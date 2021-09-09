IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS) Fiscal Year 2021 Earnings Conference Call September 9, 2021 10:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Santiago Donato – Investor Relations Officer

Alejandro Elsztain – Second Vice President

Matias Gaivironsky – Chief Financial and Administrative Officer-Cresud

Conference Call Participants

Gordon Lee – BTG Pactual

Santiago Donato

Good afternoon, everyone. I'm Santiago Donato, Investor Relations Officer of IRSA, and I welcome you to the Fiscal Year 2021 Results Conference Call. First of all, I would like to remind you that both audio and slide show may be accessed through company's Investor Relations website at www.irsa.com.ar by clicking on the banner Webcast Link. The following presentation and the earnings release are also available for download on the company website. After management remarks, there will be a question-and-answer session for analysts and investors. [Operator Instructions]

Before we begin, I would like to remind you that this call is being recorded, and the information discussed today may include forward-looking statements regarding the company's financial and operating performance. All projections are subject to risks and uncertainties and actual results may differ materially. Please refer to the detailed note in the company's earnings release regarding forward-looking statements.

I will now turn the call over to Mr. Alejandro Elsztain, Second Vice President. Please go ahead, sir.

Alejandro Elsztain

Good morning everybody. We are beginning today the fiscal year, the whole year numbers for 2021 and especially – I would speak about the especially here this year was very affected by the COVID and that affected a lot of our lines and businesses, and we are going to see through our presentation that effect that was really very material on the year. And we can begin in the Page number 2, looking at the net results, we see that this year, the net result for the whole period makes us a loss of ARS38 billion comparing to a gain of last year of close to ARS37 gain billion.

And when we see this attributable to the controlling company, we see a negative number for close to ARS30 billion to a positive of last year ARS21 billion. Main explanation for this loss is two big effects. One is the change in the fair value of investment properties. We are going to explain deeper later. And the other big effect is the tax change, the country change the deferred income tax and the last government made a decrease going to 25, but in this through this period, we gain back to the 35 percentage again, so that 10% increase on the income tax combined with the fair value are the two main effects making a negative number.

When we go to the lower graph, here we see the adjusted EBITDA and here we can see that there was in the adjusted EBITDA an increase. And this is special to explain and we're going to see later in the main effects on the shoppings and the office, but we see a drop in the rental segment from 6 billion going to 2.7 billion, so a drop of 55%, but there was an increase on sales and developments and others going to ARS9 billion through the sales of big important assets office buildings mainly, so make an adjusted EBITDA increase of 55%. So the cash effects on the balance sheets were positive were others non-cash effects like the fair value and the taxes were negative.

Main event for this year for sure the COVID affected and closing almost more than half a year for the shopping and some others like the hotels closed the majority of the year. And in the office buildings, there were normal operations, but a lot of effect coming to the occupation and the use of the office. We did a big flight-to-quality through this year. We were selling offices, old offices for $170 million, but we were opening Catalinas our main office today and related to debt and through capital increases, we did a lot in this year. We were very active. And we issued debt for $216 million. We successfully exchanged some debt of $180 million through central bank resolution. We did a capital increase for $29 million in IRSA. And we distributed dividends in kind in IRSA shares, IRSA Commercial Property shares.

So, we can move now to Page Number 3, and we can see the two – the three main FX on the rental that is our shopping, office and hotels. Through shoppings we kept our portfolio the stock is the same 335,000 square meters. About occupation there was a drop in this year. The last quarter was almost the same, but we come from higher levels. Now we are achieving 90%, and this is mainly explained with a long – the big like Walmart and Falabella areas that we were receiving this year. These companies left the country and now we are reoccupying them. They are the tenants which replacement was much easier. Small tenants on the shopping centers, we were able to replace. A lot of movement in tenants, but really occupation on the small places is very good. So now we are working on that occupation and we are optimistic on that. There are a lot of smaller tenants who occupy those big places.

