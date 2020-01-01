Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images Entertainment

ViacomCBS Inc. (VIAC) was on a tear early this year - rising from just $36.60 in January to $100 on March 22 - but the Archegos Capital saga crashed the party and sent ViacomCBS stock plummeting. More than 5 months after this collapse of Archegos and the forced liquidation of its portfolio, ViacomCBS stock is still trading range-bound, and has failed to breakthrough. At Leads From Gurus, we added VIAC to our model growth portfolio last April as well, and VIAC has traded sideways ever since while the rest of our holdings have taken off. The obvious question that comes to my mind is, what catalyst could possibly help ViacomCBS stock break free from this price level and move higher? I find the management guidance for subscriber additions very conservative, and I believe an upward revision is on the cards in the coming quarters. This will be the catalyst needed to lift VIAC stock higher from the current price level.

Here's why I believe the guidance is too conservative

Wall Street adores outperformers, which is not necessarily a bad thing. After all, investors are in this to achieve their long-term financial objectives, so it makes sense to get behind companies that are delivering better-than-expected results in the hopes of securing alpha returns in the long run. As an investor who strongly believes that a strong correlation exists between unexpected earnings and share price movements, I was quite excited to find out that ViacomCBS is well on pace to smash subscriber growth expectations in the coming years.

Let's dig a little deeper.

The company has guided for 65 million to 75 million global streaming subscribers by 2024, from a base of about 30 million subscribers in 2020. This guidance was issued last February, before the launch of Paramount+ on March 4 in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. When ViacomCBS came up with this guidance, the management had to rely on assumptions for Paramount+ subscriber growth as there was no hard data to work with. In the first half of this year, ViacomCBS added more than 12 million subscribers, with 6.5 million subscribers added in the second quarter to bring the global streaming subscriber base to 42.4 million. This stellar pace of subscriber additions, in my opinion, is an early signal that the management might have been very conservative with its guidance for around 75 million subscribers by 2024. If you think I am getting ahead of reality, let me present you with 2 reasons to support my thesis.

First, Paramount+ entered into a partnership with Sky to launch the service on Sky platforms in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Italy, Germany, Switzerland, and Austria in 2022. This is a major breakthrough as Sky is one of the go-to entertainment platforms in Western Europe, which puts Paramount+ in a strong position to thrive in a booming market where OTT streaming is increasing in popularity. I strongly believe that the positive impact on subscriber additions resulting from this partnership is not reflected in the management guidance for 75 million subscribers by 2024.

Second, Paramount+ is yet to tap into the massive Asian market, and I believe an expansion is on the cards sooner rather than later. Paramount+ offers an ad-supported subscription tier that costs $4.99, and I believe such a low-cost subscription option with ads will gain traction faster in cost-conscious Asian markets. Netflix, Inc. (NFLX) is still struggling to gain market share in India, one of its key target markets, primarily because of a cost-conscious consumer base, and I believe the correct strategy to tackle this market is to offer an ad-supported subscription tier. I hope our readers know that Disney+ quickly gained traction in India thanks to its ties to Hotstar, which is the most popular streaming service in India (Hotstar and Disney+ now come as a bundle), and I believe ViacomCBS is in a similar position to replicate what The Walt Disney Company (DIS) did with Disney+ in India. Viacom18 is one of the fastest-growing entertainment brands in India, and ViacomCBS has a 49% stake in this venture. The network is home to some of the most popular entertainment channels in India, and it also owns Voot Select, an OTT subscription service.

Exhibit 1: Brands owned and/or distributed in India by Viacom18

Source: www.viacom18.com

In the coming months, I expect ViacomCBS to leverage its access to India to tap into this fast-growing market, and this will turbocharge global subscriber additions.

Based on these 2 reasons, and the stellar subscriber growth additions so far this year, I believe ViacomCBS is well on pace to smash its guidance way before 2024. The management, in my opinion, will be forced to revise its guidance in the coming quarters, which could turn out to be the catalyst that would help VIAC stock break from this channel to move higher.

Takeaway

The guidance sure seems to be very conservative, and on top of that, ViacomCBS is trading at a forward earnings multiple of less than 11, which makes it the most cheaply valued streaming company in the market. A notable expansion in valuation multiples is due when the company gains more traction with its streaming strategy - it's still early days, to be honest. After taking all this into account, I find ViacomCBS stock very attractively priced in the market today. As a long-term-oriented investor, I don't find it difficult to remain patient until the stock finally catches up with corporate earnings.