Dave McKay - President & Chief Executive Officer

Meny Grauman - Scotiabank

Meny Grauman

Welcome back. With me now is the President and CEO of RBC, Mr. Dave McKay. Dave, good to see you.

Dave McKay

Hi Meny. Great to be here.

Q - Meny Grauman

We have 25 minutes, I'm going to jump right in. Now when I speak to investors, it was a lot of debate about, you know, which bank can outperform in the short to medium-term, there seems to be a lot more agreement among the investor base about RBC's edge in terms of the long-term outlook. So I'm wondering if you could talk about your competitive advantage, as you see it those both over the next 12 months, but then also, if we can focus on the long-term as well, and then how you see that?

Dave McKay

Well, thanks, Meny, for that question. I can take that and run with it for the next 25 minutes. So I appreciate the opening, and you get a coffee, and I'll see you at 9:15. But in all seriousness, it's very good to be here and have a chance to talk about our franchise and the strength of it.

And to your question, I think, certainly over the long-term, when you think about the strength of a franchise and how it goes through cycles is really important, but also in the short-term momentum, an opportunity to grow, we feel very strong about where we are, when you're looking at a long-term franchise that outperforms, our certainly has the strength of the depth and breadth of our customer franchise, when you think about the depth of relationships, powered by our unique capabilities to cross-sell.

We have cross-sell ratios much higher particular in the retail bank, but when you cross-sell across wealth to retail capital markets, commercial, incentives we're seeing in US between commercial and capital markets, that cross-sell ability drives a number of outcomes that are really beneficial for investors, one IRR lease and premium growth, but also a lower risk volatility from that you get to know your clients, you have deeper, broader relationships, those relationships lead to better conversations, leads to ability to work with situations and you get to choose your credit book, as you build it from acquisition.

So when you think about the breadth and depth of relationship, powered by the capabilities of cross-sell, of scale, of unique capabilities, such as RBC rewards, which allows us to have the richest reciprocity formula with customers in the country, that franchise, and a moat around that franchise allows us to outperform the short-term, medium-term, and long-term is powering the significant growth and then is the platform under our investors thesis, a premium growth, premium ROE, and lower volatility. That's how we built our franchise. That's how we seek out geographies, customer segments to compete and how we build capabilities to deliver through an economic cycle and over the long-term.

In the short-term, all of that is enhanced by a significant embedded profitability in our existing book of business. We talk about it consistently, whether it's future draw-downs on authorized credit and our revolving credit book, in our term lending books. There's significant opportunity when as we see business confidence return, we're seeing returns, sequentially we're seeing more and more business confidence, greater draw-downs, a greater business activity, whether it's interest rate changes that eventually will come have a significant opportunity and client acquisition from all of the investments we've made in customer value, in new channels and acquiring, RBC ventures a big part of that not only new client acquisition, but potentially new revenue pools from new activities and new services to our client franchise.

So in the long-term, being able to manage through cycles with lower volatility, leverage, those unique capabilities, build deep and broad relationships drives a higher ROI, a lower risk, and our scale, our operating and data scale are significant. And that's the game globally in every industry. We generate 10% to 20% more on the retail bank operating margin per dollar of revenue than our competitors that can be reinvested in business, some of that goes to investors and you get in a flywheel, where you're able to continue through your scale of operations and data, invest in a business at a faster cadence, creating more value. RBC Vantage is a great example of that. And I know you want to talk about that. So those are the dimensions, breadth and depth of relationship offering scale.

And the third one I'd add is opportunity we have in the United States. We have a unique franchise, one through City National, US welfare and US capital markets operation, not just the synergies between them across institutional corporate high net worth and commercial customers, but the organic growth opportunity within each of those spaces is very significant to us because CNB obviously in commercial but extending into the mid corporate space, which is a significant space. The revenue pool and big corporate is approaching $60 billion to $70 billion in the United States, which we're competing for, that's lending and transaction, where we want to compete. We aspire to acquire a significant number of new clients through those channels. And therefore, it's an opportunity.

