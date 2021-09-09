GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) Citi's 16th Annual BioPharma Virtual Conference September 9, 2021 1:25 PM ET

Company Participants

Kimberly Smith - Head of R&D, ViiV

Conference Call Participants

Andrew Baum - Citi

Andrew Baum

Good afternoon. Delighted that you could join the GSK web session. My name is Andrew Baum. I'm delighted to be joined by Dr. Kimberly Smith, the Head of R&D at ViiV. Thank you so much for joining us today. We've also got Frannie DeFranco from GSK’s IR on the call with us.

So look we've got about 45 minutes to talk to what is really a critical part of GSK's business not just in the fact it's serving an important unmet need. But from a contribution economically because of the very high contribution margin it counted well above the wages of the new revenue contribution. So it's one that merits a lot of focus.

Now perhaps to kick off, if I was to set out a devil's advocate for ViiV of the landscape that this is a field where previous franchises have been eclipsed by competitors and have seeded the control of the space and Merck will be an example of that historically, which participated in the development of first-in-class of many molecules owned to be eclipsed by second faster followers until they've more recently found their way again towards the light.

So a devil's advocate view of -- that you may say, look your capsid inhibitor, which is one of the more exciting innovative mechanisms is well behind the market leader. Your NNRTI, your transcriptase inhibitor again is well behind the market leader, which is leading out this year.

You have a strategy of low acting cabo, which is important. I wouldn't want to undermine that. But just given the potential of less frequently dose regimens oral depose. How confident are you in the ability of your cabo platform plus further out some of the very early products you have in the clinic to be able to withstand that competitive pressure to discuss.

Kimberly Smith

Well, hello Andrew. It's nice of you to have me give me a chance to talk about what we're doing, because we're really excited about what we’re doing, and a competitive environment actually just stimulates the juices, just makes you peak more and be more creative. And so we're super confident in what we're doing.

So let me just start by saying, ViiV really was created a round all you take a year if you think about it. I mean you started out with that really important integrase inhibitor but it certainly wasn't the first-in-class right? It was late in comparision, dolutegravir was the first-in-class. So I mean it's a perfect example of the fact that first-in-class doesn't necessarily mean best-in-class and that you can sometimes improve on some of the earlier -- early agents in a particular -- the focus on a particular target.

And so what we did with dolutegravir we started out with a really potent, really effective single entity and then grew that out into a whole platform of products with a three-drug fixed dose tablet and then to a two-drug fixed dose tablets that have -- that are having a huge impact on field, really I think shifting the paradigm from always being a three-drug paradigm to now really people asking, do I need to use three drugs or can I use two? And so dolutegravir has changed the game.

cabotegravir is also extremely potent integrase inhibitors as you know long acted -- it's a long-acting drug. And so we're changing the game again and bringing our long-acting products. Our intention for the future is to do the same thing we did with dolutegravir with cabotegravir and that means building out basically an entire platform around cabotegravir.

And so yes, our competitors are following us down that path. They followed us down the path towards two drug regimens after they initially were really hesitant and didn't believe that it was possible to be successful in keeping virus controlled and getting virus controlled with two drug regimens. They followed us down that path and now they're following us down a path for long acting.

So, I think I love what we've got with cabotegravir as a foundation, and then we just get to build on that by adding these novel mechanisms of action to cabotegravir. And why that's so important is that as you know well, the second-generation integrase inhibitors led by dolutegravir absolutely changed the game for HIV and the expectation that your studies needed to be 90% effective, or they weren't going to be -- they weren't going to have much value that changed the game with dolutegravir. And so it's established now that integrase inhibitors are the treatment of choice.

Every guideline around the world has integrase inhibitors as the preferred option. And so providers are very much bought into the potency, the efficacy, the high barrier to resistance and the long-term tolerability of entities. And so we're building on that. So what our competitors are doing is really they don't have that entity to build on. And so they're combining novel mechanisms of action with the hope that they work well together.

