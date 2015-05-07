Tibrina Hobson/Getty Images Entertainment

Based in San Francisco, DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) is an online food ordering and delivery platform connecting more than 450,000 merchants to over 20 mln consumers and providing opportunities to 1 mln delivery riders to earn income. Since its launch in 2013, the company has grown rapidly handling over 2 bln completed orders and $24.6 bln in gross order volumes (GOV). In this analysis, we analyzed the growing food delivery market and highlighted the company’s growth drivers and market positioning.

DoorDash is highly focused on the US market which made up 99.6% of its revenues in 2020. The company has taken the lead in the US by overtaking Uber Eats (UBER) and Grubhub (GRUB) with a market share of 45%. It has strengthened its foothold with partnerships with major restaurant chains and advanced algorithms to speed up delivery times. With the rising adoption of food delivery, we expect its user base to continue growing albeit at a slower rate than in 2020. Additionally, we expect GOV per user to continue growing as it promotes its customer loyalty program to boost customer engagement and ordering frequency. Though, the headwinds faced are intense competition and increasing regulatory hurdles which limits its fees it can charge merchants and consumers which may impact revenue growth.

Solid US Market Share Leadership and Booming User Growth

The online food delivery services market consists of companies involved in distributing food packages from restaurants and food places to consumers via mobile applications or web portals. The rapid rise of the online food delivery services market is driven by shifting consumer preferences towards online conveniences with rising internet penetration and smartphone ownership rates. The market is valued at $115.07 bln in 2020 and is forecasted to grow at a CAGR of 11% through 2025. Comparatively, the global food services industry is valued at $2.3tln in 2020 which highlights the low penetration of food delivery services.

DoorDash primarily operates in the US which accounted for 99.6% of revenues in 2020. Within the US, while growth is expected to moderate from the 2020 surge, the market is expected to grow at a 10.5% CAGR through 2026 to $33.7 bln and in line with the secular trend as the share of online food delivery is expected to rise rapidly to account for 65% of the delivery market by 2026 from just 13% in 2012. DoorDash’s Q2 2021 Marketplace GOV grew by 70% YoY even as the restaurant industry has also recovered following the slump in sales in 2020 with June 2021 sales up 37% YoY compared to the same period last year.

DoorDash provides a wide and affordable selection to its urban and suburban consumers. Its merchant base has grown to 340,000 restaurants in 2020. It also has partnerships with more than 175 of the 200 largest restaurant brands such as The Cheese Factory, Chick-Fil-A, Chipotle (CMG), McDonald’s (MCD), Wendy’s and Wingstop. These restaurant chains have $35.22 bln in sales combined. In 2019, DoorDash landed a major win by partnering with McDonald’s and ending the exclusivity Uber Eats had which previously accounted for 10% of McDonald’s sales. Online orders surged in 2020 for these restaurants. Chipotle’s sales from online orders jumped to nearly half of its sales from just 11% in the year prior and has implemented additional options such as drive online-order-drive-throughs across the US.

Another strategy of DoorDash is to attract delivery riders to build greater scale and fulfil orders quicker with the greater availability of delivery riders. The current number of delivery riders on the platform has grown by 50% on average to 2 mln in 2020. In relation, it is also leveraging data analytics and algorithms to enhance its platform to ultimately increase efficiency by reducing delivery times. This is performed by connecting the nearest delivery rider to orders to increase efficiency. According to the company, the average delivery time has decreased by 23% from 2017 to 35 minutes in 2020. Speed is critical to maintaining customer satisfaction, the optimal wait time is no more than 60 minutes. In comparison, Uber Eats ranked first in terms of delivery speed in 2017 at 35 minutes compared with the average wait time for competitors including DoorDash, Uber Eats, Grubhub, Postmates of 40 minutes.

Based on the chart from App Annie, DoorDash has seen stable weekly active users from January 2020 to April 2021 but it dipped in July 2020. In 2020, DoorDash was one of the top downloaded food apps with 44 mln app downloads worldwide. Uber Eats came first with 82 mln downloads but DoorDash held the advantage in the US as the top downloaded app with 39 mln downloads compared to 20 mln for Uber Eats. In July 2021, the DoorDash delivery app had 2 mln in downloads across iOS and Android devices. We forecasted its users in 2021 by annualizing the number of downloads and applied a user conversion rate of 22.7% based on the 10 mln new users from 42 mln downloads in 2020. This is assuming its rate of download to remain steady throughout the year as it has been in 2021.

