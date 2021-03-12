alvarez/E+ via Getty Images Data by YCharts

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) announced Tuesday that it has entered into a definitive agreement to be acquired by funds managed by PIMCO for $3.9B or $19.30 per share in cash, a 27% premium over Columbia's unaffected closing price on March 12, 2021. The announcement comes after the company initiated a strategic review back on April 8, 2021, shortly after it received a takeover offer from a group consisting of Arkhouse Partners and others who offered to take CXP private for $19.50/share cash and later withdrew its proxy contest.

$19.30 - the Best Price?

The 27% premium may appear generous, but long-time CXP shareholders know that $19.30/share is by no means lavish. Leading up to the Covid-19 crash in March 2020, CXP has consistently traded above the $21 mark for years. In fact, the company issued convertible preferred units last January for $26.50/share as part of its purchase of Normandy Real Estate Management.

Based on the $19.30 offer price, we estimate PIMCO would be getting CXP's portfolio at $677 per square foot or 6.25% implied cap rate. Judging from CBRE's H1 2021 cap rate report below, this appears somewhat elevated given that Class A CBD office properties in CXP's markets have traded at 4.5-5.5%. Nonetheless, we note that CXP's portfolio does have some development risks with five projects under development, two of which have been halted due to Covid-19.

Columbia's Portfolio

CXP Property Map (source: Pelion - Real Estate Intelligence)

Columbia owns high-quality office buildings located in high barrier, gateway markets like New York, San Francisco, Washington DC, and Boston. Its portfolio consists of 15 operating properties and 4 properties under development. The operating properties span 6.2M sq. ft. and were 93.5% leased to tenants like Twitter (TWTR), Pershing LLC, Yahoo!, and Wells Fargo (WFC).

Columbia originated as a non-traded REIT with significant exposure to secondary and suburban markets. Since its listing in 2013, the company underwent an active transformation to reduce its footprint to focus on coastal CBD properties, where there is a higher barrier to entry.

CXP Property Count by City (source: Pelion - Real Estate Intelligence)

CXP's New York City portfolio (source: Pelion - Real Estate Intelligence)

CXP's San Francisco portfolio (source: Pelion - Real Estate Intelligence)

CXP's Top Tenants (source: CXP Q2 2021 Supplement)

What's Next?

Based on the price reaction following Tuesday's announcement, the market appears to be in favor of the deal as shares rose to as high as $19.20. The transaction, should it go through, is expected to close as early as year-end and the stock will no longer be listed on the NYSE.

Judging from Q2's earnings call, management appears optimistic about near-term prospects driven by strong collection rates over the past quarters, a robust development pipeline that could add an additional $40M to NOI, and increased leasing activity, as well as improved pricing that it expects may even exceed pre-pandemic levels.

Optimism from Q2 2021 Earnings Call (source: Pelion - Real Estate Intelligence)

Increased Leasing Activity and Improved Pricing from Q2 2021 Earnings Call (source: Pelion - Real Estate Intelligence)

All in all, we do think CXP has taken quite a bit of a haircut at $19.30, given that the company has issued converts at $26.50 just last January. However, we also don't think competing bids, if any emerge, will be much more generous, given that close to 90 potential counterparties were invited to participate in the strategic review. This combined with the fact that price discovery for office REITs remains a challenge, driven by limited private market transaction data, and that return to office (RTO) has yet to be in full gear makes PIMCO's offer likely to be the only one on the table.