And about real sales, the last quarter that we are explaining today was very positive because we are comparing to closed last year. So, the numbers are tough to explain, but in real terms the whole year is a 28% lower to last year numbers. Now we are from the 1 of July reopened and we are working very well. Consumption is coming to the shopping centers. So, this business is much more active this year than last year.

Related to office buildings, same stock, but this is the same stock increasing some but decreasing because of the sales, but the balance is the same and occupation is in a drop. There is a decrease because tenants leaving the country or they are increasing their sizes. Home office came to stay and they are using less space. So, we are increasing our – increasing our vacancy mainly in the B Class areas. And the AAA are more different because best place to bring your employees to work. So, we are there. And we are keeping prices on the rental too. It's almost the same, because we are bringing better buildings and we were selling buildings with lower prices. So, this is the main situation of office buildings.

Related to hotels, this made majority of the year to be closed. The last months we are open, occupations is still very low. We are talking about this quarter of 12% occupation. The only one that is really receiving people is Llao Llao where Argentina the majority, because foreigners are not permitted to come, are enjoying the hotel. So, this is a place that it's recovering in occupation, much more than the two in Buenos Aires City.

If we move to next page, Page Number 4, we see this flight to quality that we spoke and the sales of two main buildings that we did in the Bouchard 710 sale. There were 12 floors. We sold entire building and for almost $80 million. And this is at US$5,800 per square meter and US$87 million. And the other tower that we sold was we didn't have full, but the portion that we had, we sold 13 floors.

And in here for US$83 million, for 5,600. The cap rates that were selling the two buildings were at 6% average, and we were happy of doing that and using those proceeds to the financing of the company. And from other side, finishing the building that we moved this year and the end of the last year, we finished the Catalinas whole building Della Paolera to 161 and then with those, we are now putting our overhead and occupying the rest of the building. So we are very glad to open one of the best and more beautiful buildings of the city in this special environment. But the good tenants of Argentina are coming because how you bring an employee to work is to bring in a good location, a good space.

About barters, we were very active this year, swapping some land, the company owns and we have a lot of land bank. And always, we explain about that in Argentina, in Córdoba, in Buenos Aires, in Uruguay. Here are some examples of barters, in here, we didn't change our activity. We are still giving the space and receiving square meters on payment.

Here, we see the example of the airspace on Abasto that is in crossing in front of the shopping center, these towers and we are going to receive the square meters on payment and [indiscernible] between all these Uruguayan swaps or barters, Córdoba close to the shopping center, Caballito, in a land bank, the company have not in the shopping center area, but the land that is under development for four plots. And we are doing the first one. We are battering close to ARS36 billion on apartments to be sold. So these are going to be part of the sales and developments on the future quarters.

Something very material and we trend for that a lot. And this year began to appear, Costa Urbana project, formerly Santa María del Plata, recently a few months ago, few days ago, not months, it was in August. We were approved in the first approval for the project in the Congress of Buenos Aires City after many years of waiting this, finally we're approving the first step.

We are now waiting for the public audience and a second vote that is needed to do this project, but after passing the first step, which much more predictable, we are much more optimistic because was discussed and was approved. Here we are going to have in the best location of Buenos Aires, the south Puerto Madero area and buildable area of close to 900,000 square meters, a long-term project. This is going to be at least 10 years, but more that will be a lot of construction activity, a lot of employment, and a lot of houses and families to move to this area.

And we were – we after the negotiation that we had this year, we gave to the government 67% of the area for public users and we kept 33. This is keeping less land, but not losing square meters. So instead of that doing more square meters, we are not giving back the use, but we did a lot of parts and the good will be, this will be part of the view for our apartments in our residences, a lot of towers to be done.

So this is going to, we expect in next quarter and next year, the last portions to be approved. And after that, we are going to begin with this infrastructure that we need to do a lot, and this is going to appear in our news. So we didn't speak up to now tough, because this was not really finished and approved, but one very important and relevant step was done last month. And we really are very happy of this situation.

