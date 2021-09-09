Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) Deutsche Bank Technology Conference September 9, 2021 11:50 AM ET

All right. Good morning, everyone. I am Sidney Ho. I cover semiconductor, semi-cap equipment and IT hardware at Deutsche Bank. The next company we have is Lam Research. Lam is a leading global supply of wafer fab equipment and services and market leader in both etch and deposition tools. I'm sure I miss a few things. Today, we are excited to be joined by Lam's CFO, Doug Bettinger. Welcome, Doug.

Thanks, Sidney. Good to be here.

Great. Before we start for those investors who are listening to the webcast from our portal, if you want to ask a question, there is a box on your screen where you can type in the questions. I would try to ask the questions as we go through our discussion. So, with that out of the way, let me start with a few near-term industry related questions.

Sidney real quick before we start, can you please put up my safe harbor slide and I'll remind everybody, I may make some forward-looking statements. Please refer to the safe harbor language on the Investor Relations website. My legal team always likes me to do that before we get going.

Well, as long as you don't spend five minutes reading it, I'm okay with that. So here we go. All right. I assume that slide is on. I can see from my side, but I assume the slide is on. But now let's start with near-term in industry questions. For calendar 2021, clearly the industry demand has continued to strengthen since the beginning of the year. And based on the consensus estimates, Lam is expecting to grow total revenue by 35% this year. We have you guys growing 40%. Can you give us a little bit of a context as to how you view – your view of the market? And maybe where are the areas that allow you to outgrow the WFE market this year?

Sure, Sidney. Yes, thank for asking. It's a good place to start. Yes, business is strengthened through the year, obviously. And those of you that follow the sector and follow Lam know that obviously as we sit here today, we've described the view of the market that is somewhat second half way and things are strengthening as we go through the year. A lot having to do with the fact that this industry has been supply constrained and I think we've figured out how to mitigate some of that stuff. So, when I look at the market today, our view of things is wafer fab equipments trending this year, trending about 80 billion, mostly how it bottoms out at the end of the day, all segments growing. Our second half weighted spend profile driven by DRAM definitely, foundry/logic seems pretty second half weighted and NAND fairly balanced and strengthened all of those things and our position in each of those end markets feeling quite good.

Then when you layer on top of that and I'm sure you'll ask me more about this Sidney, what we call our CSBG business, or Customer Support Business Group, that business, or that segment of the business hitting on all cylinders, delivering consecutive record quarters and I know you'll ask me more about it, so I won't dive into it, but when you put all this together, it's a really, really good year for this company. Very happy about how we're executing, very happy about the strength of demand of our customers and frankly demand for the entire semiconductor industry, which is what's driving a lot of the investment that's needed this year.

Great, that's a good overview. You mentioned that DRAM and NAND. So, I'll dive right into those two areas first. In DRAM, there have been some concerns in the investor community over the past month about some DRAM inventory building at maybe PCOEMs and maybe at the cloud. Can you give us an update on what you are seeing in your DRAM business and are you seeing any changes in the demand from an equipment standpoint?

No, I see strength. I see growth in investment in the second half of the year. From my vantage point, customers are investing for the medium and long term right now where they see the market going. I have a theory on perhaps what's going on in DRAM inventory, largely driven by constraints it – the lead time to get a few businesses is interesting. I was talking to my CIO yesterday, the lead time to get a PC, if you are dropping in a new PC is six months. Obviously, that means there's some level of constraint in the bill of materials to build a PC. I don't believe it's DRAM. And so, is there a little bit of inventory in the PC chain? Probably. But once whatever the constraints there are, I think, those lead times will come back in. Demand for PCs is very strong. And that's the important thing to think about.

And when I look at our customers investment plans in DRAM, it's stronger in the second half of year than it is in the first half.

Excellent. If my, a math is right, DRAM WFE is close to last peak, and that that happened in 2018 yet, it seems like bit production output is still, is much lower than three years ago. How much do you think the strong WFE this year for DRAM is a catch up of investment from those past two years? And how much is the reflection of rising capital intensity that we kind of all anticipated?

There's probably a little bit of catch up, but it really is the rising capital intensity, right. I mean, it's getting progressively more difficult to get bit supply growth from one node to the next, to the next in DRAM and that's driving that rising capital intensity. And so, to get the same level of bit output that you got several years back, it requires more investment.

Okay. That's fair. Maybe switching to NAND there has also been some concerns about NAND CapEx slowing down after a huge first half this year. What are your thoughts on NAND WFE as we go through the second half and maybe into 2022? What are the key things that you monitor?

