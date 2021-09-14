BeyondImages/iStock via Getty Images

Note: This article was amended on 9/14/21 to reflect clarifying commentary based on a conversation with company management.

Since I put out my cautious piece on GATX Corporation (NYSE:GATX), the shares have returned a negative 3%, against a gain of about 18% for the S&P 500. My regular readers know that I like to mine underperformance like this in order to try to find some underpriced gems. In keeping with that effort, I’ll review GATX yet again to try to determine if it’s worth buying or not. I’ll do that by looking at the most recent financial history, and by looking at the stock itself. In addition, as I alluded to in my previous article on this name, I’ve received $9.35 in options premia on this name, and I want to decide whether it makes sense to write puts yet again.

I feel some sympathy for the people who insist on reading my stuff. Not too much, but a little sympathy. Anyway, it must be challenging for some to wade through my unique combination of self-congratulatory, rambling, unfunny screeds. For the sake of these hapless souls I offer up a thesis statement. Here goes. While I think GATX is an interesting business, and I really like the dividend history here, I can’t recommend buying at current prices.

The current valuation makes no sense in light of the fact that the business has been in a soft patch for several years now. Just because I don’t want to buy at current prices, I think it’s possible to earn some money by selling put options. I’ll be adding another $1.00 of put premia this week, bringing the total I’ve earned from put options to just over $10. In my view, this demonstrates that it’s possible to earn a reasonable return in a much less risky way.

Financial Snapshot

It’s fairly obvious that the market the company operates in has been fairly soft for years, as evidenced by the following table from their latest investor slide deck.

Source

Do Discontinued Operations Matter?

The fact is that revenue, as stated by the company’s latest 10-K indicates that 2020 sales were lower than they were in 2016. I’ve included a partial image from that 10-K. It might also be worth pointing out that the company has needed to amend each of its previous two 10-Ks, but nothing in those amendments gainsays the following. Thus, as investors, we might reasonably conclude that the below are bona fide figures, presented in a fashion consistent with norms established by FASB, the SEC etc.

Source

I’ve highlighted the periods 2016 and 2020 for your enjoyment and edification, dear readers. My regular readers know that one of the skills that I learned in the education generously provided by the good taxpayers of Southern Ontario is the ability to work out percentage changes. Employing that skill allows me to work out that per the above, revenue was ~14.75% lower in 2020 than it was in 2016.

“Ah”, a perfectly balanced and fair minded individual who’s only interested in uncovering a more accurate assessment of the health of this enterprise, and certainly not in promoting some narrative that may or may not be in your best interest, might say. “Surely there must be some explanation that we can employ that makes this narrative look less bad?” “I mean, can’t we recast the thing that’s been providing revenue and profits to the firm for ~45 years now as being totally irrelevant because GATX happens to have sold it?” I’m glad you asked me that, my rhetorically convenient, and highly unbiased, friend. It turns out there is a way to bend reality to our will if we’re willing to think hard enough about it.

Specifically, in May of 2020, the company sold one of its business segments, American Steamship Company (ASC) by name. As of December 31, 2018, ASC had a book value of $257 million. The division was sold in May of 2020 for “approximately $260 million in cash proceeds.”

I’d say that the ASC transaction was quite favourable from the company’s perspective. For instance, after the Director of Investor Relations was gracious enough to respond to my questions, I learned that back in 1973, GATX paid ~$35 million for ASC, or the equivalent of about $204 million in 2020. It’s also worth noting that the company purchased 17 self unloading vessels, and the transaction involved a sale of only 11 vessels.So my problem here is not with the specifics of this transaction. My problem relates my view that stripping out previous bits of financial history makes analyses very challenging.

For instance, if we strip out this ASC segment, it turns out that revenue is “only” ~4% lower in 2020 than it was in 2016. Removing ASC from the financials years before the segment was sold would make the prior year's revenue lower, and would therefore make the delta between then and current financial performance “less bad.”

Acting as though American Steamship isn’t relevant for comparison purposes because it was sold raises interesting (to me, at least) philosophical questions. In fairness, an investor can choose to give the company the benefit of the doubt, and strive to only ever make “apples to apples'' comparisons.

Here is why I don’t like such drives for fairness. First, it’s hard to unscramble an egg. Removing a business segment that’s suddenly deemed irrelevant (because it will eventually be sold) means that we’d have to eliminate the revenue from that business back to the mid-1970s in this case. In our drive to create an “apples to apples” comparison, we’d need to drop the previous 4 years of revenue by an average of ~13%, per the following:

Source

Source

Removing prior revenue would make previous analyses of price to sales ratios even worse, obviously.

