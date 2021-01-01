Nature/iStock via Getty Images

It's easy to lose sight of the fact that there is more to investing than beating the S&P 500.

The best way to measure your investing success is not by whether you're beating the market but by whether you've put in place a financial plan and a behavioral discipline that are likely to get you where you want to go.” - Ben Graham, The Intelligent Investor

The 1.4% yielding S&P or the 0.5% yielding Nasdaq are not appropriate for many people, such as retirees looking for a generous, safe, and steadily rising yield to pay expenses.

That's why I love pointing out reasonable and prudent blue-chip opportunities that might not beat the market over the long term but are likely to help retirees not just get rich, but stay rich in retirement.

This brings me to today's recommendation of Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) which was co-produced with my fellow Dividend King, Justin Law.

Let's take a look at the three reasons LMT is one of the best high-yield blue-chips retirees can safely buy even with the market near all-time highs.

Reason One: An Industry Titan With A Recession-Resistant Business Model

Lockheed Martin is one of the world’s largest defense contractors, producing a wide variety of weapons and military technologies. Much of what Lockheed Martin produces centers around aircraft, missiles, sensors, and systems. The company divides its business into four segments. Some of the more notable programs that the company is involved in include:

Aeronautics: F-35 Lightning, C-130 Hercules, F-16 Fighting Falcon, F-22 Raptor

Missiles and Fire Control: Patriot, THAAD, Hellfire, Javelin

Rotary and Mission Systems: Aegis defense systems, Sikorsky Black Hawk helicopters

Space: GPS, NASA’s Orion Vehicle.

As a defense contractor, Lockheed Martin’s primary customer is the United States government, which accounts for over 70% of company sales. The company’s current backlog totals slightly over $140B, equivalent to more than 2 years of revenue. Currently, Lockheed Martin’s largest program is the F-35, which represents about 28% of company revenues.

As priorities for government spending shift, Lockheed Martin works to reposition its portfolio to take advantage of new opportunities. Democratic administrations are generally perceived to prioritize social programs over military spending. While the Biden administration is not planning to reduce the defense budget, it is likely to refocus spending into different strategic areas such as cybersecurity, unmanned vehicles, and space programs. Lockheed Martin is currently pursuing an acquisition of Aerojet Rocketdyne, which would bolster its offerings in the Space sector.

Lockheed Martin’s dividend growth streak currently stands at a respectable 18 years. Over the last decade, Lockheed Martin has increased its dividend at a 14% compound annual growth rate. But, in recent years, its dividend growth rate has slowed down to the high single digits.

Lockheed Martin shares currently pay $2.60 in quarterly dividends, which translates to a yield of just over 2.9%. The payout ratio of 39% is fairly safe and gives some room for the company to continue increasing dividends. Lockheed Martin holds an A- credit rating.

In addition to its dividend program Lockheed Martin also regularly repurchases its shares. Over the last decade, the company has reduced its shares outstanding by over 17%.

Lockheed Martin’s earnings are relatively insensitive to the economic environment, as most of their business comes from government contracts. Republican administrations are commonly associated with increased defense spending, while Democratic leaders are seen as favoring spending on social programs. Analysts are currently forecasting that Lockheed Martin’s earnings will grow at mid-single-digit rates for the next few years.

So is it worth picking up a few shares of Lockheed Martin now? The stock currently trades at slightly over 13X forward earnings. That’s somewhat undervalued compared to its historical average of 14.5 to 17.5X earnings over the past two decades.

As is the case with most government contractors, there is always some concern that the administration may change its mind on its budget and spending priorities. But, it may be a good idea to buy into any temporary selloffs, as the company has shown it is capable of continued steady growth even in challenging political climates. Lockheed Martin is very reasonably valued and could be a solid addition to your dividend growth portfolio.

Reason Two: Impeccable Fundamentals

How high quality is Lockheed? According to Morningstar, it's their favorite defense contractor of all.

