The Democrats have a lot of things they are trying to get done on the fiscal side of the ledger. First, there is the $1.0 trillion infrastructure bill. And, second, there is the $3.5 trillion social spending bill.

Then there are the proposals for tax increases to support these efforts.

The proposals are not just efforts to finance as much of the spending plans as possible, but also to attack the some of the social concerns that many feel have been unaddressed.

For example, a suggested list of policies that would address such concerns: policies to address the growth in income inequality; policies to reduce incentives for corporations to move jobs and profits overseas; and policies to slow down the ability of the very wealthy to pass on what they have accumulated to later generations.

My immediate response to all the "lists" that have been assembled to address the "lists" of spending "needs" is that there is very little coordination of all the various "lists" and there is very little focus on how all this policy building will be executed.

My concern is that the shortfalls connected with the policy building is consistent with the lack of leadership that now has shown itself on the horizon.

Yes, it is good to have "lists." Yes, it is good to have "ideals" to put into practice. But, all these "lists" and "ideals" have to be coordinated.

They must build an agenda. They must lead somewhere.

But, the bottom line seems to be that this lack of focus, this lack of leadership is connecting with the lack of leadership coming from the monetary authorities, a lack of leadership that is leaving disjointed financial markets in greater stages of disequilibrium with little or no place to go,

I have written about this market disequilibrium many times before, the latest post coming just this past Sunday.

Part of the outcome of this market disequilibrium is the fact that someone like "the bond king," Bill Gross can refer to U.S. Treasury issues as "trash."

Things are in disarray and no one seems to be able to do anything about it.

This is not good for financial markets and it is not good for the economy.

What Is Happening?

For one, we read in the New York Times, "From Cradle to Grave, Democrats Move to Expand Social Safety Net."

"When congressional committees meet this week to begin formally drafting Democrats' ambitious social policy plan, they will be undertaking the most significant expansion of the nation's safety net since the war on poverty in the 1960s, devising legislation that would touch virtually every American's life, from conception to aged infirmity."

And, what happened after the passage of the 1960s legislation?

Well, in August 1971 we got wage and price controls.

In the 1980s, we got Paul Volcker to come lead the Federal Reserve System and experienced short-term interest rate in the low 20's to seriously combat inflation,

The question is, what is really happening?

If one looks at the conclusion of my last post, one could argue that the focus of this effort to rewrite social policy misses what is going on.

What the policymakers seem to be doing is fighting the past wars.

This is not an unusual responsibility of policymakers, but, right now, it just does not seem to be the right time to be doing this, and for many reasons.

The first is that the U.S. economy is now going through one of the most significant transformations in the country's history.

Even before the Covid-19 economic recession hit, the economy was experiencing technological change like never before in its history.

The spread of the coronavirus pandemic and following recession just contributed to the acceleration of the change.

Then the Federal Reserve tossed trillions of dollars into the economy and this only moved things on faster.

What we might see over the next five years may truly astonish.

The problem, to me, is that government policy could really screw things up.

That is, we have already started things that are in the works. We may now add things that, in the "new" world, may be significantly irrelevant.

And, we still have the legacy of the recent policy approaches, like the Fed's "accommodative" approach to monetary policy throwing billions and billions of dollars into the banking system creating a situation that is substantially "out of equilibrium," a situation that is, one day, going to have to be resolved.

If the government is creating initiatives that, at some time in the near future, are going to have to be dealt with in another way, the government will have more work to do, work that will keep it from focusing on what it really needs to be working on. And, remember, the size of these new programs compete with the size and complexity of the programs built up in the 1960s.

The Lack Of Leadership

To me, the real problem here is the lack of leadership. What is being proposed in these budgetary efforts is a wish list. The "lists" include things that are ideologically acceptable to people constructing the plans. They cover the planet.

Furthermore, I don't believe that the "lists" are really consistent with the world that is being transformed.

And, given all the uncertainty surrounding the other economic programs coming out of Washington, D.C. these days, especially the ones from the monetary authorities, both the lack of focus and the size of the budgets do not play well in how the economy is progressing.

Right now a program of "good will" is not what the economy needs.

At the moment, I am not expecting really good things out of the economy in the next two- to three-year period. Consequently, I see the "dreams" that the Biden administration are preparing just adding to the difficulties we are going to be facing.

Leadership has to be more than just general ideas.

One can always create sound bites that are appealing and focus upon one element of the society that we don't like.

It is where the rubber hits the road that produces real outcomes. Right now, for me, radical uncertainty is just growing. And, that is not a good thing for investors, or, for businesses.