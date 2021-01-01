It's easy to lose sight of the fact that there is more to investing than beating the S&P 500.
The best way to measure your investing success is not by whether you're beating the market but by whether you've put in place a financial plan and a behavioral discipline that are likely to get you where you want to go.” - Ben Graham, The Intelligent Investor
The 1.4% yielding S&P or the 0.5% yielding Nasdaq are not appropriate for many people, such as retirees looking for a generous, safe, and steadily rising yield to pay expenses.
That's why I love pointing out reasonable and prudent blue-chip opportunities that might not beat the market over the long term but are likely to help retirees not just get rich, but stay rich in retirement.
This brings me to today's recommendation of Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) which was co-produced with my fellow Dividend King, Justin Law.
Let's take a look at the three reasons LMT is one of the best high-yield blue-chips retirees can safely buy even with the market near all-time highs.
Lockheed Martin is one of the world’s largest defense contractors, producing a wide variety of weapons and military technologies. Much of what Lockheed Martin produces centers around aircraft, missiles, sensors, and systems. The company divides its business into four segments. Some of the more notable programs that the company is involved in include:
Aeronautics: F-35 Lightning, C-130 Hercules, F-16 Fighting Falcon, F-22 Raptor
Missiles and Fire Control: Patriot, THAAD, Hellfire, Javelin
Rotary and Mission Systems: Aegis defense systems, Sikorsky Black Hawk helicopters
Space: GPS, NASA’s Orion Vehicle.
As a defense contractor, Lockheed Martin’s primary customer is the United States government, which accounts for over 70% of company sales. The company’s current backlog totals slightly over $140B, equivalent to more than 2 years of revenue. Currently, Lockheed Martin’s largest program is the F-35, which represents about 28% of company revenues.
As priorities for government spending shift, Lockheed Martin works to reposition its portfolio to take advantage of new opportunities. Democratic administrations are generally perceived to prioritize social programs over military spending. While the Biden administration is not planning to reduce the defense budget, it is likely to refocus spending into different strategic areas such as cybersecurity, unmanned vehicles, and space programs. Lockheed Martin is currently pursuing an acquisition of Aerojet Rocketdyne, which would bolster its offerings in the Space sector.
Lockheed Martin’s dividend growth streak currently stands at a respectable 18 years. Over the last decade, Lockheed Martin has increased its dividend at a 14% compound annual growth rate. But, in recent years, its dividend growth rate has slowed down to the high single digits.
Lockheed Martin shares currently pay $2.60 in quarterly dividends, which translates to a yield of just over 2.9%. The payout ratio of 39% is fairly safe and gives some room for the company to continue increasing dividends. Lockheed Martin holds an A- credit rating.
In addition to its dividend program Lockheed Martin also regularly repurchases its shares. Over the last decade, the company has reduced its shares outstanding by over 17%.
Lockheed Martin’s earnings are relatively insensitive to the economic environment, as most of their business comes from government contracts. Republican administrations are commonly associated with increased defense spending, while Democratic leaders are seen as favoring spending on social programs. Analysts are currently forecasting that Lockheed Martin’s earnings will grow at mid-single-digit rates for the next few years.
So is it worth picking up a few shares of Lockheed Martin now? The stock currently trades at slightly over 13X forward earnings. That’s somewhat undervalued compared to its historical average of 14.5 to 17.5X earnings over the past two decades.
As is the case with most government contractors, there is always some concern that the administration may change its mind on its budget and spending priorities. But, it may be a good idea to buy into any temporary selloffs, as the company has shown it is capable of continued steady growth even in challenging political climates. Lockheed Martin is very reasonably valued and could be a solid addition to your dividend growth portfolio.
How high quality is Lockheed? According to Morningstar, it's their favorite defense contractor of all.
We view Lockheed Martin as the highest-quality defense prime contractor, due to its exposure as the prime contractor on the F-35 program and its missile business.