But I think our competitors have acknowledged that they would prefer to combine their novel agents with an integrase inhibitor. They just don't have one this long-acting that fits the bill to be able to create a long-acting regimen.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Andrew Baum

So, there's a lot of places we can go within those comments. But maybe starting with the proximal data readout which is a head-to-head for Merck, doravirine islatravir combination versus Biktarvy. And the Biktarvy combination contains TAF and it also contains an integrase inhibitor both of which are associated with weight gain and unfavorable dyslipidemic profiles now granted you don't have half, but you still have integrated which is associated with both those things.

So we're expecting and tell me if you disagree that at least in one of the two Phase 3 trials that's reporting at least this year, there's going to be materially low weight gain particularly within the 52-week period of the trial. In the doravirine islatravir arm compared to the Biktarvy arm. Is that -- and again I know you're not the sponsor of Biktarvy, but just thinking about the beginning of the erosion, which is obviously the compactor attempt of integrase inhibitors to supplant it with an alternative be it a capsid or be it an RTI. So what's your -- is that your expectation that the narrative will start to change focusing on weight? Will you think that frankly people will say, look, it's 52 weeks when you initiate that? And after that you really don't see much more than that, how important is way to lipid profile?

Kimberly Smith

Yes. So, I think the weight gain story has evolved pretty dramatically over the past few years. There's no question that really all the integrase inhibitors have been associated with some weight gain. But how much has varied depending on the study and what it's combined with. As you mentioned when you combine an integrase inhibitor with TAF, you're going to see more weight gain. It also depends on sort of what type of study you're talking about.

So in a naive study, you're seeing weight gains. But how much of that is return to health versus some added, some “toxicity” from medication. So that's been debated. And what we know is that drugs like [indiscernible] example people aren't gaining weight. And that in itself is actually probably not a good thing. And so I think what providers are now recognizing that some of the weight gain is a natural return to health. Some of it is people start to gain weight just like the non-HIV-infected population gains weight. But there's some added impact of the NSD inhibitor.

And so I think providers now have gotten their heads around what they can expect. There may be some situations where they see people that have excessive amount of weight gain, that may influence them to look for alternative medications maybe not in NSD but those situations are rare.

And so I think, I wouldn't want to hang my head on weight gain as being the differentiator, given the long track record that integrase inhibitor have. I think it's going to be hard to get HCPs to really move away from integrase inhibitors on the basis of something like weight gain.

What they're going to want to see from any new regimen is what's the efficacy, what's the barrier to resistance, what's the overall tolerability and they're going to want to see it in the long-term. Because I think from our own example with Dovato, we started out the gate with non-inferior efficacy but it's taken long-term data in multiple studies to really move the needle, where practitioners now are saying "You know what I believe in that 2-drug regimen because we are seeing now we have three years, four years of data and multiple studies showing non-inferiority and multiple study with biologic failure being extremely rare and confirming our high barriers to resistance is taking that to move folks from 3-drug regimens NSD-based 3-drug regimens to believing in NSD-based 2-drug regimen.

So when you come with a 2-drug regimen that's novel mechanisms of action and people are going to be waiting on the other shoe to job anchor. And what else is there to find out about these products. And so I just don't see the field shifting overnight from again, really established products like integrase inhibitors to novel mechanisms of action.

Andrew Baum

In fact a little bit to Dovato and the barriers to uptake, I know initially there was some concern about the need to screen M184V lamivudine-resistance mutations. Is that still standard practice, or are physicians initiating therapy without having those data to hand in treatment of various patients? What's going on what is required?

Kimberly Smith

Sure. So obviously, in treatment naïve patients everybody gets a resistance test, that's the standard. And so we have that information in hand. But for individuals that are switching, you don't have that information to hand. And so now that we have the TANGO study that we've shown now data out to 144 weeks with no virologic failures. And obviously, those folks didn't have – we didn't screen those individuals with deep sequencing to look for 184V. They just didn't have past failure. Now, we have the SALSA study that we shared new data actually at the international meeting. It's now the second switch study, where we are a year out with no failures. Again, those individuals didn't have resistance tests in their hands to know sort of, if they had 184V or not, and still no virologic failures.