So now, I will introduce Mr. Matias Gaivironsky.

Matias Gaivironsky

Thank you, Alejandro. Good morning, everybody. If we move to Page 7, we have the information about Banco Hipotecario. This year Banco Hipotecario generated a loss for IRSA for ARS757 million compared with a loss last year’s ARS572 million. The main impact this year were the regulations of the Central Bank and that control active and passive rates. And the products pricing that generate losses for the bank. The bank is focusing in preserving liquidity and solvency. They did restructure of their debt, their refinance at the end of the year, their international bonds. So the situation of Banco Hipotecario in terms of the liquidity is much more predictable now.

If we move to Page 9, we have the breakdown of our P&L. It’s a very hard year to compare. We have the previous year almost normal up to March. All the operations were almost normal. And this year we have different closures on the malls. So this on the operative side is very complicated to explain. If we see the net income, we have lost this year of ARS37.9 billion compared with gain of ARS35.6 billion.

There are around five different reasons of this. I will explain the main drivers. The first one is in the line four, the change in the fair value. You can see that the previous year we posted a gain of ARS50.6 billion. And this year we have a loss of ARS7.7 billion. We are valuing our malls at with a DCF model. In the DCF, there was an increase in the cost of capital in Argentina, and also a decrease in the flow and the cash flow because of the pandemic during the first two years. So that are the main reasons of the decrease in the malls, but also on real terms remember that here we show on real terms. So the increase in nominal terms was positive, but when we include the 50% inflation of this year, that numbers goes to negative.

The second important effect is in the line 10 or in the line 12 the deferred tax. Argentina increased the tax rate for income tax from 25% to 35%, when we value the fair value of the investment properties, the rule is that we have to record or post loss on the tax or the deferred tax. That is the potential tax that we should pay if we sell all the properties and that generate a direct impact on the whole portfolio. And also we are increasing the deferred tax by 10%.

In line nine, we can see a positive effect in the net financial results that last year was a loss of ARS18.2 million and now is gain of ARS3.3 million. I will explain deeper in the next pages. And finally, in the line 14, we have the fact of the reconsolidation of our investment in IDB, that was in the first quarter of this year and then we assess that number by inflation.

If we move to Page 10, we can see the main effect on the operational side, the adjusted EBITDA by segment. We are happy to finish on the shopping malls with positive numbers with an operation that was almost closed during like nine months of the year. We still generate cash on that segment. Offices was similar than in terms of size of the previous year. And then I will explain the main reasons of the drop from ARS2.9 billion to ARS2 billion this year. The hotels are very affected by the pandemic and the restrictions on foreigners to come to Argentina. So that is still affected by the pandemic. And finally sales and developments that we have very good numbers, because of the disposals that we did on the Office segment.

In Page 11, we can see what was the evolution by quarters in the malls that is in the left part of the slide. That – if we can see that before the pandemic, the EBITDA on the quarter was $23.7 million and we have a decrease in March that the lockdown started. Then the two following quarters was very affected and on the operation was almost close 100%. And then when the operations start to open again, we start to generate cash with $12.3 million, $11.4 million and in the last quarter with other closures $4.1 million.

And in the offices, we can see in dollar terms that last year was $34 million, this is the revenue not the EBITDA. And we sold square meters that generated $8.7 million. We include new square meters at Della Paolera that bring $2.2 million and the effect on the vacancy and the rent price, the vacancy generated $1 million and rent priced $0.3 million. So the main effect is the part of the portfolio that we sold.

If we move to Page 13, here we have the – there was – sorry, one second. Page 12, we see the net financial results. Last year was a loss of ARS18.2 million and this year a gain of ARS3.3 million. We see the graph on the bottom, we can see the valuation last year that was 65.9% in real terms 16.1% and this year, we have an appreciation in real terms. So the valuation of 35%, almost 36% and inflation around 15% that has a direct impact on line two the net foreign exchange gains or losses last year was a loss of 9.3%, this year a gain of ARS7 billion. In terms of the net interest losses, we have an improvement, last year was ARS8.4 billion, this year with reduce the impact on interest that we basis to ARS6.5 billion. Basically, we reduced our leverage during the year because of the disposals of the buildings. The other effect in the net financial results, which is in the line three, the fair value gain from financial assets, this is the management of our liquids that generated gains during the year.

