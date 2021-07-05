peterschreiber.media/iStock via Getty Images

Yesterday, I noted that the latest Beige Book contained a fair amount of cautionary language. Now growth forecasts are moving lower (emphasis added):

Regardless of whether you think the economy demands more fiscal stimulus, it would be a stretch to say it is overheating. The Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta’s widely followed GDPNow index, which aims to track the economy in real time, has fallen off a cliff amid a string of disappointing data, dropping to 3.66% from around 10% a couple of months ago. The team at Morgan Stanley led by chief U.S. economist Ellen Zentner just slashed its forecast for gross domestic product growth this quarter to 2.9% from 6.5%. Citigroup Inc.’s Economic Surprise Index, which measures the degree to which data is either beating or missing expectations, is not only back below zero but is at levels not seen since the early days of the pandemic when it looked as if the economy — and world — was falling apart. Of the firm’s 17 such indexes tracking countries and regions, only Norway is underperforming to a greater degree than the U.S.

Overall, the data is still very strong as I've documented in several pieces (see here, here, and here). But rising virus cases, continued supply line issues, and now fading stimulus spending is lowering growth potential going into the 4th quarter.

China's PPI was high (emphasis added):

Factory-gate price inflation in China remained high in August, rising to the highest level in 13 years, data released on Thursday showed. The producer price index (PPI), which reflects the prices that factories charge wholesalers for their products, rose by 9.5 per cent in August from a year earlier, from a gain of 9 per cent in July, the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) said. This was the fastest pace since hitting 10.1 in August 2008 and was also above expectations, as a Bloomberg survey of analysts had predicted an unchanged reading. It is also the third-highest reading since the start of the NBS database in October 1996, with the PPI index also hitting 10 per cent in July 2008.

We've been hearing about higher inflation rates for between 6-8 months. The general response has been that it's temporary, largely caused by a global imbalance between supply and demand. At what point should we become concerned about the length of higher inflation numbers? There is no good answer to that, although the length of time is one of the most important factors.

China is remaking itself:

A dizzying regulatory crackdown unleashed by China’s government has spared almost no sector over the past few months. This sprawling “rectification” campaign — with such disparate targets as ride-hailing services, insurance, education and even the amount of time children can spend playing video games — is redrawing the boundaries of business and society in China as Xi prepares to take on a controversial third term in 2022.

It started suddenly with a broadside against some of the most successful sectors in China. Now it's broadening. What's interesting is that the government isn't concerned about short-term economic damage.

Let's take a look at today's performance tables from Stockcharts.com: Today, the long end of the treasury market provided all the gains. Smaller caps were near unchanged while large caps took the brunt of the selling. Only three sectors were up - but the gains were fractional. Oddly, defensive sectors are clustered near the bottom of the table.

During the last few trading sessions, there's been an uptick in bearishness: IWM 5-day from Stockcharts

It started with the IWM, which has been trending lower since September 2. SPY 5-day from Stockcharts

The SPY broke support on Tuesday and has had several strong sell-offs since. DIA 5-day from Stockcharts.

The DIA has a similar pattern as the SPY. QQQ 5-day from Stockcharts.

The QQQ had a big drop yesterday. By the end of today's session, the bearishness had returned.

Over the weekend, I'll take a look at the longer charts to see if a new trend is emerging.