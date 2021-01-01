JHVEPhoto/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

I sometimes wonder how much of a stock’s valuation can be explained by “behind the scenes” factors like convenience. Take Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) – these shares often look quite pricey, even relative to above-average growth, but they’ve continued to perform, and I wonder if that’s because it’s an easy call for institutional portfolio managers. Need exposure to automation? Buy Rockwell and call it a day.

I don’t mean that to sound as glib as it might – Rockwell is a legitimately strong player in automation, and management has taken serious steps to improve its positioning in attractive growth markets like logistics, semiconductors, and life sciences, as well as embrace industrial software. I just find the valuation a tougher sell given that the growth outlook isn’t as differentiated as the valuation might lead an investor to think.

The Growth Argument Is Helped By Leverage To Growth Markets

It’s tough to find up-to-date information on automation market shares on a market-by-market basis, but Rockwell was one of the earlier movers into hybrid automation markets like food/beverage and life sciences, as well as discrete automation markets like semiconductors, and the company is reaping the benefits.

Hybrid markets were up 30% in the second quarter as per management commentary, with 30% growth in food/beverage and 40% growth in life sciences, while discrete automation was up 40% on 65% growth in e-commerce (logistics) and 35% growth in semiconductors, as well as a strong 50% growth in the large legacy core auto market.

Looking at comparable growth rates for the second quarter, I think there is differentiation that favors Rockwell. Discrete growth of 40% was well ahead of 22% growth at ABB (ABB), 18% growth at Schneider (OTCPK:SBGSY), and 17% growth at Siemens (OTCPK:SIEGY), and likewise the 30% growth in hybrid automation and 15% growth in process automation, with ABB’s process business growing 4%, Emerson’s (EMR) growing 8%, and Honeywell’s (HON) declining 4% (while Honeywell’s Warehouse/Workflow automation business was up 57%).

Comparisons like this are always challenging. Schneider, for instance, doesn’t break out much detail on the discrete/hybrid/process splits, and likewise for other competitors. What’s more, a single quarter can only tell you so much – go back a quarter (to Rockwell’s fiscal second quarter) and the comparisons are not nearly so favorable for Rockwell.

Still, I think the point stands that Rockwell is well-established in some attractive growth markets. Semiconductor capex is going to expand meaningfully over the next two to three years on new fab construction, and Rockwell is well-placed to leverage that. Likewise with ongoing automation of logistics and warehouse operations, both to facilitate e-commerce and drive improved efficiencies. With food/beverage, the industry is really just getting started with automation in a big way, and life sciences could be set for a decade of double-digit capex growth based on commentary from companies like Danaher (DHR) and Thermo Fisher (TMO) concerning bioproduction investment.

The Plex Deal Is Concerning On A Few Levels

Superficially, Rockwell’s June acquisition of Plex for $2.2 billion makes sense. Plex has a strong position in cloud-based manufacturing execution systems (or MES), as well as shop-floor ERP systems. Still, I have my questions.

First, at around 14.5x revenue, Rockwell paid a steep price even by the elevated standards of recent industrial software deals. Siemens, by comparison, has assembled an even stronger industrial software suite at much lower multiples (generally 5x to 10x). With that high price, it will be a stretch for Rockwell to see a high single-digit ROIC from the deal before Year 10, and that’s an issue for a company that not only sports a strong ROIC, but has long prized ROIC as a metric.

Second, Rockwell had been making the case for years that it had what it needed for MES. While investors didn’t necessarily accept that at face value, this is an expensive acknowledgement that management may have been overselling some of its capabilities in MES.

Execution is going to be absolutely critical here. In the Gartner Magic Quadrant for MES, Plex ranks as a “Challenger”, occupying a spot on the grid right next to Rockwell, with Siemens, Dassault (OTCPK:DASTY), and Honeywell’s Forge in that favored upper-right “Leaders” quadrant, along with Schneider’s AVEVA (OTCPK:AVVYY). I don’t dismiss the possibility of synergies that lead to a “better together” outcome, with Rockwell leveraging Plex’s capabilities across a strong installed customer base (not to mention cross-selling with the PTC (PTC) partnership), but for the price paid, strong execution is a must-have, and it’s worth noting that Plex has really only been focusing on MES for a few years.

The Outlook

I already had pretty high expectations for Rockwell from a revenue growth perspective, and nothing has really changed there, though I have pulled some revenue forward on stronger recoveries in markets like autos.

Relative to pre-pandemic levels, I’m looking for long-term growth of over 5% from Rockwell, helped in the near term by auto’s gearing up for EV launches, ongoing expansion in the semiconductor and life sciences sectors, and further automation adoption in sectors like food/beverage and logistics.

Looking at the peers, I’m looking for 4% growth from ABB, 3% to 4% growth from Emerson, 5% to 6% growth from Schneider, and 4% to 5% growth from Siemens. I may well be underestimating Rockwell’s growth potential, and again these aren’t apples-to-apples comparisons (ABB, Schneider, and Siemens have meaningful electrification exposure, for instance), but I still argue that Rockwell doesn’t really stand out on its core growth potential.

Rockwell does score better on margins, as I estimate a long-term FCF margin of around 20% versus the mid-teens long-term FCF margins of most of its peers, but this isn’t a new development, and the long-term core FCF growth I see here (around 8% to 9%) again isn’t that much better than its peers.

Clearly, I’m not going to try to make a valuation argument in favor of Rockwell. The shares look pricey on a discounted cash flow basis, and likewise on a margin/return-driven EV/EBITDA approach. Even next to high-multiple compounders like Ametek (AME), IDEX (IEX), and Roper (ROP), the shares aren’t particularly cheap, with a 21x multiple on my FY’22 EBITDA estimate (in line with names like Ametek, IDEX, Roper, Thermo, et al) giving me a fair value of $283 against a share price of around $325 today.

The Bottom Line

I’ve said many times before that I don’t mind paying up for quality, and I do think Rockwell is a quality player in the automation space. I may well be underestimating the company’s growth leverage from early entry into markets like life sciences and logistics automation, as well as the growth opportunities in control, visualization, info solutions, and digital twin software, but it looks to me as though hefty expectations are already in place.