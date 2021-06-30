sompong_tom/iStock via Getty Images

Procept BioRobotics Corp. (NASDAQ:PRCT) has filed to raise $127 million from the sale of its common stock in an IPO, according to an amended registration statement.

The company develops and commercializes surgical robotic medical devices and instruments.

While interested investors may wish to bet on high future growth enabling the company to grow into its valuation, the IPO is a bit pricey for me.

Company and Technology

Redwood City, California-based Procept was founded to develop advanced surgical robotic devices for use in minimally invasive procedures.

Management is headed by President and CEO Reza Zadno, Ph.D., who has been with the firm since February 2020 and was previously president and CEO of Avedro, a healthcare company.

The company's first instrument is the AquaBeam Robotic System for use in urologic surgery with an initial focus on treating benign prostate hyperplasia.

Procept has received at least $328 million in equity investment from investors including CPMG, Viking Global, Fidelity and individuals.

Customer Acquisition

The firm sells its product to hospitals who in turn charge various third party payors for each service rendered.

The company is targeting 860 high-volume hospitals which account for 70% of all hospital-based resective procedures.

Selling, G&A expenses as a percentage of total revenue have dropped substantially as revenues have increased, as the figures below indicate:

Selling, G&A Expenses vs. Revenue Period Percentage Six Mos. Ended June 30, 2021 144.5% 2020 392.3% 2019 462.3%

The Selling, G&A efficiency rate, defined as how many dollars of additional new revenue are generated by each dollar of Selling, G&A spend, rose to 0.6x in the most recent reporting period, as shown in the table below:

Selling, G&A Efficiency Rate Period Multiple Six Mos. Ended June 30, 2021 0.6 2020 0.1

Market & Competition

According to a 2018 market research report by Allied Market Research, the global market for treating benign prostatic hyperplasia was an estimated $10.7 billion in 2017 and is forecast to reach $20.1 billion by 2025.

This represents a forecast CAGR of 8.1% from 2018 to 2025.

The main drivers for this expected growth are an increase in disease incidence to the aging of the global population of males.

Also, alpha-blocker drugs are likely to be a major competitor, as they help in relaxing the muscle of the prostate and the bladder neck, allowing urination to occur more easily.

Major competitive or other industry participants include:

Boehringer Ingelheim

Allergan

GlaxoSmithKline (GSK)

Merck (MRK)

Teleflex (TFX)

Boston Scientific (BSX)

Others

Financial Performance

Procept’s recent financial results can be summarized as follows:

Sharply growing top-line revenue from a small base

A swing to gross profit and positive gross margin

High and increasing operating losses

High and increasing cash used in operations

Below are relevant financial results derived from the firm’s registration statement:

Total Revenue Period Total Revenue % Variance vs. Prior Six Mos. Ended June 30, 2021 $ 15,668,000 555.8% 2020 $ 7,717,000 25.1% 2019 $ 6,169,000 Gross Profit (Loss) Period Gross Profit (Loss) % Variance vs. Prior Six Mos. Ended June 30, 2021 $ 7,110,000 -520.0% 2020 $ (1,255,000) -33.4% 2019 $ (1,885,000) Gross Margin Period Gross Margin Six Mos. Ended June 30, 2021 45.38% 2020 -16.26% 2019 -30.56% Operating Profit (Loss) Period Operating Profit (Loss) Operating Margin Six Mos. Ended June 30, 2021 $ (24,536,000) -156.6% 2020 $ (47,802,000) -619.4% 2019 $ (43,550,000) -705.9% Net Income (Loss) Period Net Income (Loss) Six Mos. Ended June 30, 2021 $ (27,402,000) 2020 $ (53,019,000) 2019 $ (41,975,000) Cash Flow From Operations Period Cash Flow From Operations Six Mos. Ended June 30, 2021 $ (28,107,000) 2020 $ (48,343,000) 2019 $ (43,818,000) (Glossary Of Terms)

As of June 30, 2021, Procept had $159.2 million in cash and $68.3 million in total liabilities.

