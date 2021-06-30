fotostorm/E+ via Getty Images

Quick Take

Dutch Bros. (NYSE:BROS) has filed to raise $400 million from the sale of its Class A common stock in an IPO, according to an amended registration statement.

The company operates a franchised network of coffee drink-related drive-through locations in the western United States.

Although the IPO isn't cheap, BROS has significant market expansion opportunities ahead throughout the rest of the United States and beyond, so the IPO is worth consideration.

Company

Grants Pass, Oregon-based Dutch Bros. was founded to develop a network of drive-through coffee and related drinks locations and has expanded to 11 western U.S. states.

Management is headed by President and CEO Joth Ricci, who has been with the firm since 2019 and was previously president of Stumptown Coffee Roasters, a coffee company.

The company was co-founded by Executive Chairman Travis Boersma and his late brother, Dane.

The company's primary offerings include a variety of unique drinks for its locations including those as shown in the graphic below:

(Source)

Dutch Bros. has received at least $1.7 billion in equity investment from investors including private equity firm TSG Consumer Partners and others.

Customer Acquisition

The system includes 470 total restaurants spread among the 11 western U.S. states, as shown in the map below:

(Source)

Since 2008, the firm has stopped selling franchised locations to anyone outside the existing Dutch Bros. system.

Selling, G&A expenses as a percentage of total revenue have trended upward as revenues have increased, as the figures below indicate:

Selling, G&A Expenses vs. Revenue Period Percentage Six Mos. Ended June 30, 2021 30.6% 2020 32.1% 2019 27.6%

(Source)

The Selling, G&A efficiency rate, defined as how many dollars of additional new revenue are generated by each dollar of Selling, G&A spend, rose to 1.1x in the most recent reporting period, as shown in the table below:

Selling, G&A Efficiency Rate Period Multiple Six Mos. Ended June 30, 2021 1.1 2020 0.8

(Source)

Market and Competition

According to a 2021 market research report by IBISWorld, the U.S. retail market for coffee will be an estimated $46.2 billion in 2021.

This represents a 2.6% year-over-year growth forecast.

Historically, the U.S. coffee market grew on average about 0.4% from 2016 to 2021.

Below is a chart showing the historical market size trajectory since 2011:

Also, demand for pure coffee has softened as consumer tastes have shifted toward premium coffee and specialized blends and related products.

Major competitive or other industry participants include:

Dunkin' Donuts (DNKN)

Starbucks (SBUX)

Peet's Coffee

Energy drink providers

Financial Performance

Dutch Bros.' recent financial results can be summarized as follows:

Strong growth in top-line revenue

Increasing gross profit but reduced gross margin

Uneven operating profit and net income

Variable cash flow from operations

Below are relevant financial results derived from the firm's registration statement:

Total Revenue Period Total Revenue % Variance vs. Prior Six Mos. Ended June 30, 2021 $ 227,993,000 51.1% 2020 $ 327,413,000 37.4% 2019 $ 238,368,000 Gross Profit (Loss) Period Gross Profit (Loss) % Variance vs. Prior Six Mos. Ended June 30, 2021 $ 79,184,000 41.6% 2020 $ 115,754,000 20.5% 2019 $ 96,061,000 Gross Margin Period Gross Margin Six Mos. Ended June 30, 2021 34.73% 2020 35.35% 2019 40.30% Operating Profit (Loss) Period Operating Profit (Loss) Operating Margin Six Mos. Ended June 30, 2021 $ 9,316,000 4.1% 2020 $ 10,667,000 3.3% 2019 $ 30,297,000 12.7% Net Income (Loss) Period Net Income (Loss) Six Mos. Ended June 30, 2021 $ 5,839,000 2020 $ 5,725,000 2019 $ 28,386,000 Cash Flow From Operations Period Cash Flow From Operations Six Mos. Ended June 30, 2021 $ 56,199,000 2020 $ 53,549,000 2019 $ 56,702,000 (Glossary Of Terms)

(Source)

As of June 30, 2021, Dutch Bros. had $20.0 million in cash and $412.5 million in total liabilities.

Free cash flow during the twelve months ended June 30, 2021, was $29.0 million.

IPO Details

BROS intends to sell 21 million shares of Class A common stock at a proposed midpoint price of $19.00 per share for gross proceeds of approximately $400 million, not including the sale of customary underwriter options.

No existing shareholders have indicated an interest to purchase shares at the IPO price.

Class A common stockholders will receive one vote per share

Class B shareholders will have ten votes per share

Class C and Class D shareholders will each have three votes per share

The S&P 500 Index no longer admits firms with multiple classes of stock into its index.

Assuming a successful IPO at the midpoint of the proposed price range, the company's enterprise value at IPO (ex-underwriter options) would approximate $3.2 billion.