We aspire on the US side to extend a cross seller ability around from commercial into high net worth, but also acquire more high net worth customers directly through our preferred and private banking capabilities. So these are all growth factors for us, in a very large, but competitive profit pool. And it is -- it all starts with the acquisition with City National that provides that glue and that foundation to grow.

Meny Grauman

Right.

Dave McKay

Well, banks like that don't exist anymore in the marketplace, we're very fortunate to have that platform. So those are the three platforms, I think over the short and medium and long term, allow us to outperform.

Meny Grauman

I have two broad questions and I got a lot there. So I got what I asked for, but I was hoping we could dig in a little more. Specifically, first off, just on new client acquisition and retention and you talk a lot about that. And I just wanted to delve into that specifically, talk about your customer acquisition strategy and how it differs from peers. And it definitely sounds like it does. So if you could just address that. Specifically, it looks like you kind of took the foot off the pedal a little bit early in the pandemic, but now, after the Q3 call, it seems like very much back in full focus for you?

Dave McKay

Yes. Absolutely, whether it's in Canada, in particular, in the retail bank, we did it wasn't the right time, clients weren't in the mood to switch banks, they weren't looking for new services. So we stood it down for the better part of 14 months. And as we saw through the Olympic campaign in the latter part of the summer to their RBC Vantage launches a significant new capability and customer value proposition where we're really amping up our customer acquisition. So on the consumer side, RBC Vantage and our credit card capabilities through Avion andWestJet will be your primary customer acquisition capabilities for us. But increasingly, as we think about small business and traditionally, we'd have acquired small business when accounts were open and small businesses walked into our branches. Now increasingly, owner and ventures is driving a significant proportion of our small business acquisition.

In earnings call in Q3, we talked about 40,000 in the last year alone, we think that can grow to 100,000 new clients coming alone just through owner. So I think from that perspective, building the funnel that we talked about to connecting with customers sooner is going to provide enhanced customer acquisition campaigns supported by value propositions like Vantage and others WestJet, Avion, that allow us to compete and create exceptional value. And then across all capabilities, which are proven over time or decades now to perform extremely well. And one of the reasons we cross-sell so well, we're cross-selling the number one product, our advisory capability in the market. So you feel good in front of a customer saying, well, if you're looking for the number one credit card, you got Avion on it. If you're looking for the top mortgage capability, if you're looking for the top asset management capability, we have it. So part of your cross-sell capabilities, not only the excellence of our people and the software we use and support, but also the value that we're offering our customers or our capabilities allows us to be successful.

So when I think about acquisition, I think about it as cross-sell, but also new customers coming in through traditional channels and through our new channels, which are unique to RBC.

Meny Grauman

Dave, you talked about, RBC Vantage, is that primarily a new customer acquisition tool, or is it retention, or both, or how do you view the value proposition there, or what really is Vantage trying to do in terms of your client…?

Dave McKay

First and foremost is customer acquisition. We don't have a retention issue. We have number one customer service by J.D. Power. We have number one digital capability. We have the most number of branches. We've got great advisory capability. So we don't have any problem retaining customers and cross-selling what we just talked about.

So primarily, this is a customer acquisition. We're putting more value on the table, backed up by number one service, number one technology capability. Try us, you'll love us. It’s really an -- so that value proposition of offering rewards, having your back, having our AI capability can help you manage your accounts. All of those capabilities, we think are premium performance in the marketplace. So this was a customer acquisition tool and our results so far prove that out.

Right now, we don't have a lot of new immigrants in the marketplace. So we're comparing a bit of apples and oranges to past campaigns. But when you look at our acquisition trends in the early parts of this campaign, they're very, very strong. We're just like to start here. This is a program is going to be around for a significant amount of time. So it is -- we're very excited about what we've built. We've been impatient to launch it because Canadians weren't ready for it. But now it's go. It's go time and we've got to foot down and accelerate.

Meny Grauman

You mentioned RBC Ventures, you've been talking about that for a while. And it's a simple question, just is that strategy working? If I go back to your 2018 Investor Day, you talked about 5 million RBC Ventures users by 2023. And you're talking about converting 10% of those, so half a million into new RBC banking customers. So how are you tracking to those goals that you set?