And so I think that, those two studies have convinced providers that, if you select the patients that had – that are the vote has indicated for which is individuals who have -- don't have past failure, and don't have suspected history of 184V that you can successfully treat those patients without individuals breaking through. And so I think that confidence around being able to switch a large proportion of individuals that are in the clinic that haven't had failure that are on even older drugs, which is what the SALSA study showed that confidence is there.

I mean, SALSA. The individuals in that study had a range of past antiretroviral therapy of up to 250 months. So you have some individuals came into that study had been on antiviral therapy for 20 years. Switch to the bottle and nobody fail. And so that kind of data gives folks tremendous confidence that, they can use this in a big fraction of their populations.

Andrew Baum

So, maybe just switching to prep pretesting and congratulations on the two positive trials that you delivered. But unsurprisingly, again, competition that's coming and in the form of a once-monthly tablet and the trials are on the way and Merck has seemingly expedited the clinical development for the MSM patient population with this very innovative trial design that, I'm assuming the FDA has signed off upon.

So the question, I've got to you is, if they deliver the same level of efficacy in the sort of the matched historic control, which they're effectively doing in that trial. To what extent, do you think that the absence of having outcome data in terms of our control arm, or placebo controlled effectively. It's going to hinder their adoption or whether, because of the approval in the likely approval in the therapeutic setting in combination with RAV, and the fact that it's an easy once oral -once monthly oral that actually it's not going to be a barrier that basically if they'll be a ready market for it, because it's both happens a year.

Kimberly Smith

Yeah. I mean, one let's let the studies play out and see what they show, because we've set a super high bar with the 083 and 084 studies. 083 showed that cabotegravir dosed every eight weeks was more than three times more effective at avoiding HIV acquisition compared to oral Truvada. And the 084 it was nine times more effective. And so that's a super high bar to have two really strong superiority studies that are, I think you could argue is the gold standard as far as design. These are double-blind double-dummy studies that were huge, and were endpoint driven. And so they were – they were basically, the design everyone would dream to have their products deliver in a design like this.

The newer study designs are going to be more complicated for people to understand. It's going to be difficult to demonstrate superiority. If you just demonstrate non-inferiority to tenofovir FTC or TAF/FTC you haven't demonstrated superiority in the way that we have. And so I think we set the bar pretty high.

The patient-reported outcomes we've gotten generally from our long-acting cab treatment program and some of the newer information is starting to come out around PrEP is that, people really are happy about their experience. They love the fact that they don't have to think about it. And they don't have anything in their house that identifies them with HIV.

And so, will a monthly tablet give them that same satisfaction. That's what we'll have to find out. And then what -- the issue around adherence to PrEP is really the biggest challenge. As you know, with daily oral PrEP, people do well in the beginning and after roughly six months or so their adherence tails off and they become vulnerable again.

Monthly still requires an individual to act and take their medication on their own. And what -- one of the benefits of the injectable PrEP is that, it is -- it's directly observed therapy. They come into the clinic they get their shot and they'll keep moving and they don't have to do anything in the interim and so it provides the patient and the providers with the assurance that they've gotten the drug.

Andrew Baum

And if we talk to some of the commercial challenges, both at the physician level, because obviously it's time taking to administer an IM injection, as well as to the patient and the inconvenience of having to go and get a shot. Could you talk to some of the things that you're exploring in terms of certain administration here and so on and so forth and the time lines do that? And what can be done in the interim to mitigate both those two dynamics, both at the physician level, as well as at the individual level?

Kimberly Smith

Well, what I think is most important is for us to get to longer intervals. So I'd really like to have intervals that are three months, four months, or more. So that people can get that directly observed therapy, but need to come into the clinic less frequently.

And so, that we are laser focused on delivering that. And we have a vision to deliver that. And that was a big part of the Halozyme deal that we announced is as part of helping us to get there, gives us more shots on goal to get there, with cabotegravir, again, still has a foundation but adding in those novel agents. And so, just -- it gives us way more options. I think that's the most important thing, is getting to longer intervals.

