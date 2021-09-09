The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Barclays Global Consumer Staples Conference September 9, 2021 8:40 AM ET

Company Participants

John Chevalier - SVP, IR

Andre Schulten - CFO

Alex Keith - CEO, Beauty

David Taylor - Chairman, President, and CEO

Jon Moeller - Vice Chairman, COO and CEO Elect

Conference Call Participants

Lauren Lieberman - Barclays

Lauren Lieberman

So, against a backdrop of rising input costs and supply chain pressures impacting CPG companies to various degrees, Procter & Gamble truly stands out from the pack. As we see it, it's the multitude of investments the company has made over many years in its supply chain, marketing, and improve retail execution that are now serving to widen the company's competitive moat.

We are thrilled to welcome back David Taylor, P&G's Chairman and CEO; Jon Moeller, current Vice Chairman and COO, and CEO Elect; and we're also excited to welcome to our conference for the first time CFO, Andre Schulten; and P&G's CEO of Beauty, Alex Keith.

Now, I'll pass it over to you.

John Chevalier

P&G would like to remind you that today's discussion will include a number of forward-looking statements. If you will refer to P&G's most recent 10-K, 10-Q, and 8-K reports, you will see a discussion of factors that could cause the company's actual results to differ materially from these projections.

Additionally, the company has posted on its Investor Relation's website www.pginvestor.com, a full reconciliation of non-GAAP and other financial measures.

Andre Schulten

Good morning. I'll start today with a review of our results and strategies. Then Alex Keith, our Beauty sector CEO and Executive Sponsor for Corporate Sustainability will share how our strategies are being brought to life at P&G Beauty. David Taylor will then share his thoughts on P&G's long-term prospects. David, Alex, Jon Moeller, and I will be happy to answer your questions after our prepared remarks.

Fiscal year 2021 was another very strong year following two years of strong results in fiscal 2019 and fiscal 2020. We exceeded each of our going and targets for the year despite a challenging cost and operating environment. Organic sales up 6%, core earnings per share up 11%, adjusted free cash flow productivity 107%. Over $19 billion of cash return to shareholders.

Topline growth has been broad based. Each of our 10 product categories grew or held organic sales in fiscal 2021. We're also driving strong share momentum. We delivered aggregate global market share growth of 40 basis points in fiscal 2020 and 50 basis points in fiscal 2021. 32 of our top 50 country category combinations grew or held share in fiscal 2021. In summary, another strong year in a challenging and volatile environment.

Our eyes are wide open to the many challenges we face. Increased social unrest and economic distress in many parts of the world are putting pressure on local GDP growth.

The pandemic continues to create risk for consumers, retail partners, and supply chains and costs have increased significantly. We will offset a portion of these higher costs with price increases. In the past few months, we announced pricing in several U.S. categories. Most recently we've announced the price increase in U.S. Family Care effective late October. Productivity will remain an important lever of our strategy.

As we've shared before, we are focused on delivering balanced growth topline, bottom-line cash. This remains our objective even under circumstances where costs are rising sharply.

Our strategies to do this are working. Our portfolio of daily use products many providing cleaning, health, and hygiene benefits and categories where performance plays a significant role in brand choice.

We are raising the bar on all aspects of superiority product, packaged, brand communication, retail execution, and value. When we started focusing on the priority in fiscal 2016, we judged about 30% of our portfolio was superior. Now, we're at 75%. But the remaining 25% isn't the measure of opportunity. Superiority is a relative measure versus the best competitors in the market. It's not a static target. There is always upside to grow categories and delight consumers.

Superior offerings delivered with superior execution drive market growth. Leading category growth with superior offerings mathematically builds market share and builds business for our retail partners. The strategic need for investment to continue to strengthen the long-term health and competitiveness of our brands, the short-term need to manage through significant cost increases, and the ongoing need to drive balance top and bottom-line growth including margin expansion underscore the importance of ongoing productivity.

We're driving cost savings and cash productivity in all facets of our business. Success in our highly competitive industry also requires agility that comes with a mindset of constructive disruption, a willingness to change, adapt, and create new trends, and technologies that will shape our industry for the future.

