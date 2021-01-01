Vertigo3d/E+ via Getty Images

This picture full of "likes" reflects the feelings of Facebook's investors. Almost everybody else seems to hate the company.

How informative are Facebook's (FB) forecasts? I started following them a couple of years ago and noticed a certain pattern: each earnings release contains amazing numbers, a modest forecast for the next quarter, and a grim warning. The degree of "grimness" varies from quarter to quarter but so far I have not seen an unambiguously positive forecast to the tune of "significant acceleration next quarter". Acceleration, if this word is mentioned at all, is always "slight" and the list of headwinds and uncertainties is rarely short. Surely, many other companies are forecasting conservatively but for a superachiever, FB is in a league of its own.

To illustrate this point, I compiled a table based on the last four earnings calls. "Warnings" in this table are quoted from earnings releases.

Source: company's filings

Since earnings calls are held one month into the next quarter it is difficult to believe that the company is so much unaware of the coming quarterly results. Out of 4 forecasts in the table, one (Q1 21) was reasonable, two (Q3 and Q4 20) represented significant understatements, and, of course, the validity of the Q2 21 forecast for the current quarter remains to be seen. If the same pattern holds, deceleration may not be that significant. However, it is expected to happen since FB will be lapping strong quarters of pandemic online activities.

Based on SA, the revenue estimate for the current quarter is $29.46B against $21.47B a year ago with a forecasted growth of 37%. This number truly represents a significant deceleration vs. 56% last quarter. Or put it differently, analysts are in line with the company's ever-conservative forecast. I would not be surprised if FB beats on the revenue again.

The results of a particular quarter are of limited importance. However, one figure from the last quarter's release is rather telltale. Let me quote:

Advertising revenue growth in the second quarter of 2021 was driven by a 47% year-over-year increase in the average price per ad and a 6% increase in the number of ads delivered.

Advertising demand controls the price per ad within the auction-based FB environment and this demand was huge. On the contrary, it is easier for the company to manage the number of ads delivered. For example, those who watch YouTube cannot miss the increase in the number of ads delivered during the last year or so. Under this scenario, 6% growth seems artificially low for the quarter with the user growth of 12% across the family of products (7% for Facebook alone) and numerous new features introduced. If needed, FB should be able to pull this lever to deliver numbers.

EPS for the last 4 quarters is $13.19 and the trailing P/E is about 29 before accounting for excess cash of $22 per share. Below is a table with a simple model for FB's intrinsic value that I normally present in my posts on FB. The table is self-explanatory and confirms that the stock is trading slightly below its range of reasonable valuations.

Source: author's calculations and company's filings

Certain initiatives may deliver in the future and change the company's image. AR/VR products, payment solutions, shopping seem particular promising but their input will not become clear for several more years.

Meanwhile, users keep flocking to Facebook as it is. Still, sometimes, it seems that nobody but stockholders like the company. Everybody tends to blame it for other people's opinions. The company has done a lot of missteps and is investigated by various governmental and non-profit organizations. Its CEO does not seem particularly popular either. And rather conservative quarterly forecasts with grim warnings exacerbate negative feelings and scare away potential investors. But as long as this attitude holds, FB will stay attractive and represent more value within Big Tech than any other company.