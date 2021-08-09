ThitareeSarmkasat/iStock via Getty Images

Author's note: This article was released to CEF/ETF Income Laboratory members on September 7th, 2021.

In a recent article, I argued that PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund's (NYSE:PTY) 48% premium was excessive and could lead to significant shareholder losses if the premium were to normalize. PTY then proceeded to cut its distribution, sending the fund's share price and premium tumbling down. Shareholder losses were swift and sharp.

(Source: PTY Seeking Alpha Article)

PTY's premium has just about halved these past few days and stands at 27% as of 9/8/2021. Although the premium remains excessive, the fund is nearing fair value. As such, and considering the popularity and interest in PTY from so many subscribers, I thought to do a deep-dive into PTY's distribution, returns, and premium, to try to quantify the exact premium at which the fund is a buy.

Doing so is relatively simple.

PTY's holdings and investment management team consistently generate excess income and alpha, directly boosting shareholder returns.

PTY's excessive premium leads to an abnormally high share price, directly reducing the fund's distribution rate and shareholder returns.

The fund's alpha and premium pull in opposite directions. Which of the two predominates depends on the size of the fund's premium.

By my calculations, the fund does not generate sufficient alpha to overcome the negative effects of premiums higher than 20%. In my opinion, investors should err on the side of caution and only initiate a position in the fund once its premium decreases to at least 15%. PTY currently trades with a 26.8% premium and is not a buy at these levels.

PTY - Return and Discount Analysis

PTY's core investment thesis is the fund's strong market-beating returns. The fund consistently outperforms all relevant fixed-income indexes and by quite a large margin.

(Source: ETF.com - Chart by Author)

PTY is also consistently PIMCO's best-performing bond fund, on both a price and NAV basis.

(Source: PIMCO Corporate Website - Chart by Author)

PTY's outstanding, market-beating, best-in-class returns are a significant benefit for the fund and its shareholders, and its core investment thesis.

PTY outperforms most bond indexes due to a combination of leverage, investments in risky, high-yielding securities, and management alpha. PTY outperforms its peers due to some small differences in industry allocations, the fund is a bit more focused on high-yield corporate bonds and management alpha.

PTY has outperformed its peers by about 3.0% per year on a NAV basis for the past ten years or so. Outperformance varies across funds and time periods, and has moderated in the past few years. As an example, a quick comparison between PTY and the newest PIMCO bond CEF, the PIMCO Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund (PDO).

(Source: Seeking Alpha - NAV returns from 02/15/2021 to 09/08/2021, annualized)

As can be seen above, PTY has outperformed PDO by about 1.6% annualized since just after inception. Considering PTY's consistent industry-beating returns, I think the fund is likely to continue to outperform in the coming months and years. At least on a NAV basis, actual shareholder returns are likely to be much lower.

The above might be easier to explain with some simple numbers.

Every share of PTY entitles an investor to $14.5 worth of bonds (NAV per share), and to $1.43 in annual distributions, for a 9.9% distribution yield.

You can't actually buy a share of PTY for $14.5, because investors are not willing to sell for that price: the fund's distributions and returns are simply too high. Investors are willing to sell their shares of PTY for $18.4. As $18.4 is 26.8% higher than $14.5, we say PTY trades with a 26.8% premium to NAV. Investors are paying a hefty premium for the privilege of investing in PTY.

Importantly, investors are entitled to the same $1.43 in annual distributions, even though they are paying $18.4 for the fund, for a 7.8% distribution yield. In other words, PTY generates a 9.9% distribution yield, but investors only receive 7.8%, because they have to pay a very high price to invest in the fund. PTY's premium and high share price is, in effect, lowering the fund's distribution rate and returns by 2.1%.

Let's summarize.

PTY generates about 1.6% in excess returns through alpha.

PTY's premium reduces the fund's distribution and returns by about 2.1%.

The conclusion is obvious. The fund does not generate sufficient alpha to overcome the negative effects of its current 26.8% premium, and so it is not a buy at these levels.