The defense budget and the allocation of the budget is a political process, which is inherently difficult to predict. Therefore, we favor companies with tangible growth profiles through a steady stream of contract wins, ideally to contracts that are fulfilled over decades." - Morningstar
Dividend Safety score: 81% - 5/5- very safe (0.5% average recession cut risk, 2.0% pandemic level recession cut risk)
Dependability score: 75% - 3/4 - very dependable
Quality score: 79% - 11/12 Super SWAN (Sleep Well At Night)
Long-term risk management consensus: 83rd industry percentile - very good
2021 average fair value: $417.42
2022 average fair value: $426.49
12-month blended forward harmonic average fair value: $423.52
Current Price: $352.68
Discount To Fair Value/Margin of safety: 17%
DK rating: potential good buy
Yield: 3.0% vs 2.7% Vanguard high-yield ETF
Long-term growth consensus: 4.5%
Long-term consensus total return potential: 7.4% (vs. 9.9% for the S&P 500 and 11.2% aristocrats)
For context, here's the return potential of the 30% overvalued S&P 500.
(Source: FAST Graphs, FactSet Research)
(Source: FAST Graphs, FactSet Research)
Aristocrats are expected to deliver about 5.8% CAGR returns over the next five years.
And here's what investors buying LMT today can reasonably expect.
(Source: FAST Graphs, FactSet Research)
(Source: FAST Graphs, FactSet Research)
Using the 4 priorities of successful long-term investors we've created an automated investment decision tool that allows you to instantly determine how reasonable and prudent any potential investment is compared to the S&P 500.
|Ticker
|LMT
|DK Quality Rating
|11
|79%
|Investment Grade
|A+
|Sector
|Industrial
|Safety
|5
|81%
|Investment Score
|100%
|Industry
|Aerospace & Defense
|Dependability
|3
|75%
|5-Year Dividend Return
|19.37%
|Sub-Industry
|Aerospace & Defense
|Business Model
|3
|Today's 5+ Year Risk-Adjusted Expected Return
|7.31%
|Super SWAN, Top Buy, Strong ESG
|Goal
|Scores
|Scale
|Interpretation
|Valuation
|4
|Good Buy
|LMT's 16.91% discount to fair value earns it a 4-of-4 score for valuation timeliness
|Preservation of Capital
|7
|Excellent
|LMT's credit rating of A- implies a 2.5% chance of bankruptcy risk, and earns it a 7-of-7 score for Preservation of Capital
|Return of Capital
|10
|Exceptional
|LMT's 19.37% vs. the S&P's 8.98% 5-year potential for return via dividends earns it a 10-of-10 Return of Capital score
|Return on Capital
|10
|Exceptional
|LMT's 7.31% vs. the S&P's 3.41% 5-year risk-adjusted expected return (RAER) earns it a 10-of-10 Return on Capital score
|Total Score
|31
|Max score of 31
|S&P's Score
|Investment Score
|100%
|
Exceptional
|73/100 = C(Market Average)
|Investment Letter Grade
|A+
(Source: DK Automated Investment Decision Tool)
LMT offers a yield more than double the S&P 500, and more than double the five-year risk-adjusted expected returns for the next five years.
It's as close to a perfect high-yield defensive blue-chip investment as you can make in today's market.
There are no risk-free companies and no company is right for everyone. You have to be comfortable with the fundamental risk profile.
The major risks we see for Lockheed are political risk relating to the defense budget and execution risk.
The company mostly operates in a monopsony with a customer that works to serve the public. The public’s priorities often shift. While national defense has historically been one of the top priorities, there is no guarantee that national defense will remain a top priority.
In 2019, 28% of the company’s sales were to international customers. All of these international sales are subject to approval from the U.S. government, which presents a geopolitical risk if alliances break down, or if the government decides it is no longer in its strategic interest to share military technology. This risk came to bear in mid-2019 when Turkey was removed from the F-35 program after the nation purchased an S-400 missile defense system from the Russian Almaz-Antley corp.