In the current environment, that agility and constructive disruption mindset are even more important. Our organization structure yields a more empowered, agile, and accountable organization with little overlap or redundancy, flowing to new demands, seamlessly supporting each other to deliver against our priorities around the world. These strategic choices on portfolio, superiority, productivity, constructive disruption, and organization, structure and culture are not independent strategies. They reinforce and build on each other. When executed well, they grow markets and in turn, deliver strong sales, share, earnings, and cash results, leading to balanced growth and value creation.

Here's Alex Keith to talk about how these strategies are driving strong results in our Beauty business.

Alex Keith

Thanks Andre and hello everyone. I'm happy to be here with you today. P&G Beauty is more than a $14 billion business with market leading brands in the categories in which we play Haircare, Skincare, and Personal Care and with a strong global footprint.

In 2016, we made a decision to focus our Beauty portfolio on daily use categories where performance drives brand choice. Our focus on portfolio and superiority has enabled us to deliver 23 consecutive quarters of organic sales growth.

Over the past four years, we have added $3 billion in annual sales, growing 6% on average per year with profit growth more than double that, adding over $1 billion in after-tax profit.

Over this period, we've generated $10 billion in free cash flow. We have weathered the challenges of COVID very well with the breadth and health of our portfolio. P&G Beauty is the only multinational beauty company that consistently delivered topline growth in our portfolio of categories during COVID.

Our brands focus on daily hygiene needs starting at an average price point of $1 and expand all the way to the demanding needs of the prestige skincare consumer with SK-II at $200. While SK-II has been a major driver of growth, the balance of Beauty's portfolio is growing as well. Today, about 80% of our portfolio is growing even if we exclude SK-II.

You may be surprised to know that two seemingly smaller brands, Old Spice and Safeguard each exceeded $1 billion in sales in fiscal 2021. Overall, this portfolio health helped us continue our quarterly growth trend, even when the prestige Skin category was severely impacted by COVID. While the growth was broad based, there are three particular contributors that are worth mentioning SK-II, China Haircare, and enterprise markets overall.

First, SK-II, our biggest COVID-related challenges hit SK-II with severe channel disruptions including the shutdown of travel retail and department store beauty counters, as well as the rapid development of [indiscernible]. Through all of this SK-II remain focus on its core target consumer, powerful brand building, and superior innovation to win new users. Their latest change destiny campaign launched just a few weeks ago, demonstrates SK-II's superiority by featuring our four global ambassadors remaking their very first SK-II commercial from years ago and talking about how their lives and skin have changed since their first bottle of Facial Treatment Essence.

SK-II's decade-long, continuous history with these celebrities and our long-term consumer skin studies are the foundation for these stories of superiority. Let's watch an edit of one of these spots.

[Video Presentation]

The SK-II team stayed focused on their strategy and remained vigilant with their executional discipline in the face of escalating promotional activity on and offline. The end result is that SK-II had one of its best years ever with both sales and profits now well ahead of pre-COVID levels.

Second, China Haircare This is a big business for us. We were the first multinational haircare company to establish a meaningful business in China over 20 years ago. Head & Shoulders is the largest haircare brand in the market. But we struggled to grow the business over the last decade as changes in the consumer, retail environment, and category dynamics accelerated.

After constructively disrupting our own business model and activity system, China Haircare delivered double-digit top and bottom-line growth for the first time in a decade. And growth was broad based across all four of our large brands.

We took a portfolio approach focusing each brand on a specific consumer target, gaining true insights about those targets, and innovating to deliver irresistible superiority at more premium price points in order to attract the more demanding Chinese consumer, especially online.

A great example of this is the Pantene brand and its launch of Hydration Bombs. This product is a single unit dose intensive treatment for hair providing 48 hours of hydration and it has a cute and memorable name; influencers love talking about it given its uniqueness. This innovation has been very successful and is driving substantive growth in the higher value conditioner and treatment segment in China, which is now well over a third of the Pantene China business.

At the same time, given the size of our base business, we needed to increase investment in quality media deeper into China to reach consumers throughout the country and engage them again on Head & Shoulders and Rejoice. The team's disciplined productivity approach generated the funding from within to increase media 45% on these two big brands.

The third key contributor, Enterprise markets. These markets have suffered the most with COVID lockdowns and COVID impacts overall. Yet, these markets were up mid-single-digits for P&G Beauty last year, both top and bottom-line. The organization structure empowered the teams on the ground to respond with speed to the changing conditions, adjusting business plans, and executing with excellence. All of this despite the challenges posed by COVID and other external factors, enabling the sector CEOs like myself to remain focused on winning in our largest and most profitable markets.