Dave McKay

Important questions. So in the new connections to Canadians, about 5 million, we were at 4 million. But one thing we've learned not every synopsis or connection is equal. Your connection to a small business owner who registers their companies to owner is much more significant than a synopsis you might create in some of our other applications, like Rocketman or Drive. But we do have connectivity. We do have channels to communicate with those 4 million.

The value of an owner clients coming through and signing up with their bank relationship with us is, three or four times what it would be a normal consumer. So we look at the different value of it. The synopsis that we've invested in converting those ventures connections and relationships and users where we see the most significant value creation for the customer.

So owner through to business relationship, through accounting partnerships, it's been a significant opportunity, when we look at [indiscernible] and then moving up the funnel into the home search ability and understanding what customers needs are much earlier in the home financing process is an important part of that. When we had an Ampli, we stood down Ampli for the better part of a year because merchants weren't marketing postcard to consumers. But we have 100s of 1000s of users interactive programs.

So when you think about the conversions, we stood down for a 1.5 year so pre-pandemic, we did roughly 150,000 of the 500. But you can see if we take Ampli from its current 40 till we expect a 100 we can get there just on – sorry owner -- we can get there an owner alone.

So we really do believe that when we continue to curate our small business value chain through owner when we look at the ecosystem we're building around home and our job being an important one, when we look at newcomers with a ride and families with Mydoh a new launch, I'm very excited about the early traction we have Dr. Bill, which is really focused on helping medical professionals under billing, again creating a service for a customer segment that we have relationships with everyone deepen, it's a great customer acquisition channel.

So as you can see through medical, small business, homeownership, everyday shopping, we are very active, and therefore, we're well on our way, as we start to amp up our marketing campaigns and our conversion campaigns. We've learned a lot over the last three years, it's hard to build. And that's good. Because if it's hard to build, it's really hard to replicate at the end of the day.

Q – Meny Grauman

So in terms of -- where did the venture strategy go from here? Like, what's the next logical step in terms of the venture strategy? Sounds like it's an unqualified success from your perspective. But are there more verticals to add, or is it just about, as you mentioned, just marketing and just getting the word out and just funneling more people through that value chain?

Dave McKay

It's the latter? It's a great question. So we are competing in the value chains that are really important to our franchise. This is about building national scale in those key ventures, four or five of them that we think will make a difference to RBC and to our customers. And therefore, those ones that are articulated, we are both scaling and putting marketing dollars and conversion dollars into that.

So a lot of efforts got into understanding how to do that. It's not simple in all cases, it really isn't true FinTech startup. At the end of the day, most of these are built in-house, a couple of were built in-house and we acquired capabilities to enhance them. These value chains are really exciting part of our growth future and create value for customers. And we think that's -- that's the game we have to create more and more value for your customer. So to your point, this is about scanning for acquisition now and conversion.

Q – Meny Grauman

I wanted to talk about the linkages between your wealth business and your Canadian banking business and you highlighted that as a key strength. In terms of, we’ve seen such a huge growth in deposits, you've seen such a growth in in deposits, how important is it to take those deposits and to convert them into AUM? Is that a clear strategy that you've directed the bank to implement?

Dave McKay

No, no, because it has to be right to the customer at the end of the day. So it's only important if it's important to the customer. At the end of the day, given the nature of the franchise and the types of customers we have, they've had the propensity to invest some of their surplus liquidity into markets. And we've met that need through discovery, through being there at the moment of truth and having a great asset management franchise to invest in.

But it starts with the customer, we're not pushing anything that the customer says he don't want. So from that perspective, there has been strong demand from consumer to invest excess liquidity, we're seeing continued strong long-term fund sales coming from that, but there still remains a very significant component of liquidity on the sidelines right now. And some of that may move its way into long-term funds, some of it will go into growing the economy, and some will probably stay as liquidity buffer. So that's going to be the big -- the big shift to see how fast the economy grows, how fast wealth management grows. But the numbers that we put forward in our Q3 slides, those were all flow numbers, that wasn't any market appreciation, when it's – when we said 25% of our flow, our retail deposit flows gone into mutual funds. That's all – that's flow that has no market appreciation in that number. So it gives you an idea, how much change in delta, there's been in consumer aptitude and safety towards investing in markets.