Secondly, and more importantly, this approach is troublesome because it is an example of the many ways in which owners give management “a pass” for wealth destroying decisions. While the ASC business didn’t destroy wealth, it very much could have done. My problem with the practice of ignoring discontinued operations is that if investors indulge these counterfactuals, they run the risk of overlooking glaring destructions of owner wealth.

I’m not a fan of a world where corporate officers can convince investors something like “well, that division destroyed vast swaths of your wealth, but we sold it, so let’s just remove it from our consideration. Let’s all play a game of pretend that this wealth killer is irrelevant because we’ve hived it off into a thing our bookkeepers have labelled “discontinued.” This is a type of “logic” that exists on Wall Street and nowhere else in the known universe. Ultimately it’s up to you, though, dear readers. You have the right to treat discontinued operations as a sort of pocket universe that has no impact on reality. I continue to consider them relevant.

The first six months of 2021 saw a slight uptick in sales from the same period in 2020, which should come as little shock given the softness of 2020. It should be noted that as posted, revenue in the first six months of 2021 was ~8% lower than the same period in 2019. That said, if we say that ASC is no longer relevant and thus decide to strip it out, revenue was actually ~3.3% higher in 2021 than 2020.

In my view, this softness is further evidenced by the long financial history here. Revenue in 2020 was 14.75% lower than it was in 2016. The first six months of 2021 saw a slight uptick in sales from the same period in 2020, which should come as little shock given the softness of 2020. It should be noted that revenue in the first six months of 2021 was ~8% lower than the same period in 2019. The company hasn’t returned to “normal” yet in my view.

Although revenue was slightly higher in 2021 than it was in 2020, net income was ~50% lower. The primary culprit is a swing of $61.7 million in shares of affiliates' earnings, from a positive $37.3 million last year to a loss from affiliates in 2021 of $24.4 million. I think GATX deserves little “blame” for this, obviously, but it does highlight an ongoing risk to earnings.

As one might expect, while the income statement has been soft for years, the balance sheet has deteriorated somewhat. Specifically, long-term debt is just under 20% higher than it was in 2019. Obviously this is in part a function of acquisition activity, but the bottom line is that, in my view, a more highly levered company is a more risky company.

Source: Company filings, author calculations

That said, this is a company that’s paid dividends consistently for over 100 years, and so I’m willing to trust that they’ll navigate the current, multi-year-long soft patch. At the same time, I think it’s worth noting that some of the softness experienced in the industry at the moment is a result of precision scheduled railroading. Like most of the late Hunter Harrison’s innovations, PSR is controversial, and appears to be better for Class 1 rails than it is for customers.

If you’re like me and believe that over the longer term customers have greater power than service providers, you can have some faith that at some point, customers will push back. At that point, the headwind of low traffic, low profitability lines being closed may turn into a short term tailwind as these lines are re-added to the network. This is something I think GATX shareholders should look out for, but for the moment there’s no sign on the horizon that the rails will eventually back away from PSR.

In sum, I’d say the company’s financial performance has been unimpressive for years, but I think it’s a fine business that provides a critical service. For that reason, I’d be happy to own it at the right price.

The Stock

There it is again. Just sitting on the page, staring back at me. The phrase that’s talked me out of many great returns: at the right price. If you read my stuff regularly, you know that I am of the view that a great company can be a terrible investment at the wrong price, and a struggling company can be a great investment at the right price. With that in mind, I want to work out whether the current stock price of GATX is reasonable or not. In case you’ve forgotten from the previous section, dear readers, the GATX business has been soft for a few years now. Before buying, I would expect to see that softness reflected in price.

Now that I’ve expressed my expectations here, it’s time to get down to business and review the stock as a thing distinct from the business. When I do this, I want to compare the ratio of price to some measure of economic value, like earnings, free cash flow, sales, etc. I want to see the company trading at a discount to both the overall market and its own history. It’s not a perfect measure, to be sure, but I think avoiding high PE stocks, for instance, can help avoid capital destroying losses.

As we see from the following charts, in spite of the many problems here, the valuation is near the top end of a decade of valuations.

Data by YCharts

While I’m not of the view that history repeats, I would suggest that it occasionally rhymes. The last time the shares were trading at current levels, the shares went on to drop in price.

