ersler/iStock via Getty Images

The investment thesis

My last article focused on the near-term risk and return prospects of British American Tobacco (NYSE:BTI). The thesis was that BTI represents a good quality business that is deeply undervalued. Under its current price, it offers a very attractive risk/return profile in the near term.

This article switches the focus to the longer term. This article analyzes BTI under the framework of perpetual growth and what I call Buffett's 10x Pretax Rule. Based on such examination, BTI presents excellent prospects for offering double-digit returns in the long term with a wide margin of safety. At its current price levels (~$37.6 per ADR, and all per share numbers in this article mean per ADR), an investment is similar to owning an equity bond with a 15% yield and at the same with a coupon payment that increases 4~5% per year. And furthermore, such a return profile is further protected in the near term by a strong and safely covered dividend.

Buffett's 10x Pretax Rule

If you're a devout Buffett cultist like this author, you must have noticed or heard that the grandmaster paid ~10x pretax earnings for many of his largest and best deals. The list is a really long one, ranging from Coca-Cola, American Express, Wells Fargo, Walmart, Burlington Northern, and the more recent Apple.

Buffet himself also mentioned and discussed the 10x pretax multiple times in his shareholder meetings and Q&A sessions. An example quote is provided below (highlighting was added by me):

Buffett: "Geico would be valued differently than Gen RE and other insurance businesses because it's rational to assume a large underwriting profit and significant growth. You cannot say that about many insurance businesses. I would love to buy a new bunch of operating businesses with similar competitive positions to the ones we own now at nine to ten times pretax earnings."

So I believe it cannot all be a coincidence and there must be something fundamental to it given how many times he did it, the success he had with it, and how many times he mentioned it. And this article examines the underlying reasons for the 10x pretax multiples and its application on BTI. The following chart shows the price history of BTI and its 10x pretax earnings since 2010. Pretax earnings are also referred to as "EBT", Earning Before Taxes, in this article. As seen, the market price indeed tracked 10x EBT. And under a time frame of several years to a decade, whenever the price was far above 10x EBT, it had been a good time to sell and vice versa.

Source: author based on Seeking Alpha data

Before I go any further, it is time to clarify that what I call the 10x pretax rule is really just an observation. The master did not always pay 10x pretax himself. But there must be something fundamental to it given how many times he did it, the success he had with it, and how many times he mentioned it. So here are my attempts and speculations on the underlying reasons for the 10x pretax multiples.

Why pretax?

Out of all the earning metrics, EPS, operation income, free cash, dividend, etc., why do we favor the pretax earning? I think there are at least two good reasons.

After-tax earnings do not reflect business fundamentals. Taxes can change from time to time due to factors that have no relevance to business fundamentals, such as tax law changes and capital structure change. Plus there are plenty of ways to lower the actual tax burden of a company.

Pretax earnings are easier to benchmark, say against bond earnings. The best equity investments are bond-like, and when we speak of bond yield, that yield is pretax. So a 10x EBT would provide a 10% pretax earnings yield, directly comparable to a 10% yield bond.

Why 10x?

Besides being a nice and round number, it passes the/my common sense test. A 10x pretax multiple roughly translates into 12 to 15x PE depending on the tax rates, which is not far off from the long-term average of stock valuation. Furthermore, if we buy an average business at 10x pretax, we already get a 10% pretax return. And if we can do better than buying an only average business (like Buffett), paying 10x pretax pretty much guarantees double-digit pretax earning. Of course, the 10x here is only for businesses that are conservatively leveraged (say with interest coverage around 10x). The number needs to be adjusted for a highly leveraged business or a business with loads of cash.

Warning!

Here a strong warning is in order. I am NOT suggesting you go out and start buying every/any stock that is below 10x its pretax earning. As investors, we face many risks. Two of the major risks are A) quality risk or value trap, i.e., paying a bargain price for something of horrible quality, and B) valuation risk, i.e., paying too much for something of superb quality.

For me, the 10x pretax rule is mainly to avoid the type B risk AFTER the type A risk has been eliminated already. A miserable company cannot become a good investment in the long run no matter how cheap you bought it. But a good company can become a bad investment if bought at a high price. The optimal zone lies in the middle as shown, which represents an optimal trade-off between quality and valuation and hence reduces risks. I certainly did not invent this approach, and plenty of people (Buffett being the most famous one) have thought about and written about it before. If you are interested, Joel Greenblatt's little book, entitled "The Little Book That Still Beats the Market", probably is the best starting point. And the Magic Formula investing method described in this book was the backbone of my stock investment approach for generating stock ideas with an optimal combination of valuation and quality in a methodical process.

