CCC Intelligent Solutions (NYSE:CCCS) CEO Githesh Ramamurthy joined us to discuss transforming the auto claims and repair experience by taking a process that used to take days or weeks down to minutes. CCC’s estimating platform incorporates advanced AI into its estimating application, speeding up the repair process and improving the repair experience for their customers. The Property and Casualty (P&C) insurance economy has a TAM of $35 billion – one of the largest industries in the world. Digitization a top strategic priority across the auto insurance ecosystem, why it's ripe for innovation, and how it has accelerated CCC’s growth.
