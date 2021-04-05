grinvalds/iStock via Getty Images

Elevator Pitch

I retain my Bullish rating for Etsy, Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY). This article is an update of my initiation piece on the company published on April 5, 2021.

In my opinion, Etsy stock is not overpriced. The company has the highest forecasted ROEs and the second fastest estimated revenue growth rates in its peer group, but its forward P/E multiples are lower than the majority of its peers.

The mean sell-side target price for Etsy stock is $219.60, which is equivalent to a +2% upside as compared to the company's last traded price of $214.77 as of September 8, 2021. But as a long-term investor, it is more important to evaluate Etsy as an investment candidate from the perspective of where the company will be in the medium to long term. In five years' time, Etsy would have made more progress in its expansion efforts with respect to new geographies and product categories, and grabbed a bigger share of its total addressable market as a result.

I still see ETSY as a Buy (Bullish rating), taking into account factors like its relatively more attractive P/E valuations as compared to its peers, and its medium-to-long term growth potential.

Is Etsy Stock Overpriced?

In the past five months, Etsy's stock price has increased by 9% from $197.20 as of April 5, 2021 (the date my prior article was published) to $214.77 as of September 8, 2021. ETSY's shares were also up 28% and 21% in the past three months and year-to-date in 2021, respectively.

Etsy, Inc's shares have done well both on an absolute and relative basis in the past year. The Nasdaq, the S&P 500, and the Dow Jones rose by 41%, 36% and 27%, respectively in the last year; while Etsy's share price jumped by 94% over the same period.

ETSY's share price out-performance in the past year naturally raises the question of whether the stock is overpriced. In this section, I compare Etsy, Inc against its peers on a number of key financial metrics to attempt to answer this critical question.

Peer Valuation Comparison For ETSY

Stock Consensus Current Fiscal Year Normalized P/E Consensus Forward One Fiscal Year Normalized P/E Consensus Current Fiscal Year ROE Consensus Forward One Fiscal Year ROE Consensus Current Fiscal Year Enterprise Value-to-Revenue Consensus Forward One Fiscal Year Enterprise Value-to-Revenue Consensus Current Fiscal Year Revenue Growth Rate Consensus Forward One Fiscal Year Revenue Growth Rate eBay Inc. (EBAY) 19.2 16.6 37.8% 28.6% 5.2 4.9 +1.4% +5.6% Amazon.com , Inc. ( AMZN 66.3 52.3 24.3% 22.0% 3.6 3.0 +23.3% +18.1% Wayfair Inc. (W) 78.0 54.4 N.A. due to negative book value of equity 19.1% 1.9 1.6 +1.3% +18.9% Shopify Inc. (SHOP) 224.1 226.9 7.9% 6.1% 38.5 28.5 +58.0% +34.3% Etsy, Inc. 60.5 49.7 76.9% 42.2% 12.1 9.8 +32.1% +20.5%

Source: S&P Capital IQ

Although ETSY's consensus forward P/E and Enterprise Value-to-Revenue multiples seem quite high on an absolute basis, the stock's valuations are actually quite reasonable compared to its peers. Etsy, Inc's forward normalized P/E multiples are the second lowest in the peer group, despite boasting the highest forward ROEs among its peers. Separately, ETSY's Enterprise Value-to-Revenue multiples are the second highest among its peers, but this is justified by the company's relatively superior revenue growth expectations in the near future (second only to Shopify in the peer group).

As such, I don't think Etsy's stock is overpriced.

What Is The Target Price For Etsy Stock?

Based on data sourced from S&P Capital IQ, the current mean and median target prices for Etsy stock are $219.60 and $220.00, respectively. The market consensus' mean target price implies a mere +2% upside from ETSY's last traded price of $214.77 as of September 8, 2021.

Besides reviewing the mean & median price targets for Etsy, it is also worth looking at the variance in target prices and the target price history for the stock.

There are 15 Wall Street analysts covering the stock now. The highest target price of $270 for ETSY implies a 26% upside, while the lowest price target of $163 translates to a 24% downside.

Notably, sell-side analysts became more bullish on Etsy between April 2020 and February 2021, as evidenced by the sharp increase in the mean target price as per the chart below. In my April 5, 2021 initiation article on ETSY, I mentioned that "the coronavirus pandemic, Work-From-Home tailwinds, and the company's record-breaking financial performance last year" have been key factors driving Etsy's share price performance, and also Wall Street's increased bullishness on the stock during this period.