We view Lockheed Martin as the highest-quality defense prime contractor, due to its exposure as the prime contractor on the F-35 program and its missile business. The defense budget and the allocation of the budget is a political process, which is inherently difficult to predict. Therefore, we favor companies with tangible growth profiles through a steady stream of contract wins, ideally to contracts that are fulfilled over decades." - Morningstar

Dividend Safety score: 81% - 5/5- very safe (0.5% average recession cut risk, 2.0% pandemic level recession cut risk)

Dependability score: 75% - 3/4 - very dependable

Quality score: 79% - 11/12 Super SWAN (Sleep Well At Night)

Long-term risk management consensus: 83rd industry percentile - very good

2021 average fair value: $417.42

2022 average fair value: $426.49

12-month blended forward harmonic average fair value: $423.52

Current Price: $352.68

Discount To Fair Value/Margin of safety: 17%

DK rating: potential good buy

Yield: 3.0% vs 2.7% Vanguard high-yield ETF

Long-term growth consensus: 4.5%

Long-term consensus total return potential: 7.4% (vs. 9.9% for the S&P 500 and 11.2% aristocrats)

Reason Three: Short-Term Total Return Potential That Puts The Market To Shame

For context, here's the return potential of the 30% overvalued S&P 500.

S&P 500 2023 Consensus Total Return Potential

(Source: FAST Graphs, FactSet Research)

S&P 500 2026 Consensus Total Return Potential

(Source: FAST Graphs, FactSet Research)

Aristocrats are expected to deliver about 5.8% CAGR returns over the next five years.

And here's what investors buying LMT today can reasonably expect.

5-year consensus return potential range: 6% to 11% CAGR

LMT 2023 Consensus Total Return Potential

(Source: FAST Graphs, FactSet Research)

LMT 2026 Consensus Total Return Potential

(Source: FAST Graphs, FactSet Research)

Reason 4: One Of The Most Reasonable And Prudent Defensive High-Yield Blue Chips You Can Buy In This Overvalued Market

Using the 4 priorities of successful long-term investors we've created an automated investment decision tool that allows you to instantly determine how reasonable and prudent any potential investment is compared to the S&P 500.

4 Priorities Of Prudent Long-Term Income Investors

A sufficient margin of safety: never knowingly overpay for a company, no matter the quality Preservation of capital: minimize permanent losses of capital, including from bankrupt companies going to zero Return of capital: safe and growing dividends that recoup your investment over time (think Shark Tank royalties) Return on your capital: sufficient capital gains and total return potential to achieve your long-term goals on an absolute and risk-adjusted basis

LMT Investment Decision Score

Ticker LMT DK Quality Rating 11 79% Investment Grade A+ Sector Industrial Safety 5 81% Investment Score 100% Industry Aerospace & Defense Dependability 3 75% 5-Year Dividend Return 19.37% Sub-Industry Aerospace & Defense Business Model 3 Today's 5+ Year Risk-Adjusted Expected Return 7.31% Super SWAN, Top Buy, Strong ESG Goal Scores Scale Interpretation Valuation 4 Good Buy LMT's 16.91% discount to fair value earns it a 4-of-4 score for valuation timeliness Preservation of Capital 7 Excellent LMT's credit rating of A- implies a 2.5% chance of bankruptcy risk, and earns it a 7-of-7 score for Preservation of Capital Return of Capital 10 Exceptional LMT's 19.37% vs. the S&P's 8.98% 5-year potential for return via dividends earns it a 10-of-10 Return of Capital score Return on Capital 10 Exceptional LMT's 7.31% vs. the S&P's 3.41% 5-year risk-adjusted expected return (RAER) earns it a 10-of-10 Return on Capital score Total Score 31 Max score of 31 S&P's Score Investment Score 100% Exceptional 73/100 = C(Market Average) Investment Letter Grade A+

(Source: DK Automated Investment Decision Tool)

LMT offers a yield more than double the S&P 500, and more than double the five-year risk-adjusted expected returns for the next five years.

