Introduction

The worrying US-China relations puts Taiwan-based MediaTek Inc. (OTCPK:MDTKF) in an advantageous position compared to its arch-rival, US-based Qualcomm Incorporated (QCOM). Additionally, the new 5G open resource architecture platform of MediaTek could potentially address the situation where smartphone original equipment manufacturers ("OEMs") are increasingly bringing chip manufacturing in-house. In this article, I will attempt to argue why MediaTek is a buy, with an appraised stock price of NT$1162.37 (27.5% upside to current share price).

Company Overview

Founded in 1997, MediaTek is one of the largest Taiwanese fabless semiconductor companies that provides integrated circuits (“ICs”) for wireless communications, premium televisions, handheld mobile devices (key product), and navigation systems. According to Counterpoint Research, in 1Q21, MediaTek swarmed 35% of the global smartphone chipset market share, leading arch-rival Qualcomm by 6%. As an organization with extensive reach, MediaTek powers close to 2bn devices annually.

MediaTek's revenue streams can be broken down into 4 main product groups - mobile phone, internet of things ("IoT"), computing and Application-specific integration circuit ("ASIC"), smart home, and power IC. Respective weightages are reflected in the pie chart below.

(Source: Created by author using data from MediaTek 2Q21 Earnings Call Transcript)

Industry Outlook

The fabless semiconductor industry is extremely competitive due to its high margins and impeccable growth story. Driven by the rising usage of consumer electronic goods and increasing demand for ICs in developing economies to execute activities that boost growth such as manufacturing smartphones and PCs alike, the global semiconductor market size is forecast to reach US$803.2bn by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 8.6% from 2021 to 2028.

Since the majority of MediaTek’s revenue is contributed by the offering of mobile phone chips, a deeper dive into this component space is necessary. As mentioned above, the global smartphone chipset market is heavily dominated by a few key players (MediaTek, Qualcomm, Apple (AAPL) and Samsung (OTC:SSNLF) [005930.KS]). In 1Q21, their combined presence amounted to an enormous 90% share. It is also important to keep in mind that both Apple and Samsung develop chips for their in-house phones. Although Samsung is attempting to offer its chips to the market, it can be assumed that this effort will take time to have a significant impact on the industry. Thus, the remaining smartphone OEMs will continue to mainly rely on MediaTek and Qualcomm for their chipset demands.

(Source: Counterpoint Research)

Investment Thesis - Key Pillars

Strategic location will enable the company to extend its lead in the global smartphone chipset market

The 2019 US sanctions on the Chinese telecommunications giant Huawei led many Chinese smartphone OEMs to turn to MediaTek for the supply of chips. As stated previously, the smartphone chip market is highly oligopolistic with 2 major players (Qualcomm and MediaTek) when excluding Apple and Samsung. The effects of putting Huawei on the US blacklist, known as the Entity List, also restricted US firms (including Qualcomm) from exporting certain components to Huawei, presenting a void in the market that MediaTek was able to fill with ease. This encounter will undoubtedly cast doubts in the minds of Chinese smartphone OEMs on whether they will be next in line to be put on the Entity List.

Although the general consensus was that the US-China relations will ease with the inauguration of Joe Biden, this has unfortunately not been the case. In June, President Biden expanded the US investment ban of Chinese firms that supposedly posed security risks to the US.

In view of the present dynamics of the global smartphone processor market, MediaTek, based in Taiwan, is favorably positioned to exploit this geopolitical tension.

New 5G Open Resource Architecture platform primes MTK to increase the sales of its premium smartphone chipsets

Today, the majority of the Android flagship smartphones on the market are still utilizing QCOM’s Snapdragon chips. This can be owed to the higher performance of QCOM’s Snapdragon relative to MTK’s Dimensity chips (as indicated by the Centurion Mark). Although the list below included AAPL’s Bionic, Samsung’s Exynos and Huawei’s Kirin, it must be noted that these chips are largely meant for in-house consumption. Thus, the current flagship performance chips options available to the remaining smartphone OEMs can be taken to be QCOM’s Snapdragon and MTK’s Dimensity chips.