Lockheed also faces execution risk related to their contracts. While fixed-price contracts are generally reserved for more mature programs that have well-understood costs, fixed-price development programs are not unheard-of. The contractor bears the financial risk of cost overruns for these programs, so a poorly executed development program would financially strain Lockheed. Lockheed also faces the risk that supply chain issues or production challenges would prevent them from meeting their contractual obligations, which could strain the relationship with the customer.
We think there is moderate environmental, social, and governance risk to the firm from the nature of the company's business model. The company is a defense contractor that produces cutting edge technology for military purposes.
We think there is a risk that the company would be unable to find sufficient human capital to continue designing high-quality products. A data breach may release substantial confidential information, which may in turn make it more difficult for the company to win new contracts." - Morningstar
|Rating Agency
|Credit Rating
|30-Year Default/Bankruptcy Risk
|Chance of Losing 100% Of Your Investment 1 In
|S&P
|A- stable outlook
|2.5%
|40.0
|Fitch
|A- stable outlook
|2.5%
|40.0
|Moody's
|A3 (A- equivalent) stable outlook
|2.5%
|40.0
|Consensus
|A- stable outlook
|2.50%
|40.0
(Sources: S&P, Fitch, Moody's)
|Rating Agency
|Industry Percentile
|
Rating Agency Classification
|MSCI
|81.0%
|
A, above-average
|Morningstar/Sustainalytics
|86.4%
|
28.6/100 Medium Risk
|Reuters'/Refinitiv
|80.9%
|Good
|S&P
|74.0%
|Good
|Just Capital
|94.4%
|Excellent
|Consensus
|83.3%
|Very Good
|FactSet Qualitative Assessment
|Average
|Negative Trend
(Sources: MSCI, Morningstar, Reuters', FactSet, S&P, Just Capital)
After a roaring bull market that has seen stocks more than double off pandemic lows, it's understandable that you might think there were no safe blue chips left to buy.
But no matter what the market, economy, pandemic, or interest rates are doing, it's always a market of stocks, not a stock market.
Today there are about two dozen 100% A+ exceptional long-term investment opportunities on the Dividend Kings 500 Master List.
Lockheed is one of them, courtesy of its fortress balance sheet, impeccable income dependability, and an executive team that is second to none in managing its complex risk profile.
Lockheed's growth prospects currently are far below that which it's enjoyed in the past. But thanks to its 17% discount to fair value, high-yield investors today might still see 10% annual returns over the next five years.
If Lockheed's investment profile fits your needs, and you're comfortable with its risk profile, then it's well worth considering for your diversified and prudently risk-managed portfolio.
This article was written by
Adam Galas is a co-founder of Wide Moat Research ("WMR"), a subscription-based publisher of financial information, serving over 5,000 investors around the world. WMR has a team of experienced multi-disciplined analysts covering all dividend categories, including REITs, MLPs, BDCs, and traditional C-Corps.
The WMR brands include: (1) The Intelligent REIT Investor (newsletter), (2) The Intelligent Dividend Investor (newsletter), (3) iREIT on Alpha (Seeking Alpha), and (4) The Dividend Kings (Seeking Alpha).
I'm a proud Army veteran and have seven years of experience as an analyst/investment writer for Dividend Kings, iREIT, The Intelligent Dividend Investor, The Motley Fool, Simply Safe Dividends, Seeking Alpha, and the Adam Mesh Trading Group. I'm proud to be one of the founders of The Dividend Kings, joining forces with Brad Thomas, Chuck Carnevale, and other leading income writers to offer the best premium service on Seeking Alpha's Market Place.
My goal is to help all people learn how to harness the awesome power of dividend growth investing to achieve their financial dreams and enrich their lives.
With 24 years of investing experience, I've learned what works and more importantly, what doesn't, when it comes to building long-term wealth and safe and dependable income streams in all economic and market conditions.
Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Additional disclosure: Dividend Kings doesn't yet own LMT in our portfolios.