midstream segment has some growth potential as well. One of the most significant of these is the Wink-to-Webster pipeline, which I have discussed in various other articles on different midstream companies. The Wink-to-Webster pipeline is a 650-mile 36-inch crude oil pipeline that runs from Wink, Texas (in the Permian basin) to Webster, Texas (a suburb of Houston):

The reason why I mentioned this pipeline in various other articles is that Delek is not the only company involved in the construction of it. Rather, the pipeline is being constructed by a consortium of companies including Exxon Mobil (XOM), Lotus Midstream, Plains All American Pipeline (PAA), Rattler Midstream (RTLR), Delek, and MPLX (MPLX). Delek itself has a 15% stake in the project. It is not uncommon for multiple companies to join forces on a project like this. The reason is that it is extremely expensive to construct a project like this so it makes more sense for multiple companies to each contribute a relatively small amount of money as opposed to one company outright constructing the project on its own and taking on all the financial risk. The fact that this is being constructed by more companies than just Delek though does mean that the company will not be receiving all the cash flows off the project, but the fact that it will be incurring less costs than it would if it had to construct the pipeline alone frees up money that it can invest in other projects to offset this problem.

One of the nicest things about this project is that the consortium already has contracts in place with customers for the entire capacity of the pipeline. This is nice because it ensures that an enormous amount of money is not being spent to construct a pipeline that nobody wants to use. It also means that the companies know how much cash flow the pipeline will make so they know that it will be economically viable once it begins operation. The Midland-to-Webster segment started operation back in January so that part of the pipeline has already started contributing to the company's results. The Wink-to-Midland segment is still under construction and scheduled to come online later this year so we should see this project contribute a growing amount of cash flow to Delek's results over the course of the year.

Financial Considerations

One thing that is always important to investigate is the way that a company finances itself. This is because debt is a riskier way to finance a company than equity is. The reason for this is that debt must be repaid at maturity. This is typically accomplished by taking on new debt and using that money to repay the old debt because few companies have the cash needed to pay off debt as it matures. This might prove difficult if the market is unfriendly to company or industry for whatever reason. This happens with the energy industry every so often, especially when oil prices are low. In addition to this, the company must make regular payments on its debt if it is to remain solvent. Thus, an event that causes the company's revenues to decline could push it into financial difficulty if it has too much debt. We should therefore evaluate the company's finances to determine how big of a risk its debt is likely to pose.

The way that this is normally done is by looking at the company's net debt-to-equity ratio. This tells us to what proportion the company is financing its operations with debt as opposed to wholly owned funds. It also tells us to what degree the company's equity will cover its debt in the event of a bankruptcy or liquidation. As of June 30, 2021, Delek US Holdings had $1.9373 billion in net debt compared to $952.4 million in equity. This gives the company a net debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. As a general rule, I do not like to see this ratio above 1.0 for a company like this so obviously Delek is well above that. This could be a sign that the company is operating with too much leverage.

The company's debt problems are compounded by the fact that Delek has failed to earn a positive operating income in any of the past four quarters:

Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020 Operating Income -$85.4 -$79.1 -$166.5 -$75.2

(all figures in millions of US dollars)

This is despite the fact that the company's revenues were generally stable over the period and its gross profit was actually increasing, although it was still considerably lower than what the company had prior to the pandemic. The biggest reason for the negative operating income was the company's low gross profits. In fact, depreciation alone exceeded the company's gross profit in the most recent quarter. The company's gross profit has in fact been well below normal since the third quarter of 2020 (excluding the first quarter of 2020, which was due to the lockdowns).

As many readers may recall, crude oil prices were generally rising over the past four quarters. So this serves to illustrate the point that I made in the introduction that downstream companies frequently see their fortunes move opposite to crude oil prices. This is because the price of crude oil tends to change more rapidly than refined products prices so margins get suppressed when crude prices are rising. That is exactly what we see here. Eventually, this situation will correct itself and we will likely see margins return to where they were back in 2019 when the company was profitable and paying a dividend. But this may still be several quarters or more off since it is still uncertain how governments will react to some of these new COVID strains.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Delek US Holdings has been struggling for a while now, although it has had a few bright spots. Likewise, the company certainly has some potential going forward in its retail and midstream arms. The company is a bit leveraged though, and this is a risk that we should certainly keep in mind. Overall, it may be a play for a speculator, but I would prefer to stick with a solid midstream play than the integrated downstream operation that Delek offers.