Now, the self-administered part, I think that there are some individuals that are interested in self administration. And so, we're looking for opportunities to be able to deliver that as well. But the self-administered part is kind of a double-edged sword.

The thing that we have heard from participants in our clinical trials is that, they love not having to think about it. They don't want to have it in their house. They don't want to have it in their refrigerator. They don't want the chance that someone comes across their medications.

And so, the idea that self-administered means, you bring it back into the house and most likely have it in the refrigerator or have it stored somewhere and somebody can still stumble on it, is concerning for some individuals.

But there are other individuals and I think this is a smaller fraction of individuals, but there're some individuals who are very much out with their HIV status. They're not worried about somebody finding out about their medications and they want control of their medications and want to be able to give it to themselves. And so, we're working on ways to be able to offer that to individuals as well.

So -- and then you asked a question about time frame. So what we believe is that between by 2027, we think we can have a self-administered option for treatment that is again CAB-based combined with one of these novel mechanisms of action. And then in the timeframe after that is when I really see us coming with the ultra-long acting. So the CAB plus again on these novel mechanisms of action, but dosed every three months, maybe every four months, ideally every six months. But a full regimen that people can again come in to the doctor's office, get it be done not think about it again until many months later.

Andrew Baum

And so, it's a nice segue to the Halozyme relationship which you announced. And obviously, I'm familiar with Halozyme days in terms of its utility for the Roche Biologics to facilitate subcu usage. I'm unaware that it's been used successful, but I haven't hunted to be honest the data demonstrating the utility with small molecules as opposed to Biologics. So what data and from a neutralizing antibody point of view, I guess if it's the same figures where Roche's gotten, so it's less of a jump, right, because you have proof of concept. But what data have you got? And I presumably you have some preclinical data with small molecule-based mechanisms that it can actually change the PK in a safe predictable way as it seems to with biologics?

Kimberly Smith

So, I think that it's important to really think about what does a Halozyme product deliver. It basically is a facilitator of drug delivery and that's how they're using it in oncology, that's how they're using it with biologic. They're basically just opening up a space to be able to allow you to give the dose subcutaneous that you couldn't give otherwise. You have to give it IV because the volume limitation is that a subcutaneous injection, you're limited to max two milliliters. Most people would even say 1, 1.5 but you could probably push 2. And so, it basically -- you can't give a biologic small of a volume. And so, what the Halozyme product does is basically clears out a space in the subcutaneous region where you can give a larger volume. And so, the -- how it impacts the PK is really that it allows you to have a wider surface area in order to be able to absorb the drug. So it doesn't modify the drug in any kind of way. And so, there's no reason to believe it wouldn't work with small molecules. And actually, in the literature there's actually quite a bit of data about the use of recombinant human high run days. That's a mouthful. And with small molecules one example has been used with ceftriaxone for example. And so

Andrew Baum

The antibiotic.

Kimberly Smith

Yes. The antibiotic. And it's also been used with morphine. And so it basically is a facilitator of drug delivery. And so there's nothing that makes us believe that it wouldn't work with small molecules in the same way it works with biologics. I think we're basically being innovative in taking that -- the use there and saying well you know what we -- one of our limitations in delivering our long-acting products is the volume issue. So take cabotegravir for example. When we're giving cabotegravir into muscular into muscularly, once a month two milliliters, every two months it’s three milliliters. The maximum dose is basically three milliliters. So we're maxed out with how much we can give to a person into muscular. And then again subcutaneously you can only give up to two milliliters as well. So if I can open up a space where I can give five, 10 and actually with Halozyme you can give up to 20 as an injection. Now I can give a bigger dose with my current formulations or any future formulas and not be limited by volume. And so that's what it gives us. And so we don’t have any reason to think that it wouldn't work to give us that sort of facilitation of bigger doses.

Andrew Baum

And there's no crystallization or local effects within that compartment that you've created that's been seen. I mean just as a function of local reactogenicity or…?