Excluding the effects of underwriter options and private placement shares or restricted stock, if any, the float to outstanding shares ratio will be approximately 12.75%. A figure under 10% is generally considered a "low float" stock which can be subject to significant price volatility.

Per the firm's most recent regulatory filing, it plans to use the net proceeds as follows:

To purchase 13,157,895 newly issued Class A common units (which will remain unchanged if the underwriters exercise in full their option to purchase additional shares of Class A common stock) from Dutch Bros OpCo for approximately $234.4 million; to purchase 6,942,136 Class A common units (or 9,718,989 Class A common units if the underwriters exercise in full their option to purchase additional shares of Class A common stock) from the Continuing Members for approximately $123.7 million (or $173.1 million if the underwriters exercise in full their option to purchase additional shares of Class A common stock); and to purchase 952,601 shares of Class D common stock (or 1,333,642 shares Class D common stock if the underwriters exercise in full their option to purchase additional shares of Class A common stock) from the Pre-IPO Blocker Holders for approximately $17.0 million (or $23.8 million if the underwriters exercise in full their option to purchase additional shares of Class A common stock). If the net proceeds from this offering are greater than the estimated net proceeds set forth herein, we expect to use the additional proceeds to purchase additional Class A common units from the Continuing Members and additional shares of Class D common stock from the Pre-IPO Blocker Holders, at a price per unit and price per share equal to the public offering price per share of Class A common stock in this offering, less the estimated underwriting discounts and commissions. Dutch Bros OpCo expects to use the proceeds it receives from Dutch Bros Inc. in exchange for the issuance and sale of newly issued Class A Common units to: To repay $198.8 million of outstanding borrowings under the Senior Secured Credit Facility; and to the extent there are remaining proceeds, for general corporate purposes. (Source)

Management's presentation of the company roadshow is available here.

Regarding outstanding legal proceedings, management says it is involved in claims during the normal course of business and doesn't believe that any such claims would have a material adverse effect on its operations or financial condition.

Listed bookrunners of the IPO are BofA Securities, J.P. Morgan, Jefferies and other investment banks.

Valuation Metrics

Below is a table of the firm's relevant capitalization and valuation metrics at IPO, excluding the effects of underwriter options:

Measure [TTM] Amount Market Capitalization at IPO $3,137,131,078 Enterprise Value $3,247,757,078 Price / Sales 7.75 EV / Revenue 8.03 EV / EBITDA 262.91 Earnings Per Share $0.04 Float To Outstanding Shares Ratio 12.75% Proposed IPO Midpoint Price per Share $19.00 Net Free Cash Flow $28,937,000 Free Cash Flow Yield Per Share 0.92% Revenue Growth Rate 51.13% (Glossary Of Terms)

(Source)

As a reference, a potential public comparable would be Starbucks; shown below is a comparison of their primary valuation metrics:

Metric Starbucks (SBUX) Dutch Bros. (BROS) Variance Price / Sales 5.12 7.75 51.5% EV / Revenue 5.72 8.03 40.4% EV / EBITDA 28.27 262.91 830.0% Earnings Per Share $2.40 $0.04 -98.4% Revenue Growth Rate 12.7% 51.13% 302.60% (Glossary Of Terms)

(S-1/A and Seeking Alpha)

Commentary

BROS is seeking to go public to purchase underlying existing investor interests and to pay down debt.

The company's financials show very strong growth in top-line revenue, increasing gross profit but reduced gross margin, variable operating profit and net income and uneven cash flow from operations.

Free cash flow for the twelve months ended June 30, 2021, was a solid $29 million.

Sales and Marketing expenses as a percentage of total revenue have been trending upward as revenue has increased and its Sales and Marketing efficiency rate rose to 1.1x in the most recent six-month reporting period.

The market opportunity for selling coffee products in the U.S. is large and expected to grow in the low single digits in the years ahead, with a bright spot being a shift in consumer tastes to specialized blends, which Dutch Bros. is focused on.

BofA Securities is the lead left underwriter and IPOs led by the firm over the last 12-month period have generated an average return of 13.5% since their IPO. This is a mid-tier performance for all major underwriters during the period.

The primary risks to the company's outlook are keeping up with changing consumer tastes while expanding its operations and contending with potential supply cost inflation.

As for valuation, compared to industry giant Starbucks, BROS is seeking a significant premium based on revenue multiples and an extremely high premium based on an EV/EBITDA multiple basis.

However, the firm has produced accelerating top-line revenue growth, is generating rebounding profits after the 2020 pandemic period and is squarely in the sweet spot in its focus on specialized coffee blends which are increasingly popular, especially with younger demographics.

While the IPO isn't cheap, BROS has significant market expansion opportunities ahead throughout the rest of the United States and beyond, so the IPO is worth consideration.

Expected IPO Pricing Date: September 14, 2021.