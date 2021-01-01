Phynart Studio/E+ via Getty Images

Investing Thesis

The institutional investor on a hunt for easy near-term capital gain has done the hard research work of identifying a profitable, well-established business that may be underpriced. This stock and others like it could feather the progress nest of a multi-billion-$ portfolio's capital gains target.

The individual investor gets a peek at where Mr. Bigfund is headed without supporting either a costly research department nor the expensive required "compliance department" of legal watchdogs intended to prevent the presence of a more recent appearance of Madoff-like evil intents.

Behavioral analysis is what it takes in the world of derivative markets arbitrage to see the protection from unwanted price-changes in the MM's temporary capital at-risk. It does the job of defining where less resourceful observers are likely to enjoy rewarding entry and exit points in this stock.

A Description of the Company whose stock is of prime interest

"The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and power transmission products and services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems. The Process Industries segment provides industrial bearings and assemblies; power transmission components, to OEMs and end-users in various industries. The company was founded in 1899 and is headquartered in North Canton, Ohio."

Comparison with Investing Alternatives' Risks and Rewards

Figure 1

The tradeoffs here are between near-term upside price gains (green horizontal scale) seen worth protecting against by Market-makers with short positions in each of the stocks, and the prior actual price drawdowns experienced during holdings of those stocks (red vertical scale). Both scales are of percent change from zero to 25%.

The intersection of those coordinates by the numbered positions are identified by the stock symbols in the blue field to the right.

The dotted diagonal line marks the points of equal upside price change forecasts derived from Market-Maker [MM] hedging actions, and the actual worst-case price draw-downs from positions that could have been taken following prior MM forecasts like today's.

Our principal interest is in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) at location [13]. A "market index" norm of Reward~Risk tradeoffs is offered by SPY at [10].

Those forecasts are implied by the self-protective behaviors of MMs who must usually put firm capital at temporary risk to balance buyer and seller interests in helping big-money portfolio managers make volume adjustments to multi-billion-dollar portfolios. Their protective actions define daily the extent of likely expected price changes for thousands of stocks and ETFs.

This map is a good starting point, but it can only cover some of the investment characteristics that often should influence an investor's choice of where to put his/her capital to work. The table in Figure 2 covers the above considerations and several others.

Comparing Alternative Investments

Figure 2

Readers familiar with our analysis method may want to skip ahead to "Recent price trends".

The price-range forecast limits of columns [B] and [C] get defined by MM hedging actions to protect firm capital required to be put at risk of price changes from volume trade orders placed by big-$ "institutional" clients.

[E] measures potential upside risks for MM short positions created to fill such orders, and reward potentials for the buy-side positions so created. The buy-side risks actually encountered from prior forecasts like the present are in [F], as the most severe loss moments encountered during holding periods in effort to reach [E] gains. Those are where buyers are most likely to accept losses.

[H] tells what proportion of the [L] sample of prior like forecasts have earned gains by either having price reach its [B] target, or be above its [D] entry cost at the end of a 3-month max-patience holding period limit. [ I ] gives the net gains-losses of those [L] experiences and [N] suggests how credible [E] may be compared to [ I ].

Further Reward~Risk tradeoffs involve using the [H] odds for gains with the 100 - H loss odds as weights for N-conditioned [E] and for [F], for a combined-return score [Q]. The typical position holding period [J] on [Q] provides a figure of merit [fom] ranking measure [R] useful in portfolio position preferencing. Figure 2 is row-ranked on R among candidate securities, with TKR in top rank.

Among the 20 best-ranked of all 3,609 of today's MM price-range forecasts, their higher Win Odds (88 of 100) and shorter holding periods (37 days) boost their average CAGRs to 167%. Here TKR compares favorably at +587% due to an average of +22.7% gains being achieved in position holdings of only 27 market days.

Our portfolio-management discipline urges positions whose sell-targets are reached before our 3-month (63 day) limit to be closed and their capital released for reinvestment and intended gains compounding. A 27-day investment in a market year of 252 days can be reinvested 9 times. That kind of compounding is what makes possible the +500% sized CAGR rate reported as prior CAGRs. Such gains in any one stock are not common, but by sharing short-term gain opportunities portfolios do often achieve triple-digit gains.

TKR's Win Odds of 100 of 100 is the product of all positions indicated by 19 prior MM forecasts at the low Range Indexes of zero to 1 being closed profitably. The more usual 7 wins out of each 8 positions achieved by the top 20 screened daily lists are above average, those Win Odds tend to range from 5 out of 8 to 7 out of 8.

Recent MM price-range forecast trends

Figure 3

This picture compares on the right the past 6 months daily price-range forecasts implied by the MMs' hedging actions taken with TKR derivatives, as seen in the vertical lines. The left panel of Figure 3 covers the most recent 2 years by taking one day a week from daily forecasts.

Recent stock price weakness has brought TKR's prospective investment rate of return to the high CAGR just discussed. But the upside gain prospects only reach well short of earlier in the year's achievements shown by the heavy dots of actual closing prices This is a considerably better potential than its competitors, as indicated in Figure 4.

Figure 4

This comparison among competitors prior share price changes trades off prospective realized simple price gains on the vertical scale with their odds of having profitable outcomes on the horizontal. As in Figure 1, favorable locations on this map are down and to the right. Our interest is in TKR at location [6]. The market-index ETF of SPY is at location [2], a substantially lower payoff rate.

Conclusion

The several factors of favorable comparison for The Timken Company, over its competitors, support its investment as a buy now for near-term capital gain.