In addition to looking at the relationship between price and sales, I always try to understand what the market is currently forecasting about a given company's long-term future. In order to accomplish this task, I turn to the work of Professor Stephen Penman as described in his book "Accounting for Value." In this work, Penman walks investors through how they can isolate the "g" (growth) variable in a standard finance formula to work out what the market must be “thinking” about a given company’s long-term growth rate.

Applying this approach to GATX at the moment suggests that the market is forecasting a long-term growth rate of just under 12% for the company. In my view, this is way too optimistic a forecast, especially given the industry softness at the moment. Based on all of the above, I need to continue to advocate avoiding the shares.

Options As Alternative

Although I’m not willing to own these shares at the current price doesn’t mean that I don’t see value here. I think this is an excellent business in many ways, and the dividend history is obviously magnificent. The problem is obviously the share price. This puts me on the horns of a dilemma. I can either wait for shares to drop to a more reasonable level before buying. There are two problems with this approach in my view. First, you don’t make money by waiting. Second, and far worse, waiting is boring! On the other hand, I can sell the market the right to sell me these shares at a price that I like. As I bragged above, I’ve earned over $9 per share from this strategy already, and so I want to do it again.

I’d be willing to buy these shares at a price between $60-65, and for that reason I’m comfortable selling puts with strike prices in that range. My preferred short puts at the moment are those with a $65 strike and that expire in March 2022. They’re currently bid at $.85. I think these represent a “win-win” situation for investors. If the shares remain above $65 over the next six months, the investor simply pockets the premium.

If the shares drop in price, the investor will be obliged to buy at a net price of ~$64. Holding all else constant, at that price, the dividend yield jumps to ~3.15%, which I consider to be very acceptable. The returns earned by someone forced to buy at $65 over the next six months will, by definition, be superior to someone who simply buys today at ~$89 per share.

My regular readers know what time it is. Now that I’ve gotten you all excited about the prospects of a “win-win” trade, I must shatter the positive vibes by writing about risk. The fact of the matter is that everything in life comes with some risk, and short puts are no exception. We do our best to navigate the world by exchanging one pair of risk-reward trade-offs for another. For example, holding cash presents the risk of erosion of purchasing power via inflation and the reward of preserving capital at times of extreme volatility. The risks of share ownership should be obvious to readers on this forum.

I think the risks of put options are very similar to those associated with a long stock position. If the shares drop in price, the stockholder loses money, and the short put writer may be obliged to buy the stock. Thus, both long stock and short put investors typically want to see higher stock prices.

Puts are distinct from stocks in that some put writers don't want to actually buy the stock - they simply want to collect premia. Such investors care more about maximizing their income and will be less discriminating about which stock they sell puts on. These people don't want to own the underlying security. I like my sleep far too much to play short puts in this way. I'm only willing to sell puts on companies I'm willing to buy at prices I'm willing to pay. For that reason, being exercised isn't the hardship for me that it might be for many other put writers. My advice is that if you are considering this strategy yourself, you would be wise to only ever write puts on companies you'd be happy to own.

In my view, put writers take on risk, but they take on less risk (sometimes significantly less risk) than stock buyers in a critical way. Short put writers generate income simply for taking on the obligation to buy a business that they like at a price that they find attractive. This circumstance is objectively better than simply taking the prevailing market price. This is why I consider the risks of selling puts on a given day to be far lower than the risks associated with simply buying the stock on that day.

I'll conclude this rather long discussion of risks by looking again at the specifics of the trade I'm recommending. If GATX shares remain above $65 over the next six months, I'll simply pocket premia again. If the shares fall in price, I'll be obliged to buy at a price ~26% lower than the current level. Both outcomes are very acceptable in my view, so I consider this trade to be the definition of "risk reducing." I’ve written it before, and no doubt I’ll write it again. A short discussion about the risk mitigating possibilities of short puts is an eccentric way to end a section on risk. Those who know me best know that such seemingly contradictory messaging is par for the course for me.

Conclusion

I think there’s a strongly negative relationship between price paid and subsequent returns. For that reason, I’m not willing to buy GATX shares at the moment. They’re trading at a valuation that suggests the market isn’t soft, and it very much is. That said, I think there’s real value here, and I’d be very happy to sit on these shares at a dividend yield of over 3%.

For that reason, I’m selling some put options on the stock and I very much hope that I am exercised. I think “price” and “value” can remain unmoored for some time, but will eventually meet. I think that at the moment, price is far above value, and therefore investors would be wise to avoid these shares in my view. For those who are comfortable selling options, I recommend the put trade above. For everyone else, I would avoid this name until the price lines up more closely with the value here.