Now yes, we move to Page 13 that the breakdown of our net asset value. This is all information that is in our financial statements. So we are valuing the investment properties at fair value. So using that fair value, we have a gross at asset value at levels of $1,460 million with a net debt of $300 million that give us a net asset value of $1.1 billion. If we compare these with the market cap of the company is – market cap is only $305 million. So we are trading with a discount over our net asset value and considering that we are using very conservative numbers to value our investment properties.

Page 14, we already spoke about this, a capital increase. We increased capital by $29 million during the last quarter that was fully subscribed by our existing shareholders. So was 100% subscribed, and we have almost 20% over subscribed. So, basically up to now, we use the proceeds of these offering to reduce the leverage of the company.

Page 15. This is the breakdown of our debt. The net debt of size is $301 million, but it’s important to mention that around $120 million of that debt is intercompany loans with IRSA Commercial Properties. So the debt with third parties is only $180 million. Here we have the debt amortization schedule for the year fiscal year, 2022. We have $72.6 million of amortizations, but we already raised money in the market in August 26, we issue $8.1 million in a dollar link note in the local market at the cost of 3.9%. That will expire half in 2023 and a half in 2024. Another very good news during the quarter was the upgrade of our credit rating from A to AA. So after a tough last year with a lot of authorizations, now, the financial situation is much more control and unpredictable for the near future.

So with this, we finished the formal presentation. Now, we open the line to receive your questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

A - Santiago Donato

You can use the chart for the Q&A session, or also click the bottom label raise hand. The questions will be taken in the order we receive them. Yes, we have the first one from Gordon Lee from BTG Pactual.

Gordon Lee

Yes. Hi, good morning. Can you hear me?

Santiago Donato

Yes. Perfect, Gordon.

Gordon Lee

Perfect. Thank you. Thanks very much for the call. It’s good hearing all of you. I actually had a quick question on Santa Maria. I was wondering if you, I know that when it comes to politics and votes in Congress and legislatures, it's very difficult to have any visibility. But I was wondering if you could maybe give us a sense of what the next milestones are in terms of the approval process and what your best guess? And I'm stressing that, I know it's a guess of the timing might be.

And then secondly, assuming that it is approved, it's a big project as you described. How would you go about financing the development? What's your plan at the moment for that? Thank you.

Alejandro Elsztain

We discussed between us, between the committee about if we are going to receive a lot of much more asking or not related to what we negotiate up to the approval that we receive. We think that majority was discussed, and now we need to go to these next steps and the possibility of these next steps to happen this year, we are optimistic. The internet in some cases is working and the majority of these meetings are being by Zoom. So maybe the chance of this passing through this year, I'm talking about 2021, it's very high. So we are optimistic on the next steps to be happening during the end of this year. And about the changes or asking for more things, we don't know really. We think that we gave a lot and we are optimistic on the approval, because took us a lot of negotiation and a lot of things that we gave to the government and to the city. So we expect to be approved during this year.

Matias Gaivironsky

Gordon, the second part of the question regarding the – how do we will finance this project? It’s a huge project, will be definitely in steps. So at the beginning, we will need to make an investment in infrastructure. So that is probably more or less around $50 million that we will need to invest. But then the size of the project is so huge that we will have all sorts of financing. Now we can pre-sell, we can do barter agreements where we give plan to someone else and they develop. We can create some sort of structure finance or something like that. We can – it's not defined yet, but we can create a new company for that. So it is soon to say that we have been working hard for the approval. So after the approval, we will have time to define the steps on infrastructure the project in stages. And we will see how much is the needs to – for the – for funding this.

