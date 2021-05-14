TonyBaggett/iStock via Getty Images

The Vancouver, British Columbia-based Canadian Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd (NYSE: NYSE:MTA) announced on August 13, 2021 that its operating and financial results for three months ending June 30, 2021.

Revenue was $0.70 million in line with expectations, with gold equivalent production of 646 GEOs sold at $1,778 per ounce. Production was down 11.6% sequentially.

The company increased the number of royalties and streams held to 69 precious metal assets at the end of June 2021.

Brett Heath, President and CEO of Metalla Royalty, said in the press release:

The second quarter of 2021 represented another meaningful step in the continued growth of Metalla, with the acquisition of the 1.35% royalty on the Côté-Gosselin project, which is anticipated to become one of Canada's largest producing mines. We look forward to more accretive transactions in the second half of the year, building upon what has been one of the most active years for Metalla on the acquisition front.

Stock Performance: Metalla Royalty has dropped significantly since January.

We can compare MTA with Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE: OR), Sandstorm Gold (NYSE: SAND), and my two long-term streamers Franco-Nevada (NYSE: FNV) and Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE: WPM). MTA is now down 13% on a one-year basis. The laggard in the group is still Sandstorm Gold.

Data by YCharts

Investment Thesis

The investment thesis is quite simple. The company remains at the development stage, and the risk is high. It is quite obvious when we look at the balance sheet. Invest with caution.

I recommend investing only a small cash amount in MTA as a long bet with a time horizon of about five years. I believe it is more essential to focus on trading the short-term volatility while keeping a core position. Trading about 60% of your total investment using Technical Analysis seems reasonable.

Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd: Financial Snapshot History - The Raw Numbers

Note: The numbers are indicated in $US.

Metalla Royalty 2Q20 3Q20 4Q20 1Q21 2Q21 Total Revenues in $ Million 0.04 0.342 1.31 0.68 0.70 Net Income in $ Million -1.01 -1.44 -4.75 -2.38 -2.73 EBITDA $ Million -1.36 -0.87 -2.78 -1.68 -2.10 EPS diluted in $/share -0.03 -0.04 -0.13 -0.06 -0.06 Operating Cash flow in $ Million -0.51 -1.32 -2.58 0.06 0.39 Capital Expenditure in $ Million 2.22 1.18 4.68 14.71 10.58 Free Cash Flow in $ Million -2.73 -2.41 -7.26 -14.65 -10.20 Total Cash $ Million 3.36 6.41 5.30 4.13 3.45 Total Long term Debt in $ Million 3.29 3.37 3.06 3.18 3.31 Shares outstanding (diluted) in Million 34.03 34.50 36.21 40.71 42.28 Producing assets 2Q20 3Q20 4Q20 1Q21 2Q21 Gold in GEOs - 252 1,404 731 646 Gold equivalent price realized - 1,764 1,784 1,751 1,778

Data Source: Company release

Gold Production and Balance Sheet Details

1 - Revenues were $0.70 million for the second quarter of 2021

The quarterly revenue came in at$0.70 million, with a net loss of $2.73 million. Revenue was derived mainly from NLGM, Higginsville, Wharf, COSE, and Joaquin.

2021 outlook:

Primary sources of cash flows from royalties and streams for 2021 are expected to be: Wharf, Higginsville, Joaquin, COSE, and NLGM.

The company expects 2,200 to 3,200 attributable gold equivalent ounces, in line with 2020. H1 2021 gold equivalent production will be weaker than H2 2021. MTA produced 1,377 GEOs in H1 2021.

2 - Free cash flow was a loss of $10.20 million for 2Q21

Note: Generic free cash flow is the cash from operations minus CapEx.

The company is not generating free cash flow. As I said in my preceding article, Metalla is in the expansion phase. It is normal to experience negative free cash flow in this situation when spending cash to acquire new assets is high.

During the quarter ending June 30, 2021, free cash flow was a loss of $10.20 million.

3 - Gold equivalent production details. Total production was 646 GEOs.

Metalla Royalty produced 646 GEOs during 2Q21 sold at $1,778 per GEOs.

For the three months ended June 30, 2021, MTA generated an operating cash margin of $1,770 per attributable GEO, and for the six months ended June 30, 2021, generated an operating cash margin of $1,754 per attributable GEO,

4 - Cash and debt situation

Metalla is net debt free which is an excellent financial element.

Cash on hand is $3.45 million, and long-term debt was $3.31 million at the end of June 2021.

Risks of dilution attached to the ATM program:

The ATM raises the risk of dilution, and I am not particularly a fan of such financing. However, it is often the cheapest way to finance expansion.

On May 14, 2021, the company announced that it has entered into a new equity distribution agreement:

June 30, 2021, the Company distributed 515,532 common shares under the 2021 ATM Program at an average price of $10.02 per share for gross proceeds of $5.2 million. As of the date of this news release, the Company has distributed a total of 863,732 common shares under the 2021 ATM program for gross proceeds of $8.2 million;

5 - Technical Analysis (Short Term) and commentary

Metalla is a newcomer in the streaming segment and already has significant growth potential with a total of 69 assets, including six new royalty and stream acquisitions in the last six months.

However, it seems that the stock has been overbought significantly and is about to retrace.

MTA forms a descending channel pattern with resistance at $7.8 and support at $6.85.

Since May-June, the stock has suffered a huge slide and has just found a new lower credible support just above $7.

The trading strategy is to take profits between $7.85 and $8.25 and wait for a retracement at or below $7 to accumulate again.

MTA will fluctuate with the gold price, most likely now. If the gold price continues to trade sideways as it did for the last weeks, I believe MTA will trade within the price channel that I have indicated above.

Warning: The TA chart must be updated frequently to be relevant. It is what I am doing in my stock tracker.

Author's note: If you find value in this article and would like to encourage such continued efforts, please click the "Like" button below as a vote of support. Thanks.