Meny Grauman

On the Q3 call, you talked about the trend you're seeing into higher ROE, lower risk products, mortgages on both sides of the border. I really the importance of risk adjusted margins. And I'm just wondering, when you look at those trends, as we move through the recovery period, is this all going to reversed, or do you have a strategy to – to keep those gains that you've made, even through a recovery where we might see other more higher risk, lower ROE products start to come back again as the economy moves forward?

Dave McKay

The products that, we're focusing on have been higher ROE, because that's what customer needs have been. Obviously, our mortgage capabilities have been really helpful and, accelerating, and then driving premium growth. But that's first and foremost, driven by customer needs in responding to customer need. We do expect some of the more capital intensive, but still higher ROE products like credit cards to – again that's going to be, I think the benefits of ROE’s when we start to see draw downs in our credit card portfolio and the revolving when we're down $4 billion, almost in a revolving balances yet. Economic activity is back or above where it was a pre-pandemic.

So we're still kind of waiting to see the draw downs that will happen over time. Again, commercial is very strong ROE’s in our commercial. So there are some more capital intensive services that meet customer needs that are growing. But I see them, while enhancing ROE’s and enhancing our NIM over time. So I don't see that as dilutive to NIM. I see those enhancements, particularly the credit card business.

Meny Grauman

I want to turn to your US wealth business in City National in particular. And, basically a straightforward question, and it's really, do you believe that the street is under appreciating the value of the franchise that you've built in the US? I know, if you look at certain US peers, they're trading at 20 times multiples. So, what's your view in terms of is the street looking at this franchise that you built south of the border properly?

Dave McKay

Well, some of our peers we benchmark ourselves against are trading at 30 times multiple. Meny, I'd love to say yes to that, obviously, we'd love to get a 30 times return on those earnings. But over time, you have to prove the growth and sustainability of that. We feel very good about the growth potential. As I talked about in my opening statement, about our US franchise, again, it's a unique capability to generate assets United States, you're seeing so many franchises that are seeing shrinking lending books, and we have differentiated our ability to meet customers borrowing needs, particularly in our commercial, but increasingly now in our high net worth and an affluent customer space. Our residential mortgage, jumbo mortgage capability is a great customer acquisition channel that our commercial business has been really driving a lot of our asset growth and even earning through some of the PPP loan pay downs. We've seen a significant paid on PPP loans as expected as they were drawn through the pandemic, and are paying down with – with the government payments coming through.

So I think from that perspective, the asset growth is even more impressive. And that's a unique capability. It’s built on understanding, having deep vertical industry expertise in entertainment, in technology, and obviously real estate, in food and beverage, amongst others. But those are really the ones that were focused on. And we're focusing again, like we are in Canada and building and ancillary services, whether it's an entertainment and healthcare and technology trying to build a value proposition to those customers. But we have a deep understanding. We've grown significantly on the asset side, within a risk appetite and a very low risk appetite.

Again, this is a really strong, from a credit perspective customer base. And we're very happy with the overall credit and market risk performance with this premium growth. So I think that many is really a differentiating capability. Everyone's growing their deposit base right now with surplus deposits. Very few are growing their asset base. And we've done that, and therefore we're looking to do that in the right way, the right risk controls, the right operating controls, but very excited about the opportunity with that unique capability.

As I said, through mid corporate lending now, celebrating our acquisition of private banking, preferred banking clients, is a really big part of the growth story in the United States. Again, hiring more teams in those businesses, but also in our US Wealth Management franchise, very successful lifting out teams, they've come to us because of our new technology capabilities, because of our culture, because of our franchise.

And capital markets, we can't forget this huge strength in our US capital markets business. We brought in a new leads of our technology team, very excited there. They’ll be starting with us soon. Our healthcare capabilities have grown. Areas that we missed business in the last two or three years, particularly healthcare and technology, we have enhanced teams that are ready to help us grow. So, I think we're very excited about capital markets in general, but also our US capital markets franchise. So that is differentiating growth factor for RBC.