Source: author

After I get some ideas from the magic formula, how do I eliminate the type A risk? I look for three things primarily:

The business should have no existential issue in the long run. However, in the end, this is largely a subjective judgment. The business should have no existential issue in the short run either. This is can be quite reliably and objectively evaluated based on the cash flow and debt coverage. The business should have a decent chance to grow its earnings in the long term (and estimate the so-call perpetual growth rate). This will be a plus. Because remember, even if the business stagnates forever, I am already perfectly happy to be making a 10% return pretax - it's like holding a bond with a 10% yield. Any growth is a bonus.

If we paid 10x pretax and bought a business that meets requirements 1 and 2, we will be paying an average price for an average business. Not the best investment ever, but a 10% pretax return is not that bad either. But if we can get any growth from requirement 3, then we will be buying an above-average business at an average price. And we will have a large chance of a double-digit return compounding for a long time (if you hold onto it long enough like Buffett).

So with this framework, let's examine BTI more closely.

BTI: does it have existential issues?

I really do not see any existential issue for BTI either in the short run or the long run. So I will just be brief and go through a few quick metrics and then move on to focus on the growth perspective.

With BTI's market-leading position, scale, and management, I do not see any short-term survivability issues at all. A shortcut to looking into this issue is the dividend. The dividend is one of the most reliable and indicative metrics of a business, certainly more than earnings. Earnings can fluctuate from year to year for reasons out of anyone's control. Earnings are also more open and prone to accounting manipulation and interpretation. The dividend has none of these issues. The dividend is not subject to any subjective interpretation. And it reflects management's view, at least in the near and short term, more clearly and directly - especially for a business like BTI who has a long track record of being a good steward of their dividend. If it increases, it means management must have good confidence in their business at least in the near future. If it decreases, then that means the opposite. Simple and clear.

As shown below, BTI has been growing dividends consistently. The growth rate during the past 10 years at a boring rate of 6% CAGR. For a staple business, being boring is a good thing here for me. And BTI has been paying uninterrupted dividends for more than 33 years. And it has increased its dividends even during the 2008 financial crisis and the 2020 COVID crash.

Source: author based on Seeking Alpha data

The next critical metric to check is interest coverage. As seen from the following chart, its interest coverage (defined as EBIT divided by interest expenses) has been declining from more than 12x at the beginning of the decade to the current level of around 6.6x. There is nothing too concerning here given that the historical average is too conservatively leveraged and 6.6x is still a very healthy coverage. To put things into perspective, let's compare it to the general economy. The average debt coverage for the index is about 6x - about 10% lower than BTI. And the cash generation ability of most of the businesses in the S&P 500 is nowhere near BTI.

Source: author and Seeking Alpha data.

BTI: does it have any long-term existential issues?

For the long term, also as aforementioned, existential issue ultimately is largely a subjective judgment. If any of us think BTI has issues surviving in the long term (say 10 to 20 years), it is probably mainly because we fear (or perceive) the business is facing a secular decline in demand for its traditional products. However, my take is that the market has overacted on a perception that is not supported by facts. For example, the demand for its core cigarettes business has been in decline for decades in terms of volume, i.e., the secular decline in demand is not a new problem that started recently. And moreover, BTI has shown the pricing power to keep revenue stable or even increasing. Since 2016, BTI's total revenue actually grew from about $18B to the current $37B, almost doubled. And at the same time, it has been very actively developing new products (such as smoke-free products) and transforming its business model.

As such, the current valuation views BTI as a business that will never increase profits, but I think in the mid to long term, it will - which brings me to the third and last requirement.

BTI: what are its perpetual growth prospects?

With the above, I would be already happy to buy a quality business like BTI at 10x EBT if it stagnates forever. But in BTI's case, I think there are good perpetual growth prospects too. In the long term (like 10 years or more), the growth rate is "simply":

Longer-Term Growth Rate = ROCE * Reinvestment Rate

ROCE stands for the return on capital employed. Note that ROCE is different from the return on equity (and more fundamental and important in my view). ROCE considers the return of capital ACTUALLY employed, and therefore provides insight into how much additional capital a business needs to invest in order to earn a given extra amount of income - a key to estimating the PGR. The reinvestment rate is the portion of the income the business plows back to fuel further growth.

So to estimate the long-term growth rate, we need to estimate two things: ROCE and reinvestment rate.

