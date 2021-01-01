MicroStockHub/iStock via Getty Images

I wrote an initial coverage article on Limbach Holdings (NASDAQ:LMB) in December of 2020. I decided that the company looked fairly valued and had less margin of safety than I wanted. Since that article, the stock is down 50%. Revenue and earnings are down and shareholders have been diluted a whopping 26%, but the company has also lowered its debt burden and dramatically cut the interest rate on the remaining liabilities. While earnings aren't exciting right now, the balance sheet improvements lower LMB's risk profile and will improve the bottom line going forward. At ~$7.50/share LMB is cheap enough and safe enough for investment.

Company Refresher and Updates

My initial article goes into greater detail about LMB, but as a brief overview, the company is a specialty contractor that focuses on HVAC, plumbing, and electrical systems. The company has two segments, one that focuses on new construction and installation projects and another that provides maintenance and servicing work to existing systems. New construction work is awarded via general contractors; this segment is named "General Contractor Relationships" (GCR). Maintenance and service work is generally awarded directly by building and facility owners; this segment is named "Owner Direct Relationships" (ODR). GCR work makes up the majority of LMB's revenue, but has much lower gross margins than the ODR segment (roughly 10% for GCR vs 29% for ODR). Management has been working to grow the size of the ODR segment relative to GCR, with the goal of bringing the two divisions into revenue parity by 2025.

Earnings Recap

LMB is making steady progress towards that goal, though this has involved intentionally shrinking the GCR segment. Looking at Q2 results, GCR segment revenue was down 17% YoY while ODR revenue was up 14% YoY. GCR still made up 72% of total revenue, so total company revenue was down 10%. Despite the large topline gap, the ODR segment generated more gross profit than the GCR segment. This demonstrates the power of the higher ODR margins and explains why the company is investing to grow the segment.

The drop in top-line revenue limited Q2 profitability, but LMB did at least break even with nearly $1mm in net income. Cash flow is firmly negative through the first half of the year; $24.6mm in cash has been used in operations. The cash burn is due mostly to shifts in working capital. Management is guiding full-year adjusted EBITDA to be about $25mm, but they were non-committal about whether this would translate to positive free cash flow for the year. In summary: revenue, net income, and cash flow are all down year over year, but there is meaningful progress being made towards growing ODR revenue.

Debt Restructuring

More exciting than earnings was the news in February that LMB had refinanced its debt. At the beginning of the year, the company had nearly $40mm in debt with a blended interest rate north of 12%. LMB was able to both lower their total debt obligations and get their blended interest rate down to just 4%. This refinancing will have a meaningful effect on LMB's profitability. LMB is saving about $1.6mm per quarter in interest payments, which amounts to over $.60/share over a full year. Less debt and cheaper debt both improve the company's risk profile.

LMB's debt restructuring was paired with a substantial equity raise. The company issued over 2 million new shares and diluted shareholders by 26%. LMB ended Q2 with $27mm in cash, long-term debt of $25mm, and a book value of $78mm. At the time of this writing, LMB's market cap is $76mm.

Investment Thesis Update

In my initial article on LMB, I was interested by the potential interplay between their GCR and ODR segments; I thought that growth in the GCR segment would drive growth to their ODR segment. While this may be true to some degree, I see more clearly that this is not management's focus and should not be a core of an investment thesis. It is clear that management's goal is to grow the ODR segment and build a higher-margin pipeline of work and service relationships. Management is targeting 25% ODR revenue growth and gross margins of 25-28%.

I do not take management estimates and goals at face value, but as a thought experiment let's consider the scenario where these estimates are accurate. Here is a rough model of just the ODR segment revenue and earnings, using a 25% annual revenue growth rate and a 28% gross margin. Let's even use a projected 2021 SG&A value for the whole company, though I imagine this would be lower if the GCR segment were to disappear. Modeling through 2025 looks like this: (Source: Author Spreadsheet)

To reiterate, this is just a rough model that makes big assumptions based on management guesses. The takeaway though is that the ODR segment has the potential to be very profitable and I support management's focus on growing this segment. If you slapped even just a 10x earnings multiple on $27mm of net income, you would be looking at the ODR segment being worth almost four times LMB's current market cap.

As a counterpoint, running the same exercise with the lower end of gross margin estimates (25%) and last quarter's YoY revenue growth rate (14%), the results look like this: (Source: Author's Spreadsheet)

As a final exercise, I modeled two scenarios that combine the ODR and GCR segments. In the first, I assume a continued decline in GCR revenue (10% annually), robust growth in the ODR segment (25%), and the lower end of the ODR gross margin range (25%). As expected, things look great for LMB if their ODR segment does well: (Source: Author's Spreadsheet)

In the final scenario, I extrapolated Q2 percentages out through 2025. This means ODR annual revenue growth of only 14%, GCR annual revenue decline of 17%, ODR gross margins of 29%, and GCR gross margins of 10%. I think this is a pretty pessimistic scenario, but even here the results look fair: (Source: Author's Spreadsheet)

I do not intend for these rough models to be taken as accurate revenue and earnings projections; I use them only to show that there is a clear path to LMB becoming solidly profitable that doesn't require wildly optimistic assumptions.

The investment thesis for LMB resembles a deep value situation. Now that LMB has their debt under control, the risk of long-term ruin for an investor is much lower than it was at the start of 2021. Shareholder dilution and an underwhelming 2021 have pushed the share price down significantly, but if revenue and earnings pick up in the next 3-5 years investors will benefit from rising earnings and increased earnings multiples. The downside is protected by a de-risked balance sheet and a low share price, and there is a clear path to significant upside as the ODR is built up over time and economic conditions normalize, post-pandemic.

Risks

LMB has lowered its risk profile by restructuring their debt, but there are still problems that could arise for LMB investors. I see three primary risks for investors to consider. The first is that LMB is still a levered company. Their outstanding debt has dropped and their interest rate terms have improved, but the company still has over $20mm in long-term debt and hasn't yet demonstrated the ability to generate consistent cash flow.

Working capital requirements are the second risk. Despite breaking even from a net income perspective, LMB has used up over $20mm in cash through the first six months of the year. The bulk of the gap is due to the timing of booking new work vs receiving cash from their customer for the work. Last year the opposite scenario was playing out; LMB posted operating cash flow of over $20mm through H1 2020, again due to the timing of customer payments. That being said, part of the reason LMB had to do an equity raise in February was a working capital deficit. The company also filed a shelf offering on September 3rd, giving them the ability to sell up to $100mm in new shares. I don't expect them to fully utilize that offering, but a potential investor in LMB has to be prepared for the potential of additional shareholder dilution.

Finally, I acknowledge that there are some questions about the effectiveness of LMB's management team. LMB earnings calls usually contain one or more critiques from analysts in the Q&A session, and I see a pattern of management making robust estimates that they end up walking back. I think it is meaningful that the CEO Charlie Bacon owns roughly 4% of the company and thus has skin in the game, but that doesn't guarantee that management will make the right choices in the future. I believe they are taking the right steps to grow the ODR segment, but it is an open question if they will be able to execute on their plans.

Conclusion

I passed on LMB at $13.50/share but I am a buyer at $7.30/share. The company's earnings and cash flow look a bit rocky in the short term but their de-risked balance sheet provides sufficient downside protection. As the ODR segment grows, LMB's profitability will improve and shareholders will benefit. The company is making favorable moves with the long-term in mind, and I will plan to hold at least 3-5 years to let those actions play out.