I see relative balance half-and-half in the investment profile of our NAND customers. And when we run our own model Sidney, around what do we think supply growth looks like relative to NAND growth, it splits out a fairly balanced view based on the investment that is occurring. And so that's generally where you want to be, I think, as an industry. And there will be an ebb and flow to this unquestionably. But we haven't provided numeric view of the market next year. But I think NAND is going to be decent next year as we get into things. And we we'll give you more of a quantification on that as we get further through the year, still a little early for us to do that. But, I think, it's strong right now, frankly. And I believe it'll continue to be strong.

Okay. Maybe similar to my DRAM question earlier, NAND WFE is already above the last peak. And I know it's already exceeding. How you described the NAND WFE should be assuming 40% bit growth of that little formula that you guys talk about earlier. But that's something you talked about five years ago, so maybe that's kind of outdated. Are there any reasons for us to be concerned at the current spending level that you can think of?

I don't know. People are concerned about a variety of different things all the time. I mean, when I look at it, yes, those numbers we gave, I don’t know, probably four years ago at this point are somewhat stale, because you've got, I think, it's early intuitive to think about it. As that stack grows, capital intensity goes up, right. You are depositing more films to construct a higher stack and the edge is down through it where we are – our position is very strong takes longer, right. So, that grows over time as things get more complex. So don't lose sight of that. Those numbers we gave, I mean, like I said, four or five years ago are sale at this point.

Okay. That's fair. Looking at the business, obviously with supply constraint and whatnot, how does the visibility you have through the rest of the year, or maybe in the first half of next year, compared to other years around the same time, are customers coming to you early than normal, just because all supply constraints?

Maybe a little bit, Sidney, but it’s not all that different quite frankly. I mean, the way this business generally works is, you've got a small set of customers who communicate with us every single day. Somebody from my company is talking to our customers every single day. I've got employees at every fab location in the world that is buying equipment. So, we kind of know what's going on. And that was true a year ago. It was true two years ago. It was true three years ago, right. And so, you always have reasonable visibility at least as customers communicate their plans now things can always change. So even though lead times right now are longer than we would like them to be.

I don't know that that really drives more visibility because we always have pretty good visibility, right. The customer will communicate a roadmap, tell you where they're going. It doesn't mean it can't change and heck that's true today as well. Visibility might be a little better, but not meaningfully. We always have reasonable visibility, Sidney, just because of how this industry works.

Excellent. We have an inbound email, that's inbound question about the DRAM side of things, just to follow up the earlier question. So, in the last DRAM downturn, you guys saw rapid cutbacks in DRAM CapEx. The moment that DRAM supplies expecting weakness, six to nine months out, the DRAM supplies react very rapidly to the forward views of the market, do you see any of your DRAM supplies pulling back, maybe a reflection of supply/demand concerns in 2022? It seems like the answer is no, but I'd love to hear your thoughts.

Doug Bettinger

Sidney Ho

Doug Bettinger

Yes, Sidney, we haven't quantified next year. We generally get detailed WFE at the beginning of each year and I'm going to stick to that that cadence. But stepping back, we have described, it looks like a pretty good year next year, in terms of how things set up. The underlying demand for semiconductors is the important thing. And that looks pretty strong through next year from everything I can tell frankly, when you layer on top of that rising capital intensity, when you layer on top of that and I'm sure you'll ask me about this later, too. All this government discussion of the desire to localize the industry a little bit, that's going to drive a little bit of a bit under the semi-industry as well. I feel pretty good about how things are setting up for next year. I'm not ready to give you numbers quite yet. We'll do that when we normally do it, but I feel pretty good about the setup going into next year, frankly.

Okay. That’s fair. Now, one more the near-term stuff on the supply chain, when thinking about supply constraints and the higher logistical cost you are facing, do you think these issues will mostly result themselves as we move past the pandemic? Are there some other issues also being driven by maybe a stronger step up in demand, maybe a lot of issues won’t be resolved just because of the pandemic is over.

Doug Bettinger

I think that mitigates itself, once we did a post-pandemic in some way shape or form, but right now we’re just having to deal with it. On top of that Sidney, and maybe this is what you were implying your question too given the strength of demand right now, our supply chain has a variety of different constraints. In addition to the freight logistics stuff that we’re having to do different things to try to mitigate. That’s also driving a little bit of an increase in spending in the cost of goods sold area, as we work to try to pull our lead times back in, meet customer request states and so forth.

