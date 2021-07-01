artiemedvedev/iStock via Getty Images

Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ:ANY) has announced an all-stock merger with Gryphon Digital Mining to focus on bitcoin mining operations utilizing renewable energy. This is an exciting time for the broader cryptocurrency space as Gryphon emerges with a compelling business strategy and experienced management team ready to capitalize from the bullish market environment. For Sphere, the deal represents a welcomed turn of events for an otherwise struggling micro-cap tech player that has disappointed investors for many years. The good news is that shares of ANY are up over 300% since the deal was announced, seemingly as a stamp of approval by the market and investors. On the other hand, we make the case that the rally has likely gone too far, too fast, against our concerns regarding the implied post-merger valuation. Gryphon Digital has a positive long-term outlook but we sense that shares of ANY are already expensive.

(source: company IR)

Sphere 3D Merger with Gryphon Digital Mining

Sphere 3D is currently involved with software applications related to virtualization and containerization technology. In essence, these are systems that allow apps and computer hardware to be run remotely or through different operating systems than the original design. The company also offers some purpose-built server appliances for specialized cloud storage and network management integrated with its software. This is an otherwise highly competitive market segment considering alternative solutions from desktop virtualization leaders like Citrix Systems Inc. (CTXS).

Looking at the history of Sphere 3D, the company has simply struggled to gain commercial success generating about $5 million in revenue in each of the last two years with large recurring losses over the past decade. For Q2, the company reported $900k in sales, flat year-over-year, while generating a net loss of $3 million or negative EPS of -$0.19. For context, ANY had a market cap of $30 million in early June before the merger announcement. If that was the end of the story, we could simply say that there was not much here other than a typical cash-flow negative penny stock with some serious ongoing concerns.

Fortunes have changed with the Gryphon Digital Mining deal announced in early June. Gryphon is setting up to quickly become a major bitcoin miner, rivaling some of the largest current publicly traded comparables in terms of "hash rate" production capacity. The key here is the company's purchases of bitcoin mining rigs with monthly deliveries through next year. Gryphon is also committed to a net-zero carbon footprint by utilizing renewable energy along with securing a partnership for hosting services.

Instead of going through a traditional IPO or utilizing a special-purpose-acquisition-company "SPAC", Gryphon is effectively entering the public equity market by utilizing ANY's existing corporate structure and Nasdaq listing. This is similar to the merger between Support.com Inc. (SPRT) with the bitcoin miner and blockchain technologies company "Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc" announced earlier this year.

(Source: company IR)

According to the terms of the all-stock transaction, Sphere 3D will issue 111 million shares with current ANY shareholders retaining a 23% ownership of the combined company while Gryphon shareholders and insiders control 77%. We note that Sphere 3D has since announced a separate equity and warrant offering, selling an additional 22.6 million common shares.

While ANY has been very volatile in recent weeks, the current share price of $7.00 implies a post-merger equity value near $1.1 billion considering the existing 23 million shares plus the deal share issuance and the latest equity offering. This pro forma valuation is up from the $222 million value for Gryphon on the day of the deal announcement. For all intents and purposes, this has already been a home run transaction for ANY which is now shifting the entire business strategy to focus on bitcoin mining.

What Does Gryphon Digital Mining Do?

The business model in bitcoin mining is simple. Essentially, Gryphon and other companies acquire and operate the necessary specialized computer hardware equipment known as application-specific integrated circuits "ASIC" built for mining bitcoin. The system runs continuously to solve the bitcoin code to earn the network reward for the verified blockchain transactions. Currently, the decentralized global Bitcoin protocol awards 6.25 BTC per block approximately every 15 minutes. The larger the processing capacity a bitcoin miner controls, the greater share of each block award is earned per day.

For context, with an expectation of 52,560 blocks awarded by the bitcoin network per year representing 328,500 new bitcoins, the potential bitcoin mining market value at the current price of $45k per bitcoin is $15 billion in terms of potential revenue. The name of the game is controlling the most hash rate to receive the corresponding share. For example, compared to the current bitcoin network hash rate of 134 EH/s, Gryphon reports it holds 720 PH/s in computing power (0.72 EH/s) or approximately 0.54% of the global total currently. At this level, the company can mine about 5 bitcoin per day representing $225k in revenue daily or annualized to around $82 million.

Data by YCharts

The kicker here is that the company expects to reach 6.4 EH/s in hash rate capacity by the end of 2022. At that level, assuming the entire processing power was fully deployed right now, we calculate an implied annualized revenue run rate of $706 million. The company has a contractual option to expand capacity to 21.5 EH/s down the line which would likely take a few years. To be clear, the actual bitcoin production level will depend on the global network hash rate which is expected to continuously climb over time. Nevertheless, when we place these revenue figures on the table, the implied post-merger market cap of Gryphon Digital Mining begins to appear relatively reasonable.

The other side to the equation is the costs and expenses. On that point, Gryphon notes that it has secured access to a hydro-powered hosting facility with 90MW of initial electrical capacity. The estimated energy cost of $0.013 per kWh leads to an operating breakeven cost of $4,036 per bitcoin. In other words, at a current market price of $45k per bitcoin, the gross margin is nearly 91%. Separately, there is a letter of intent to co-develop a U.S. based wind farm supporting a 1.25 GW facility by 2023 with an option to expand to 30GW over the next five to seven years. Gryphon intends to have a negative carbon footprint with the use of carbon offset credits this year.

