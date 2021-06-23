Jeff Kingma/iStock via Getty Images

Only two weeks have passed since Gold Royalty (NYSE:GROY) completed the ELY Gold Royalties (OTCQX:ELYGF) acquisition. And on Tuesday, the company announced another, even bigger deal. Gold Royalty, Abitibi Royalties (OTCPK:ATBYF), and Golden Valley Mines (OTCQX:GLVMF) came to an agreement that Gold Royalty will acquire all issued and outstanding shares of Abitibi and Golden Valley, in an all-share deal. Shareholders of Abitibi will receive 4.6119 shares of Gold Royalty per 1 share and shareholders of Golden Valley will receive 2.1417 shares of Gold Royalty per 1 share. After the transaction is completed, the Abitibi shareholders, as well as the Golden Valley shareholders will own 23% of Gold Royalty, with the remaining 54% held by Gold Royalty's old shareholders.

For Gold Royalty, the deal is attractive due to Abitibi's royalties on various parts of the Canadian Malartic mining complex. Abitibi owns 3% NSR royalty on Odyssey, East Malartic, Jeffrey, and Barnat, 2% NSR royalty on Gouldie and Charlie, 1.5% NSR royalty on Midway project, and 15% NPR royalty on Radium Zone (map below).

The Canadian Malartic mine is owned by Agnico Eagle Mines (AEM) and Yamana Gold (AUY). Its reserves contain 4.43 million toz gold, and in 2020, it produced 568,634 toz gold. The open-pit reserves should be sufficient to support mining operations until 2028. However, Agnico and Yamana are developing also an underground mine at Odyssey, and additional underground deposits were identified. The Odyssey deposit contains measured, indicated, and inferred resources of nearly 2 million toz gold. Resources of more than 6 million toz gold are situated at East Malartic. And there are resources of nearly 6.5 million toz gold at East Gouldie. The underground deposits represent huge long-term potential.

Golden Valley is an important piece of the puzzle, as it is a major shareholder of Abitibi Royalties, controlling nearly 45% of the company. It would be really hard, if not impossible, to acquire Abitibi without the consent of Golden Valley. And although the shares of Abitibi are Golden Valley's most valuable asset, it is not the only asset. Abitibi owns also 37.96% of Val-d'Or Mining (OTCPK:VDOMF) and 11.45% of International Prospect Ventures (OTCPK:URANF).

Moreover, Golden Valley owns 2.5-4% NSR royalty on the Cheechoo project owned by Sirios Resources (OTCPK:SIREF), and 15% free carried interest, and 3% NSR royalty on Bonterra Resources' (OTCQX:BONXF) Lac Barry project (part of the combined Urban-Barry project). Cheechoo contains inferred resources of 1.96 million toz gold. This year, an updated resource estimate and a PEA for Cheechoo are expected. Lac Barry contains inferred and indicated resources of nearly 1.4 million toz gold. A PEA for the Urban-Barry project is expected later this year.

All the abovementioned assets should help to create new Gold Royalty, with a market capitalization of over $500 million, a portfolio of 191 royalties (6 of them in production, including the world-class Canadian Malartic mine), cash and marketable securities worth $47 million and no debt. With a market capitalization of over $500 million, Gold Royalty will outgrow Metalla Royalty & Streaming (MTA) and Nomad Royalty (NSR).

Gold Royalty expects that the acquisition of Abitibi and Golden Valley will deliver significant growth in revenues over the coming years. Value of $10 million should be approached in 2023, and $20 million after 2025, especially due to the Odyssey (a part of the Malartic complex), Ren, and Fenelon royalties.

The deal values Abitibi at C$25.33 ($20.03) and Golden Valley at C$11.76 ($9.3) per share, according to the news release. Compared to the last closing price before the transaction announcement, Abitibi shareholders are offered a 20.88%, and Golden Valley shareholders are offered a 64.6% premium. The higher premium for Golden Valley is caused by the fact that Golden Valley used to be chronically undervalued and it traded well below the value of its cash, marketable securities, and equity investments. Gold Royalty is finally going to reward Golden Valley's long-term shareholders.

The deal values Golden Valley at $137.5 million and Abitibi at $249.6 million. It means that Golden Valley's 44.96% stake in Abitibi has a value of $112.2 million. Therefore, the rest of Golden Valley's assets is valued at $25.3 million. The deal finally attributes some reasonable value to Golden Valley, which shows also the fact that the acquisition price of $9.3 is 22% above the historically highest share price of $7.62, reached back in July 2007 (chart above).

Conclusion

The deal will create a bigger and stronger company, with a large portfolio of assets, and growing cash flows. The main advantage is that due to the size, the post-acquisition Gold Royalty should have better access to debt financing, and therefore, more capacity to fund acquisitions of bigger royalties or streams. This should help to accelerate the future growth of the company.

Shareholders of the acquired companies will receive some premium. In the case of Abitibi, it should be around 20% and in the case of Golden Valley around 65%. Especially shareholders of Golden Valley can be satisfied, as the deal finally eliminates the chronic undervaluation of their company. However, it is important to note that as this is an all-share deal, the effective value keeps on changing.

After the acquisition announcement, the share price of Gold Royalty declined to $4.13, which means that the deal valued Abitibi at $19.04, and Golden Valley at $8.85. Shares of the companies trade at $17.29 and $7.43 respectively. And today (Thursday), the share prices jumped back up, and Gold Royalty closed the day at $5.12, Abitibi at $19.19, and Golden Valley at $8.65. The transaction values Abitibi at $23.61 and Golden Valley at $10.97 at this moment. As the transaction is relatively complex, it includes interconnected entities, it is possible to expect that some interesting arbitrage opportunities may emerge before the whole process is completed.

Although Gold Royalty starts to look interesting, it probably isn't a good idea to invest in it right now. It should be better to wait for the dust to settle a little.