(Source: Tech Centurion)

There is already a trend of smartphone OEMs attempting to develop in-house chips, with Apple kick-starting a project to develop its own processors for its mobile devices in 2020 and even more recently, Google (GOOGL), following suit to include Tensor (Google’s new custom SoC) in its upcoming Pixel 6 and 6 Plus models. Coincidentally, both Apple's and Google's flagship smartphones are utilizing Qualcomm’s chips, giving MediaTek a slight upper hand on the surface level. Diving deeper, it can be deduced that this phenomenon occurs because OEMs are facing cut-throat competition within the industry and thus are eager to create characteristics to truly differentiate their models. This is further substantiated by Google’s remarks - “with Tensor we thought about every piece of the chip and customised it to run Google’s computational photography models…For users, this means entirely new features, plus improvements to existing ones”. Having chips customized to seamlessly integrate and synergize with their phone systems, OEMs will have an edge over competitors who still stick with standardized chips.

With the vision to empower OEMs to create differentiating factors for their flagship and high-end smartphones, MediaTek has recently launched its 5G open resource architecture platform: a collaboration between MediaTek and smartphone OEMs to design and develop tailored 5G premium chips. The platform will utilize Dimensity chip as the base and give device makers the flexibility to customize features (cameras, graphics, AI processing units and connectivity systems). This presents them the opportunity to create unique user experiences to cater to their preferred (if applicable) customer segments. Thus, the new platform is a product that addresses the root cause of OEMs attempting to develop chips internally, while at the same time, OEMs, particularly those of smaller scale and capacity, can still benefit from MediaTek’s world-class expertise in semiconductor technology (rather than building this expertise internally). This offering sets MediaTek apart from its competitors and it can be expected to take off considerably in the months to come. In fact, the first high-end model built on the platform has already started shipping, with more models from several customers to come.

In essence, the new 5G open resource architecture platform will increase MediaTek’s market share in the premium chip space, where the company has been lacking. This initiative presents MediaTek with a golden chance to win premium chip market share from Qualcomm, thereby boosting its earnings and ultimately share price.

(Source: 91mobiles)

Existing dominance in the low-to-mid-tier smartphone chipset space provides a strong and sustainable flow of earnings

A strong presence in the low-to-mid-tier market is the reason why MediaTek was able to become a global smartphone SoC market leader despite the persistent dominance of Qualcomm in the premium tier SoC market. This leadership is explained by the company offering cheaper chips with relative performances compared to Qualcomm. Apart from being able to benefit amidst the US-China political turmoil, MediaTek’s virtuous location also allows it to incur lower logistical and manpower costs, all else being equal.

As seen on the global spread below, the majority of the semiconductor foundries, led by Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSM) [TSWSE:2330], are in Asia. Having closer proximity to these foundries than US-based Qualcomm, MediaTek will have advantageous logistical expenses when transporting products. Moreover, semiconductor companies are expected to increasingly move factories within the Asian region, due to lower land and labor costs. With these in mind, MediaTek can benefit from lower logistical costs due to its closer proximity to major foundries.

(Source: ResearchGate)

In addition, MediaTek is also able to benefit from lower manpower costs as compared to Qualcomm operating in the US. As a broad indication, referencing data provided by countryeconomy.com, the 2020 GDP per capita for Taiwan was US$28,323, more than 50% lower than that for the US at US$63,742. Thus, MediaTek will have an edge in terms of keeping manpower costs low.

Product pricing is especially important in a market segment where income is generally lower. Since most individuals with lower income will be price-sensitive, competitors who can keep prices low and still profit are the clear winners.

Lower logistical and manpower costs together offer MediaTek the ability to keep expenses low, and thus the ability to maintain decent profitability despite the lower chip prices. Furthermore, this will likely continue in the long run given the trends of foundries moving to Asia.