(source: company IR)

Finally, another important point here is the Gryphon Management team carries a layer of immediate credibility given its unique experience. CEO Rob Chang and Chief Technical Advisor Chris Ensey, were both formerly with Riot Blockchain Inc. (RIOT) recognized as a pioneer in the bitcoin mining industry and one of the first publicly traded players in the segment. We can assume that the company is going to follow industry best practices while benefiting from some established industry connections. The Board of Directors also includes executives with experience at major tech companies like Facebook Inc. (FB), and Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL).

ANY Stock Forecast

The first observation here is that Gryphon is throwing around some big numbers with a vision of controlling 21.5 EH/s hash rate. This is a company that apparently only received its first shipment of bitcoin mining machines in August while other players have already been doing this for years.

(source: company IR)

By our calculation, the post-merger company equity value assuming around 156 million in outstanding shares at $1.1 billion puts Gryphon within the top-5 largest bitcoin miners by market cap next to Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. (MARA) valued at $3.7 billion, Riot Blockchain at $3 billion market cap, Hut8 Mining Corp $1.5 billion, HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (HVBT) $1.2 billion, and Bitfarms Ltd. (BITF) at $1.0 billion.

We mentioned the merger between Greenbridge Generation Holdings and Support.com. While the deal has not yet closed, the current implied post-merger market cap is near $7.0 billion, although much of this value is related to the blockchain services beyond the mining operation.

Data by YCharts

The challenge is that these companies, among others, all want to be the "world's largest" bitcoin miner. While Gryphon has secured supplies from China-based "Bitmain Technologies" for the top-of-the-line Bitmain S19j Pro mining rigs, it's a long road to ever reach 21 EH/s or even the 6.4 EH/s targeted towards next year. For context, Marathon Digital only has a current capacity of 2.3 EH/s with a forecast of reaching 13.3 EH/s by mid-2022. We can say that the other miners with a head start and generating current revenues is a real advantage.

To keep things simple, let's just use Marathon Digital as a benchmark for valuation. With the expected capacity of 13.3 EH/s by 2022, this level if fully deployed right now could mine approximately 90 bitcoins per day and generate $1.5 billion in annual revenue. But this measure, MARA is trading at about 2.5x its annualized potential revenue run-rate. Now, if we take the 6.4 EH/s hash rate capacity targeted by Gryphon to be reached by the end of 2022 or early 2023, the same exercise arrives at around $700 million in annualized revenue assuming a constant network difficulty and a $45k bitcoin market price. By this measure, we can say the combined Sphere 3D and Gryphon post-merger company is trading at approximately 1.6x its future announced run rate.

Now, before getting too excited about this apparent discount to MARA, there are some caveats here. The actual revenue figure will likely be materially lower recognizing that the global bitcoin hash rate will climb significantly from the current level. This means that as more processing power is added to the global network by all miners, the proportional share of each company gets diluted. The calendar year 2022 revenues for both companies will include a lower production capacity at the start of the year before ramping up as the machine deliveries get deployed. MARA's consensus revenue for 2022 right now is at $700 million which reflects a flat price of bitcoin from here.

The point we are getting at is that we believe the pro forma Sphere 3D-Gryphon valuation deserves a discount relative to the market leader in MARA. Right now, Gryphon is little more than an ambitious growth story and industry partnerships but only limited operating assets and effectively zero revenue. If we take the hash rate targets at face value, 2022 will indeed be a transformative year for the company, but we're not there yet.

There are simply too many uncertainties regarding the operating and financial outlook for Gryphon Digital through Sphere 3D that it's difficult to make a strong case that the stock is undervalued and has more upside. Furthering our point, let's not forget that the merger company is retaining the legacy Sphere 3D business which is more of a liability given the recurring cash bleed. As the industry matures, we believe financial metrics like earnings and free cash flow will gain importance beyond the buzzwords that carried the enthusiasm over the past year. In this respect, we believe investors should focus on the higher quality bitcoin mining names that already have established mining operations.

Is Sphere 3D a Buy, Sell, or Hold?

We are bullish on bitcoin and the broader crypto space which we believe is still in the early stages of being recognized as an alternative asset class. That said, Sphere 3D in its present form is simply too speculative to buy with risks tilted to the downside. We'll give the company the benefit of the doubt and initiate coverage with a hold rating targeting an equity fair value of $1 billion or a stock price of ~$6.50. This assumes that the company will be able to successfully deploy its announced mining machine purchases and reach the targeted hash rate levels. All-else-equal, we would be tactical buyers of ANY on a correction below $5.50.

To the upside, it's clear that in a scenario where the price of bitcoin surges higher to bullish price targets like $100k or beyond, all bitcoin miners should benefit as a tailwind to the industry supporting higher stock prices. It goes without saying that the major risk here remains the exposure to bitcoin prices. Even as the mining operation can remain viable at sharply lower bitcoin prices, the equity valuation and share price would face a deep correction with a revised earnings outlook. We believe bitcoin needs to hold $40k to maintain the near-term bullish tilt.