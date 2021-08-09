Sezeryadigar/E+ via Getty Images

High Yield Stock Watchlist Criteria

The companies listed on this watchlist are stable with a track record of paying and raising their dividends consistently. Each of the companies listed below has a market cap of at least $5 billion. The companies must also have an S&P Capital IQ Earnings and Dividend Ranking of A-, A or A+. This filter helps to establish the company has achieved and should continue to achieve lower price volatility when compared to the broader market.

Next, the current annual dividend yield of the companies on this watchlist is at least 3%. While there could be some debate as to what qualifies a company as "high yield," 3% is sufficient enough for me. In addition to the 3% yield, a 10-year dividend growth rate of at least 4% is the next filter used.

Companies I invest in for income should be growing their dividend at least at the rate of inflation and the United States inflation rate has not exceeded 4% in more than 30 years. Lastly, a company must be able to maintain a growing dividend for me to consider investing in it, so a trailing twelve-month payout ratio of less than 90% is used as the final filter.

I use dividend yield theory to determine if a stock is potentially undervalued or overvalued. This simple idea suggests a company's yield should revert to the mean over time. An example below is U.S. Bancorp (USB), the current yield is 3.01% while its five-year average is 2.63%. The difference is 38 basis points or approximately 14%. It is worth noting I consider any stock that is overvalued or undervalued by 5% to be approximately fairly valued, see American Electric Power (AEP) below.

Symbol Closing Price(9/8/21) 10-Year DGR Dividend Yield (9/8/21) Div. Yield(5 Yr Avg.) Overvalued/ Undervalued American Electric Power Company Inc. (AEP) $90.68 5.20% 3.33% 3.30% -1% Bank of Montreal (BMO) $101.23 4.16% 3.33% 5.47% 39% Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS) $61.52 6.27% 4.65% 6.19% 25% Comerica Inc. (CMA) $72.11 26.96% 3.73% 2.82% -32% Evergy Inc. (EVRG) $68.41 5.00% 3.18% 3.03% -5% First American Financial Corp. (FAF) $68.14 25.75% 3.02% 3.14% 4% General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) $59.38 6.08% 3.59% 3.60% 0% 3M Co. (MMM) $187.89 10.84% 3.19% 2.79% -14% Omnicom Group Inc. (OMC) $72.75 12.51% 3.83% 3.22% -19% Principal Financial Group, Inc. (PFG) $64.95 15.08% 3.86% 3.73% -3% Pinnacle West Capital Corp. (PNW) $76.34 4.23% 4.38% 3.40% -29% Royal Bank of Canada (RY) $101.94 7.93% 3.36% 5.40% 38% Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF) $51.76 4.33% 3.42% 4.75% 28% Simon Property Group, Inc. (SPG) $132.14 8.72% 4.46% 5.03% 11% Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) $65.02 9.81% 3.84% 5.14% 25% UGI Corp. (UGI) $46.49 8.08% 3.00% 2.40% -25% U.S. Bancorp (USB) $55.34 23.72% 3.01% 2.63% -14%

Goal

The goal of my high yield watchlist is to discover companies to add to my dividend growth portfolio in an attempt to consistently exceed the market return of the Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (VYM). Through the first eight months of the year, an equally weighted portfolio of these 17 stocks mentioned above would have outperformed the VYM by more than 5.5%. The VYM gained 19.16%, while the stocks above returned 24.71%.

Symbol AugustReturn YTD Return through August AEP 2.49% 10.40% BMO -0.18% 34.70% BNS -0.85% 17.20% CMA 7.65% 34.84% EVRG 5.77% 26.56% FAF 4.78% 38.83% GIS -1.78% 0.87% MMM -0.87% 14.03% OMC 0.55% 19.49% PFG 8.55% 38.57% PNW -7.96% -0.82% RY 1.60% 27.47% SLF -0.31% 18.74% SPG 6.27% 61.15% TD -2.27% 18.55% UGI 0.70% 34.52% USB 3.33% 25.03%

New Options

First American Financial is new to the list and has the highest return of the three newcomers at nearly 40% through the end of August. First American offers a stellar 10-year dividend growth rate of more than 25%. It has a trailing twelve-month payout ratio of only 20% leaving ample room for the dividend to grow into the future. Lastly, based on dividend yield theory the stock is approximately fairly valued.

3M is also new to the list and has returned just over 14% year to date. The company offers a 10-year dividend growth rate of 10.84% which is better than most on the watchlist. Additionally, at its current price 3M is 14% undervalued, with its current dividend yield at almost 3.20% and its five-year average 21 basis points below 3%.

UGI Corp. is the final company that is new to the list and has returned a stellar 34.52% so far this year. UGI's 10-year dividend growth rate is a solid 8%. The company is one of the more undervalued stocks on the list with its current yield at 3% while its five-year average is just 2.40%, a 25% difference.

New Stocks Market Returns by Month in 2021

FAF MMM UGI January 1.28% 0.50% 2.95% February 0.48% 0.49% 6.45% March 8.80% 10.07% 7.92% April 13.86% 2.31% 6.58% May -0.29% 3.75% 5.35% June -2.35% -2.17% 1.30% July 7.96% -0.35% -0.69% August 4.78% -0.87% 0.70%

Final Thoughts

This high yield watchlist is used to identify companies worthy of further research. Stock prices fluctuate continuously, and although there are legitimate reasons for a price increase or decrease, occasionally there are times the market is just overreacting to a short-term issue. I believe if you can identify the reason(s) and determine for yourself if a decline in stock price is justified, you can minimize risk in your portfolio by purchasing a company's stock when their yield is higher than average.

The above-mentioned information should not be construed as investment advice. Every investor's situation is different and you should only invest in a company after doing your own due diligence.