As of May 2021, four of the top five countries with the largest smartphone users in the world are emerging countries - China, India, Indonesia, and Brazil. Given that smartphone users are concentrated in emerging countries, who presumably would own more low- or mid-tier smartphones, MediaTek’s sales of low-to-mid-tier chipsets will remain robust and steady. With the 5G rollout eventually hitting more areas within emerging countries, it will serve as a tailwind to sales as consumers will be more eager to obtain 5G devices, boosting phone replacement rates.

(Source: Statista)

Thus, not only is MediaTek’s dominance in the lower smartphone chipset market expected to continue due to the reasons provided above, but this segment also has a strong growth trajectory.

Enablers for MediaTek

Ongoing chip shortage might place constraints on Qualcomm's 4nm chipset in 2022

Qualcomm has been reportedly tapping up both Samsung and TSMC to handle its 4nm Snapdragon 895 chips, set for release in 2022. Although this undoubtedly increases Qualcomm’s popularity in the market, a supply chain disruption is all it takes to eradicate the benefits. It has already been evident that Qualcomm was not able to handle supply chain issues as efficiently as MediaTek, during the foundry capacity choke in early 2021, causing Chinese tech giant Xiaomi to turn to MediaTek for processors. This imbalance in supply and demand is heavily uncertain and if history repeats during 4nm Snapdragon 895’s release, Qualcomm will lose OEMs’ confidence and suffer a reputation hit, leading to a hike in the street’s confidence in MediaTek and thus its price.

Laser-focused MTK has an edge over distracted QCOM

During the period from 1Q20 to 1Q21, MediaTek’s market share increased from 24% to 35%, while that of Qualcomm decreased from 31% to 29%. MediaTek’s remarkable gain is partly due to its ability to scoop share with the fall in participation of sanctions-imposed Huawei in the market. The huge disparity in performances is a cause for worry for Qualcomm as it has not only lost its market leadership, but also its market share as well, marginally. Instead of optimizing its smartphone chips to dethrone MediaTek, Qualcomm has been placing emphasis and attention towards diversifying into other product groups such as IoT and automotive, and this was evident in its 3QFY21 Earnings Call. While the diversification strategy has merits, the distracted state of Qualcomm hands MediaTek an excellent opportunity to gain further market share. This, compounded with MediaTek’s recent 5G open resource architecture platform, places MediaTek in good stead to gain dominance in the premium chipset market. With a higher product mix leaning towards premium chipsets, MediaTek will experience a hike in margins (due to the higher product pricing, and this is evident in the 16.8% difference in gross margins between MediaTek and Qualcomm in FY20. Thus, MediaTek’s earnings are very likely to outpace Qualcomm in the next 12 months, leading to a possible surge in its share price.

Valuations

12M Price Target: NT$1162.37 (27.5% upside to current share price)

The target price was calculated using a blended average of 4 derived valuations: 1) Discounted cash flow (DCF) valuation using the exit multiple approach, 2) +1FY EV/Revenue relative valuation, 3) +1FY EV/EBITDA relative valuation, 4) +1FY P/E relative valuation.

Intrinsic Valuation

A DCF model, projected over the next 5 years, was used to derive the intrinsic value of MediaTek.

Revenue Model

A top-down approach was applied to forecast MediaTek’s revenue in the mobile phone product group. According to Counterpoint Research, MediaTek’s market share in mobile chips was 32% in 2020. Additionally, the worldwide handset shipment was 1.7bn units in 2020. Based on MediaTek’s market share of 32% and the global handset shipment units of 1.7bn, the units of handset SoC sold by MediaTek in FY20 is calculated to be 544m. Taking the average mobile phone contribution to total revenue across all 4 quarters in FY20, mobile phone accounted for 44.5% of FY20 revenue, equating to NT$143.3bn. The average selling price (“ASP”) of NT$263.52 was then derived.

(Source: Created by author)

The ASP of MediaTek’s chips is projected to increase by 8.2% in FY21 and 22 and 6.2% in FY23 onwards. Percentages are based on historical inflation rates and the expected surge in demand of 5G smartphones. MediaTek’s market share in the mobile phone product group is expected to increase steadily to 45% by FY25 given MediaTek’s strong position relative to Qualcomm. With the projected total addressable market, expected market share, ASP, revenue from mobile phone products are modeled accordingly.

