CCC Intelligent Solutions CEO Githesh Ramamurthy - Disrupting Insurance With Digitization (Video)

CEO Interviews
  • CCC Intelligent Solutions incorporates advanced AI into auto claims and repair; takes a process that used to take days or weeks down to minutes.
  • CEO Githesh Ramamurthy on disrupting the $35 billion Property and Casualty (P&C) insurance industry.
  • Digitization a top strategic priority across the auto insurance ecosystem, why it's ripe for innovation, and how it has accelerated CCC’s growth.

CCC Intelligent Solutions (NYSE:CCCS) CEO Githesh Ramamurthy joined us to discuss transforming the auto claims and repair experience by taking a process that used to take days or weeks down to minutes. CCC’s estimating platform incorporates advanced AI into its estimating application, speeding up the repair process and improving the repair experience for their customers. The Property and Casualty (P&C) insurance economy has a TAM of $35 billion – one of the largest industries in the world. Digitization a top strategic priority across the auto insurance ecosystem, why it's ripe for innovation, and how it has accelerated CCC’s growth.

CEO Interviews
Quality leadership is a significant factor in successful companies. CEO Interviews brings you informed conversations with the best and brightest CEOs in the publicly traded markets.