Kimberly Smith

So what the work with the Halozyme products up until now has shown is they pretty much, Halozyme is relatively, I have to say relatively benign and not impacting the immune response or injection site reactions that exist with the drug. And so whatever you're going to get with the drug is without it is pretty much what you were getting with it. And so that's been the experience that's described up until now.

And so for us at this point yes we do have some pre-clinical data that gives us confidence that we can move forward here, but -- and we haven't put all of that out in the public domain yet. But clearly we have lots of confidence here. Otherwise we wouldn't went forward with this deal.

Andrew Baum

And this is mice or non-human primates?

Kimberly Smith

I'm not going to go into too much detail, because we haven't put that out in the public domain yet but we will in the public domain. And so I'll share it with you as soon as we're sharing it with the world.

Andrew Baum

And the first-in-human dosing with [indiscernible] and I guess will be your first biologic to be tested. When will that take place?

Kimberly Smith

So that study is literally in development now. Our goal is to get it kicked off before the end of the year.

Andrew Baum

Okay, fine. Neutralizing antibodies, broadly neutralizing antibodies where GSK has been one of the pioneers but they're expensive. They're expensive to manufacture compared to small molecules. I understand that by going down a subcu delivery system, you may be able to mitigate some of that as well as some of the compliance issues associated with IV administration, which is I would imagine a long starter. So could you talk to where you see broadly neutralizing antibodies within the future for ViiV’s treatment offerings? Is it for the many is it for the Viiv with one eye on potential functional cure based regimen? Where does it fit in? What does it fit in with Viiv?

Kimberly Smith

So I'm not a manufacturing expert. So I won't speak to the complexity of the manufacturing process. But what I will tell you, I'm told by our people is that actually there have been a tremendous amount of efficiencies that have come out of, now the fact that there are so many antibodies mostly monoclonals that it's not nearly as expensive as it used to be.

One of the big attractions of broadly neutralizing antibodies is their -- the likelihood that they're well tolerated. That's essentially what we've seen so far and that they're long-acting. And so we're excited about the idea of being able to combine a small molecule like CAB with a broadly neutralizing antibody.

I would be concerned about costs, if I had to create a regimen that had multiple broadly neutralizing antibodies, because that might get to be cost prohibitive. But if we're talking about one combined with a small molecule, we think that that's feasible to do. And I think it's exciting for the field. You brought up the fact that is there a potential benefit from a broadly neutralizing antibody beyond its antiviral effect. So does it have some effects on the reservoir? Is it doing something else? We -- those are one of the – some of the other things that could be exciting and another part of what we want to understand as we're looking to take this into the clinic.

Andrew Baum

And then on your NRTTI, which I think is just about to enter the clinic or maybe it's already entered the clinic. So my understanding it's a prodrug of Merck's islatravir. And the immediate thing, I thought of when I learn to this is Merck has assiduously built out the IP that came with the drug when they licensed it back in 2012. And looking at other molecules or prodrugs, there's a pretty strong track record of the sponsor of the prodrug running into legal issues with patent infringement. Now I'm assuming your desire to take the drug forward suggests you feel pretty confident that that's not going to apply to this drug. But perhaps you could provide some additional color? And just confirm it definitely is a prodrug, it is metabolized to islatravir in ViiV, correct?

Kimberly Smith

It is a prodrug. But let me say that I'm not going to talk about IP, because that's not my expertise. But what I will say is that our discovery scientists are always trying to basically innovate and deliver something that's unique with any particular molecule.

And so for example, can we deliver an NNRTTI that is -- has a formulation that's injectable? They can provide long-acting and even ultra long-acting. Same thing for the capsid inhibitor class, in every other class, because that's our strategy to focus on long-acting. And again, as I said, we're keyed in on that ultra long-acting.

And so, I -- we are just trying to deliver some innovative medicines for patients living with HIV and folks at risk. And so we basically build on the information that's out. And again, we have some great discovery scientists that are pretty miraculous in what they come up with.