For the remaining product groups - IoT, computing and ASIC, Smart home products and Power IC, a conservative approach is taken and revenues are projected to grow at one-third of the anticipated growth of its respective markets.

(Source: Created by author)

Gross Margins

Gross margins are anticipated to increase steadily from 45.0% in FY21 to 49.0% in FY25. MediaTek has shown success in increasing gross margins from 35.6% to 43.9% in the period from FY16 to FY20. With this favorable history, coupled with MediaTek’s likely increase in market share in the premium chips space, we expect gross margins to widen in years to come.

Weighted Average Cost of Capital (WACC)

Beta of 0.82 was derived from Capital IQ and an equity risk premium of 5.31% was retrieved from Professor Damodaran’s website. A risk-free rate of 0.395% was used referencing Taiwan's 10Y bond yield (as of 17/8/2021). With FY20’s debt and current market capitalization, a WACC of 4.7% was derived.

(Source: Created by author)

Terminal Value

The exit multiple method was used to determine the terminal value. EV/EBITDA multiple used in the computation was derived by taking the 5Y median EV/EBITDA of comparable companies. Target price of NT$1228.60 was eventually derived, representing a 34.7% upside based on intrinsic valuation.

Relative Valuation

Trading comparable analysis was used to determine the relative valuation. Due to the lack of proportional competitors in the smartphone chipset industry (only Qualcomm), the comparable companies are picked within the broad fabless semiconductor industry to aid a meaningful analysis. Median multiples were selected to address the fact that the comp set has an equal number of large companies (based overseas) and small companies (based in Taiwan). Target prices of NT$1224.54, NT$881.36 and NT$785.22 were derived using +1FY EV/Revenue, +1FY EV/EBITDA, and +1FY P/E respectively.

Final Valuation

Intrinsic valuation (DCF) was given 75% weightage, while the remaining 25% was split evenly between the 3 relative valuations. Lower weightage was placed on relative valuation because of the lack of comparable companies to MediaTek within its smartphone chipset niche. Aggregating the analysis, the 12M blended target price is NT$1162.37, presenting an attractive +27.5% potential upside.

(Source: Created by author)

Investment Risks

Market Risk (M1): Possibility for another value rotation away from technology (growth) stocks

In the period from Apr to May 2021, there was a market-wide value rotation from growth to value stocks, with prices of growth superstars such as Netflix (NFLX) dropping 12.4%, Tesla (TSLA) by 26.1% and even MediaTek itself by 26.3%. Probability is low considering the strong growth prospects of the semiconductor industry because higher earnings will be commensurate with higher stock prices. However, another rotation would be detrimental to holders, especially for investors who require additional liquidity in the short- to mid-term horizon. Thus, it is recommended for investors who anticipate short-term capital needs to include assets that would be less volatile (such as corporate bonds) in their portfolios in the current market environment.

Business Risk (B1): Smartphone OEMs are increasingly bringing chips in-house

This trend has been evident with the actions of GOOGL and AAPL as explained above, and it will be unwise to dismiss this risk entirely. While it will undoubtedly depress MediaTek’s sales, the chances of it happening specifically for MediaTek’s customers are low. This is attributed to MediaTek’s new 5G open resource architecture platform, presenting itself as the better alternative to OEMs bringing chips in-house.

Business Risk (B2): Limited room to sell more mobile phone chips

Global smartphone penetration was already high at 78.05% in 2020. This, coupled with the fact that the work-from-home environment has already been in place for 1.5 years, means most households would have already adapted to this change and thus bought up-to-date gadgets to meet their work and efficiency demands. However, semiconductor sales can be expected to hike or at worst remain flat despite this risk because of the 5G adoption, increasing the electronics replacement rates of consumers.

(Source: Created by author)

Conclusion

In summary, MediaTek is well placed with the above-mentioned tailwinds moving into the future. Operating in a market where there is limited comparable competitors, the company will benefit substantially from the growth in smartphone chipsets. Thus, I recommend to long this stock, with a target price of NT$1162.37, representing a 27.5% upside.