It's as close to a perfect high-yield defensive blue-chip investment as you can make in today's market.

Risk Profile: Why LMT Isn't Right For Everyone

There are no risk-free companies and no company is right for everyone. You have to be comfortable with the fundamental risk profile.

LMT Risk Profile Summary

The major risks we see for Lockheed are political risk relating to the defense budget and execution risk. The company mostly operates in a monopsony with a customer that works to serve the public. The public’s priorities often shift. While national defense has historically been one of the top priorities, there is no guarantee that national defense will remain a top priority. In 2019, 28% of the company’s sales were to international customers. All of these international sales are subject to approval from the U.S. government, which presents a geopolitical risk if alliances break down, or if the government decides it is no longer in its strategic interest to share military technology. This risk came to bear in mid-2019 when Turkey was removed from the F-35 program after the nation purchased an S-400 missile defense system from the Russian Almaz-Antley corp. Lockheed also faces execution risk related to their contracts. While fixed-price contracts are generally reserved for more mature programs that have well-understood costs, fixed-price development programs are not unheard-of. The contractor bears the financial risk of cost overruns for these programs, so a poorly executed development program would financially strain Lockheed. Lockheed also faces the risk that supply chain issues or production challenges would prevent them from meeting their contractual obligations, which could strain the relationship with the customer. We think there is moderate environmental, social, and governance risk to the firm from the nature of the company's business model. The company is a defense contractor that produces cutting edge technology for military purposes. We think there is a risk that the company would be unable to find sufficient human capital to continue designing high-quality products. A data breach may release substantial confidential information, which may in turn make it more difficult for the company to win new contracts." - Morningstar

LMT's Risk Profile Includes

political risk (specifically pertaining to DOD spending cycles)

M&A execution risk

project execution risk (cost-overruns could hurt future margins)

talent retention risk

currency risk (mild)

supply chain disruption risk

How We Monitor LMT's Risk Profile

20 analysts

3 credit rating agencies

9 risk rating agencies

29 experts who collectively know this business better than anyone other than management

LMT Credit Rating Consensus

Rating Agency Credit Rating 30-Year Default/Bankruptcy Risk Chance of Losing 100% Of Your Investment 1 In S&P A- stable outlook 2.5% 40.0 Fitch A- stable outlook 2.5% 40.0 Moody's A3 (A- equivalent) stable outlook 2.5% 40.0 Consensus A- stable outlook 2.50% 40.0

(Sources: S&P, Fitch, Moody's)

LMT Long-Term Risk Management Consensus

Rating Agency Industry Percentile Rating Agency Classification MSCI 81.0% A, above-average Morningstar/Sustainalytics 86.4% 28.6/100 Medium Risk Reuters'/Refinitiv 80.9% Good S&P 74.0% Good Just Capital 94.4% Excellent Consensus 83.3% Very Good FactSet Qualitative Assessment Average Negative Trend

(Sources: MSCI, Morningstar, Reuters', FactSet, S&P, Just Capital)

Bottom Line: Lockheed Is One Of The Safest High-Yield Blue Chips Retirees Can Buy Today

After a roaring bull market that has seen stocks more than double off pandemic lows, it's understandable that you might think there were no safe blue chips left to buy.

But no matter what the market, economy, pandemic, or interest rates are doing, it's always a market of stocks, not a stock market.

Today there are about two dozen 100% A+ exceptional long-term investment opportunities on the Dividend Kings 500 Master List.

Lockheed is one of them, courtesy of its fortress balance sheet, impeccable income dependability, and an executive team that is second to none in managing its complex risk profile.

Lockheed's growth prospects currently are far below that which it's enjoyed in the past. But thanks to its 17% discount to fair value, high-yield investors today might still see 10% annual returns over the next five years.

If Lockheed's investment profile fits your needs, and you're comfortable with its risk profile, then it's well worth considering for your diversified and prudently risk-managed portfolio.