Gordon Lee

And, and this Matías just too, I mean, I know it's – it's been a long time in the making, but this is obviously a full mixed use project, right, which includes residential, but also will likely include retail and office. And so commercial properties, these are commercial properties would likely be involved at some stage in this as well. Is that correct?

Matías Gaivironsky

It's like, here is a commercial properties has like implicit for refusal for the retail partner. It's not defined because there are two different companies, but definitely the part that that is retail or commercial is much more likely that it's a commercial properties develop.

Gordon Lee

Perfect. Great. Well congratulations on the progress so far and hopefully it continues that way. Thank you very much for the call.

Matías Gaivironsky

Thank you.

Alejandro Elsztain

Thanks.

Gordon Lee

Next question. The newly issued warrants seem to be missed prices in New York. Can you buy them back?

Matías Gaivironsky

We are not participating in the – in buying or selling warrants. So no, we are not thinking to buy back the warrants in the near future. So could be an opportunity for investors to do that.

Gordon Lee

Next questions from hotel segment. When do you expect international tourism to recover? And do you think it is possible to reach an average occupancy level of about 60% until fourth quarter of fiscal year 2022?

Matías Gaivironsky

I think 60% for [indiscernible] this year than the corporating monoculus. These days it was at 60% occupation. Return of tourism, there is a lot of pressure through the chambers. A lot of people are suffering. All the international tourism is canceled and the country is very cheap today. If the country would be open, we think it would be a lot of people coming to Argentina to spend weekends and to enjoy the food and the quality of Argentinean things. Still under discussion not decided this government unpluged in many things, the country, so related to tourism, we are waiting for that approval and 60% occupation of our average will take us time, I think not to the show to the others, yes.

But we'll take some time. I'm not so optimistic and then we hope – and I hope the government soon they're discussing if next month to open the borders to allow foreigners to come. So for us, it's not only because of hotels, imagine what is the impact on shopping centers too? So we expect that very much.

Gordon Lee

Besides the Costa Urbana project, can you please give us an update on the Puerto Retiro card rulings and on the residential projects in Uruguay?

Alejandro Elsztain

They're not related.

Gordon Lee

No, no, not related with the other question. It's a new – from our Land bank. It is, is…

Alejandro Elsztain

With the junctions with the government. And this is really not today. I cannot speak it's more in the legal area and we are not doing nothing. It's not under discussion, not under approval. It's an legal issue and not very optimistic on that. And the second question?

Gordon Lee

On the residential process in Uruguay that you show that?

Alejandro Elsztain

The residential projects there was, there was a launch in one of these towers that you see, it's if we show you, and that would be a good idea to present in the next presentation, the existing building that it's close to the end is not very far to finish that building. So we are finishing one of those towers and we are a going to be begin to barter to sell the square meters of those that few square meters, few thousand square meters. So we need to launch the second and it's not decided still, the first one is done and it's close to be finished.

Santiago Donato

Any additional question. Okay. If there are no more questions, we turn back to Mr. Alejandro Elsztain for his closing remarks.

Alejandro Elsztain

We are closing a special year for real estate, very special all over the world and Argentina with the situations of Argentina combined. But the company showed the strength to give positive cash flows and numbers and business and rental. So the company showed the ability to move in this tough environment. And then for the next year we began opened shopping centers, office buildings open too. So we are optimistic on the, we expect not to have any lockdown on the economy, on the shopping centers mainly for the year.

And if this is the situation, our ability of the, tenant’s ability of selling the assets done in the country or imported, we are very optimistic. We saw a very low level when you put the number of shopping center in the last year was a number of close to $20 million EBITDA. And we are expecting to recover much more. If you study our history you can see, what was that number in the past. And we are much more optimistic for next year because of the reopening in July.

So we thank to everyone, the support in every issuance, in every situation and the patience on the company and the management is very optimistic on doing things. The portfolio quality is amazing. In the country, that it's some struggles but the company is showing the ability to move on that environment. So thank you very much and we’ll see you in next quarter.