Meny Grauman

Yeah, I think you talked about being able to speak for 25 minutes, in terms of your long term growth. I think, this US Wealth Management business, we could talk for a long, long time on it. As the time takes to an end, I wanted to touch on capital deployment. And when I'm very interested, again your perspective on capital deployments and technology specifically, and I think I asked you this question last time, but I wanted to check in one year later, just in terms of huge amounts of excess capital at Royal Bank, almost $13 billion according to my calculation. What's your view in terms of or your appetite in terms of significant capital deployments in technology, a FinTech, for example, I'm talking about $1 billion plus kind of acquisition. And I'm just thinking, something like, Morgan Stanley bought Solium Capital for about $1 billion. So, are you looking in the -- what we call the FinTech space? Is that a place where you're hunting where you're ready to write a big check for -- obviously for the right, kind of -- the right kind of platform, the right kind of fit?

Dave McKay

Strategically, the answer is, absolutely, we're looking in that space. We've made acquisitions in the $50 million to $100 million range in entertainment, whether that film track is specifically are examples, and we're really excited about those. We've looked at acquisitions in the healthcare vertical space, trying to attract more medical professionals to our franchise. We've been -- we didn't win, but they were in the sub-500 range. But again, the amount of capital is really not the issue. It's what can it do for your franchise. You don't necessarily have to spend a lot of money to create something that can be accretive to your franchise and customer acquisition.

To the hypothetical question, what I spend a billion dollars on a FinTech? Yes, if it drove an appropriate amount of shareholder value, at the end of day. And I was confident that share of that. And I could stand in front of you and all our investors and say, 'we made this acquisition, these synergies, we will execute this. And we will create shareholder value doing that?' Then, the answer is yes.

Q -

I guess, part of what I'm asking you, if you look across the large company, financial landscape, the largest Canadian financial, that made a FinTech acquisition was actually in insurance.

And so the question when I see, all this excess capital to banks is our banks kind of going to miss an opportunity with so much excess capital to really move ahead in the tech space. And I'm just curious your perspective on that.

Or capital rules maybe part of the issue, that make the math on such an acquisition just very difficult for a bank. What do you think, Dave?

Dave McKay

Well, given, there's no asset. And there's 100%, goodwill, price, and they often losing money when you acquire? Yes, it's expensive. And it's diluted. And therefore you have to be really confident of your synergies, and your business plan.

What we found, through ventures, is that we can both ourselves, because we've got a lot of smart people. We've got money. And therefore, it's a lot cheaper to fund the adventures. You have to be patient. And that's why I started five years ago,.

Because we built 30 ventures, we've curated 10 of them. And we're scaling them. That's no different than what a FinTech to that. So we saw the game. We said, let's start it ourselves.

We are adding on where we where we can opportunistically, and they said, anywhere from $10 million to $100 million. And you can play that game as long as you give yourself time to do it.

That's why we started five years ago. When you're looking at making the bigger acquisitions, yeah, they're diluted. Because you're paying someone for all the work that we did in our ventures, at the end of the day.

So you have to do this. It's hard to harder hill to climb. When we look at something in the healthcare space, it was losing money at the end of the day. And you had to look at this sticker price and say, what type of synergies do I have?

What does my shareholder get versus the seller and too much the benefit often goes to the seller. You're better off executing it yourself.

So everything we do that at the end starts with what customer value we're creating, and what shareholder value are we creating, at the end of the day. We've given ourselves optionality, because we started ventures five years ago.

And so we're not sitting here with nothing in our portfolio. We've got a really healthy portfolio that we're trying to add to it. We have great strategic optionality.

Meny Grauman

Well, with that, we're out of time, unfortunately. But I want to really thank you, Dave, for being with us again, and looking forward to speaking to you next year, in person, hopefully. So…

Dave McKay

Yeah.

Meny Grauman

Thanks very much.

Dave McKay

Absolutely. Thanks so much for the invitation.

Meny Grauman

Thanks, again, Dave.