DoorDash User Forecasts 2018 2019 2020 2021F 2022F 2023F 2024F 2025F DoorDash Users 4 10 20 25.5 29.6 34.8 41.4 49.6 DoorDash Users Growth % 150% 100% 27% 16.30% 17.70% 18.90% 19.80%

Growing Gross Order Volume as Users Spend More

Another driver of Doodash’s GOV besides user growth is the average spend per user which has grown by 53.4% in 2020 at $1,233 per user annually and 14.4% at $804 per user in 2019. Among several factors, we believe that its customer loyalty program increases customer engagement and is positive to spend per user growth. Its DashPass membership program costs a $9.99 monthly fee and provides customers with various benefits such as discounts and promotions such as free delivery above a minimum purchase of $12 per order. The company claims that customers can save an average of $4 per order with DashPass. Launched in 2018, the DashPass has seen strong adoption with a membership base of 5 mln members in 2020 which is around 20% of its user base compared to just 0.8 mln in 2018. Overall, the introduction of the DashPass is a strength to the company to increase user engagement which leads to higher spending per user. Based on the Q2 2021 transcript, the average ordering frequency for DashPass members is higher than non-DashPass members at 5 times per month compared to 3.4 on average for the latter.

Moreover, DoorDash is curating customer loyalty through its membership program. According to Edison Trends, DoorDash has the highest retention rate of users at 70.6% among competitors like Uber Eats, Grubhub and Postmates.

Another advantage the company has is its focus on families in the suburbs. Unlike larger metropolitans which are more competitive such as New York City and Miami where Grubhub and Uber Eats have a larger market share, the company has a greater share in Philadelphia, Houston, Dallas-Fort Worth and San Francisco. In the suburban category, the company claims to have a market share of 58% based on its prospectus which is higher than its overall market share of 45%. Its focus on the suburb provides several unique benefits to the company. They tend to place larger and more expensive orders and the traffic congestion is generally better than in larger metropolitan cities which are believed to be beneficial to shorter delivery times to maintain customer satisfaction. Although suburbs have less population density with below 100,00 people and fewer restaurants as compared to more urban areas which may increase delivery time, DoorDash has managed to utilize algorithms that match delivery riders to the closest order as possible in real-time and optimize the delivery routes to reduce the delivery times by 23% from 45 minutes to 35 minutes on average.

Based on data from Slice Intelligence which breaks down the average order by price range, it is found that DoorDash has the highest share of orders above $50 at 20% of total orders and is followed by Postmates at 17%. Even in lower price categories above $20, DoorDash has the highest share of orders among competitors.

Recently, DoorDash has also expanded into grocery and alcohol orders which accounted for only around 7% of orders in Q1 2021 but 40% compared to the previous quarter. The company has expanded its offerings with new categories by adding 5,000 new 3rd party convenience stores and partnered with Albertsons in groceries and PetSmart as a key partner in the pet product category. It has also launched a feature called DoubleDash which allows users to purchase nearby convenience store items together with their food order. Though competitors such as Uber Eats and Grubhub have also implemented similar features and even a service called Ride and Go where its ride-hailing users can stop at a store along the way to purchase meals or items.

With the increasing customer engagement through the rising adoption of its DashPass membership program, an advantage in the suburban category and diversification efforts into adjacent markets, we expect its GOV to continue growing. Based on a market CAGR of 10.5% as our assumption for its GOV per user growth beyond 2021, we see its GOV increasing to $115.5 bln by 2025 from $39.75 bln in 2021 based on the midpoint of company guidance.

DoorDash GOV Forecasts ($ mln) 2018 2019 2020 2021F 2022F 2023F 2024F 2025F DoorDash Users ('a') 4 10 20 25.5 29.6 34.8 41.4 49.6 DoorDash Users Growth % 150% 100% 27% 16.30% 17.70% 18.90% 19.80% DoorDash GOV per use ('b') 703 804 1,233 1,562 1,726 1,907 2,107 2,328 DoorDash GOV per user Growth% 14.4% 53.4% 26.6% 10.5% 10.5% 10.5% 10.5% DoorDash GOV ('c') 2,812 8,039 24,664 39,750 51,083 66,438 87,289 115,553 DoorDash GOV Growth % 185.9% 206.8% 61.2% 28.5% 30.1% 31.4% 32.4%

*C = A x B

Steady Take Rate But Limited Upside Opportunities

DoorDash is one of the best options for restaurants in need of a delivery service for various reasons. First, it has the largest share of the market and a wide range of locations, so plenty of customers can find you on DoorDash. Second, it has relatively low commission fees for restaurants and low service fees for customers. For a comparison, Grubhub and Uber Eats are believed to charge fees up to 30%.

