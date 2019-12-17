Prostock-Studio/iStock via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) is a work management platform and just released the company's quarterly results. Even though management raised company guidance for the second time this year, the stock sold off 14% on the back of its results.

And while many were quick to latch onto its lackluster billings guidance for Q2, I charge that there's more here at play.

Smartsheet trades for 13x next year's sales, which is a meaningful discount to its bigger peer. Put this stock on your watchlist. Here's why:

What's Smartsheet? Why Now?

Smartsheet is a cloud-based high gross margin SaaS business. Its platform facilitates project management, task tracking, and goal management. At its core, it's similar to an online agenda to track who is doing what by when.

With the ongoing growth in digital transformation, companies require platforms to break down IT silos. This is where Smartsheet excels, by having a place to track workflows. Let's discuss its growth profile.

Revenue Growth Rates Remain Attractive

Source: author's calculations; **company-guidance

As you can see above, Smartsheet's revenue growth rates for its recently reported Q2 2022 result reported strong growth at 44% y/y. This was a marked acceleration from the previous four quarters. Hence, so far, so good. So why the dramatic sell-off of 14% on the back of these results?

Smartsheet is viewed as a competitor to Asana (ASAN). Thus, Smartsheet is a fledgling company trying to compete with a bigger peer. And any reason to provide investors with doubt was always going to get easily spook them.

What investors latched onto here was that billings for Q3 is expected to be around 34%, and that this is a dramatic step down from the 47% y/y reported in Q2 2022.

However, I believe that this figure requires some background information. When Smartsheet announced its fiscal 2022 guidance, when it reported its Q4 2021 results it guided for 30% y/y growth in billings.

Then, next quarter in Q1 2022, Smartsheet guided for the year for billings to be up 34% y/y, thus raising billings outlook by 400 basis points.

Finally, this recent quarter in Q2, billings were once more raised and guided to be up 38% y/y for the year, thereby raising another 400 basis points:

Given our strong Q2 results and the continued momentum we see in our business, we are raising our full year fiscal year '22 revenue and billings guidance. We now expect our revenue to be in the range of $530 million to $533 million, representing growth of 37% to 38%...

Consequently, from the start, management has been conservative and raised its billings trajectory as the year progressed. Therefore, we can see Smartsheet has regularly put out low guidance and then beaten its own guidance. Normally, this is amply rewarded by the investment community, but this hasn't been the case with Smartsheet.

Data by YCharts

In fact, quite the opposite has taken place, Smartsheet has been an incredibly volatile stock that has barely moved in 2021.

Negative Aspect: Management Alignment

(Source)

Perhaps I'm being unnecessarily cautious when it comes to Smartsheet. But if you work as hard as I do, you can afford to be selective when picking out investments.

One aspect that puts me off from investing in this company is that management here doesn't have much skin in the game and the two company founders simply have directorship roles. You don't have to agree with me.

Delivering Where it Matters Most

I argue that it's more important in the early stages of growing a business to get more customers in through the door rather than increasing prices to your existing customers.

(Source)

Along these lines, we can see that Smartsheet's three customer cohorts continue to adopt Smartsheet at an increasing rate, but the real impressive growth is coming from the higher than $100K annual contract value customer group.

On the other hand, consider Asana's customer adoption curve, below:

(Source)

The number of customers reaching out for Asana is substantially higher than Smartsheet.

In sum:

Smartsheet +$5K customers up 34% y/y in Q2

Asana +$5K customers up 61% y/y in Q2

Hence, it looks likely that over the next two quarters or even sooner Asana will have more customers paying more than $5K than Smartsheet.

SMAR Valuation: Attractively Priced

If we assume that Smartsheet is able to grow next year in the high 20s% range, this implies that its revenues could perhaps reach approximately $680 to $700 million. This makes the stock priced at approximately 13x next year's revenues.

Needless to say that compared with Asana, that's priced 36x next year's revenues, Smartsheet is nearly 3 times cheaper, so therefore Smartsheet is a better investment, right? Well, not so.

When investing in tech you are often better off paying up for the market leader rather than paying a lower valuation for the runner-up company in its space.

But is there no price at which Smartsheet makes sense? Well, this is where things get even more complicated.

(Source)

There's no question that Smartsheet has a very attractive gross margin profile, with Q2 2022 reaching 82%.

Thus, investors are not only paying a low valuation for Smartsheet, but the company is clearly a potentially high-margin SaaS business.

The Bottom Line

Smartsheet is growing at a fast rate and compared with others in its space. It trades at a meaningful discount not only against Asana but countless other SaaS stocks too. There aren't many SaaS stocks out there that are expected to grow in the high-20s% CAGR and are priced at 13x next year's sales.

In sum, I'm keeping this stock on my watchlist. But for now, I'm still finding better actionable investment ideas where I'm deploying my own capital into right now. Happy investing!