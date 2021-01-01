olli0815/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Container shipping prices

Container shipping prices have gone through the roof just recently. When even FT Alphaville is wondering whether the authorities should get involved in monitoring, changing them, then we know that it's a big enough price move to be gaining attention:

We’ve been arguing that officials ought to address these widening gaps in shipping costs as a competition problem. It’s hardly fair on the companies involved.

Not that I actually agree with them, rather that if they're talking about it, then it has become part of the more general financial conversation.

The particular thing that is being talked about is this:

(Freightos container price index from Freightos)

It doesn't really matter what the unit is there, we're obviously seeing a significant price rise (actually, from $5,000 to $10,000 and change just since early May).

OK, so what we'd like to know about this price change is who benefits. It's obvious who doesn't, the people who have to pay for freight and also those who consume things which are freighted. But who gains?

Obviously, the shipping companies

I recommended A.P. Møller - Mærsk (OTCPK:AMKBY) back in November last year and it's up 70% since then. I also recommended Global Ship Lease (GSL) around the same time and that's up 150%. Well, that's fun, but as always, the question is what comes next?

This requires a certain analysis of the underlying market which is what this piece is about. Those two companies are used as examples of the sector, this is not something specifically about those two companies. Rather, it's about the economics of shipping. We've a big price rise right in front of us. This boosts the profits of the shipping companies that have boats afloat. But how long is this going to last?

The short term

At least part of this is simply dealing with the chaos of everyone coming out of lockdown. It has been cheaper for years now to ship a container from the US to China than from China to the US. That's because that's the way the valuable goods flow - exports of goods from China are very much higher than imports of them. China imports raw materials - it drives the global iron ore price for example - rather than manufactured goods.

So, shipping the containers back to China to be refilled has to happen, why not charge some low price to get - say - scrap plastic moved instead of moving empty air. But this price difference is enormous now:

(Container shipping costs from Freightos)

What that's telling us is that one of the restrictions upon freight volumes presently is the positioning of the containers themselves. Note one of - vessel capacity is also a problem. But at least some part of this price jump is in where the containers are.

We can also note that it's not global trade in general soaring. Dry and bulk rates haven't leapt in anything like the same manner. Yes, sure, everything is changing after lockdown but we are talking about something specific to containers here.

This will clear and it'll do so in a few months, no more. It doesn't cost that much to make a container, and at these implied rates, it'll be vastly profitable to do so.

The medium term

The other thing to know about shipping is that it's a vastly variable market. Supply, at any one time, is fixed. In the short to medium term, it can be increased by not scrapping ships when planned, by diverting from some routes to others, and so on. Even, small ships that wouldn't be profitable trans-pacific now become so. In the medium term, a few years, supply is completely and wholly elastic. There's really nothing stopping anyone from entering the shipping business. An ocean-going boat isn't exactly high-tech. Sure, the latest models can be, but at these prices, they don't have to be that.

Further, at these sorts of shipping prices, securing finance to build anew isn't going to be all that difficult.

The entire and whole freedom of entry and exit makes shipping one of those industries prone to boom and bust. It really wasn't that long ago that parts of the industry were hiring out ships at less than cost. Less even than operating cost, let alone including CapEx. So, some portion of shipping left the market, scrapped or at least laid up. That's how prices were pretty good even during the pandemic.

The flip side of this is that people can re-enter the market again. And they will enter the market again. This shipping market always does turn.

The peak of the market

The big question is whether this is actually the peak of the market. That's something that none of us actually knows. The way to try to work it out is to keep monitoring that Freightos index.

This is a little more than just when it peaks and starts to decline so do the stocks of the shipping companies. For that is an index of the spot rate. The bigger shippers never do pay that, their prices are usually lower than that. They're lower in a tight market like this at least. Their pricing is usually along the lines of booking space now, for three months and more ahead with a 6-month fix on the price - although specific deals will vary across clients. This price that they book at is influenced by that spot price, of course. So the actual revenues to the shipping companies will be rising now for space being booked those months ahead.

This works on the fall in prices as well, of course. As and when spot prices start to fall, then the big clients are still in those contracts with prices fixed 3 to 9 months out. It's only after those expire that revenues as a whole start to fall. This means that a fall in the spot price is an advance warning of revenue reverses a quarter and two off into the future.

Do note that the Freightos index is new, we've not had a similar guide in past swings and roundabouts in the shipping market. The Baltic index (indices now) doesn't give this level of detail about the separate container market.

My view

The shipping market is a boom and bust one given the ease of entry and exit among suppliers. We're obviously in one of the ups of this market at present. Maersk and Global are simply two market participants that I've written about before. They're examples, not the thing itself, which is being discussed here.

At some point, that market is going to turn. What we want to know is when, of course. We do have a guide, a new one, in that container freight index. As that starts to come off the top, then we'd expect revenues of the shipping lines to start decline one and two quarters out.

The investor view

We do all know this market is going to turn. We'd like to be out of shipping lines when it does turn and we've now that leading indicator. It's also a new indicator, one that some to much of the market won't be quite up to speed with.

As and when we see that index peak, then that's the time to be thinking about selling out of container shipping lines.