I did a similar analysis to the above, this time using NAV returns, not distribution yields, as the base. Same conclusion: PTY does not generate sufficient alpha to overcome its 26.8% premium.

(Source: Seeking Alpha - Chart and calculations by Author)

Importantly, we can actually see the above play out these past couple of months. PTY traded with a 26-26.5% premium to NAV during PDO's inception, in late January 2021. As per my analysis above, PTY should have outperformed on a NAV basis (due to alpha) but underperformed on a price basis (due to the excessive premium). That was indeed the case.

Data by YCharts

On the other hand, the above results were mostly due to an increase in PDO's premium. A more proper comparison would look at a period of time during which the premiums for both funds were flat and during which PDO started with a 26.8% premium.

From what I've seen, it seems that discounts for both funds have been mostly flat since late February, and PTY started the period with a (roughly) 26.8% premium. Exactly what I'm looking for.

Data by YCharts

As per my calculations and analysis, PTY should have outperformed on a NAV basis but underperformed on a price basis during the above time period. That was indeed the case.

Data by YCharts

Seems quite clear that a premium of 25% or higher is simply too detrimental for PTY and its shareholders. The alpha is there, but it is simply not enough to compensate for the premium.

As these are all relatively simple calculations, one can easily calculate a break-even premium, where the positive effects from PTY's alpha are perfectly cancelled out by the negative effects from said premium. I arrived at a 20% premium.

(Source: Seeking Alpha - Chart and calculations by Author)

PTY has not traded with a 20% premium since PDO's inception, and so we can't see how the fund actually performed under such conditions.

Although my calculations show that PTY is likely to outperform PDO with a 20% premium, I don't believe that the fund is a buy at these levels. I think so for two key reasons.

First is the fact that PTY's excessive premium exposes investors to the possibility of significant losses. PTY's shareholders are down by about 13% in the past few weeks, as investors are simply unwilling to pay premium prices for a fund which recently cut its distribution. Losses could continue to mount, and investors need to prepare for this eventuality. Erring on the side of caution seems prudent.

Second is the fact that PTY's excessive premium and its negative consequences is a certainty while the fund's alpha is not. PTY would likely generate sufficient alpha to compensate for a 20% premium, but this is not a certainty but an extrapolation from current trends. Again, erring on the side of caution seems wise.

Due to the above, I think investors should consider buying PTY only with a premium of 15% or lower. The fund is likely to generate a modest amount of excess returns with premiums of these levels, compensating investors for the added level of risk.

In any case, PTY currently trades with a 26.8% premium to NAV and is most definitely not a buy at these levels.

As an aside, one could expand this analysis to other PIMCO funds and the results would not be materially different. Most of these funds have comparable holdings and NAV performance, as can be quite clearly seen below.

Data by YCharts

I chose to focus on PDO because it has the lowest premium out of all PIMCO bond CEFs, which allows it to more easily outperform relative to PTY. Other PIMCO bond CEFs have premiums about 5% higher than PDO (very roughly, each fund has a different premium) so expect PTY to outperform relative to these with premiums lower than 25%.

PTY has generally traded with a premium lower than 25% for the past ten years or so, but inconsistently so and usually not that much lower.

Data by YCharts

From the above, it seems clear that PTY should have seen slightly stronger price returns than most of its peers for the past ten years or so. That was, indeed, mostly the case. The fund did significantly outperform relative to the PIMCO High Income Fund (PHK) and the PIMCO Strategic Income Fund (RCS), both of which had high premiums in the past.

(Source: PIMCO Corporate Website - Chart by Author)

PTY's excessive premium made more sense when other PIMCO bond funds had double-digit premiums too, it makes less sense now that you have PDO laying around.

Conclusion

PTY generates sufficient alpha to compensate for a premium as high as 20%. As the fund currently trades with a 26.8% premium, it is simply not a buy at these levels.