The Wall Street analyst mean target price has been on a gradual downward trend since March 2021, and this is no surprise since there are expectations of slower growth in the short-term with Work-From-Home tailwinds easing in recent months. An August 4, 2021 Seeking Alpha news article highlighted that ETSY's "full-year (FY 2021) guidance missed (consensus) estimates", which confirmed the market's fears that the company's near-term growth will slow.

Etsy's Target Price History

Source: Seeking Alpha

However, the sell-side analysts usually set price targets for a stock based on where they think that the share price for the specific stock will be in one year's time or even shorter. While Wall Street target prices are useful as a gauge of market sentiment, they are less relevant as an assessment of a stock's risk-reward from a long-term investor's perspective.

Where Will Etsy Stock Be In 5 Years?

In five years' time, I see Etsy stock grabbing a larger share of its total addressable market or TAM.

ETSY's trailing 12-month revenue was approximately $2.1 billion according to S&P Capital IQ data, and sell-side analysts expect the company's top line to be close to $5 billion by 2025. Its Gross Merchandise Sales or GMS were $10.28 billion and $5.73 billion in FY 2020 and 1H 2021, respectively. In comparison, Etsy, Inc estimates its TAM to be $1.7 trillion. This estimated figure considers the retail sales in all of the product categories that the company could potentially have a presence, but it does not take into account ETSY's expansion outside of its six key geographic markets (the US, Canada, Germany, France, the UK and Australia), such as its new area of growth, India.

In terms of product category expansion, Etsy's six key product categories contributed 80% of the company's FY 2020 GMS, and there is still a lot of room for the company to increase its GMS contribution from other products.

The company's key product categories are "apparel, beauty & personal care, craft supplies, homewares & home furnishings, jewelry & personal accessories, paper & party supplies", as per the company's FY 2020 investor presentation slides. For example, ETSY acquired Reverb, which it calls "a privately held marketplace for new, used and vintage music gear", in August 2019.

At the company's recent Q2 2021 earnings call, Etsy revealed that "Reverb delivered a solid quarter despite prior year comps that benefited from many competitors having to close their retail stores and warehouses." ETSY does not disclose the contribution from Reverb separately, but it emphasized in its Q2 2021 earnings press release that Reverb and other recent acquisitions "all represent small pieces of our overall company today" but "will expand our TAM." Reverb is a good example of how Etsy can grow its presence in its new product categories in the future.

ETSY also has a long runway with regards to its international expansion efforts.

One of Etsy's key areas of expansion outside the company's six largest markets (highlighted above) is India. ETSY added India to its list of core geographic markets starting in February 2021, which speaks of the company's emphasis on this specific market. The company emphasized at the Keybanc Technology Leadership Virtual Forum on August 9, 2021 that "we're just beginning to explore that (growth) potential in India." In India, the key bottleneck for growth is that there are insufficient sellers, and Etsy, Inc is currently working hard on new seller acquisition in India, and this could pay off in terms of faster growth for the Indian market in time to come.

Separately, Etsy bought Elo7 in early-July 2021. In the press release for the deal, ETSY refers to Elo7 as a "marketplace (which) specializes in unique, handmade items, and is ranked as a top 10 ecommerce site in Brazil." At the Canaccord 41st Annual Growth Conference on August 11, 2021, ETSY even highlighted that "Elo7 is the Etsy of Brazil."

The e-commerce market in Latin America is forecasted to expand by a CAGR of 21% from $50 billion in 2019 to $160 billion in 2025 (of which Brazil will account for more than 30%), according to market research cited by ETSY in its August 2021 investor presentation. This strong expected growth of the Latin American e-commerce market is supported by the fact that the e-commerce penetration rate in the region is less than 10% now. The recent Elo7 acquisition will help Etsy in its international expansion efforts and capitalize on the immense growth potential of the e-commerce market in Latin America.

In summary, ETSY' TAM is huge relative to its current GMS, and the company is in a good position to increase its share of its TAM by entering new foreign markets and gaining a larger presence in other product categories.

Is Etsy Stock A Buy, Sell, Or Hold Now?

Etsy stock is a Buy now.

The current sell-side target prices for a one-year period or shorter do not sufficiently account for Etsy's growth opportunities in the medium to long term. The company's GMS is only a fraction of its TAM which does not even incorporate the upside potential from geographic markets like India and Brazil.

In addition, Etsy's forward P/E multiples are more appealing than most of the company's peers, even though its forward ROEs and top line expansion are superior to the majority of these peers.

Taking into account these factors, I maintain my Buy or Bullish rating on ETSY.

The key risk for Etsy is the failure of the management team to execute well and leverage on growth opportunities associated with product category and international market expansion.