To estimate the ROCE of businesses like BTI, I consider the following items capital actually employed:

1. Working capital, including payables, receivables, inventory. These are the capitals required for the daily operation of their businesses.

2. Gross Property, Plant, and Equipment. These are the capitals required to actually conduct business and manufacture their products.

3. Research and development expenses (a relatively minor expense for a business like BTI).

Based on the above considerations, the ROCE of BTI over the past decade is shown below. As seen, it was able to maintain a respectably high ROCE over the past decade: on average 56% for the past decade and its ROCE has been significantly above this average in recent years.

To help put things under perspective, the next chart shows the ROCE of a few other stocks that I've analyzed recently: Omega Healthcare Investors (OHI), American Tower Corporation (AMT), McDonald's Corporation (MCD), et al. The ROCE data are directly pulled from my previous analyses. In case you want to see the details of how I got these numbers, you can look up my recent articles under these tickers. The purpose here is certainly not to compare oranges with apples. The purpose here is to put BTI's ROCE into perspective. As can be seen, despite the random nature of this collection of businesses, they are all good quality and mature businesses. And BTI earns a respectable ROCE that compares favorably among them.

Source: author and Seeking Alpha.

Source: author and Seeking Alpha.

BTI: capital allocation and perpetual growth rate

Now with the ROCE analyzed, let's see the reinvestment part. In recent years, the following is how BTI has been allocating its operation cash ("OPC"):

Source: author and Seeking Alpha.

As seen, BTI has been using on average ~10% of the OPC as maintenance CAPEx and ~57% as dividends. So these two "mandatory" have been on average costing 67% of BTI's operation cash in recent years. Quite typical for a utility-like business. The quotation mark means even though dividends are usually considered an optional cost. But for a dividend stock like BTI, it is not really optional - it probably will be one of the last costs that management is willing to cut.

For the remaining ~33%, the company does have a choice. It can use it for a variety of things: reinvest to fuel further growth, retain it to strengthen the balance sheet, pay an extra special dividend, pay down debt, buy back shares, et al. It obviously makes total sense to reinvest all of it to fuel further growth given its 56% ROCE. But the problem is that for businesses at this scale, there are just not that many opportunities to reinvest the earnings. As a result, BTI has been allocating a part of the remaining earning, on average ~5% in recent years. For the remaining portion, the business has been retaining most of it in recent years (share repurchase has only been 1% of OPC on average in recent years).

Now with both ROCE and reinvestment rate estimated, we can estimate the long-term growth rate, as shown in the next chart. This table shows the long-term growth rate at different combinations of ROCE and reinvestment rate. The darker the background color, the more probable the scenario is expected to materialize. The numbers highlighted in red are the most likely scenario given the average ROCE in the past decade and the reinvestment rate that makes sense to me for a business at this scale. Note that in this table, I also added 2% of inflation to the growth rate. So as a result, even when BTI reinvests 0%, it would still have a growth rate of 2% because of inflation. I think this is justified as BTI has demonstrated in the past it has the pricing power to adjust for inflation.

As seen, the long-term growth rate is in the mid-digit range, about 4~5%.

Now to put the pieces together and conclude:

Paying 10x EBT for a business that will stagnate forever is like owning a bond with a 10% yield.

In BTI's case here, the current valuation is significantly lower than 10x EBT. It is at 6.3x EBT, equivalent to purchasing a bond yielding 15%.

At the same time, there is a good prospect of 4%~5% long-term growth - a growth rate that can be funded organically and sustained by the business itself.

So an investment here is similar to own a bond with a 15% yield and at the same time with the coupon payment increase of 4~5% per year, leading to a very favorable odds of double-digit return in the long term.

Source: author.

Conclusion and final thought

This article analyzes BTI, an industry leader that is for sale around 6.3x EBT. The analysis is performed under the framework of perpetual growth and Buffett's 10x Pretax Rule. The results show that BTI presents excellent prospects for offering double-digit returns in the long term with a wide margin of safety. The business has been maintaining a respectably high ROCE over the past decade: on average 56% for the past decade and its ROCE has been significantly above this average in recent years. Its high ROCE and strong cash generation offer a potent combination for future growth. There is a good prospect of 4%~5% long-term growth - a growth rate that can be funded organically and sustained by the business itself. As such, an investment here is similar to owning a bond with a 15% yield and at the same with a coupon payment that increases 4~6% per year.

Thanks for reading! Look forward to your comments and thoughts!