Andrew Baum

I guess, I'm sort of reserving judgment on Beam's discovery just because of the legacy of cabotegravir, dolutegravir maturation inhibitor that all licensed products. So the -- as far as I know, this prodrug is one of the first ViiV internally developed discovered compounds together with your capsids, correct?

Kimberly Smith

Well, so remember that much of our discovery science team came to the BMS discovery scientists. And so fostemsavir is a product that was developed by those discovery scientists. The maturation inhibitors were developed by those discovery scientists now the folks. And so it's not that all our products are in-licensed. And importantly, folks that are part of GSK played a big role in development of dolutegravir and cabotegravir along with Shionogi scientists. So our scientists have absolutely contributed greatly to the portfolio that we have. It's not all in license.

Andrew Baum

Yes. No, I was just -- towards the whole discovery elements. I mean, clearly you've been absolutely pivotal on the development side. Then just moving forward to the broader issue of the PrEP market, where we have managed to bridge between Truvada, DESCOVY and then cabo and there is the potential to grow that further, but there's still some material issues where PrEP is not being used in many parts of the world.

And I’m not taking about the less-developed countries, I'm talking about, in fact, some of the most developed countries like the U.S. So there are a whole series of barriers, education access and so on and so forth.

So what realistically can be done and at what speed to lift those barriers? I know, under the former administration, there was some effort to eradicate HIV and a big part of that was PrEP. We're now, I would imagine, in perhaps more favorable world, although with additional cost pressures because of the pandemic. But how quickly can those areas be opened up and some of the issues which are precluding PrEP access and duress in order to build the commercial potential of the segment?

Kimberly Smith

So, we're really excited to launch a long-acting PrEP, because we think it's going to make a big difference, because the daily oral PrEP has started to make a dent, but has not had nearly the impact that I think people hoped because of, again, the long-term adherence challenge.

So what we think with long-acting PrEP is that, because it is a directly observed therapy, because you can actually find ways to get to people, give them a dose and not have to see them again for two months and have them be protected, that you have opportunities to work with communities that have been challenged before.

And when we design the 083 study, for example, which is the men who have sex with men and transgender women study, we made a point of enrolling -- we said that 50% of the folks who enrolled in the U.S. needed to be black men who have sex with men, who are the populations that are the most rapidly growing population in the U.S.

We mandated that, because we wanted to have a study that answered the question about does this PrEP agent work for that population and so it did. And so when we -- even when we look at the subset of just the black MSM population within 083, it shows the same thing as the overall study, superiority versus oral Truvada.

So we get to go to the community with that data that is from those communities, which has never happened before.

As you know well, the previous PrEP studies really did not include young men and it didn't include men of color for the most part. We got that in 083, men of color and young men. So we came or coming with data from those populations to share with them and say, here's what this can do to transform the risk of HIV acquisition in our communities.

And so we're excited to be able to launch this and really expand PrEP beyond, sort of, what has been the limited group that has received it so far, to really the highest risk groups in the U.S. and in other developed parts of -- developed parts of the world.

Developing world, obviously, 084 looked at women in South Africa and demonstrated incredible results. And we -- that has stimulated a lot of excitement in the country from the women, but also from health ministries and just because they see the potential for what this product can do to transform the epidemic in their countries. And so we're really excited to be able to hopefully get our first approvals soon, and then we'll move – really march around the world to get more approvals. And I do think this can have an impact on ending the epidemic. The US has focused on sort of the in the epidemic sort of strategy. I believe that, long-acting prep is going to be a big part of that strategy. So, how do you roll this out? How do you get this into more communities? And we're working with the US government to try to talk about ways that we can do that.

Andrew Baum

And how much of the barrier is the lack of data in the highest group, so men of color MSM patient populations that there wasn't historically data on and now there is. And how much is it that by its nature prep therapy is a function of relationships and as people cycle amount of relationships they'll just stop using cracked then you've got to restart it and maybe they do maybe they don't. And I'm just trying to gauge, how successfully to what extent is the missing data in a similar patient population addressing it, or are they other oxogenous factors such as developing?

