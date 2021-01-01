SolStock/E+ via Getty Images

Investment thesis

Alteryx's (NYSE:AYX) strategic push to reduce average customer contract periods is negative for earnings visibility, as it does not address high user churn and leads to falling remaining performance obligations (RPO). With limited earnings visibility, current valuation multiples look fair at best. We see no reasons to turn more positive on the shares and maintain our neutral stance.

Quick primer

Alteryx is a provider of data preparation software called Designer, sold as a packaged software on desktop PCs for individual licenses and on servers for multi-users. A cloud-based version is currently in beta test phase. The product is targeted primarily at 'citizen' data scientists, as opposed to highly skilled experts. Current CEO Mark Anderson was appointed in October 2020, replacing co-founder Dean Stoecker who was made chairman.

Sales split by segment Q2 FY12/2021

Source: company, created by Karreta Advisors

Key financials

Source: company, Refinitiv, created by Karreta Advisors

Our objectives

Q2 FY12/2021 results highlighted some positive optics but the share price has been relatively unresponsive. In this piece, we want to assess the following:

management are keen to point outgrowth in annual recurring revenues (ARR) of 27% YoY - is this really positive?

how good is earnings visibility in reality when the company is actively reducing the average duration of customer contracts.

We will take each one in turn.

Concern is over customer churn

Management focuses on ARR disclosure as its key performance metric with the belief that it illustrates the underlying health and performance of the business. ARR growth YoY of 27% in Q2 FY12/2021 is a decent number, but we see that it remains at the lower end of recent trends. Alteryx only started disclosing ARR from Q1 FY12/2020, demonstrating that historically it was not viewed as being that important.

Quarterly ARR growth YoY trend

Source: company, created by Karreta Advisors

Positive ARR momentum is driven by new customer wins, upgrades, and limited customer churn and downgrades. Management has mentioned that Alteryx is experiencing elevated levels of sales attrition implying high customer churn, negatively impacting ARR growth prospects. This is a red flag because there is continued pressure for the business to win new accounts and up-sell just to keep an even keel whilst customers satisfaction is low and remains unresolved. Where is this churn coming from?

The net expansion rates provide a clue. This metric compares sales growth YoY from the same cohort of customers. Growth has stabilized at 120% YoY in Q2 FY12/2021 but had been on a steady downtrend. This shows that existing customers are upgrading much less than in the past. However, one should be cognizant that Alteryx's net expansion rate is a fairly artificial number for two key reasons. Firstly, the disclosed quarterly rates are not quarterly snapshots in time but an average of the last four quarters showing a lagging trend. Secondly, this metric totally ignores customer churn as the number of cohort customers does not change YoY even if they drop out, only illustrating cases of customer success and not the whole picture. This metric is flawed especially when assessing overall business momentum, giving limited indication of customer satisfaction and whether new working practices are working or not.

Net expansion rate quarterly trend

Source: company, created by Karreta Advisors

The last piece of the puzzle regarding ARR growth as a positive performance metric is Alteryx's strategy to reduce the average duration of customer contracts. The reasoning for this is sound as previous practice to win 3-year contracts meant discounting (25% has been given as an illustrative example) to win business. Our simple view is that a one-year subscription is an easier sell than multi-year so ARR should already be growing much faster than previously but this was not the case in Q2 FY12/2021. Annual contract value (the value of an annual subscription) is already said to be increasing with less discounting but ARR growth has not reacted - this again points to high customer churn.

From the above we surmise that current levels of ARR growth does not look sustainable until customer churn (stemming primarily from low customer satisfaction) is addressed. Next we continue to look at the impact on the business on reducing customer contract duration.

High churn and shorter duration equals falling RPO

The conclusion here is that shortening customer contract duration from a typical 2.0 years to 1.5 years whilst experiencing high customer churn is negative for Alteryx's earnings outlook. This can be explained by looking at the trend in RPO.

RPO is a useful indicator of deferred revenue or unearned revenue from a customer - business that has been promised but yet to be recognized as revenue although cash has been received. It provides an indication of earnings visibility and some SaaS companies break this down to current RPO (unearned revenue to be recognized within one year) and RPO in totality. For Alteryx the RPO peaked in Q4 FY12/2020 and has been declining since, and with shorter contract periods and churn we believe it is set to fall further still.

Quarterly trend in RPO

Source: company, created by Karreta Advisors

The other more obvious knock-on effect is the negative impact on revenue recognition. A discounted 3-year contract is still more valuable than a 1-year contract, and with company policy to recognize 40% of contract value upfront there will be much less earnings generation from an accounting perspective. Consequently, the company lowered its FY12/2021 revenue guidance range from $565.0 million-$575.0 million to $520.0 million-$530.0 million (a 7.8% decrease at midpoint) after just one quarter. We believe there is still scope for sales guidance to be lowered further into H2 FY12/2021.

Balance sheet

The company has a total $1 billion when adding its cash, short-term and long-term investments. However, when taking into account its convertible bonds the net cash position is $265 million. The company is liquid enough but we would not give it a high credit rating given low net profit margins and limited ROE growth.

Valuation

On consensus estimates, the shares are trading on a FY12/2022 PER of 864x with a free cash flow yield of 0.8%. These valuations look on the expensive side when taking into account the relatively sedate sales growth of 18.3% YoY.

For a software subscription business with limited sales growth, low profitability but some free cash flow generation, a price to sales multiple of 8.0x looks fairly valued at best.

Risks

Upside risk comes from the much awaited launch of the Designer Cloud, the SaaS offering currently in beta testing. A combination of new customer wins as well as decreasing customer churn would improve earnings visibility for the company and drive revenue growth higher than expected.

There is a possibility that Alteryx is a takeover candidate. Although we feel current financial performance metrics are poor and the outlook for the data preparation market is of intensifying competition, a potential suitor or current partner may want a bolt-on acquisition.

Downside risk comes from continued customer churn resulting in falling ARR growth. Unless the core reasoning behind this is resolved, we may see recent customers dropping away after a year since switching costs are relatively low.

Conclusion

CEO Mark Anderson's strategic push to focus on generating annual contract value and reducing average contract periods is dependent on the premise that Alteryx Designer is a must-have tool and customer churn will improve. We do not believe this is the case as data preparation tools (such as Microsoft's (MSFT) PowerQuery or MicroStrategy (MSTR)) are becoming more commonplace and user churn remains high. With limited earnings visibility, valuation multiples look fair at best. We see no reasons to turn more positive on the shares and maintain our neutral stance.