So, when you put those two things together, there’s a headwind sitting there. We’ll figure out how to work our way through it. Some of it’ll will naturally get better as we get through the pandemic and freight lanes open back up. So anyway, that’s how I see things right now.

Okay. That’s good. Maybe jumping to a few longer-term questions. Just starting again with the maybe the industry, we clearly broke out other range for WFE, we no longer in the $30 billion, $35 billion range for a while now. But how do you think about what WFE could look like over the longer-term? Is there a way to think about between the size of semiconductor market WFE capital intensity? How do you think, what are the metrics that you look at?

Doug Bettinger

When you layer on top of that, as you look at the complexity of manufacturing, the next process nodes in three device architectures and advanced packaging and all of that stuff, the rising capital intensity is providing an additional tailwind to the equipment sector. And then when you think about Lam specifically, we’re fortunate in that the segments of the industry we supply to enable those 3D device architectures, right.

And so that’s what I think about when I look at where things are going, it’s demand for semiconductors, very strong rising capital intensity is happening – has been happening. And then the fact that etch and deposition are largely enabling a lot of the architectural innovation in the industry puts us in just a really good spot to be, great place to be in this industry. And why I’m – as optimistic I am about our business opportunity, Sidney.

Great. One of the core theses for investing in Lam, it’s not only you guys exposed to the fastest growing segments, but you also have potential for market share gains. I think you talk about four to eight points in etch and deposition. Can you give us an update where you are today? And as we look forward, can you talk about what areas you think that remains lot of opportunity to gain share?

Doug Bettinger

What does the customer need from a technical differentiation standpoint, also from a productivity standpoint, and as we kind of profile that landscape that’s where the four to eight points come from? And when I think it through is partly because of architectural innovation, like, I’ve described advanced packaging, 3D device architectures, gate all around being more hedge intensive and things like that. And then the bets we make or the investments we make maybe better describe these aren’t bets.

We have pretty good insight into where things are going around things like sensei, solving the customer’s technical challenges in addition to the productivity challenges. Opportunistic things like the VECTOR DT offering that manages stress – way for stress, which is becoming an increasingly challenging thing as these architectures grow. We’ve talked about new investments in dry photo resist, new capability that will help enable the productivity of EUV, which is a critical capability for this industry specifically in foundry and logic.

Our enhanced ALD, it’s things like that, Sydney, we see opportunities, we think about the strength of our company, what we’re good at doing, how we’re going to differentiate new tools, solving new customer challenges and things we believe we can do uniquely or better than others in the industry, drive the R&D profile, which then also drives our expectation for where we’re going to see share gain. So that’s the story of the company and that’s what we’ve done, frankly, over the last decade.

Sidney Ho

Doug Bettinger

And so that’s part of the story is just things like FinFET going to Gate-All-Around patterning steps, 3D process flows, metallization schemes and things like that. Drive the need for things we’re good at doing like high aspect ratio etch and increasingly selective etches are coming and we look at that Gate-All-Around stuff. The dry photoresist that I described will be really important in the foundry space.

So yes, we’ve got strength there. I would tell you though, I see continued strength on the memory side. We’re doing well in each of the segment of the customer base, frankly. But I feel really good about where things are in foundry to be honest with you and a lot of people have been asking me also about, we always talk about the leading edge in foundry. But increasingly, there’s a pretty strong investment occurring at lagging edge. And I’ve described 10 consecutive record quarters of record revenues for what we call the reliant product line, which is our lagging edge product line. So, when you layered that in, that that’s driving a lot of the strength you’re seeing in foundry as well.

Sidney Ho

Doug Bettinger

And I don’t see that changing either, right. And that’s part of when I describe 10 consecutive quarters of record revenue and reliant, that’s what’s going on there, right. And maybe just a little bit about that, I mean, we’re making investments there in capability to supply more equipment. Historically, we’ve gone to market there with refurbished equipment, right. We buy used cars, refurbish it and resell it, and we’re still doing that for sure, right. That’s still a lot of the business, but increasingly because of the strength in that segment of the market, we’re also selling new tools into it, which historically hasn’t necessarily been the case.

So that’s a good part of the market. Something we’re very focused on. We will frequently describe it as specialty semiconductors, because even though it doesn’t need kind of leading-edge capability, it does require capability that, that we’re taking advantage of.