Kimberly Smith

It's absolutely both. It's absolutely both, Andrew. I mean, there's no question that, some of the social determinants of health are some of the impact the fact that, it's primarily black MSM are at the highest risk in the US. Those challenges aren't going to go away, because we have one study. However, having a study and a product that you can deliver in a different kind of way with directly observed therapy, where you can – as long as you can connect the individuals and get them into a clinic, or get a clinic to them. Can you build people from mobile vans and that sort of thing finding ways to get medication to them in a way that is acceptable to them, and doesn't require them to take a pill every day we think that can make a big dent. And so I think you have to change the paradigm and then be aggressive at figure out how to roll it out to the communities that need it.

Andrew Baum

We talk about women, which is a significant contribution to new infections, which because of the medical or going to family planning connects, it may be possible to intervene with greater success than perhaps in the male population. So could you talk to women prep both with the IM? But also, where do you think that formulations fit in? Because obviously they exist within a contraceptive framework, family planning centers are set up. And obviously, Merck’s is exploring that with presuming they're going to do a PK/PD trail once they get approval for the once weekly oral. So how successful do you think a depot is going to be particularly in the women? And so I guess, they're asking two things at the same time, which is one, the ability to capture women with somewhat greater use demand and then respective market shares of IM versus a capsule-based depot-based formulation?

Kimberly Smith

I think one of the challenges with not enough women on prep is that not enough providers are informing them and offering them prep. And so I think, if we do need to train providers to stop assuming who they think might be at risk for HIV and really start doing what the CDC and other sort of public health organizations are advising, which is talk to everybody about HIV risk and talk to everyone about the potential benefit of PrEP. So I do think that the idea that you can talk to a woman, who's in a family planning clinic about contraception and about how she can stay HIV negative with long-acting contraception and long-acting PrEP. I think it's actually – it is a good match and it's something that we definitely think is a wave of the future in resource-rich and research resource for environment.

Andrew Baum

So then segue into the therapeutic side. Bill today the massively dominant patient population on triple therapy, although the patient may only be aware they're on a single tablet, but it is triple therapy. I know part of your early arguments of moving to doublet therapy was reduced drug-drug interactions, particularly in the aging population, which is growing as a function of improved outcome in these patients.

So to what extent is that message resonating? And do you have data to support that in order to drive switches, particularly from the more mature segments of older regimens because I know that you've stated it often and there is some evidence of drug-drug but I've never seen the hard data set, if I was a clinician or someone to show look, this is a PrEP preferred option in terms of reduced event. Do you have that? Are you using that? And how big is that opportunity to switch just in the very near-term with Dovato?

Kimberly Smith

Sure. So the benefits of two drugs over three drugs are taking away a drug, every drug has side effects. And so if you can take away one drug, you're reducing – you’re just by definition reducing side effects. That's kind of a no-brainer. And providers absolutely accept that idea, even they recognize how tough it is with some of the newer regimens that you don't necessarily see huge numbers of individuals having to stop due to side effects in the short term.

But over the long-term, the reality is that all medicines have side effects and so you want to be able to avoid those. And then the drug-drug interactions is the other part that you mentioned. So in our clinical trials, we were able to show fewer drug-related adverse events with the 2-drug regimen in comparison to 3-drug regimens. We don't really compare for drug-drug interactions in the clinical trials as you know, because they're just by definition the clinical trials, you're avoiding the medications that potentially cause drug interactions. So you don't necessarily get it out of that.

But what we're seeing, so how do we know that it's resonating. Well, we actually do talk to the HCPs about sort of their attitudes, their intent to prescribe and we see the prescription patterns and we see the uptake of Dovato and Juluca. And it has absolutely been a very positive trend. You're seeing more and more providers of the 2-drug regimens. And then once providers prescribe it for one individual, they start prescribing it for more and more because their experience is positive. And so we see that trajectory going in a very excellent way.