To note, these results were achieved in markets that were down 1% on average. COVID impacts around the world continue, but we believe our strategies are serving us well to grow now and, in the years to come. We have five areas of focus in beauty, which complement the overall company strategies.

First, irresistible superiority. We enhance the company definition with some beauty-specific assets to reflect the total usage experience beauty consumers desire and demand. This raises the bar even higher for us as we design our propositions commercially and technically. More and more, we are clearing that bar.

Head & Shoulders' clinical strength and Olay Retinol 24 are just two examples of many strong innovations delivered over the past year, all of which have strong superiority. Notably Olay Retinol 24 and Native were top 10 IRI pacesetter innovations in the non-food category this year, the only beauty products on the top 10 list.

Second, Responsible Beauty. We launched this platform in June 2020 and it is our approach to the relevant aspects of ESG. It’s a systems thinking based platform that considers the interrelationships between five core elements; quality and performance, safety, sustainability, transparency, and equality and inclusion. A choice in one area can have impacts in another. So, we are ensuring that all of our teams are working with the whole in mind as they make choices on ingredients, packaging, supply chains, and even commercial messaging.

We've integrated responsible beauty thinking directly into our irresistible superiority models and innovation programs, and have published bold goals to ensure that we are a positive force for beauty in the world. This approach is being recognized externally. Women's Wear Daily named it the Sustainability Initiative of the Year for 2020 in both the U.S. and China. And Sina.com, one of China's top news outlets also recognized it as the most influential sustainability program.

On the topic of sustainability, you may recall that P&G committed to publishing a climate transition action plan by the end of the calendar year. In my expanded responsibility as Executive Sponsor for Corporate Sustainability, I'm happy to share that this report will be published in a few weeks, and will include updated 2030 targets, plus new long-term commitments.

Across our businesses, we are baking sustainability into our innovation across the vectors of superiority. This is the way we plan to deliver our targets and also unlock even higher standards for our consumers.

Now, on to our third beauty-specific focus area, very strategic entries into meaningful consumer segments close to our core. We have been selective about portfolio expansion with both created and acquired brands, all of which are designed to reach a consumer or shopper that we could not easily reach with our core brands. This portfolio is nearly $300 million and in each of the past three years has grown organic sales over 40%.

Fourth, digitization in all of its forms. Our data and digital strategy is designed to provide insight to and connections between the elements of irresistible superiority in a real-time and locally relevant way. As you all know, COVID accelerated e-commerce everywhere, and we were well-positioned to benefit from that tailwind. We saw strong growth in e-commerce in fiscal 2021.

We also significantly increased our direct-to-consumer business, giving us powerful consumer insights based in data. While we don't expect DTC to become a significant portion of our sales, it is an important part of our consumer engagement and insight ecosystem. We will continue to innovate in the ways we reach the consumer with media, diagnostics, and recommendations.

Finally, discipline productivity, being choiceful in what we do and innovative in how we do it. Leveraging the best digital and data tools to drive efficiency across the board, whether in promotion spending, media, or across the supply chain, this is the fuel that allows us to invest.

Over the last three years, we have generated $300 million annually in savings, allowing us to invest meaningfully in superiority of products, packaging, marketing, and retail execution. The people of P&G Beauty are passionate, bold, creative, committed, and always raising the bar for themselves and those around them. We are both proud and humble. We are confident in our strategies and our ability to execute them well in an increasingly dynamic world and industry for continued growth and value creation.

Now, over to David to provide his perspective.

David Taylor

Thanks Andre. Thanks Alex. Our strategies are working. Our team is outstanding. I could not be more confident in the next generation of leadership that will take the reins of P&G later this year.

Last month, we announced that I will retire CEO on November 1st, that the Board of Directors has elected Jon Moeller as the incoming President and CEO. I will remain as Executive Chair of the Board. We also announced that Shailesh Jejurikar has been elected Chief Operating Officer effective October 1st, 2021 transited behind Jon Moeller. These moves have been thoughtfully planned and provide P&G with highly capable and experienced leadership going forward. I have full confidence and strongly support these changes.

