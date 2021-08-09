Tom Cooper/Getty Images Entertainment

Movie theater chain AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) saw record attendance during the long Labor Day weekend. Even if AMC's attendance returned to the pre-pandemic level, and that's a big if, AMC would be overvalued. The high valuation for AMC is tied to hopes for more gains rather than a clear assessment of the firm's actual business performance!

AMC's risk profile remains heavily skewed to the downside

AMC had a rare success in its business last weekend after the COVID-19 global pandemic uprooted the theatre chain last year. During the extended Labor Day weekend, more than 2 million people visited AMC's theatres, with attendance being boosted by the theatrical release of Disney's "Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings," which, according to Box Office Mojo, was the "second-highest grossing film of the COVID era". In addition to 2 million domestic visitors in US theatres, AMC welcomed another 800,000 visitors in its European and Middle Eastern establishments. In the first four days of its release, the movie generated more than $90M in box office revenues in the US and $150M worldwide.

(Source: Box Office Mojo)

Despite the box office success of Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, AMC's total attendance numbers are still very much depressed, and it might take years for audiences to return to pre-pandemic numbers, if they ever will. Because of COVID-19 shutdowns and related business restrictions, AMC's attendance numbers dropped like a rock in 2020 and the company still faces massive challenges to lure audiences back into its cinemas.

(Source: Statista)

Movie studios have delayed theatrical releases because of COVID-19 and smaller audience sizes. Last year was an exceptionally bad year for the movie industry with box office revenues declining 80.7% year over year. The highest-grossing movie was 'Avengers: Endgame' which cleared $858M that year. Despite a box office success like Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, 2021 will not be a great year for the movie industry as COVID-19 restrictions and limited capacity requirements for cinemas still remain in place in many locations.

(Source: AMC)

While a rebound in AMC's attendance numbers in 2021 was expected because COVID-19 restrictions were eased compared to the second-quarter last year, the main question is if attendance numbers will ever return to pre-pandemic levels. In the first half of 2021, which already saw some relaxation of restrictions, total attendance numbers declined 52.4% year over year, with a stronger decline in visitors in theatres outside the US. The number of international visitors in Europe and the Middle East declined 76.9% year over year in the first six months of 2021 and the recovery will be long and tedious… which could force AMC to take screens off the market and close down unprofitable theatres.

(Source: AMC)

Although AMC's attendance numbers have improved over 2020, my main issue with the movie theatre chain is the valuation… which can't be justified even if AMC's attendance surpassed pre-pandemic attendance levels. In 2019, 356.4M visitors attended AMC's cinemas. A year before that, in 2020, 358.9M visited one of AMC's movie theatres in the US, Europe or the Middle East. AMC's total attendance in the first six months of 2021 was 28.9M, a number that AMC could double by year-end. But even then, at an attendance level of around 60.0-70.0M (my estimate for FY 2021), total visitor numbers would be at least 80% below the 2019 level.

While revenue estimates are rising for FY 2022 and FY 2023, AMC is unlikely to make a profit in the foreseeable future.

Data by YCharts

AMC's movie theatre business is recovering at a slow pace, but new COVID-19 outbreaks and shutdowns could derail the business again. Because of the relatively low level of audience numbers and significant operating risks, AMC's stratospheric valuation is not supported by the firm's most optimistic growth prospects.

AMC is expected to have revenues of $4.6B next year which implies a market-value-to-sales ratio of 5.4. Adding to my concerns about AMC's high valuation is that the movie theatre chain has not been able to consistently generate profits before the pandemic: AMC's net losses in the four years preceding the pandemic totaled $415M and AMC was only profitable in two of those years, generating an average annual business profit of $111M. Does a business that can't earn consistent capital returns before the pandemic deserve to trade at 5.4x FY 2022 projected sales while audience numbers are 80% below 2019 performance? I doubt it!

Data by YCharts

Risks with AMC

There are lots of risk with AMC. There is a commercial risk if audiences don't return in full numbers to AMC's theatres. Then there is a risk of continued operating losses and the lack of consistent returns even without a pandemic. Then there are valuation risks because AMC's valuation is not justified based on its operating performance, even though attendance numbers might be recovering from a very low level.

Final thoughts

The pandemic might have changed movie watching habits forever, which raises questions about whether audiences will ever fully return to AMC's cinemas. Despite a "record weekend' for AMC, total FY 2021 attendance will be significantly below 2019 levels and the firm's stratospheric valuation is impossible to justify. AMC's high valuation is driven by a combination of hope and wishful thinking, but whoever buys at this price will likely be dealt a harsh investing lesson. Don't touch it at this valuation!