Free cash flow during the twelve months ended June 30, 2021, was negative ($52.7 million).

IPO Details

PRCT intends to sell 5.5 million shares of common stock at a proposed midpoint price of $23.00 per share for gross proceeds of approximately $126.5 million, not including the sale of customary underwriter options.

No existing shareholders have indicated an interest to purchase shares at the IPO price.

Assuming a successful IPO at the midpoint of the proposed price range, the company’s enterprise value at IPO (ex-underwriter options) would approximate $674 million.

Excluding effects of underwriter options and private placement shares or restricted stock, if any, the float to outstanding shares ratio will be approximately 13.35%. A figure under 10% is generally considered a ‘low float’ stock which can be subject to significant price volatility.

Per the firm’s most recent regulatory filing, it plans to use the net proceeds as follows:

Approximately $45.0 million to hire additional sales and marketing personnel; approximately $25.0 million to fund product development and research and development activities; and the remainder for working capital and other general corporate purposes. Based on our operating plan, we currently believe that our existing cash and cash equivalents, anticipated revenue and available debt financing arrangements, together with the net proceeds from this offering, will be sufficient to meet our capital requirements and fund our operations through at least the next 12 months from the date of this prospectus. (Source)

Management’s presentation of the company roadshow is not available.

Regarding outstanding legal proceedings, management has disclosed no legal claims or proceedings against the firm of a material nature.

Listed bookrunners of the IPO are BofA Securities, Goldman Sachs, Cowen, Guggenheim Securities and SVB Leerink.

Valuation Metrics

Below is a table of the firm’s relevant capitalization and valuation metrics at IPO, excluding the effects of underwriter options:

Measure [TTM] Amount Market Capitalization at IPO $947,911,351 Enterprise Value $674,011,351 Price / Sales 45.15 EV / Revenue 32.10 EV / EBITDA -13.83 Earnings Per Share -$1.30 Float To Outstanding Shares Ratio 13.35% Proposed IPO Midpoint Price per Share $23.00 Net Free Cash Flow -$52,678,000 Free Cash Flow Yield Per Share -5.56% Revenue Growth Rate 555.84% (Glossary Of Terms)

As a reference, a potential partial public comparable would be Teleflex; shown below is a comparison of their primary valuation metrics:

Metric Teleflex (TFX) Procept BioRobotics (PRCT) Variance Price / Sales 6.95 45.15 549.6% EV / Revenue 7.71 32.10 316.4% EV / EBITDA 27.99 -13.83 -149.4% Earnings Per Share $7.42 -$1.30 -117.5% Revenue Growth Rate 6.3% 555.84% 8681.03% (Glossary Of Terms)

Commentary

PRCT seeks public investment to fund the commercial ramp up of its AquaBeam Robotic System for use in urologic surgery with an initial focus on treating benign prostate hyperplasia.

The firm’s financials show strong revenue growth from a small base but high operating losses and cash use as the company is in the early stages of its commercialization process.

Free cash flow for the twelve months ended June 30, 2021, was negative ($52.7 million).

The IPO proceeds will likely only last the firm 12 months, so PRCT will need to go out for more capital soon, either diluting shareholders with a new equity sale or taking on debt.

Sales and Marketing expenses as a percentage of total revenue have dropped as revenue has begun to ramp up and its Sales and Marketing efficiency rate rose to 0.6x in the most recent six-month reporting period.

The market opportunity for treating benign prostate hyperplasia is large and expected to double in size between 2017 and 2025.

BofA Securities is the lead left underwriter and IPOs led by the firm over the last 12-month period have generated an average return of 13.5% since their IPO. This is a mid-tier performance for all major underwriters during the period.

The primary risk to the company’s outlook is the slow sales cycle and uptake of the firm’s system, which may be perceived as more complex than handing out a prescription pill for patient use.

As for valuation, management is seeking a Price/Sales multiple of 45x, which is extremely high and appears to be based on expected future growth.

While interested investors may wish to bet on that high future growth enabling the company to grow into its valuation, the IPO is a bit pricey for me.

Expected IPO Pricing Date: September 14, 2021.