In closing, our strategies were delivering strong results before the crisis and have served us well during this more recent volatile times. We're confident they remain the right strategic choices to drive balanced growth and value creation as we move through and beyond the crisis. We're stepping forward not back, focused on growing through the near-term challenges we're facing. We're doubling down to serve consumers and our communities. We're doing this in our interest, in society's interest, and in the interest of our long-term shareowners.

Thank you. And now we'd be happy to take your questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Lauren Lieberman

Okay, that was great. So, thanks very much for that that video. David, I just wanted to start with you, if possible. Now, looking back at your tenure over the past five years or so, I like to think back a lot to the first presentation you gave to The Street as CEO Academy 2016 and he talks about growing users in order to grow topline, focus on the four biggest categories, two biggest geographies. If you gave yourself a bit of a progress report on this kind of four-by-two, what would you say? And as you look forward and think about future growth drivers is four-by-two still the right area to focus? What might you add?

David Taylor

Lauren, I'd say the four-by-two worked very well, and the word that drove that was focus. We focused on U.S. and China, our biggest markets. We've evolved now to the focused markets, really the top 10. But it was the forerunner to that. And we have moved the U.S. from 1%, up to 4% and then much more during COVID. And China at that time, was minus 5% and has moved up to double-digit growth. So, yes, it worked and worked well. But we evolved it now to focused markets and focused markets are 80% of our business in sales, 90% in profit. And you're seeing the majority of those now growing share in the innovation growing markets. I think it's working very, very well.

We have focused markets, we have the enterprise markets that we've talked in the past, and that strategy, I think, is one that is working, and has a lot more upside going forward. And instead of four categories, which we've made very good progress, we've widened it to say all 10 have opportunities to grow.

And we feel very good about each of the 10 categories having a growth story, balanced top and bottom-line, and our top 10 focused markets, and then the enterprise markets, we will be more choiceful and find ways to grow and create value. And the strategy to me is working very well.

Lauren Lieberman

Okay, great. Alex, so much of what P&G has talked about in the last four years, right -- since narrowing the portfolio has been about, again, focusing on categories for performance drives brand choice. But in Beauty, I think, sometimes that performance driving choice could be seen as less relevant. How would you respond to that? I mean, just performance matter in the same way? And when you put it in respect to your comments in the presentation on responsible beauty, how would you tie those things together?

Alex Keith

Yes, I think, while the immediate benefit of our products may not be as immediately obvious as some other P&G categories, the performance really matters in Beauty. Consumers look for proof-of-performance and to know that the products will deliver for them.

As examples, I would say in ratings and reviews, as we look at those, over 60% of those are driven by comments on performance across the board. We also -- I think if you look at the industry, you see a number of before and after photos in skincare and haircare to show the benefit that the product will give you and through our testing, we found that that -- those before and after has done well, can drive conversion by over 20%.

I mean, they're very impactful when they're done well. And I think just speaking to the irresistible superiority framework, I'll give you the example of Haircare. Over the last three years, we have doubled the percent of our business that we see as irresistibly superior and our sales have -- our sales growth has doubled at that same time.

So, I think there is a direct correlation between performance and superiority and how important it is to beauty consumers to know the product will work for them. I think as we think about responsible beauty and now adding the importance of sustainability and -- the total responsible beauty framework, that's only going to elevate the superiority and the performance of the products and the making the product perform and be sustainable and address the issues that we're facing in that place is a unique opportunity that I think we can uniquely create value and give consumers even better products for them.

Lauren Lieberman

Okay. That's great. Jon, so we've been thinking a lot about P&G's relative competitive advantage over the past 18 months during the pandemic, and especially, during the most recent quarter. And one of the things I think it probably hadn't appreciated enough, right is the strength of the global supply chain. Could you talk a little bit about what you think you've done differently versus some others in the industry or even compared to P&G 10 years ago that allowed the company to continue to operate without a glitch as far as we could see on the outside, while others are seemingly struggling through this through this environment.

Jon Moeller

Well, this is probably the most challenging supply environment that we've all worked through and certainly the 30 plus years that I've been involved in this industry, and we have had our challenges. But very fortuitously, we focused actually at the Board level, ahead of COVID on a business continuity, and really identifying what were the pinch points in the supply chain? What were the long length supply chains? What would we do to provide agility, flexibility, and dependability for customers and consumers if those pinch points were challenged? So, that's put us in a very good place. And again, it doesn't mean we don't have our challenges, but it's really helped raise the game.