From its GOV, DoorDash takes a percentage cut of the pass-through payments to merchants and delivery riders. It also deducts refunds or credits related to promotions. Based on the company’s prospectus, it earns 15% after deducting pass-through payments to merchants and delivery riders and 11% after accounting for refunds, credits and promotions.

The company’s take rate has been highly stable since 2019 at an average rate of 11.6%. While its stability is a positive factor, we cite several headwinds for it to expand. One factor is the inherent low-profit margins merchants are already faced with and high competition between food delivery apps. The average restaurant profit margin usually falls between 3% to 5% and up to 9% for fast food restaurants and food trucks. Thus, the fees imposed on merchants are significant and have to be passed through to consumers with higher menu prices. For example, Chipotle’s online sales are its least profitable category and prices are 17% higher on average on food delivery platforms. If DoorDash raises its fees, it might be faced reduced competitiveness as consumers would be put off by higher prices. The second headwind is the regulations capping the fees food delivery platforms charge. Regulators are reported to be considering making 20% commission caps permanent which could hinder DoorDash’s implementation of its 3-tiered commission rates for different merchants. In New York City, lawmakers recently passed a bill that prohibits food delivery companies from charging 15% per delivery order and more than 5% for marketing and other fees. This could impact DoorDash against charging above the limit which is a headwind for revenue growth.

Considering these factors, we projected DoorDash’s revenues based on a 2-year average take rate of 11.6% on our GOV projections to derive the company’s total revenues. Overall, we see its revenues growing rapidly to reach $13.4 bln by 2025 driven by user and spend per user growth.

DoorDash Revenue Forecasts 2018 2019 2020 2021F 2022F 2023F 2024F 2025F DoorDash Users 4 10 20 25.5 29.6 34.8 41.4 49.6 DoorDash Users Growth % 150% 100% 27% 16.30% 17.70% 18.90% 19.80% DoorDash GOV per user 703 804 1,233 1,562 1,726 1,907 2,107 2,328 DoorDash GOV per user Growth% 14.4% 53.4% 26.6% 10.5% 10.5% 10.5% 10.5% DoorDash GOV ('a') 2,812 8,039 24,664 39,750 51,083 66,438 87,289 115,553 DoorDash GOV Growth % 185.9% 206.8% 61.2% 28.5% 30.1% 31.4% 32.4% Take Rate ('b') 10.0% 10.9% 11.7% 11.6% 11.6% 11.6% 11.6% 11.6% Revenues ('c') 282 876 2886 4,597 5,907 7,683 10,094 13,362 Revenue Growth % 210.6% 229.5% 59.3% 28.5% 30.1% 31.4% 32.4%

* C = A x B

Moreover, its unprofitability could pose an additional risk with the limited take rate expansion outlook. Given the general competitiveness of the market, the company is reliant on economies of scale to achieve profitability. Its gross margins have been increasing 25% in 2018 to 54% in 2020 but remain unprofitable in terms of net margins at -16% due to high selling and marketing costs which are 53% of revenues as it is still in the rapid expansion and gaining market share stage.

Highly Competitive Market Risks

Although DoorDash is the market leader in the US, its presence overseas has been its disadvantage over larger competitors such as Uber and Grubhub. Though, the company has recently expanded into Australia, Canada and Japan but remains highly concentrated in the US. For comparison, Uber Eats and Delivery Hero has expanded into more than 45 countries across Europe, Asia and North and South America.

While DoorDash has proven to be successful in the US, its expansion overseas may face headwinds due to the more established presence of competitors such as Uber. Like DoorDash, Uber Eats has also branched out into the grocery, alcohol and even flower delivery to expand its market. Additionally, Uber’s advantage is its wide network effect with its ride-hailing activities and greater brand presence in international markets. Not to mention, Uber’s ability to integrate its food platform with ride-hailing allowing passengers to pick up meals and items on the way to their destinations. In Q4, around 13% of Uber Eat new users accessed it through the ride-hailing platform which highlights its strong integration. In terms of total users, Uber Eats gained more users in 2020 at a 214% increase compared to a 100% increase for DoorDash.

