Everyone knows about the reopening trade. Pent up demand meets limited capacity and the money flows in like there is no tomorrow. We get the idea and certainly have not been afraid to play the long side from a normalization point of view. But in some instances, the long case still appears tenuous. Today, we look at one where we got the key thesis correct, and yet, we were off on the stock direction (by a Canadian kilometer).

United Airlines Holdings Inc. ( NASDAQ: UAL

When we last covered the stock we had strong words for the bulls. Our bearish call was based on two sets of projections for the year ahead. We take a look at how each one shaped up and where we stand today.

1) Consensus Wildly Optimistic In The Face Of Reality

It takes time to turn the Titanic. Regardless of how optimistic we were for vaccine development and deployment, we knew that the analysts were just out of sync with reality in terms of UAL's earnings power. We expected a slow uplift to revenues and as a result we expected earnings to come so far below consensus that we were highly certain the markets would not like that development. At the time, analysts expected $0.52 in losses for 2021, moving up to $4.96 in earnings for 2022

Source: Seeking Alpha

A year later the numbers have pretty much gone the correct direction as per our estimates.

Source: Seeking Alpha

Even 2022 numbers have been pulled back. The stock on the other hand is over 20% higher and is in complete denial of the reality.

2) Relentless Equity Dilution

Alongside the weaker than expected recovery for UAL, we also felt that share issuance would dilute out existing shareholders. We expected 50-100 million more shares to be issued by end of 2021. Now this has turned out better than expected as UAL has issued "only" about 34 million shares so far from last September.

Data by YCharts

A key factor here was that the stock price ended up being far higher in this journey than what we expected and UAL was able to get the same amount of cash for fewer shares. But two more quarters remain to be reported and we are confident that the low end of that estimate will be hit.

Outlook For 2022

With 2021 almost in the bag, we can start pricing this on 2022 numbers. One of the best ones that we think we should look at is Enterprise Value or EV to Revenues ratio. We tend to use price to sales which is essentially ignoring the debt component, but here, since UAL has tacked on significant amounts of new debt, we believe EV to Revenues is likely to be the best measure. Currently UAL trades at a whopping 1.07X EV to revenues for 2022.

Data by YCharts

Let's zoom in a little closer and see how valuations have played out in the past. In the chart below we can see that even far lower EV to revenues numbers have been rather awful points to go long. For example at an EV to revenues of 0.5X in 2007, you were back at the same price 10 years later. In more recent times, prior to the pandemic, 0.75X worked as a limiting barrier.

Data by YCharts

What would UAL be worth if we only assumed a return to the pre-pandemic peak valuation of 0.75X? You can bet that would see a rather substantial drop in the common equity considering how much extra debt has been tacked on by UAL.

Beyond the valuation headwind, we believe there is a rush to price UAL off a peak year of pent-up demand. We don't think it will materialize like that as many areas will still not be ideal spots for travelling in 2022. But even if that turns out to be incorrect, we have to try and see what is a longer term run rate for UAL. We feel there are two trends that make it very unlikely that UAL will return to pre-pandemic days of profitability.

The first of these is the generalized inflation and higher commodity prices. This will keep hurting UAL's bottom line. The second is the wage component and UAL and other airlines are now headed into one of the tightest job markets and are trying to recruit for the most disliked of jobs. Southwest Airlines Company (LUV) gave a nice bump to its employees recently.

Southwest Airlines plans to raise its minimum wage to $15 an hour to retain and attract employees as the economy and aviation industry rebound. More than 7,000 existing employees stand to benefit from the move, the airline said on Friday. The airline said it expects the pay increases to take effect on Aug. 1, though the timing for some employees will depend on negotiations with unions. The bump will benefit a wide variety of employees, including ramp agents, cargo handlers and call center representatives Pay scales vary by function and by union agreements, but the raise will lift wages by an average of $1.30 per hour. For some workers at the lower end of their pay scales, that could equate to a boost of 3 to 10 percent, the airline said.

Source: New York Times

Other airlines are offering bonuses to pilots to help with retention.

Flight attendants at an American Airline regional carrier are furious after the airline announced a bumper pay rise for pilots with some expected rake in as much as $180,000 in bonuses alone. Meanwhile, some flight attendants at Piedmont Airlines say they are barely surviving on wages that fall way short of colleagues wearing the same uniform at mainline AA.

Source: Paddle Your Own Kanoo

This is nowhere close to the end of this conversation as the labor market tightness is reaching unprecedented levels.

We think making boatloads of money will be very difficult for UAL in this environment and while we don't expect outright losses, we think analysts will downgrade estimates for 2022.

Conclusion

UAL's stock pushed back against the bears. This is despite every fundamental factor moving against the airlines. Of course, an endless stock market levitation will do that. The earnings environment will be challenging in 2022 and beyond and let's not forget the catch-up capex that needs to be done here.

Data by YCharts

We remain bearish on the prospects here and believe there are far better bets on a stronger economy than UAL.