Sidney Ho

Doug Bettinger

So, what’s in this business? I’ll describe, there’s really four things. Spare parts, equipment in the installed base needs to be maintained, and that means spares need to be replaced, right? It’s –think of it as kind of your automobile, right? You got to taken in for maintenance and that’s true of the installed base in the field. So, you got spares, driven by chamber count as well as utilization, both of which obviously are strongest year. So that segment of the business is doing really well.

Service, the equipment needs to be maintained when utilization is high, that is strong. In addition to the fact that strategically, what we’re trying to deliver to our customers is, what I characterize as advanced services, right? Guaranteeing performance to a certain aspect, which is a great part of the business as we bring that to market. So, spares, service. Equipment upgrades, our equipment is sold with the path to be upgraded as well as oftentimes we’ll do productivity upgrades to things that have been out in the field for a while, because of something we’ve learned with new equipment, right? And so, the upgrade part of the business always is a high ROI for the customers and then the reliant product line, which I’ve talked about earlier, right. That’s driven by lagging edge, IoT, power, things like that. 10 consecutive quarters of record revenue for that.

So, when you put all of this together, last quarter the CSBG product line revenue was nearly $1.4 billion, really doing extremely, extremely well in all aspects of it hitting on all cylinders and the strength of growth and chambers make the very optimistic about where this business is heading into next year as well.

So maybe a couple follow-up questions. One is, what is the relative size of these four different segments? Maybe qualitatively you can talk about that. And then second part of the question is, if I know in the past, we talk about with some inventory build and it seems like there could be a little bit of that in spare parts for this year. Any other areas that we should be monitoring individually as individual business thinking going forward, there could be some risk of slowing down?

Doug Bettinger

I get the question that you ask sometimes, hey, is there some inventory build in spares and my answer is maybe a little bit. But it's not so much that I'm overly concerned about it, frankly. I think all of us including Lam, frankly. Given, the COVID environment, we've been operating in, given the concern around supply chain and things like that, I'm striving to hold a little more inventory at Lam and I think my customers are as well, to be honest with you, because the mitigation thought process in the industry is higher than it used to be.

So, I'm not overly concerned about spares. There's probably a little bit of inventory build, but it's not so large that I have a large concern about, or a real concern about it to be honest with you. And I feel good about the trajectory of the CSPG business going into next year. Like I said, Chambers of Commerce is going to grow decently this year. I feel pretty good about the level of business in the industry next year. And so, I think utilization is going to continue to be good and that defines what drives a lot of CSPG.

Okay. That's fair. So maybe switch gears to talk about regional manufacturing, regional push, there's clearly a push in industry for decentralization of these facilities. I would suspect that this benefits Lam in the short term, if there's likely some sort of inefficiency in the beginning, but how do you think about the opportunity that this model creates over the longer term? Maybe just ask slightly, definitely, do you care whether it's a Greenfield’s fab or upgrade fab? Is it better opportunity or not?

Doug Bettinger

So, there's some level of perhaps higher levels of investment, but what really matters. And I've tried to describe this is we've talked [indiscernible] as the demand for semiconductors, very strong; rising capital intensity, happening; Lam you need position in terms of etch and deposition growing, happening. That's the most important thing to think about whether the fab is in one country or another or another likely doesn't really change the end demand too much.

Sidney Ho

Doug Bettinger

Sidney Ho

Doug Bettinger

The reality of it is, when you look at all of our facilities worldwide, we're expanding everywhere to the extent that we have – and ability to do it. So that's, what's going on. It – we're trying to pull lead times back in. The biggest constraint though isn't necessarily Lam facilities. It's a supply chain, right? We've got a complex supply chain, a lot of suppliers. And what is constraining us right now more than our own internal manufacturing is working through supply chain constraints. So, and we're progressing on that. That's progressively getting better and we'll continue to as we work with our suppliers.

Sidney Ho

Doug Bettinger

And as we gravitate the supply chain to be more based in Asia as we ramp the lab we announced in Korea. There's things like that, that deliver benefits that are based on time that still are too calm, right. And so, the way I would encourage you to think about the profitability of Lam is one we're in a good spot. Two, if you go back and look at that model, I gave you, and I'll update it at some point it's a bit stay – I need to update it for you, but just look at there was a point or two improvements in profitability, embedded in there from where we are today. And that's the time piece of it Sidney, in terms of thinking about what’s the profit is…

Sidney Ho

Doug Bettinger

Sidney Ho

Doug Bettinger

Sidney Ho

Doug Bettinger