Users ('mln') 2019 2020 Change % DoorDash 10 20 100% Uber Eats 21 66 214% Grubhub 22.6 31.4 39%

Valuation

The company has an average revenue growth rate of 215.1% in the past 2 years but is2% showing signs of moderating growth with expected revenue growth of 59.3% based on GOV guidance of $39.5 bln at the midpoint. The company’s strength is its growing economies of scale as its gross margins increased to 54% in 2020 from 25% in 2018 as costs of revenues declined from 73% of revenues to 43% in 2020 from increased operating efficiencies. Its costs of revenues consist of various fixed costs such as platform and personnel expenses which allow for margin expansion as it continues to scale.

The company’s average FCF margins are -97.5% in the past 3 years as the company is still unprofitable. Its operating income grew in 2020 mainly due to an increase in accrued expenses of $587 mln. Though, its capex requirements are low with an average capex as a % of fixed assets of only 3.6% as the company’s core PPE mainly consists of equipment for merchants which are one-third of its gross PPE. It also saves as it does not own its fleet of delivery vehicles but instead requires delivery riders to use their vehicles.

The strength of the company’s balance sheet is that it is in a net cash position at 2.7 bln following an increase in cash balances from $4 bln in 2020. Though, its EBITDA interest coverage is -9.7x in 2020 as the company was unprofitable and could pose a risk to its debt servicing abilities.

To value the company, we selected a P/S valuation as the company is expected to continue growing rapidly on the back of the strong online food delivery market. We used an average P/S of 10.8x based on its competitors in the online food delivery market.

Company P/S DoorDash 15.75x Uber 8.03x Meituan 13.71x Deliveroo 5.76x Average 10.81x

The company’s revenues were projected based on the growth in users through 2025 based on the rising penetration of online food delivery to a forecasted user base of nearly 50 mln by 2025. This is factored in with the average GOV per user growth of 10.5% beyond 2022 to obtain the total GOV. We applied an average take rate of 11.6% as the company faces headwinds from regulatory pressures and in general a highly competitive market with little product differentiation. Overall, we see its revenues growing to $4.6 bln in 2021 before reaching $13.4 bln by 2025.

DoorDash Revenue Forecasts ($ mln) 2018 2019 2020 2021F 2022F 2023F 2024F 2025F DoorDash Users ('a') 4 10 20 25.5 29.6 34.8 41.4 49.6 DoorDash Users Growth % 150% 100% 27% 16.30% 17.70% 18.90% 19.80% DoorDash GOV per user ('b') 703 804 1,233 1,562 1,726 1,907 2,107 2,328 DoorDash GOV per user Growth% 14.4% 53.4% 26.6% 10.5% 10.5% 10.5% 10.5% DoorDash GOV ('c') 2,812 8,039 24,664 39,750 51,083 66,438 87,289 115,553 DoorDash GOV Growth % 185.9% 206.8% 61.2% 28.5% 30.1% 31.4% 32.4% Take Rate ('d') 10.0% 10.9% 11.7% 11.6% 11.6% 11.6% 11.6% 11.6% Total Revenues ('e') 282 876 2886 4,597 5,907 7,683 10,094 13,362 Revenue Growth % 210.6% 229.5% 59.3% 28.5% 30.1% 31.4% 32.4%

* C = A x B

* E = C x D

Based on an average P/S of 10.81x, our model shows that it is overvalued with an upside of -11.9% for 2021.

DoorDash Valuation 2021F 2022F 2023F Revenues ($ mln) 4,597 5,907 7,683 P/S 10.813 10.813 10.813 Valuation ($ mln) 49,701 63,872 83,071 Shares Outstanding ('mln') 306.6 306.6 306.6 Target Price $ 162.10 $ 208.32 $ 270.94 Current Price $ 184.08 $ 184.08 $ 184.08 Upside -11.9% 13.2% 47.2%

Our 12-month price target is based on the average of 2021 and 2022 valuation to derive a price target of $185.21 with an upside of 0.6%.

DoorDash Valuation 1-year Average Price Target Price Target $ 185.21 Current Price $ 184.08 Upside 0.6%

Verdict

We analyzed the company’s growth drivers in the food delivery market based on user and spend per user growth as well as its monetization of its GOV through its take rate. The online food delivery market is expected to keep growing in terms of user base with the unique convenience of food delivery platforms and DoorDash stands to benefit as the market leader in the US. Moreover, its membership program has seen strong adoption which is positive for increased customer engagement to driver spend per user growth along with diversification efforts with groceries and alcohol product categories. Though, its take rate faces headwinds due to regulatory pressures and intense competition but has remained steady. With a P/S of 15.75x, the company’s stock is valued highly compared to competitors who are also growing rapidly which limits its upside potential in our view. Overall, we rate the company as a Hold with a target price of $185.21.