We're actually seeing more switches to Dovato both in the US and in Europe. And we think that trajectory is going to continue. Because I think what's happened is that, again as I mentioned, that data that we've shown is now long-term in its multiple studies. And so people needed to be confident in the 2-drug regimens.

They've got the concept that yes, 2-drugs is better than three in the long-term. But am I giving anything up. And that's what we've needed to demonstrate is that long-term continued efficacy, continued benefit, not breaking through high barrier to resistance because we've shown them that we're seeing providers with more confidence in the bottom and that's what they're telling us and we're seeing it in that update.

Andrew Baum

I'm presumably the switch market you would imagine would need to reaccelerate as hopefully COVID comes under control. And you see it in the data and you start the switching as slow during the pandemic.

Kimberly Smith

Absolutely. It's been slow to recover. But I mean, we've been slow to get out of the pandemic, right? I mean, every time we think we're making good progress, we keep having, sort of, a little bit of slippage back in the wrong direction. But it’s definite -- switch market has definitely been suppressed.

And not just the switch market, but actually HIV diagnoses have also been suppressed. There's new recent data that's just come out that I think I saw that in the US and in 2020 there was something like 700,000 less HIV test done somewhere in that ballpark. And that's means that people are not getting diagnosed.

So, a lot of the sort of where emergency rooms were doing routine HIV tests for everybody who came through the door whether or not they had any reason to test them for HIV or not. And where you had all, sorts of, HIV tests being done in different public health settings.

All that attention got shifted towards COVID. And so HIV has been tremendous down plate. So you're not diagnosing new patients and then the switch market is suppressed. So I do think after we get past this pandemic hopefully sometime soon. I think we're going to see -- we'll be able to understand what's happened over the past couple of years.

And we'll be able to get caught up again and start seeing more patients in the clinic, docs will have the opportunity to offer them switch options and then hopefully individuals that are HIV-infected and not being diagnosed in this period where not enough testing is happening those hopes to get diagnosed and get started on treatment as soon as possible.

Andrew Baum

So my final question is we're pushing up against time is ViiV has been historically laser-focused and very successfully focused on HIV. But, of course, infectious disease doctors who treat HIV, there are a lot of comorbidities which come with HIV, hepatitis B, opportunistic infections and so on and so forth. To what extent is ViiV opened broadening its R&D efforts beyond PrEP and therapeutic HIV approaches, or does it remain business models before we have enough to execute and do within these segments. And we can always work with GSK efforts or whatever it is. We don't need to go broader into antivirus antibacterials whatever?

Kimberly Smith

It's the latter, yes. I mean, we believe our focus is a major strength of our organization that many of the people that are part of the have been doing HIV work research and clinical work for their entire careers. They have a passion around it and that focus is really where a lot of that energy comes from.

I mean that's I can just say that some of the most passionate people I've ever dealt with in research are NV focused on HIV and have been for their whole careers. And so I do think we're happy with the business model as it is. There are opportunities to partner with GSK and other companies to look at HIV plus hepatitis or HIV plus TB, but HIV is our focus and that's the case for the time being.

Andrew Baum

And then I lied there was one final question which is your capsid inhibitor, because I've been having conversations, probably going back three years with Deborah, where it was about to go into the clinic, about going to clinic. And I think now it's finally going to the clinic. And I'm assuming that the lead candidate has dropped and this is -- there's been backup or whatever. So, am I correct in that assumption? Has the lead candidate changed during that period, and if so for what reason, or has it just been resource prioritization in terms of the broader portfolio?

Kimberly Smith

Lead candidate has not fallen over and it will get into the clinic next year. And there have been some delays in progressing some products, more of it formulation related than anything else. And -- but, we continue to march down this path and are confident we're going to get into the clinic. Most likely it will be early next year for the cabotegravir.

Andrew Baum

Got it. Well look, I think we've taken up all the time. Thank you so much Kimberly for joining us today, and look forward to seeing you hopefully in person, if fortunate [ph].

Kimberly Smith

I hope you're feeling better, and I wish you a full recovery of brain fog and everything else. And thank you for having me.

Andrew Baum

Thank you very much.