And then I would just say that the men and women who operate our supply chain have done a fantastic job stepping up in very challenging times -- challenging times personally, challenging times from a business standpoint and they've just done a super, super job.

And I do think -- just one more thing on competitive differentiation, it all comes down to superiority across the vectors. We could do a super job of supplying products that were inferior and that would not move the needle. So, it starts with superiority, but supply chain effectiveness is very important in terms of delivering -- go-to-market superiority in terms of delivering superiority of customer and consumer value and our team has done just an awesome job.

Lauren Lieberman

Okay. I wanted to next go back to a comment that David made on the earnings call in August that you don't have any markets that aren't growth markets in discussing the potential of mature markets outside the U.S. So, Jon, I mean, where do you think your growth should look like in Western Europe or Japan, markets where your shares aren't as strong as they are in the U.S. But the right to win is equally strong. Should we anticipate kind of acceleration this year and reinvestment spending in some of these regions, with the U.S. almost funding the growth of these non-U.S. markets given the outperformance you've seen domestically?

Jon Moeller

We're going to continue to strengthen the program and the U.S., it's working very well. We're at record share levels, both in terms of absolute share and the growth of that share. And we're doing a very good job growing markets in North America. So, the last thing I think we should do is take our eye off that ball.

One of the characteristics over the last three years has been very broad growth and I expect that to continue and there's no reason we can't grow in market like Japan or Western Europe.

If we look at the last fiscal year, we grew the company about 6% and the topline. Within that, Enterprise markets grew between 5% and 6%. So, again, there's a nice balance of growth across the portfolio, both markets and categories. And I expect us to continue to pursue that.

Lauren Lieberman

Okay, great. Andre, so last year at our conference, Jon mentioned that U.S. category growth was north of 4%, after growing in the 3% to 4% range in the last few years, and that P&G's U.S. business should be able to sustainably grow in the 4% to 6% range.

So, first, would you say that's still the right way to think about category growth and your own growth over the medium term? And then secondly, it'd be great if you could talk a little bit about market dynamics in the U.S. what you're seeing in terms of consumer demand, anything changing with the rise of the Delta variant, promotional levels, and retailer receptivity to price increases?

Andre Schulten

Sure. All right. Let me try to get through those. In terms of growth objectives for every market, we start with the underlying market growth, as you say. I think as we said, our job within that is to really grow markets by driving innovation, superiority, trade off, and penetration in all categories.

If you look at the U.S., I mean, the market has grown I think about 4%, it's gone up to 10%, but then came back down to 2% overall during the pandemic. We've been able to grow ahead of that market consistently, which is what we want to do. Hard to say where the market will level out. I think the one thing that we can say that we see is it will be volatile over the next few quarters. So, we expect volatility, but our objective continues to be to grow ahead of market, contribute to market growth, and thereby grow share.

In terms of recent market growth, I think last 13 weeks, we see about mid-singles in the U.S. in terms of market growth in the track channels, we have to see where the overall channels come out. The one dynamic we need to watch out for is that a lot of growth in the base was in non-covered channels. So, as we see strength in the covered channels, we might not -- we got to be careful to not open to the actual consumer demand that we're seeing at this point in time. So, again, speaking to the point, its going to be volatile over the next few months. But we see strong consumer demand sustaining at least in the mid-term.

In terms of promotion dynamics, we were -- we saw the business about 33%, promoted pre-COVID, it went all the way down to 16%, 17%. We're back up to about 27%. So, we see promotion coming back into the market, not quite to the level that we see pre-pandemic.

And in terms of retail environment, again, many of the price increases we talked about in the presentation have now been announced. And we're really focusing with our retailers on the best execution. We have a discussion on the need for the price increase because the inflation environment we're all seeing, it's mostly about what's the right timing and what is the right execution to maximize the impact of the pricing.

Lauren Lieberman

Okay. All right. That's great. We are out of time, but I could keep going. So, thank all of you for being with us today, virtually. Hopefully, we get to do it in person in the near future. And I look forward to talking again soon.

Andre Schulten

Thanks Lauren.

David Taylor

Thank you, Lauren.

Jon Moeller

Thank you.